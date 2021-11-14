Jury recommends 28 years for Missouri man in wife’s murder

We still don’t know what Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf are thinking about their football team entering Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Maybe general manager Rick Spielman doesn’t know what the Wilfs are thinking. Probably the same for coach Mike Zimmer.

Maybe the Wilfs don’t know what to think.

But if the Vikings (3-5) lose to the Chargers (5-3), the Wilfs will have to consider which way to go regarding the team’s future, maybe even the immediate future.

Following Sunday’s game, the Vikings play the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in Minneapolis. Would the Wilfs subject Zimmer to what could be thousands booing him and the team if things don’t go well? That scenario could become even more embarrassing considering there will be thousands of Packers fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Norm Van Brocklin, Les Steckel, Jerry Burns, Brad Childress and Denny Green each coached their final career game for the Vikings against the Packers.

Perhaps the Wilfs will merely allow the season to ride out, then decide whether to replace Zimmer, whose final contract year in 2023 may not be fully guaranteed.

Meanwhile, it’s beginning to look like 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could become available after the season. Acquiring Shanahan, 41, would reunite him with QB pal Kirk Cousins.

Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, 45, probably will be available. Offense-minded Doug Pederson, 53, who coached the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title in Minneapolis three years ago and was a backup QB to Brett Favre with the Packers, remains available. The Wilfs can’t afford to go with an unproven NFL coach.

The way it looks now, the Vikings could be headed for a 6-11 season, which might produce a top-10 pick in next April’s draft. Considering Minnesota’s next three games — Chargers, Packers and 49ers — the Vikings could be 3-8 before getting to play the winless Lions in Detroit on Dec. 5.

Gophers guard Marcus Carr scored the first basket of the season for No. 5 Texas and finished with 10 points in a 92-48 victory over Houston Baptist. Last season for the Gophers, Carr averaged 19.4 points.

Another Gophers transfer, 7-foot Liam Robbins, is out indefinitely for Vanderbilt with a foot injury.

Yet another transferred Gopher, shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur from Minneapolis, scored a team-high 19 points in Iowa State’s 84-73 season-opening victory over Kennesaw State.

Guard Destiny Pitts, who left the Gophers women’s team for Texas A&M two years ago, is averaging 11.5 points for the Aggies.

Matthew Hurt, 21, the 6-9 Rochester John Marshall grad who led Duke in scoring (18.3 points) and rebounding (6.2) last season, is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the G-League Memphis Hustle.

Coach Eric Musselman of No. 16 Arkansas has his Hogs performing the same warmup drill, complete with Sweet Georgia Brown, that his father Bill made legendary when he coached the Gophers.

Entering Saturday’s football game at Iowa, the Gophers were projected to play Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium by cbssports.com. Meanwhile, 247sports.com had the Gophers in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee on Dec. 30 in Nashville.

Minnesota could produce another major league baseball player if Michael Busch continues the pace he’s on.

Perhaps the greatest athlete that Simley High School has produced — baseball, hockey and football — Busch, who turned 24 last week, is home in Inver Grove Heights after an impressive season for the Dodgers’ Double-A Tulsa club, where the second baseman-first baseman hit 20 home runs while batting .267 in 107 games.

A B-plus student in economics at North Carolina, Busch was invited to major league spring training after the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.

“It was really cool just to be around, in the same dugout with them and sometimes on the field with them,” Busch said. “I learned a lot just watching.”

The Dodgers haven’t determined their major league spring roster yet, but it won’t be surprising if Busch gets another invitation. Twenty homers in the torrid heat and humidity of Tulsa is a statement season. The Dodgers’ Triple-A club is in Oklahoma City.

Busch received a $2.3 million signing bonus as the 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Primary competition for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Dec. 5 for former Twins Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat among 10 finalists via the Golden Days Era appears to be Gil Hodges and Roger Maris. Kaat and Oliva are 83 years old. Just three of the finalists are still alive. The other is Maury Wills, 89.

Hall of famer Paul Molitor and Gophers baseball coach John Anderson will honor a former teammate who is living with ALS between periods of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Women’s Face-Off Classic at Ridder Arena next Saturday when Minnesota hosts St. Cloud State.

Gophers redshirt sophomore Cole Kramer from Eden Prairie, in the wildcat formation before Saturday’s game at Iowa, rushed for 147 yards and two TDs. The Gopher he replaced, Seth Green of Woodbury, after transferring to the Houston Cougars (8-1), has played in eight games with five catches for 60 yards and two TDs.

The Gophers last week began a football season-ticket renewal for 2022, with no increases in prices. Next year’s schedule includes Iowa in Minneapolis.

Fifty-yard line tickets for the Gophers-Wisconsin game in Minneapolis on Nov. 27 are $330. Upper deck seats are $93.

Timberwolves investor Alex Rodriguez ranks 17th among all-time athlete money earners with $650 million, says Sportico, which lists Michael Jordan No. 1 at $2.62 billion.

True freshman Joe Alt, who played last season for Totino Grace, at 6-8, 305 pounds is starting at left tackle for Notre Dame (8-1). Alt’s brother, 6-4, 201-pound Mark, the ex-Gophers defenseman from Cretin-Derham, is with the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League club of the San Jose Sharks.

Edina grad Quinn Carroll, 6-6, 313, is a junior backup right tackle for Notre Dame.

Darrell Thompson and Dave Lee will broadcast the 6A and 4A state football championship games for KSTC-TV (Ch. 45).

New St. Thomas men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi is featured speaker and Dick Jonckowski emcee at the Hockey Old Timers luncheon at Mancini’s on Nov. 22.

Dick Larson, 85, the former Gophers MVP quarterback under Murray Warmath, continues to amaze with his drive and health after open heart surgery last April. The other day, the former Minneapolis Roosevelt star who still oversees his wealth management company in downtown St. Paul, did 110 pushups and 110 sit-ups. That’s after working out with weights.

The Twins this winter are investing $20 million in new scoreboard and video boards for Target Field, which has had the current boards for 11 years.

After 12 bids, late Twin Kirby Puckett’s1987 retirement gift red Corvette convertible with 29,352 miles was sold via VSA Auction for $18,839. Puckett autographed the hood of the car with a black marker.

Scott Wright, 41, the NFL draft expert (DraftCountdown.com) from Sandstone, Minn, after 20 years of expert analysis is moving on to the bourgeoning sports trading card business.

“I do miss the draft and not knowing everything about every player,” he said.

Congratulations to the Gophers’ beloved retired trainer, Jim Marshall, 91, and wife Mary Lee, 84, on their 60th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple resides in Roseville.

The Gophers volleyball team is ranked No. 8. Tickets for the NCAA Division I championship Dec.16-18 in Columbus, Ohio, range from $30 to $170.

International powerboat TV broadcaster Stephen Michael from Shoreview has begun his 25th year in the sport and was in Nazzaro, Italy (near Milan) for the Grand Prix of Europe, which was to feature some of the same boats that raced at the Minneapolis Aquatennial in the mid-1980s when the festival had money to afford it.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, speaking at the Capital Club last week, credited his former boss with the Houston Rockets, Kevin McHale, with teaching him about front-court play.

Golfer Casey Danielson from Osceola, Wis., the other day earned her 2022 LPGA card after four years playing on the feeder Symetra Tour.

Dave Wright, the tireless former Hamline University sports information director, is behind the high school football public address microphone for a 53rd year this season.

DON’T PRINT THAT

Some eyebrows raised in August when the Vikings, despite Harrison Smith’s lack of COVID vaccination, gave the 32-year-old strong safety a $64 million, four-year contract extension. Smith, after testing positive for COVID, missed the Vikings’ loss in Baltimore and will miss Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, it turns out that not one cent of Smith’s contact next year is guaranteed until the middle of March, including an $8 million roster bonus.

Viking Dalvin Cook’s ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit over alleged abuse purportedly is in the $500,000 range.

You’ve got to wonder whether the Vikings’ fortunes this season might have been different had Rick Dennison remained the team’s offensive line coach-run game coordinator instead of being removed in July because he wasn’t COVID vaccinated. Now he’s a senior offensive advisor for the team.

Also, Dennison has been an offensive coordinator for the Broncos, Texans and Bills and certainly would have been qualified for that job with the Vikings had he been vaccinated. Dennison was supposed to work with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and ease him into the play-calling role. You can reason that he also was the failsafe in case Kubiak faltered. Dennison not getting vaxed has left Kubiak to sink or swim.

The Vikings spent their sixth-round pick of the 2012 draft on kicker Blair Walsh out of Georgia. That same year, the NFL’s greatest kicker of all-time, Justin Tucker, whose overtime 36-yard field goal for the Ravens a week ago beat the Vikings 34-31, was undrafted out of Texas and signed as a free agent.

At this juncture of the season, the Vikings (3-5) are projected to win 7.5 games, the Packers 12.5, by BetOnline.ag.

You’ve got to give credit to P.J. Fleck and his representation for scaring the University of Minnesota into a new $35 million, seven-year football coaching contract.

Insiders say Fleck was No. 4 on the Southern California candidate list. And word is Fleck wasn’t on the table for the LSU job, which could pay upward of $10 million a year for the right coach.

It turns out the Virginia Tech job wasn’t going to pay enough. Texas Christian was not a possibility.

What Fleck mostly got in the new deal is years (he’s signed through 2028). Essentially he got the best that he could under the circumstances before having to play Iowa and Wisconsin this season.

Fleck’s contract now pays him $5 million a year. University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is paid $640,000 a year.

Iowa, which hosted the Gophers on Saturday, receives some $82 million in annual revenues from football, with expenses of $42 million, according to Sportico’s NCAA database for 2019-20.

Minnesota’s football revenues are $62 million, with expenses of $36 million.

Wisconsin’s football revenues are $87.4 million, with expenses of $36.7 million.

North Dakota State has three former quarterbacks — Carson Wentz with the Colts, Trey Lance with the 49ers and Easton Stick with the Chargers — in the NFL. The Gophers have one: Chris Streveler, who finished his college career at South Dakota, with the Cardinals.

It looks like the Vikings after the season will either exercise their $18 million option on injured Danielle Hunter or trade him. It would depend on whether the Vikings decide to compete or rebuild.

It’s clear that Broncos GM George Paton, the ex-Vikings executive, traded linebacker Von Miller to the Rams the other day for second- and third-round draft picks to fortify for the Aaron Rodgers QB sweepstakes this offseason.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey’s retirement last week could pose a timeframe challenge for former Twins catcher Joe Mauer’s election to baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Posey won’t be eligible until 2027. Mauer will be eligible in 2024.

It appears Jarvis Omersa, the former Gophers basketball player who transferred to St. Thomas, then entered the transfer portal, is sitting out the season.

Considering the University of St. Thomas’ success in its first season in the Pioneer Football League, one MIAC pundit wonders whether St. John’s and Bethel, which on Saturday played each other for the MIAC championship, should also abandon Division III for Division I.

It’ll be interesting, considering declining participation in football in St. Paul and Minneapolis public schools, whether a move to nine-man competition might be forthcoming.

OVERHEARD

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Michael Busch, the former Simley star, on new Twins hitting coach David Popkins, who worked with Busch in the minor leagues: “He’s young (31), hard-working and knows what he’s talking about. It wasn’t surprising that he got a job like that.”