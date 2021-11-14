HEALTH
How to Live a Healthy Life by Changing Your Habits
A healthy life is undoubtedly the greatest desire of all of us. After all, without health, life radically changes its meaning. The best way to feel happy, energetic and healthy in the future is to lead a happy, energetic and healthy life in the present. The benefits and pleasures produced are both immediate and long-term.
We are increasingly walking in a direction, where people finally realize that being healthy is much more than just not being sick.
We cannot allow life to pass through us without living it with energy and stimuli that transmit happiness to us. We have to make our lives more attractive and stimulating by simply taking a firm, active and participative stance towards them.
Many times, we are not able to stop the journey of life. Despite this fact, life is also the fruit of our attitudes and behaviors. We are, therefore, the result of our experiences.
How to have a healthy life?
“What needs to be done to be healthy”, “how to start a healthy life”, or “how to have a healthy and happy life”, are questions that people often ask themselves.
Debrucemo, first, on the question:
what does it mean to be healthy? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is “physical, mental and social well-being, rather than the mere absence of disease… “. In other words, being healthy is not only the absence of illness, but essentially the physical and mental well-being of the individual. It is no coincidence that the WHO defines health in this way, giving the word a much broader meaning than just the simple antonyms of disease.
Although health appears, of course, to be associated with the word medicine, it goes far beyond the meaning that, many times, common sense attributes to it, associating it only, normally, to curative medicine. Medicine is, however, much more than that, as its major concern is disease prevention.
People’s lifestyles, poor diet, stress, among other factors, have contributed greatly to exacerbating the problems. Examples include diabetes and high blood pressure, diseases closely related to the habits of modern populations.
Many of the problems that modern medicine helps to solve could easily be avoided if followed by some of the essentials recommendations to practicing a healthy lifestyle.
Changing habits and behaviors is imperative and urgent. We do not mean by this that we should follow to the letter all the rules for a healthy life, as if it were a hard, painful and even castrating plan for people. Life must be lived with intensity and pleasure, so we must never become mere prisoners to attitudes/behaviours that, although healthier, would be both painful and limiting.
Life is made up of choices. Take your awareness, find the balance between the pros and cons of your personal tastes, towards a healthier life and not forgetting that ultimately it is your quality of life that you want to improve.
We talk about changing attitudes that stimulate us and lead us to happiness, and in this way improve our health condition. It is not always possible, it is true, but in the vast majority of cases, it is perfectly feasible.
As an example, imagine a simple walk in nature or enjoy your favorite piece of fruit. These are two simple examples where it is completely feasible to enjoy life and improve your health at the same time.
Food, physical exercise
Healthy living is also in our hands. Let us not judge that we can eat excessive amounts of sugar every day and that in the event that one day, we will suffer from diabetes it will simply be a matter of fate and bad luck. We cannot judge those who are subject to high doses of stress every day, and we will not persistently pay a high price for it. Let’s not think that we can be smokers for years and let’s not collect respiratory problems and a degradation of our quality of life.
Our attitudes make us think sooner or later about our health.
Obviously, our attitude to life is a determining factor in making it healthier. Think of life as positive and feel good about yourself before any action.
At least two important things to keep in mind. First of all, nutrition. A good diet can do much more for your health than you think. Nutrition and healthy living are inseparable concepts.
Secondly, physical exercise. This, since it will be done in the right way, can greatly improve your health and well-being, thus contributing to a better quality of life.
Think of physical exercise as something positive and relaxing, not as something hard and “it has to be”. Find out which is the activity that you like the most and perceive the benefits that it can provide.
Change only these two factors and discover a healthier life.
If you intend to delve deeper into these and other topics, we encourage you to read on our blog articles related to nutrition and the benefits of physical exercise.
Quality of life
How many of us already feel the discomfort caused by a simple backache. Or you felt the discomfort caused by repeated infections, often caused by the weakening of our immune system.
Many examples we could point out, however, we are all aware that illness or discomfort drastically diminish our quality of life.
Today we live in an era where time has come to dictate the rules. The lack of time leads people to live in a constant race against this precious commodity.
We don’t have time to eat well, we don’t have time for physical exercise, we don’t have time to talk to people, we don’t have time for many things that are considered essential in our lives. These behaviors, unfortunately, generate a variety of problems, with serious consequences for our health and well-being.
In the presence of these problems, on the one hand, people are strongly affected in their health, on the other hand, their quality of life is greatly degraded.
In short, we would say that it is not possible to have a good quality of life without having healthy habits.
Healthy longevity
Average life expectancy a few decades ago was substantially lower.
With improvements in living conditions and advances in medicine, it has gradually increased. Still, it is, because we all want to live better and longer.
The current goal is not just to live longer. It is to have a lasting health, that is, to lead an active, healthy, happy and goal-oriented life. However, living longer is not synonymous with living better. The increase in life expectancy often comes at the expense of more or less sophisticated treatments that, despite their effectiveness, greatly damage people’s quality of life. We should not only want to live more, but to live better.
Longevity is also in our hands. We believe, evasively, that we must focus our attention on the maintenance of a healthy condition, taking for granted that our attitudes in the present will have a profound impact on our future health.
If you want to live healthier and longer, start taking measures in this direction, that is, measures that are firm, healthy and at the same time contribute to your current well-being.
Benefits of a healthy life.
The benefits of healthy living are countless for people. It will not therefore be necessary to describe them with an extractor, since we all know what is gratifying to feel healthy or, on the contrary, what is painful is to feel sick.
However, the benefits of healthy living don’t stop there. Health care costs are increasingly inconvenient for people, either directly or indirectly through their taxes that are channelled to the Public Health Service.
There are studies that clearly show that for every dollar invested in prevention, we can have a significant return on savings with curative health treatments.
In other words, the priority of investment should be channelled to disease prevention. On the other hand, the social and economic costs caused by illness, such as absenteeism from work, are very significant, with increasing expenditure on social protection.
Health & Wellness
It is indisputable that there is today a great interest in curative health, where medicine has evolved, extraordinarily, in recent years. As we have seen, these advances in medicine have undoubtedly brought people a longer life expectancy and a better quality of life.
In the absence of health our whole life is reduced and we cannot, therefore, live it and taste it in its fullness.
We must therefore reflect on our future, because our quality of life will also reflect the way we live today.
Therefore, a new paradigm must emerge, in which the promotion of health and firmer attitudes on the part of people to prevent disease, with enormous benefits for their health, improving their quality of life and well-being. In short, it is intended that each one of us should develop a healthier lifestyle in which health comes first.
For all these reasons, we believe, evasively, that the commitment to the prevention of disease, the promotion of health and well-being, are of paramount importance.
HEALTH
5 Ways to Promote a Fitness Lifestyle in Your Workplace
Poor employee health costs U.S. organizations billions of dollars a year. Decreased work productivity due to health-related absenteeism can have a devastating effect on organizational performance. Preventable disease accounts for the majority of health care costs today. Fortunately, there’s also some good news. There are five steps organizations can take to enhance employee health and fitness, to decrease the risk of disease and injury, to save millions of dollars, and to improve overall performance.
1. Offer Flexible Work Arrangements. Flexible Work Arrangements are work schedules that allow employees to work outside of the standard 8:00am to 5:00pm range, while maintaining a high level of service to internal and external customers. This provides employees with the opportunity to create work schedules that are more conducive to their work-life balance and overall performance. Common flexible work arrangements include Peak Hour Flextime (flexibility in starting and quitting times), Compressed Workweek (working full-time over 4 or fewer days per week), Telecommuting (working from a remote location), Job Sharing (two people share the duties and responsibilities of one full-time job), and Informal Flexibility (requests for changes in a regular schedule for personal reasons).
2. Provide health screening services. Screening services are an excellent way to help employees understand their current health status. The most common services include health risk appraisal, blood lipid surveys (e.g., cholesterol, glucose), blood pressure checks, body composition measurement (e.g., Body Mass Index, body-fat percentage), muscular strength and flexibility assessment, cardiovascular fitness testing, and bone density screening.
3. Provide educational programs and services. Educational programs can include classroom-based seminars, online learning programs and print materials. Common topics include nutrition, weight management, stress management, work-life balance, disease prevention, managing health issues (e.g., hypertension, diabetes), starting an exercise program, cardiovascular fitness, strength training, children and exercise, improving sleep, women’s health, men’s health, and safety (e.g., CPR, first aid, back safety).
4. Offer behavior change programs. These programs can be a great benefit to employees who are struggling with a specific health or fitness issue. Some examples include smoking cessation counseling, weight loss programs and stress reduction programs.
5. Provide a fitness center for employees. While the first four steps are relatively inexpensive, building a fitness center for staff members requires a significant financial investment. However, a corporate gym can be more cost-effective than the other activities because research has demonstrated that employees who use their company gym are more productive, get along better with co-workers, and manage work demands more effectively. In addition, corporate exercise programs can pay off in reduced health care costs, absence and stress, and higher morale and productivity. If the cost of providing a fitness facility is too great, an alternative is to offer discounts or reimbursements for employees who join a local gym.
HEALTH
Alcohol Consumption During Christmas
Earlier this year, the NHS (National Health Service) figures showed that alcohol-related hospital admissions have reached record levels in 2010. Over a million people were admitted in 2009-10, compared with 945,500 in 2008-09 and 510,800 in 2002-03. Nearly two in three of those cases were men. At the same time the charity Alcohol Concern predicted the number of admissions would reach 1.5m a year by 2015 and cost the NHS £3.7bn a year. Last year, a study in The Lancet concluded that alcohol is more harmful than heroin or crack when the overall dangers to the individual and society are considered. The study by the Independent Scientific Committee on Drugs also ranked alcohol as three times more harmful than cocaine or tobacco because it is so widely used.
Excess drinking can put a risk to our health, especially in the long term. This can include the following:
• High Blood Pressure
• Weight gain
• Liver disease
• Skin problems
• Memory loss
• Brain damage and possibly dementia
Unfortunately during the Christmas period, people tend to save their daily allowance and consume high amounts of alcohol in one session. This is called binge drinking. This can highly increase blood pressure to consistently high levels, and this increases the risk of a stroke. According to an article written by the Telegraph woman binge drink more than men, also they are more likely to binge drink in the UK than any other country in Europe. According to the Department of Health (DOH) men regularly drinking more than two pints of strong larger a day are over three times more likely to get mouth cancer, and three times more likely to have a stroke. Women drinking more than two large glasses of wine are two times more likely to have high blood pressure and 50% more likely to get breast cancer. The DOH recommends that men and women should drink the recommended units a day. For a male this is no more than four units a day, and for a female, no more than three units a day. The following points are what is classified as a unit of alcohol.
• Standard beer (including pints, bottles)
• Premium larger (including pint, bottles)
• Regular Cider
• Small/Medium glass of wine/ champagne
• Small glass of Gin/Vodka/rum (25ml)
• Small glass of whisky/tequila
• Bottle of alcopop
It is also advised that women should drink less than men because women have more fat and less fluid in their bodies to dilute the alcohol. Overall, alcohol becomes more concentrated in women than in men, and could do more damage.
It is very important to stay in control during the festive period, and to stay within the recommended limits. There are other ways to be in control including:
• Do not drink on an empty stomach
• Consume a glass of water alongside a glass of wine
• Try to avoid buying rounds, as this can encourage people to drink more alcohol more quickly
• Alternate alcohol with non alcoholic drinks.
• Pace yourself at celebrations, sports events and leaving dos.
• If stressed, go for a walk instead of drinking.
This article showed that sensible drinking can easily be achieved, but at the same time enjoy the festive period and New Year.
Have a good Christmas and New Year!
HEALTH
Study on Rising Alcoholism in America Receives Flak for Using ‘Compromised Data’
A study which chillingly lays bare the “public health crisis” that arose over a decade in the United States because of excessive alcohol consumption has received severe criticism for relying on comprised data to arrive at that conclusion. It has been criticized by some experts and the Distilled Spirits Council (DSC) for being less consistent, and for not including young adults aged below 18 years, who are increasingly taking to alcohol in America.
The study was sponsored by federal agencies, such as the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), and relied on data provided by the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcoholism and Related Conditions (NESARC) for the period 2001-02 and 2012-13. During the course of the study, participants were analyzed for problematic drinking and alcohol use disorder (AUD).
High-risk drinking was measured against four standard drinks (1 standard drink=14 grams of pure alcohol). The researchers found that in the gap of 11 years, between the passage of the first NESARC evaluation and the second, there was a substantial increase in 12-month drinking, high-risk drinking, and AUD, especially among women, older adults, racial/ethnic minorities, and the socioeconomically disadvantaged.
The cases of high-risk drinking rose from 8.5 percent in 2001 to 12.7 percent in 2013, a spike of 49.4 percent, indicating that nearly 30 million Americans are under the spell of alcohol. Overall, alcohol use increased from 65.4 percent to 72.7 percent whereas high-risk drinking increased by 29.9 percent.
The overall increase in AUD in various subgroups over 11 years is as under:
- Women: 83.7 percent
- African Americans: 92.8 percent
- Middle-aged adults (45-64 years): 81.5 percent
- Elderly people (65 and older): 106.7 percent
- High school educated people: 57.8 percent
- Employees with salary less than $20,000: 65.9 percent
NSDUH data more methodological
In sharp contrast, another study conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), revealed that the alcoholism graph instead of peaking in the said period had declined. It stated that while in 2002, 7.7 percent of Americans aged 12 and older were under the spell of alcohol, 6.6 percent were reportedly addicted to alcohol in 2013. Moreover, NSDUH evaluated individuals 12 years and older whereas NESARC’s survey considered only those aged 18 and above.
Another apparent flaw in the NESARC study was related to the fact that no biological samples were collected in the first round, though an attempt was made to collect saliva specimens in the second wave. Also, as most of the study participants were informed beforehand that they would be tested for drug use, chances are that they responded differently. NESARC respondents were also given monetary rewards in 2012-13, which was not the case in the first wave. This could have influenced their responses.
Richard Grucza, associate professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine, compared the methodologies of both the surveys and said, “The NSDUH methods are much more consistent from year-to-year, and it is administered annually. So I tend to put more weight on NSDUH data.”
Alcohol is a dangerous addiction
High alcohol consumption continues to be a serious concern. Every year, thousands of people succumb to alcohol-related problems, including accidents, unintentional injuries, suicides and homicides. Devising more effective preventive policies, increasing public awareness programs, and making health care facilities accessible to all is the need of the hour.
How to Live a Healthy Life by Changing Your Habits
Trudy Rubin: Secretary Blinken, don’t betray Afghan partners and the U.S. veterans trying to rescue them
5 Ways to Promote a Fitness Lifestyle in Your Workplace
New MN GOP chairman: ‘Republican Party does not equal party of Trump’
Alcohol Consumption During Christmas
Minneapolis Institute of Art returns to pre-pandemic hours
Study on Rising Alcoholism in America Receives Flak for Using ‘Compromised Data’
Literary pick of the week: ‘Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog’
You Will Get Your Downtime, One Way or Another
World of Warcraft – Heavy Leather Farming From Elder Mistvale Gorillas in Stranglethorn Vale
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper