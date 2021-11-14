Beauty
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Hydrotherapy is an ancient form of healing and rejuvenation, used during the history by the yogis, Romans, Turks, Japanese, and many others. Bathing in mineral spas and taking cold showers had been an often recommended medical practice to cure all sorts of ailments. Of course, public baths were also the places where more than one love affair, or political conspiracy, began.
Healing with water is still popular today! You don’t need to head to the nearest spa to enjoy the benefits of hydrotherapy – you can do it in your own bathroom, or – if you’re lucky enough to own an outdoor spa – under the open sky!
When immersed in the water, your body weight is reduced by ninety percent, which relieves pressure on your joints and muscles, while at the same time giving you the sense of weightlessness that can be very relaxing. Hot water causes blood vessels to dilate, which gets the blood and lymph closer to the surface of the skin, and promotes circulation when that process is reversed by applying cold water. Improved circulation in turn boosts your immune system and provides other health benefits. This is useful for detoxifying the organism, supplying nutrients and oxygen to the body’s tissues while removing the waste products and impurities. It is effective with cellulite and swelling in the feet and legs.
If your hot tub comes with focused whirlpool jets, use the hydrostatic pressure to massage your body. Not only will this relax your tight muscles, but the natural feel-good chemicals, endorphins, will flood your body. The release of endorphins is known to reduce inflammation, fortify your immune system, and help you heal. If you do it in the evening, it will help you sleep better.
Hydrotherapy can reduce the symptoms of respiratory infections, including asthma, pneumonia, bronchitis, influenza and the common cold. It can provide some relief with the arthritis pain. It is effective in easing, and preventing, tension headaches associated with stress. Hydrotherapy is beneficial for problems with constipation, menstrual cramps, menopausal hot flashes, and emotional agitation.
While the water therapy is as natural as it gets, it is not recommended for pregnant women, diabetics, those who suffer from either high or low pressure, multiple sclerosis, or Reynaud’s disease. Of course, while soaking in the hot bath can be so pleasant that you’d want it to last forever, do not stay in the hot water too long, and endure the heat only for as long as is comfortable.
Sri Lanka Spa Hotels
Indulge in a relaxing vacation of a lifetime at Sri Lanka’s exquisite spa hotels offering the best respite and restorative treatments. Sri Lanka is a haven to an appealing variety of health, beauty and therapeutic spas some of which are located in luxury hotels and many others located in various parts of the country. A few renowned Spa Hotels in Sri Lanka include:
o Saman Villas in Bentota
o Eden Resort and Spa, Beruwala
o Jetwing Lighthouse, Galle
o Jetwing Ayurweda Pavilions
o Taj Exotica Bentota
o Amaya Lake, Dambulla
o The Sanctuary Spa, Colombo
o Dikwella Resort
o Heritance Kandalama Six Senses Spa
Saman Villas, the pioneer hotel to open a spa in Sri Lanka has in store a unique range of wellness facilities at its ‘Sahana Spa’. Ranging from breathtaking water gardens to open-air pavilions it is a unique venue for rest and respite. This luxury hotel is popular among the tourists for its excellent spa therapies. One can get Aromatherapy, mud baths, reflexology, massaging therapies, healing baths and use sauna and jacuzzi facilities. In addition a separate wellness area provides pedicure, manicure and reflexology.
Covered with lush greenery overlooking the beautiful ocean, Eden Resort and Spa offers all that is required for a pampered holiday. Ideal for honeymooning couples, families or leisure travellers, this ideal spa hotel in Sri Lanka features soothing treatments, massaging facilities and healing remedies.
Jetwing Ayurweda Pavilions located on the west coast is popular for its ideal atmosphere for meditation tranquillity. It also offers the services of experienced and well-trained medical professionals who are skilled enough to put your body at perfect relaxation.
If booking a hotel in Sri Lanka, an ideal choice will be Taj Exotica Bentota. Guests will always come back to experience the finest services and treatment offered at this unique place. Guests can experience Ayurveda therapy which uses local ingredients.
Boasting a fine range of warm oils and fragrant herbs, Amaya lake in Dambulla is a popular Spa Hotel in Sri Lanka. Visitors can indulge into a world of relax through its herbal steam baths.
A diversion from the common experience, Heritance Kandalama Six Senses Spa is another remarkable place which is focused on providing the ultimate relaxation to its visitors. Treatment methods are up to international standards and guests can be assured of both mental and physical respite.
Adding to the popular number of spa outlets in Sri Lanka is the Sanctuary Spa in Colombo rejuvenating the body and soul with its outstanding treatments. It offers the exclusive services of a well trained staff. Having its branch outlets at Dickwella Resort and a few other places, The Sanctuary Spa assures a whole variety of scrubs, massaging services, pedicure and various other facial treatments which are worth experiencing. Sanctuary Spa is an ideal outlet for those interested beauty treatments as well.
Every year a large number of tourists book Sri Lankan spa hotels since they are assured of the best relaxing holidays at an affordable price.
Blessed by breathtaking sceneries and perfect climatic conditions throughout the year the ideal way to spend your vacation will be to book a spa hotel in Sri Lanka which will definitely be a memorable time.
Snoring and Grinding Your Teeth May Be Symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
That embarrassing snoring habit your spouse complains about during family gatherings may have something in common with the worn down teeth the dentist is always harassing you about at checkups. Both of these seemingly harmless habits may be symptoms of a serious health problem, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).
Research presented at the 2009 American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP) showed that 1 in 4 patients suffering from OSA also suffered from nocturnal bruxism, commonly known as nighttime teeth grinding. It is estimated that approximately 10% of the US population suffers from bruxism which can lead to migraines, tension-type headaches, TMJ pain, and cracked or worn teeth.
More than 30 million Americans suffer from OSA. The comorbidities associated with the disease are very serious, including increased risk of stroke and heart attack, GERD, and erectile dysfunction. During apneic episodes, sufferers cease breathing for 10 seconds or more and this happens repeatedly during the sleep cycle.
According to Dr. Shyam Subramanian, MD, “The relationship between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and sleep bruxism is usually related to an arousal response. The ending of an epneic event may be accompanied by a number of mouth phenomena, such as snoring, gasps, mumbles, and teeth grinding… High levels of anxiety can lead to bruxism and untreated sleep apnea is known to cause mood disturbances including depression.”
Bruxism during sleep may be treated with dental splints such as the NTI-tss Plus which is worn over the four front teeth and has been approved by the FDA for the prevention of migraine and tension-type headaches.
OSA may be treated with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) or dental appliances such as the TAP or EMA, both FDA approved for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. If you are snoring or grinding your teeth, make an appointment with your health care provider. These seemingly harmless nuisances may have grave consequences if left untreated.
Applying Make-Up For Photography
Anyone able to recognize variations in forms and color can easily learn basic make-up application for photography. The two main points to remember are knowing where the facial bones lie and the way in which they are shaped, along with being able to recognize the texture and color of the skin. Make-up for fashion photography is applied using the same basic principles as putting on make-up for every day wear; the main difference being the amount used.
It is best to apply make-up using the same kind of light the photographs will be taken in, considering whether the lighting will be warm or cool, natural or artificial. The way the light falls on a face without make-up determines where contours need to be altered. Establish what the best features are and also the tone of the skin.
Make-up is in itself an art, combining qualities from both painting and sculpture to create one overall effect. Color emphasizes the skin and provides accents. Contouring creates lights and shadows, emphasizing the bones and creating mass. Cheek bones which may have seemed nonexistent can be made to appear high and prominent.
Color of clothing also plays an important role in choosing proper tones for the make-up. An effective overall look is created when the hues of both the make-up and clothing are compatible.
Many people have the misconception that the hardest look to attain is that of the sophisticated high fashion model one sees in magazines. Actually, it is the natural look that can take hours to accomplish. It takes patience and a bit of practice to achieve the soft look that will be just right for natural light. Bouncing the light off a silver reflector can help to keep the shape of the face unchanged, and tends to take the harshness out of a made-up face.
