IoTeX Pumps Up Over 121% In A Week Becoming Top Gainer

The price value of IoTeX has surged over 121% in a week.

This platform intends to integrate IoT devices with dApps.

IOTX is just 3.5% lower than its current ATH.

Among the leading cryptocurrencies displaying greenish trading charts, some altcoins are surpassing the performance of mainstream cryptos. The recent hike in the crypto market has hyped the investors to show more interest in cryptocurrencies. The entire crypto market solely experiences a bullish rally with many crypto-assets setting up new ATHs.

Early investors, in particular, will be perplexed as to which cryptocurrency to invest in. It will be challenging to choose among the many crypto choices available on the market. Furthermore, the majority of crypto-tokens have the potential to generate profit for their owners, and their ecosystem is always evolving to provide new benefits to consumers. Many crypto-assets are shining brightly as a result of ecosystem advances and may soar to new heights. IoTex is one such token, which jumped over 121% in a week.

IOTX is an Ethereum token that drives IoTeX, a platform that intends to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) devices (such as cameras and sensors) with decentralized apps. IOTX can be used to pay for transactions, stake and administer the IoTeX network, and register new devices.

Current Market Status

At the time of writing, the price value of IoTeX (IOTX) is $0.2365 with a trading volume of $1,518,680,353 in the last 24-hours. According to Coinmaretcap, IOTX has bounced over 121% within a week and it is 22% up in the past 24-hours. The current circulating supply of IOTX coins is 9,540,779,324 and it holds 73rd rank.

Trading Chart of IOTX

The chart depicts a bullish rally for the past week. The price value of IOTX has surged from $0.1004 to $0.257 within a week which seems astounding. With 30-day statistics, the trading chart of IOTX displays a gain of 249% offering a sweet spot for holders. Moreover, IOTX is available on top exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, Huobi Global, UpBit, and CoinBase.

However, following the continuous updates from the IoTeX network, the developments are on fire resulting in a price surge. The rapid updates and developments from the IoTeX ecosystem might be the reason for the price surge. Users are experiencing a sweet spot with a greenish trading chart. If the bullish pattern continues to uptrend then IOTX might crack the current ATH and set-up a new ATH soon.