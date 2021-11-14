HEALTH
How Does The Flu Shot Work?
Medical experts recommend that everybody should get a flu shot before the peak flu season begins, which is from December to March. However, many people simply prefer not to take it because of the mistaken notion that taking the vaccine will actually give them the flu. There is a reason why people believe this.
It is a known fact that vaccines actually contain the virus that they are made to kill. This means, in the case of the flu vaccine, it actually contains the flu virus. This naturally triggers the question – won’t it then cause the symptoms in the person who gets the shot?
To understand how this works, take a look at how vaccines work.
How flu shots work
The influenza virus is first deactivated and then used to prepare the vaccine. About ten to fourteen days after you’ve received the flu shot, the deactivated viruses help to develop antibodies in your body. These new antibodies are strong and robust enough to prevent any new influenza viruses from invading the body. This keeps you safe from the symptoms of flu even during the peak season.
Are there any side effects of getting the flu shot?
Not everyone experiences any adverse effects after having received the vaccine. In some people, there may be some swelling in the area of the injection. Others may also get a mild fever or overall body ache. However all of these symptoms are very mild and easy to manage. Pain or fever medications or localized ice application are usually enough.
The side effects of the flu shot are far more bearable as compared to the symptoms of flu and the havoc it can cause to your personal and professional life as well as your finances.
Flu symptoms may include all or some of the following:
• Runny nose and sore throat
• Mild fever
• Weakness and fatigue
• Headache
• Severe muscle and joint ache
• Dry cough
In more severe cases, you may also experience sudden dizziness, nausea and vomiting, shortness of breath and trouble breathing.
Flu related complications
One of the most important reasons why getting vaccinated is strongly advisable is because it can protect you from many complications that are related to this condition. Some of the more common complications may include sinus infections, bacterial or viral pneumonia, asthma, dehydration and ear infections. Some people also suffer from muscle inflammation. All of these conditions can be life-threatening if not treated in time. Getting the vaccination can help protect you against all of these complications.
Little-Known Facts About Colon Cancer: Know Them, Stay Alive
In recent times, many people tend to associate the word “cancer” to “death” as if they are synonymous with each other. In fact, people immediately think of death even before knowing the specifics or the details about a person’s actual health condition. Maybe this is because of the alarming yet deadly threat of the disease which can affect anyone from all walks of life–regardless of age and gender.
While the number of cancer patients continue to grow each day, it is important to always keep faith by bearing in mind that there is still hope–there are still ways to diagnose, treat, and even prevent this chronic illness. Awareness really matters.
Colorectal cancer, otherwise known as colon cancer (or rectal or bowel cancer), is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers yet the most misunderstood. With the fact that this is a fatal type of cancer, everyone (especially patients) is encouraged to get to the bottom of this health problem. And this not only means knowing more about it, but also learning how to save one’s life from it.
A Deeper Understanding
Atlantic Medical Group (AMG), a gastroenterology center based in North Carolina, defines colon cancer as an odd cell growth that develops in a person’s colon or rectum. It normally begins as polyps growing within the inner lining of the large intestine.
AMG believes that lack of knowledge about a certain disease will definitely endanger human life. Thus, it is out to share little known facts about colon cancer. Here are few interesting sets of information randomly compiled:
– It is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.
– In 2009, there were 146,970 recorded cases of colon/rectal cancer diagnosed in the US and this figure declined to 131,607 in 2010. However, there was a bigger number of deaths in 2010 pegged at 52,045, while there were 49,920 people who died from this illness in 2009.
– People with a first-degree relative who has colon cancer have two to three times risk of developing the same disease.
– Screening is best recommended for people aged 50 (or younger than 50 if a patient is believed to have much higher risk of developing such disease). This process is a preventative measure that stops the case from getting worse.
– Polyps and inflammation are early signs/indicators of colon cancer.
– Smoking increases the risk of acquiring colon cancer.
– Many studies suggest that a person who eats red meat and meats high in fat content has a higher chance of obtaining this type of cancer.
– This is more common among people who are obese and overweight; less common among people who perform regular exercises.
– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Too many Americans skip colon cancer screening tests.
While it is impossible to make a guess or predict who among us will acquire this fearsome condition (or when it might happen), it really pays to know that there are things that we can do to reduce the risk of developing colon cancer.
Science of Gastroenterology
Cancer doesn’t mean death. Many still manage to survive this. It’s just a matter of faith and awareness.
If you feel you’re having signs and symptoms of colon cancer, nothing is better than seeking advice from health experts at a gastroenterology center.
Tips for Being Healthy After Fifty
Eat a little less than your real appetite. Squeeze air out of your system from time to time by applying slight pressure on your stomach cautiously.
Air inside your system can cause a lot of problems. So it has to be forced out to keep you fit and fine.
As you know our body is composed of five elements i.e. Water, soil, air, fire and Akash (sky) in a definite proportion. Whenever this set up is disturbed some or the other problem is bound to arise.
A regulated living keeps you away from such problems. So it is in our own interest to follow a regulated schedule.
A regulated life style is full of restrictions. Early to bed early to rise, timely breakfast, timely meals, regular exercise and selective diet schedule.
Since we are concentrating on extracting air out of our digestive system it is but natural that we should avoid taking gaseous food items.
It follows that cereals, vegetables, fruits and other food items which are known to produce gas in digestive system must be avoided.
To keep our digestion fit and fine we should avoid drinking water at the time of taking meals as the acids produced by our glands to digest the food taken by us gets diluted causing hindrance in the digestion process.
On getting up in the morning after freshening up we may go for a walk if possible or we should do some exercises regularly.
Keeping our age in mind we should concentrate more on yogic exercises. Our main concern should be to force out gases from our system.
Once our stomach is free of gases we may drink a glass of cold or Luke warm water and take nothing there after for at least half an hour.
We are concentrating on maintaining health around the age of fifty because it is the age when people mostly get careless about their health, get used to eating spicy, oily and fried food items without caring the least for their health.
Expelling air out of stomach is to be done very cautiously. The pressure is to be applied very gently so that the contents of the stomach may not spill out.
In our breakfast and meals we must take restrictive food items as detailed above.
Expelling process should not be undertaken until around two hours after taking meals. Constant practice will give you an idea as to how much pressure is to be applied to force the gases out of your stomach. The process may be repeated after a little gap until the required result is achieved.
It should be kept in mind that this forcible expulsion of air will take place through belches that too in small bits.
As we know digestion of food taken by us is a biochemical phenomenon. Water and gases obtained as bye products are consumed by our body while the excess quantity is eliminated from the system. Water along with other toxic substances is passed out as urine while gas or air is released in natural way as wind pass.
One must eat to live and should not live to eat. Keep your stomach light you will always feel fit and energetic. Over feeding, on the other hand, will make you sluggish.
So one must be patient and continue to repeat the process from time to time rather make a habit of doing so off and on.
To start with let us talk about some precautions which must be taken while applying pressure on the stomach. Mostly gases are found on the upper side of the stomach. If we apply a little pressure on the stomach by sucking it inwards the air will come out orally in small bits. Repeated sucking will help in expelling sufficient amount of gases from the system making you feel lighter.
A regular life style, balanced and healthy diet, a little exercise will never give you a chance to be sorry in life rather will give you a long and healthy life which will be envied by your fellow members.
One must be very careful while resorting to this process of expelling air out of our system as stomach is a very delicate organ of our body and any undue pressure on it may be problematic.
I will however advise all fiftians i.e. people aged fifty and above to an early morning starter exercise schedule aimed at warming up the body and internal organs as well as squeezing air out of our system.
So far as the exercise part is concerned I don’t feel like interfering as to what exercise schedule one wishes to follow. So you are free to follow the exercise schedule you feel best for you.
Our normal exercise procedure should not be strenuous or vigorous and must be easy going. Further our exercise should be balanced for example if we rotate our right hand full circle four times we should also rotate our left hand four times too.
This starter exercise schedule will be in addition to the normal exercise routine you wish to follow regularly.
It is very easy to follow this schedule. It hardly takes 30 to 45 minutes. You have to do nothing but simply stretch yourself to the full extent in all positions ie lying flat, lying upside down, and lying sideways.
Now let us concentrate on squeezing air out of our system. There are three positions in which we can force air out of our system.
In this process you may sometimes have to elongate your stomach, sometimes to shorten it, sometimes you may have to suck your stomach upwards and sometimes to push it downwards
You may have to toss, turn, twist, tilt and stretch your body and do all sort of internal acrobatics to push air out of your system but always using mild to moderate force or pressure and without stressing your stomach. You may also explore your own method and positions to suit your purpose. But be sure that such type of exercise is possible only on a hard bed or surface on cotton mattress. Do not use foam or coir mattress for the purpose
This stretching will give a warm up to the internal organs of our body.
Position one is while we are lying upside down and positions 2 and 3 follow when we are lying sideways on our right and left sides respectively.
We need to put our hands under the chest and manage in such a way that the entire weight of the body does not fall on our stomach. When this position is achieved we can start the process of pushing the air out of our system by sucking our stomach upwards. On each sucking the air will come out in bits through mouth. Thus we can manage to push air out of our system gradually.
In position one i.e. while lying upside down we need to take certain precautions. Since in this position our stomach is hard pressed against the bed due to our weight there is possibility of spilling out of the contents of the stomach in the mouth.
When this position is achieved slightly press your hand against your stomach and suck your stomach upwards simultaneously. The air will come out in bits through mouth as belch. Our stomach may be compared with a balloon. You will notice that a tightly blown up balloon gets softer in a few days as its walls lose elasticity due to constant air pressure. If after a few days we open the mouth of the balloon we find that all the gas does not go out and some of it remains inside the balloon because of the stretched wall.
By the age of fifty our stomach is like a stretched balloon. Air remains filled inside and this is the reason why we do not feel like eating anything as the stomach already appears tight. If the pressure inside the stomach increases considerably you will often find people belching every now and then causing embarrassment to self as well as others.
We keep eating something or the other throughout the day so the gas level is likely to increase inside the system giving rise to complications. If we develop some technique to push the air out of our system from time to time we can remain fit and fine and save embarrassment to self as well as others.
I found this technique of voluntarily pushing out gases convenient as it is noiseless, unlike a belch, and easily manageable once you get accustomed to it. Besides, you will feel active, energetic, lighter all the time and will never feel dull or lethargic.
Please beware that pushing air out of our system must be resorted to when our stomach is almost empty.
Now let us discuss the remaining two positions while lying sideways. In either of the positions whether lying on your right or left you have to bring your knees up towards your chest as much as possible. Then insert your right hand, if you are lying on your left side and left hand, if you are lying on your right side in between your chest and legs, the pressure or force applied to push the air out of our system must be from mild to moderate and never beyond. Exerting too much force may create problems.
Last but not the least you should have a strong Will power and lots of patience and confidence that you will achieve what you wish to achieve and nothing could stop you from going ahead.
I hope this exercise pattern will suit you and you will be able to ward off problems related to over stuffing of gases in your system.
School Lunch Provider in NJ, New Rules Discover Healthy School Lunches
When you are serving school food programs in NJ you are serving food to suit new budding taste buds of school children. There is an age group which wants to discover try new tastes, untried, unknown, and still to be discovered. The age group where food is an important component of their daily life believes in discovery and disclosing about their new find of food.
In March 2012, School food menu with the introduction of new rules of school lunch program in the U.S. is likely to see a lot changes.
Many of us will agree that the changes brought about by the program is something that has been on the mind and the buzz that has been around has found its sense expressed in the new rules of the school lunch program. Fruits, vegetable, and whole grains all more natural and less processed food should have its place in the daily palate of growing school children is something which should never have missed.
But a missive and gong had to be rung by increasing disorder of obesity and other such health malaise has made a demand on food service for schools.
Schools in NJ, who have opted for the federal school lunch program aid will have to lap this improvement which will be a welcome step only if the additional costs which could come to bear be treated as investment towards children’s health by parents, schools or anyone who are responsible to pay for the school lunch.
Food is a vital ingredient of a children’s physical growth which is vital for the growth of the mind and thereby developing other skills and competencies in children. Therefore, it is also vital to ensure that the food is made of the right ingredient. Food service providers for schools under the school lunch program should be encouraged by the new rules as it requires to lesser processed component of the food and requires increase natural available foods.
The combination of innovative culinary skills with the new rules of the providing whole meal for students should provide school food service providers an opportunity to introduce new school food menu and develop a healthy palate for growing school children. Integrating the fruits, vegetables and whole grain does not require to make a sea change in the food except to develop taste for natural foods and salts which in turn award with health which is more than wealth for children.
But it is not that all school food service providers in NJ have been missing on providing these vitals which give vitamins and mineral much needed for healthy growth of body. Food service provider like Karson Foods http://www.karsonfoods.com/school-food-services.html welcome such holistic moves and feel more encouraged to explore their culinary skills in the much understood situation now to provide healthy food without giving up on necessary calories. They will treat as an advantage instead of challenge on costs or inputs or working on tastes. They will provide food service to the school children an ample opportunity to discover and go gaga to their friends of new dishes.
