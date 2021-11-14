Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ — after audience member’s outburst — delivers much-needed message of hope and humanity

In the spring, Tracey Williams-Dillard got a call out of the blue from a TV show she’d never heard of, “Small Business Revolution.”

Producers were looking for input from local Black community leaders to find Black-owned businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul they would feature on the sixth season of the show, which is funded by the Minnesota-based Deluxe Corporation. As publisher and CEO of Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, a Black-owned newspaper that’s been around for 87 years, Williams-Dillard fit the bill.

But Williams-Dillard already had plenty on her plate. During the pandemic, she lost advertisers and had to cut staff, making it more of a struggle than usual to publish the weekly newspaper and keep its website up and running. And on top of that, Williams-Dillard was still dealing with the loss of her husband to COVID-19 in December.

“I said to myself, ‘I have nothing better to do when I’m in the midst of doing all of this?’ I had a lot on my plate,” she said.

So she asked a staff member to assemble a list that she gave to producers. A week later, she got another call thanking her for the input and also asking “Aren’t you a small, Black-owned business?” Producers urged her to apply and the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder ended up as one of six businesses — out of pool of more than 100 candidates — profiled on the show, which is now streaming on Hulu and at smallbusinessrevolution.org.

“It was so exciting,” she said. “Never for one minute did I think I was actually going to be on it.”

FROM A BARBER SHOP TO PLANT-BASED LIPSTICK

Amanda Brinkman joined Deluxe in 2014 as the company’s chief brand and content officer. The company, which was founded in 1915 in St. Paul, began as a check printing company. In more recent times, it has added a number of other services including marketing and web development. In an effort to raise the awareness of small businesses, she created the show “Small Business Revolution.”

For five seasons, Brinkman and her crew traveled across the country, shining a spotlight on small-town small businesses nominated by their own community. They were in the middle of shooting the fifth season when the pandemic hit in March 2020, forcing them to get creative and shoot remotely from basements and warehouses. That season went on to earn the show its first Emmy nomination.

Deluxe chose to make the sixth season its final one and moved the focus away from small towns. In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, Brinkman decided to explore Black-owned businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“We’re really proud of this body of work,” Brinkman said. “To bring it back home for the final season was the perfect way to end the series.”

In addition to the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, the sixth season profiles Gentlemen Cuts, a neighborhood barber shop on St. Paul’s East Side; the furniture store Elsa’s House of Sleep in Midway; St. Paul’s Taste of Rondo, which opened during the pandemic in the summer of 2020; Lip Esteem, a plant-based lipstick company headquartered on Lake Street in Minneapolis; and Sammy’s Avenue Eatery on West Broadway in Minneapolis.

Whenever possible, the production kept things as Black and local as possible, hiring homegrown crews, contractors, poets and musicians.

Each episode focuses on a single business, telling its story and helping out with both cosmetic and technological upgrades as well as offering business strategy advice from Brinkman and other business leaders. While many small businesses are well aware of the struggles it takes to keep stores running, “Small Business Revolution” isn’t about helping failing businesses.

“The purpose is to show what can happen when you invest in small businesses,” Brinkman said. “Take Elsa’s House of Sleep. That is a second-generation business that’s doing well with 14 employees. But what does it look like when you help a business like that level up?”

A DESK FULL OF MEMORIES

In 1934, Williams-Dillard’s grandfather Cecil Earle Newman founded a pair of newspapers covering the local Black community — the Spokesman in Minneapolis and the Recorder in St. Paul. For decades, they told the stories that weren’t getting covered by the traditional media, and the papers eventually earned a nationwide reputation. After Newman’s death in 1976, his wife, Laura, took over. She merged the two papers in 2000 and in 2007 decided to step down at the age of 85. She handed over control to her granddaughter, Williams-Dillard.

“We bleed ink in my family,” Williams-Dillard said with a laugh.

Soon after the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder was chosen for the show, a producer sat down with Williams-Dillard and asked what she would do with money invested into her business.

“I didn’t know,” she said. “I’ve never had someone walk in and ask me that question.”

Williams-Dillard did have a recent quote from a painter, so that was a start. Producers, in part through partnerships, ended up repainting all the walls, replacing the furniture and giving the newspaper a set of new computers. Actually, they replaced most of the furniture. One piece remained.

“The desk I sit at is my grandfather’s,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of memories there. You couldn’t pay me to replace it.”

FINDING INSPIRATION FROM EACH OTHER

For Elsa’s House of Sleep owner Tetra Constantino, appearing on “Small Business Revolution” was a lot of work, for him and his staff.

“There was a lot of filming, a lot of business counseling,” Constantino said. “We had to shoot while the store was open (for business). But it’s exciting and it’s some much-needed publicity. It was really great to get help with branding and business. My employees have been through a lot these last couple of years.”

Constantino’s mother, Elsa Rezene, moved to St. Paul from Asmara, Eritrea, in 1966. Fueled by her entrepreneurial spirit, Rezene spent years honing her craft by selling beads, clothing, incense and jewelry. In 1997, she opened Elsa’s House of Sleep and kept focused on customer service while building her family business. After her death in 2004, her son took over.

“I really like what (producers) did for the store and I was very, very happy they were able to bring my mom’s story to life,” Constantino said. “They really highlighted that and brought it to the forefront.”

Producers suggested Constantino look into expanding his business, but he’s always been wary about trying. “We always just tried to service our customers and make sure we stay in business. I didn’t want to lose sight of this business my mother started. It’s a complicated balance. You want your values to align with doing business.

“Something I took away from the experience is that a lot of small businesses and small Black businesses have had a lot of these same challenges. We’re not unique in these challenges. And it’s OK to accept them, talk about them and find a way to meet them.”

Constantino watched all six episodes of “Small Business Revolution” the moment they went online Tuesday morning. While he had one problem with the show — “it was uncomfortable to see myself on television” — he enjoyed pretty much everything else.

“I saw a lot of surprises and it was great to see so many experts and community leaders,” he said. “It was really pleasing to see everybody come together and make a great production that highlights Black businesses in the Twin Cities. It shows why Black businesses are valuable and what they do for the community. Hearing the stories of the other businesses was so inspiring to me.”