Have you tried to lose weight recently? Are you tired and confused by all the different “CARDIO” styled dance classes?

Well there’s hope for you yet! Meet Zumba Dance…

Zumba Dance is a blending of Latin and International music dance themes creating a vibrant, successful fitness system! The routines feature aerobic/fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body.

ZUMBA utilizes the principles of interval training and resistance training to maximize caloric output, fat burning and total toning.

It is a blend of body sculpting dance movements and easy-to-follow dance steps.

So how many calories does Zumba burn?

An average class can burn from 500 to 800 calories! You can of course burn more or less depending on your intensity and fitness level. Your Zumba instructor will work with you to get the maximum results… fast. Hows that for different! Better than exercising at home listening to some boring cd … right?

Along with the Zumba dance classes it is important to follow these fat loss, fool-proof nutrition tips that will maximize the amount of calories you burn:

* Eat veggies – Mix and match fresh veggies for variety. They are full of fiber and will help you burn more fat.

* Snack – Go ahead just snack on good stuff, like nuts (especially almonds) veggies fresh and dried fruit.

* Nuts – Almonds, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and pecans are great for you. Spice up that yogurt and salad by throwing a few in.

* Steel cut oats – Cook a ¼ cup with 1 cup of rice milk (trust me its delicious and you wont need sweetener) for breakfast

* Protein – Protein is a fat burner. How you ask? Well your body burns more calories digesting protein than eating any other type of food. Eating protein also prevents muscle loss when dieting.

* Yogurt – Will help you lose weight and at the same time protect your muscles. Yogurt is also a simple & convenient snack. It is also high in protein.

Follow these tips attend as many Zumba classes as you can and you will quickly maximize your calories burned.

So how many calories does Zumba burn? Follow these tips and you will burn enough to have that body of your dreams!