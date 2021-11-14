News
Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ — after audience member’s outburst — delivers much-needed message of hope and humanity
Friday night’s performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater was supposed to mark another signpost in the return to live, in-person performance. But comparatively little of the drama was on the stage.
After securing masks and navigating the cattle-chute vaccine-verification process that has become the norm, audiences settled in for what the theater touted as a world-premiere adaptation with new scenic, costume, prop, lighting and sound designs.
Artistic director Joseph Haj took the stage just before the curtain to welcome audiences to the first opening night on the Wurtele Thrust for 637 days. Noting that the company had gone through a single preview performance as opposed to its usual half dozen or so, he gently cautioned patrons that glitches might occur and the staging might have to stop for a mid-performance correction. He asked for patience.
But the show screeched to a halt even before it began.
As the house lights dimmed, a commotion rose from the right side of the auditorium: A mask-less woman loudly complained that since others weren’t following directions, why should she?
The house lights came back up, revealing theater staff converging on the spot. The initial scene seemed depressingly familiar from countless camera-phone videos shot in restaurants, shops and airplanes: another pointless standoff between a person who didn’t want to wear a mask and a venue that mandated people do so.
But it soon became clear that the patron was experiencing some sort of mental health crisis. She screamed invective and racial epithet at the audience that had nothing to do with masks or vaccines. When theater staff tried to convince her to leave, she hunkered down in her seat. She tore her program into confetti-sized pieces and flung them.
Guthrie employees seemed to be working at de-escalation. In a statement issued Saturday morning, managing director James Haskins described the incident as “an unplanned, isolated event, and unrelated to any safety protocols the theater has required.”
Meanwhile, many in the audience — presumably enjoying the benefit of mental health — did their best to exacerbate the situation, jeering at the woman or trying to shout her down.
It ebbed and flowed like that for the better part of a half-hour. Finally, four uniformed police officers arrived on the scene and escorted the woman out, presumably without incident but to the mob-like whoops and cheers coming from a vocal segment of patrons.
First play at the Guthrie in over 600 days. Still hasn’t been kicked out. pic.twitter.com/II4d2XJKjs
— Jake (@ekajmw) November 13, 2021
Not too many minutes later — when the show finally began — those same patrons un-ironically listened to the ghost of Jacob Marley lament his mistreatment of those less fortunate than himself: “Mankind was my business!” the line goes. “Charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence were all my business.”
But you came here for a review, so here it is:
Lavinia Jadhwani’s by-the-numbers adaptation hews closely to the Dickens novella, highlighting Scrooge’s humanity here and updating language for contemporary sensitivities there (Tiny Tim isn’t a “cripple;” he “walks with a crutch.”).
Haj’s staging knocks the barnacles off previous Guthrie “Christmas Carols” in a production that runs about 100 minutes with intermission. In tone and spirit, it’s a very familiar blend of humor and pathos, with the occasional jump-scare thrown in. Matthew Saldivar’s Scrooge is younger and more thoughtful than many of his predecessors.
Costumes? Sets? Music? All are well within a standard deviation of the G’s previous 46 holiday stagings (the Ghost of Christmas Future is less Grim Reaper than it is Swamp Monster by way of Darth Vader with a sinus condition).
The Guthrie’s “Christmas Carol,” in short, is what it’s always been: a cozy, warm-hearted tale about how humanity — with a little help — has the ability to overcome its nasty, self-centered, misanthropic tendencies.
It just didn’t feel much like that Friday night.
‘A Christmas Carol’
- When: Through Dec. 27
- Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis
- Tickets: $134 – $15
- Information: 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. Alternately, audiences of all ages may produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of performance.
- Capsule: Life, alas, does not always imitate art.
News
Streaming show ‘Small Business Revolution’ shines the light on six Black-owned Twin Cities businesses
In the spring, Tracey Williams-Dillard got a call out of the blue from a TV show she’d never heard of, “Small Business Revolution.”
Producers were looking for input from local Black community leaders to find Black-owned businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul they would feature on the sixth season of the show, which is funded by the Minnesota-based Deluxe Corporation. As publisher and CEO of Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, a Black-owned newspaper that’s been around for 87 years, Williams-Dillard fit the bill.
But Williams-Dillard already had plenty on her plate. During the pandemic, she lost advertisers and had to cut staff, making it more of a struggle than usual to publish the weekly newspaper and keep its website up and running. And on top of that, Williams-Dillard was still dealing with the loss of her husband to COVID-19 in December.
“I said to myself, ‘I have nothing better to do when I’m in the midst of doing all of this?’ I had a lot on my plate,” she said.
So she asked a staff member to assemble a list that she gave to producers. A week later, she got another call thanking her for the input and also asking “Aren’t you a small, Black-owned business?” Producers urged her to apply and the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder ended up as one of six businesses — out of pool of more than 100 candidates — profiled on the show, which is now streaming on Hulu and at smallbusinessrevolution.org.
“It was so exciting,” she said. “Never for one minute did I think I was actually going to be on it.”
FROM A BARBER SHOP TO PLANT-BASED LIPSTICK
Amanda Brinkman joined Deluxe in 2014 as the company’s chief brand and content officer. The company, which was founded in 1915 in St. Paul, began as a check printing company. In more recent times, it has added a number of other services including marketing and web development. In an effort to raise the awareness of small businesses, she created the show “Small Business Revolution.”
For five seasons, Brinkman and her crew traveled across the country, shining a spotlight on small-town small businesses nominated by their own community. They were in the middle of shooting the fifth season when the pandemic hit in March 2020, forcing them to get creative and shoot remotely from basements and warehouses. That season went on to earn the show its first Emmy nomination.
Deluxe chose to make the sixth season its final one and moved the focus away from small towns. In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, Brinkman decided to explore Black-owned businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
“We’re really proud of this body of work,” Brinkman said. “To bring it back home for the final season was the perfect way to end the series.”
In addition to the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, the sixth season profiles Gentlemen Cuts, a neighborhood barber shop on St. Paul’s East Side; the furniture store Elsa’s House of Sleep in Midway; St. Paul’s Taste of Rondo, which opened during the pandemic in the summer of 2020; Lip Esteem, a plant-based lipstick company headquartered on Lake Street in Minneapolis; and Sammy’s Avenue Eatery on West Broadway in Minneapolis.
Whenever possible, the production kept things as Black and local as possible, hiring homegrown crews, contractors, poets and musicians.
Each episode focuses on a single business, telling its story and helping out with both cosmetic and technological upgrades as well as offering business strategy advice from Brinkman and other business leaders. While many small businesses are well aware of the struggles it takes to keep stores running, “Small Business Revolution” isn’t about helping failing businesses.
“The purpose is to show what can happen when you invest in small businesses,” Brinkman said. “Take Elsa’s House of Sleep. That is a second-generation business that’s doing well with 14 employees. But what does it look like when you help a business like that level up?”
A DESK FULL OF MEMORIES
In 1934, Williams-Dillard’s grandfather Cecil Earle Newman founded a pair of newspapers covering the local Black community — the Spokesman in Minneapolis and the Recorder in St. Paul. For decades, they told the stories that weren’t getting covered by the traditional media, and the papers eventually earned a nationwide reputation. After Newman’s death in 1976, his wife, Laura, took over. She merged the two papers in 2000 and in 2007 decided to step down at the age of 85. She handed over control to her granddaughter, Williams-Dillard.
“We bleed ink in my family,” Williams-Dillard said with a laugh.
Soon after the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder was chosen for the show, a producer sat down with Williams-Dillard and asked what she would do with money invested into her business.
“I didn’t know,” she said. “I’ve never had someone walk in and ask me that question.”
Williams-Dillard did have a recent quote from a painter, so that was a start. Producers, in part through partnerships, ended up repainting all the walls, replacing the furniture and giving the newspaper a set of new computers. Actually, they replaced most of the furniture. One piece remained.
“The desk I sit at is my grandfather’s,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of memories there. You couldn’t pay me to replace it.”
FINDING INSPIRATION FROM EACH OTHER
For Elsa’s House of Sleep owner Tetra Constantino, appearing on “Small Business Revolution” was a lot of work, for him and his staff.
“There was a lot of filming, a lot of business counseling,” Constantino said. “We had to shoot while the store was open (for business). But it’s exciting and it’s some much-needed publicity. It was really great to get help with branding and business. My employees have been through a lot these last couple of years.”
Constantino’s mother, Elsa Rezene, moved to St. Paul from Asmara, Eritrea, in 1966. Fueled by her entrepreneurial spirit, Rezene spent years honing her craft by selling beads, clothing, incense and jewelry. In 1997, she opened Elsa’s House of Sleep and kept focused on customer service while building her family business. After her death in 2004, her son took over.
“I really like what (producers) did for the store and I was very, very happy they were able to bring my mom’s story to life,” Constantino said. “They really highlighted that and brought it to the forefront.”
Producers suggested Constantino look into expanding his business, but he’s always been wary about trying. “We always just tried to service our customers and make sure we stay in business. I didn’t want to lose sight of this business my mother started. It’s a complicated balance. You want your values to align with doing business.
“Something I took away from the experience is that a lot of small businesses and small Black businesses have had a lot of these same challenges. We’re not unique in these challenges. And it’s OK to accept them, talk about them and find a way to meet them.”
Constantino watched all six episodes of “Small Business Revolution” the moment they went online Tuesday morning. While he had one problem with the show — “it was uncomfortable to see myself on television” — he enjoyed pretty much everything else.
“I saw a lot of surprises and it was great to see so many experts and community leaders,” he said. “It was really pleasing to see everybody come together and make a great production that highlights Black businesses in the Twin Cities. It shows why Black businesses are valuable and what they do for the community. Hearing the stories of the other businesses was so inspiring to me.”
News
Why quitting coal is so hard
GLASGOW, Scotland — In the run-up to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, host Britain announced one of its goals of the conference was to consign coal to history.
That has turned out to be easier said that done. Even saying it — in writing — has turned out to be quite a challenge.
Government negotiators in Glasgow have been writing and rewriting a paragraph that spells out that the world needs to phase out coal, along with fossil fuel subsidies, but doesn’t set an end date.
Here’s a look at the role coal plays in climate change and the energy system, and why it’s been so hard to move away from:
WHY THE FOCUS ON COAL?
Of the three fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — coal is the biggest climate villain. It’s responsible for about 20% of all greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also a fuel that is relatively easy to replace: Renewable alternatives to coal-fired power have been available for decades. The burning of coal also has other environmental impacts, including air pollution contributing to smog, acid rain and respiratory illnesses.
WHO IS BURNING THE MOST COAL?
China, the world’s most populous country and a manufacturing giant, is by far the world’s biggest coal consumer, followed by India and the United States. In 2019 China produced 4,876 TWh of electricity from coal, almost as much as the rest of the world combined, according to the International Energy Agency. But adjusted for population size the situation is different: Australia has the highest per capita coal emissions among the Group of 20 biggest economies, followed by South Korea, South Africa, the United States and China, according to an analysis by Ember, a climate and energy think tank.
WHY ARE COUNTRIES STILL BURNING COAL?
The short answer is coal is cheap and plentiful. But even as renewables become more competitive on price, coal isn’t that easy to get rid of. Electricity needs are soaring as the world’s population and prosperity increase, and renewables simply aren’t enough to satisfy that growth in demand. The IEA projects that India will need to add a power system the size of the European Union’s to meet expected growth in electricity demand in the next 20 years. Coal’s role in the power sector has remained relatively stable in the past five decades. IEA statistics show that in 1973 coal’s share of global electricity generation was 38%; in 2019 it was 37%.
WHAT IS NEXT FOR COAL?
Coal’s future looks bleak in the long term regardless of what language governments agree on in Glasgow. It’s not just driven by climate concerns: In the U.S., natural gas has been replacing coal for years for economic reasons, though coal has rebounded this year due to a surge in natural gas prices. Since the Paris Agreement in 2015, many countries have set net zero emissions targets, which often require phaseouts of unabated coal, meaning coal-fired plants that aren’t fitted with expensive technology that captures emissions. Austria, Belgium and Sweden have already closed their last coal plants. Britain plans to end coal power by 2024. Announcements made in the run-up to and during the Glasgow conference mean some 370 more coal plants around the world were given a close-by date, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The U.S. has not made such a pledge yet.
News
Jhoulys Chacin returns to Rockies’ bullpen on one-year deal
Veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, a mostly solid presence in the Rockies’ shaky bullpen, will be back with the team in 2022.
The club announced Saturday that it had signed Chacin to a one-year contract. According to MLB.com, the deal is for $1.25 million.
Chacín, who turns 34 on Jan. 7, began 2021 as a long reliever after signing with the team on the eve of its season-opener. He struggled early, then found his groove. By the end of the season, he emerged as a reliable seventh- and eighth-inning option for manager Bud Black.
Chacín went 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 46 appearances. He pitched particularly well in August, posting a 3.55 ERA and a 1.026 WHIP in 10 appearances.
Chacin began his big-league career as a starter with the Rockies in 2009 and pitched for them through 2014. His best season with Colorado came in 2013 when he went 14-10 with a 3.47 ERA in 31 starts.
The right-hander’s best season overall came in 2018 when he made 35 starts for Milwaukee, going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA. He made three postseason starts and surrendered just two earned runs over 12 1/3 innings. He beat the Rockies in Game 2 of the Brewers’ three-game sweep in the National League division series.
Over 13 seasons, Chacin owns a 4.06 ERA with the Rockies, Brewers, Braves, Diamondbacks, Angels, Padres, and Red Sox.
Colorado’s 4.89 ERA in 2021 was the fifth-highest in the majors.
Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ — after audience member’s outburst — delivers much-needed message of hope and humanity
PA Teens Charged With First Degree Murder Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility Who Was Shot And Killed By Police
Streaming show ‘Small Business Revolution’ shines the light on six Black-owned Twin Cities businesses
Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos
Why quitting coal is so hard
Jhoulys Chacin returns to Rockies’ bullpen on one-year deal
3 Crypto Projects to Look at as the Metaverse Movement Booms
Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected To Her Parents like a Child’ — Why She Didn’t Want To Sing
Denver officer hit by suspected DUI driver on I-25 near Colfax Avenue
Joe Soucheray: The fatal flaw in rent control is already apparent
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper