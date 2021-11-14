Connect with us

Bitcoin

IoTeX Pumps Up Over 121% In A Week Becoming Top Gainer

Published

2 mins ago

on

IoTeX Pumps Up Over 121% In A Week Becoming Top Gainer
  • The price value of IoTeX has surged over 121% in a week.
  • This platform intends to integrate IoT devices with dApps.
  • IOTX is just 3.5% lower than its current ATH.

Among the leading cryptocurrencies displaying greenish trading charts, some altcoins are surpassing the performance of mainstream cryptos. The recent hike in the crypto market has hyped the investors to show more interest in cryptocurrencies. The entire crypto market solely experiences a bullish rally with many crypto-assets setting up new ATHs.

Early investors, in particular, will be perplexed as to which cryptocurrency to invest in. It will be challenging to choose among the many crypto choices available on the market. Furthermore, the majority of crypto-tokens have the potential to generate profit for their owners, and their ecosystem is always evolving to provide new benefits to consumers. Many crypto-assets are shining brightly as a result of ecosystem advances and may soar to new heights. IoTex is one such token, which jumped over 121% in a week.

IOTX is an Ethereum token that drives IoTeX, a platform that intends to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) devices (such as cameras and sensors) with decentralized apps. IOTX can be used to pay for transactions, stake and administer the IoTeX network, and register new devices.

Current Market Status

At the time of writing, the price value of IoTeX (IOTX) is $0.2365 with a trading volume of $1,518,680,353 in the last 24-hours. According to Coinmaretcap, IOTX has bounced over 121% within a week and it is 22% up in the past 24-hours. The current circulating supply of IOTX coins is 9,540,779,324 and it holds 73rd rank.

Trading Chart of IOTX

The chart depicts a bullish rally for the past week. The price value of IOTX has surged from $0.1004 to $0.257 within a week which seems astounding. With 30-day statistics, the trading chart of IOTX displays a gain of 249% offering a sweet spot for holders. Moreover, IOTX is available on top exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, Huobi Global, UpBit, and CoinBase.

However, following the continuous updates from the IoTeX network, the developments are on fire resulting in a price surge. The rapid updates and developments from the IoTeX ecosystem might be the reason for the price surge. Users are experiencing a sweet spot with a greenish trading chart. If the bullish pattern continues to uptrend then IOTX might crack the current ATH and set-up a new ATH soon.

  • THORChain’s native utility token is RUNE.
  • It uses an innovative system to eradicate “Impermanent losses”.

THORCHain is a Decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to swap crypto assets between networks without losing complete custody effortlessly. With THORChain, users may easily trade assets without relying on order books for liquidity. Instead, the ratio of assets in a pool maintains market pricing. THORChain’s native utility token is RUNE. To participate in THORChain’s rotating consensus process, nodes must contribute at least 1 million RUNE.

THORChain was financed with an IDO on the Binance DEX in July 2019. Despite the fact that its mainnet launched in January 2021, a multi-chain upgrade is scheduled for the same year.

Gitlab Coordinates Platform Development

The platform has no CEO, founder, or director. Instead, Gitlab coordinates platform development, according to a THORChain official. Those presently working on the project are also mostly anonymous. Again, a THORChain official claims to defend the project and let it be completely decentralized.

It uses an innovative system to eradicate “Impermanent losses” as these are transitory losses that a liquidity provider may incur while contributing to liquidity pools. It does it by charging a slip-based charge to keep liquidity where it is required. A TSS protocol and on-way state pegs allow for smooth cross-chain token exchanges. This is all done behind the scenes, making the platform user-friendly for beginners.

The platform isn’t for profit. The protocol’s fees go straight to the users, with no allowances for the team. Instead, the team gets rewarded for just possessing RUNE. RUNE is presently accessible on Binance Chain (a BEP-2 token) and Ethereum (an ERC-20 token).

RUNE’s price has undergone multiple positive fluctuations since the start of 2021. These are quickly followed by volatility, consolidation, and corrections. Furthermore, THORChain has been up 8.20% in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, the THORChain price today is $13.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $92,595,050 USD.

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

The two founders behind this project, CryptoMo and MMCrypto, are leading influencers in the crypto world, and they are delivering videos every day for their 480k and 43k strong subscribers, respectively.

Their educational videos are fast-paced, exciting and packed with value for people that want to get a deeper understanding of popular cryptos. They’ve taken their experience inside the industry, and have now announced the launch of their joint venture, for now only known as Project “V”. The new blockchain-based project is getting their community excited, and just over a week since announcing the news, they have already amassed over 62,000 active members and counting.

More Details on the Exciting Venture

The team behind the project will be announcing further details to their various social media communities over the coming days, but what is clear is that the project is well underway to become something of value to its users.

Details released so far on the venture include the fact that it is a Metaverse-based project, and that the only fully unlocked tokens are those which are being given out for free to their community members.

On top of that, we know that team tokens are locked for 12 months, with many tokens being dropped among the active Telegram members. There will be an initial circulating supply of 30 million tokens, with an additional 20 million dropped later on for distribution among their community.

“V” will support a range of multichain assets from ETH, BSC, FTM to MATIC. They clearly have the industry excited too, as they have forged new partnerships with SKYNET, BRILLIANCE VENTURES, HYPE PARTNERS, MARKET ACROSS.

Follow the guys at MMCrypto and CryptoMO  through their various channels, which you can find full details on this page for MMCrypto: https://www.youtube.com/c/MMCryptoTube/about and this page for CryptoMO: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxPSRtCaRiVUhY-Nnj_eCxA/about 

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

  • The UST earned from the burn will go into the community pool.
  • The coin’s scarcity may drive up the price of LUNA.

Terra, a smart contract-enabled algorithmic stablecoin venture, approved two requests to burn $4.5 billion of its native token, LUNA, in community pools. Furthermore, the burn will occur every 800 blocks generated. In order to adjust the monetary system to the new Columbus 5 update.

The UST earned from the burn will go into the community pool, where governance will decide how to spend it. The first trade took place earlier this week. After the whole stockpile is destroyed, the community may determine how much of it will be used to bootstrap Ozone, a decentralized insurance system built on Terra. According to a Terra official account tweet, one of the biggest, if not the largest, layer-one asset burning in crypto history. Moreover, long term, the coin’s scarcity may drive up the price of LUNA.

Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon stated:

“The burn will simplify the narrative of Luna economics, boost staking rewards, and leave the community pool well funded with 10 million Luna.”

Terra Vs SEC

Regulators have targeted Terra. On his way to appear at Messari’s Mainnet conference, Kwon, summoned by the SEC. The subpoena concerned one of Terra’s native protocols, Mirror. Which enables users to exchange tokens that are derivatives tied to certain stock prices. Last month, Kwon sued the SEC for its actions and subpoena service.

Tokens having a limited quantity have appreciated greatly in value. For example, Binance Coin (BNB) increased from $50 to over $600.

Another, Ethereum’s newly incorporated EIP-1559. The network’s pricing model was altered to burn ETH with each transaction. LUNA may continue a similar path, with $80 as a possible short-term objective. Furthermore, price might rise over $100 and join Solana (SOL) as one of the best performers in 2021. According to CoinMarketCap, the Terra price today is $50.81 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $571,533,440 USD.

