Guaranteed Military Auto Loan – Car Loans For Military Personnel
There are many people in the military that do not know many of the special offers that are specially been designated for the utilization of military servicemen and women. One such offer is a military car sales loan that can be taken up by a military person for the purpose of buying a car. This loan has a very low rate of interest in comparison to many other car loans. Being unaware, many military personnel do not utilize this advantage of taking up a military car sales loan.
Let us now get a more detailed insight into what are the advantages of taking up a military car sales loan and who are eligible to go in for such a loan and the process to obtain it.
The Benefits of a Military Auto Loan
Any armed force personnel is eligible to obtain this loan to purchase a car, either used or new. Another option under this scheme is it can be used to refinance an already existing car loan. The advantage as was mentioned earlier is the lower rate of interest than other conventional car loans making it cheaper. Also, the monthly payments can be further reduced because the loan can be opted for a longer tenure than other loans.
The military car loans are provided to these military personnel at lesser rates of interest by the lenders who try to promote these loans. They look at the earnings of the military personnel as a steady income that makes them eligible to be provided such loans. They feel that the risk taken up by the lender is quite low that enables them to provide the loan at a much lower rate of interest than conventional loans but will still end up with a profit for them.
Among other advantages offered by military car sales loan is the flexibility of repayment. The borrower is given the option of paying low monthly installments for a longer duration or can take up the option of paying higher than stipulated to finish off the loan much faster thereby saving more by avoiding paying the interest. Even the amount offered as loan is significantly higher than what is provided for a conventional auto loan.
Eligibility Norms
In order to be eligible for a military car loan, the borrower should be actively serving in the armed forces. This loan is even provided to many of them with bad credit ratings as well as to personnel that have recently entered the armed forces too. But, the tenure of service does play a role in getting an approval for military auto loan.
The process of application is quite simple and can be done online over the internet too. The documentation that is necessary for approval is the proof of being in the armed forces. Other requirements is details such as address of residence, base where the person is located, telephone number, email details, contact person whom the lender can reach when the borrowing military person is posted abroad. The contact person should be someone who can communicate to the borrower any information that is given by the lender.
Business Ethics Case Study; Unbelievable Government Credit Card Abuse
In business management classes across the country MBA students study business ethics. In fact, there are now MBA degrees available that are called Ethics MBAs. But in the real world how ethical is the business community? How ethical is our own government?
How many business travelers for their corporations charge personal items to their credit cards of their corporations? Corporations watch this very closely to make sure everyone follows the rules. Not everyone follows the rules and often there are people who go to extreme lengths to hide their misdeeds.
From a business ethics standpoint corporations and their workers are much more honest and forthright than those who work in government. In fact government credit card abuse at all levels of government is at an all-time high. It is so bad that the federal government actually had to make another law to try to curb the abuse of government credit cards. Has this new law helped?
Actually it looks as if it has on paper audits but in reality those fine folks in government still abuse their government credit cards, which is taxpayers money. The problem is so severe and the punishment so little that nothing is really being done. That is to say the problem is running rampant still.
Simply instituting controls and checks and balances on government credit cards does not alleviate the fraud. Dishonesty in government is the norm and although many people believe that those who work in government are of less IQ they are still clever enough to beat the system and steal taxpayers money.
From an MBA standpoint of fiscal management this is a good case study. A piece of corporate credit cards or government credit cards must be followed up on. It is essential to make sure that the purchase is made by government employees are indeed for a facial government business and not personal pleasure; such as gentlemen’s clubs, personal car washes or a dinner for a family of four for personal use.
It appears we cannot trust those fine folks in government and it is about time that we enforced the letter of the law on to the government and the workers who think they are above it. Consider this in 2006.
Debt Consolidation To Pay For Medical Loan
Consolidating your debts enables you to settle your medical loan in easy installment payments, some credit agencies even include credit card, auto loan or housing mortgage, if you have any, under this scheme. It must be said though that not everyone is eligible for debt consolidation. First, you are not in any way bankrupt and you still have some steady income left, second you are not qualified for the federal or state governments’ Medicaid program, and third, you are not receiving any help from religious groups or any non-profit organizations.
If you are looking for a quick-fix solution for your medical loan, then debt consolidation is definitely not for you. Consolidating your debts work because the service provider is willing to bring down the scheduled payments to the minimum by extending the period for much longer. That’s the only drawback. Of course, you go choose consolidation in the hope that the tide will turn around for you. Your situation may be bad now, what with the slowdown in the economy and high unemployment rate, but it wouldn’t always be like this 10-20 years down the line. If you have extra money, you can settle the consolidated debts anytime.
There are two kinds of debt consolidation for medical bills:
Unsecured loan – Essentially, you avail of the another loan to pay your medical bills. The amount to be released by the crediting agency will depend on your credit history, household income, or extra finances. You can then use that amount to settle your medical loan. The screening process is very strict but only because of the distinct advantages. In case you default, for example, it will not impact on your credit score since you are only answerable to your service provider.
Debt management – The company that you hire will assign a loan manager who will be responsible in contacting your hospital, doctor or insurance company to negotiate for discounts on medical loan or offer you a more affordable payment term. Unlike unsecured loan, under this scheme you lay your credit score on the line although some prefer debt management to the former because there’s no money involved between the consolidation company and the one who hired its services. The company, meanwhile, earns either a fixed amount or a percentage of the money saved as a result of the negotiation.
If you still have some assets left that you can sell or if you have a rich relative who can lend you money to pay off your medical loan, better hold on debt consolidation for a while.
When medical loan proves to be much of a burden, however, why not consider Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy to get some reprieve? Don’t think of it as running away from your responsibility. Times are hard so you need some help in getting back on your feet. Bankruptcy has its advantages and disadvantages so you better talk to a bankruptcy attorney because he should be able to explain to you what to expect when you seek legal protection from your creditors.
Guam Community College
About the college:
Guam community college is a technical education training college established in the year 1977. The students generally prefer either a higher education in the technical side or go for a profession that suits their technical knowledge.
This training program is carried out in the four high schools coming under the management of Guam community. Besides these there are post secondary courses for the students running in their Mangilao campus. The total student strength of these institutions will count to around 2000.
Principles:
The college proudly upholds the principles always to bring up equality in getting education. The college is opened to give knowledge to all sections of the society with all humanly barriers swept away. The students are taught to grow with the dedication and responsibility towards the community deep rooted in their mind. The meaning of knowledge is extended to include other courses like arts programs and adult basic education.
Courses and student loans:
There are around 50 courses offered in the college. The degrees are given as either certificate of less than one year or certificates of degree less than 2 years. The courses are mainly offered as semester wise courses. The college calendar is designed on this semester model. College loans are available to the students of the college through the college loans solution program. Online application for the loan is possible and the links are available in the internet.
Offices:
The entire organization of the college is handed over to various offices within the college for the convenience of management. These divisions take care of the various issues of the students as a whole and are different from the usual way of separate handling for various issues.
Board of trustees:
The board of trustees is responsible for setting up the rules and regulations for the governance of the college. They select the President of the college based on the qualifications needed to be met for the post. They effectively handle the task of revising the academic programs and curriculum with effect to meeting the demands of Guam. The changes in the industrial and business life of Guam are thoroughly analyzed to bring in changes in the educational policies of Guam Community College.
Admission:
The enrollment of students to the college is under different heads for the simplicity of handling the courses. The different ways in which they can be a part and parcel of the college are: for post secondary, adult high school program, English as second language, international students, apprenticeship and continuing education student. The necessary guidance for getting admissions to these sectors will be available in the links provided in the internet.
