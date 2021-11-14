Connect with us

Celebrities

Kenya Moore Supports A NeNe Leakes #RHOA Return, But What Does Andy Cohen Think?

Published

1 min ago

on

Kenya Moore Supports A NeNe Leakes #RHOA Return, But What Does Andy Cohen Think?
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Could Nene Leakes be making her return to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta?!

Source: Bravo / Getty

Let’s not forget Nene Leakes called it quits and walked away from the franchise show in the middle of the Season 12 reunion. Now, she’s speaking out and stated that she would be okay with returning to the show.

At the time she confirmed she would not be participating in Season 13, the 53-year-old recent widow had burned nearly every bridge imaginable.

To Nene’s defense she was dealing with a lot of things at once. Her late husband, Gregg Leakes, was battling cancer and she was his sole caretaker. This also resulted in her lashing out at cast and crew members.

But time has past and Nene Leakes is now a new woman ready to reclaim her title on the show and hold the peach that she deserves.

However, getting back on the show might take some heartfelt apologies to Andy and Bravo. At the time of her exit from the show Leakes publicly trashed Andy and Bravo and encouraged viewers to boycott RHOA, and – in one Twitter rant – called both Cohen and the network “racist.”

Just recently she appeared on an episode of The Real, was asked about the topic of a potential comeback.

“I would return to the show. I’m OK with returning to the show. As long as we can work through a few things, I’m happy to return to the show. And besides,” she added, “I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they ‘confirmed’ on the show.” She made sure to gesture a dramatic eye roll.”

Surprisingly, Kenya Moore is in favor of Nene Leakes making a comeback too. According to Page Six if Kenya Moore could give Nene Leakes her peach back she would.

“I do think that she has a very interesting story to tell now, especially with the unfortunate passing of her husband [Gregg Leakes],” Moore, 50, exclusively told Page Six in a new interview.”

If it were up to her fans, they would say, ‘Absolutely yes, bring her back.’ She was a viable cast member for many, many years,” said Kenya Moore. “[She’s] one of the OGs and you can’t take that away from the franchise.”

This says a lot coming from Kenya and their many years of beefing.

What exactly would it take for Nene to come back, she stated that Cohen somehow owed her.

“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time,” she said, adding that she had a lot of love for his 2-year-old son, Benjamin.

She also made it point to say that she “helped pay for his baby shower” back in January of 2019. She told The Real that once she and Andy “have a sit-down and talk,” they’ll be “off to the races.”

So who knows! Maybe the two can make up and be friends again and fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can see Nene grace their screens again.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Devin Booker’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Basketball Star Dad

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Devin Booker’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Basketball Star Dad
google news

Devin Booker may be known as a professional basketball player, but it turns out his parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez, also have impressive careers. Get to know them better here.

Devin Booker, 25, has made quite the impression on the basketball court as part of the Phoenix Suns, and it seems his skill and hard work runs in the family. The athlete’s parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez, led successful careers of their own as they raised him, and have been a huge part of his life. From influencing his love of basketball, to showing him how to build a strong relationship, his folks are definitely a part of his success story.

Devin Booker comes from a successful and close-knit family. (Joe Imel/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Find out more about them below!

Devin Booker’s Father Melvin Booker

Devin Booker
Devin Booker, seen here speaking at a press conference, followed his dad Melvin’s footsteps in professional basketball. (Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Shutterstock)

Like Devin, Melvin spent many years as a professional basketball player. Originally from Mississippi, he became a great player in high school before getting signed to play for the University of Missouri. He was the 1994 Big Eight Player of the Year and after impressing on the court, he was elected to the intercollegiate athletics Hall of Fame at the University of Missouri.

He went on to play in the NBA for the Houston Rockets during the 1995-1996 season and the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors during the 1996-1997 season. He ended up meeting Devin’s mother, Veronica, when he was playing for the Grand Rapids Mackers in the 1995-1996 CBA season. They never married but dated for many years and had Devin, Melvin’s only child, in 1996. Although Veronica would stay with Devin while Melvin traveled to Europe and Asia for games, he would bring Devin to the court in the summers, further peaking his interest in the sport.

After retiring from professional basketball in 2008, Melvin used his time to help Devin prepare for his own career and was hired as an assistant coach to his old high school, Moss Point High School, in 2011.

Devin Booker’s Mother Veronica Gutierrez

Veronica is a Mexican-American and her father was born in Mexico. She reportedly worked as a cosmetologist and already had a son named Davon Wade when she met Devin’s father in her hometown of Grand Rapids. After having Devin in 1996, she was often the one to spend time with him when Melvin traveled in different countries for his professional basketball career. In an interview with Undefeated, Melvin credited her for helping him continue his sport.

“She made it happen. I owe her all the credit for allowing that to happen. Ever since [Devin] was 8 months old, he was coming with me in the summertime. It was special. I was trying to make up for the times I missed when I was gone,” he told the outlet in 2016.

After splitting from Melvin, Veronica went on to have her third child, daughter Mya Powell, who reportedly has chromosome 22 deletion syndrome. Devin and Mya have become very close over the years and he’s often seen sharing sweet moments with her.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Jokes She ‘Hasn’t Figured Out This Marriage Thing’ Amid Divorce From Kanye West

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Kim Kardashian Jokes She ‘Hasn’t Figured Out This Marriage Thing’ Amid Divorce From Kanye West
google news

Kim Kardashian made the hilarious crack during a speech at close friend Simon Huck’s pre-wedding event, a month after her divorce joke on ‘SNL.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, made a joke about her marital situation at close friend Simon Huck‘s pre-wedding dinner. The SKIMS founder addressed Simon and his fiancé Phil Riportella with a hilarious speech at the soiree, held in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 12. “I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice…I’m gonna give to you guys tonight,” she said in an Instagram story filmed by journalist Derek Blasberg, that also captured her royal blue Balenciaga outfit. Simon could be seen laughing as the crowed applauded.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is in the midst of a divorce from ex Kanye West, 44, and has been married two previous times. Her first marriage was to Damon Thomas, 51, from 2000 – 2004, who she wed at just 19. She then infamously married NBA star Kris Humphries, 36, in 2011 — but the pair split just 72 days after the lavish ceremony, which was filmed for an unforgettable E! special.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Kim most recently filed divorce papers from Kanye in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage. The pair share four kids together who they continue to co-parent: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Despite the split, Kim has remained supportive of Kanye — calling him “the greatest rapper of all time” on SNL, and appearing at his Donda listening parties in July and August (she even participated, wearing a wedding dress, in one).

On SNL, however, she also made a joke about her on-going divorce from Kanye (who was in the audience). “I married the best rapper of all time. He’s also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing….personality,” she said on the Oct. 9 episode.

Recently, Kanye appeared on the Drinking Champs podcast where he said he wanted to work things out. “SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers..We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me,” he said to the hosts. “My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

11 Black Women Who Could Have Been This Year’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Instagram

Ladies, this post is for the men. You are welcome to lurk.

A Sandrarose.com reader requested this post after I commented on Hello Beautiful‘s post titled “11 Black Men Who Could Have Been This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive.”

Hello Beautiful was disappointed that PEOPLE magazine, which caters to a majority white audience, picked a white actor as this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

It probably didn’t dawn on Hello Beautiful that Black men graced the last three ‘Sexiest Man’ covers.

The following women were chosen for this post because they are intelligent Black women who are successful in their chosen fields. Our community needs good role models for our young women.

Without further ado, check out Sandrarose.com‘s 11 Black Women Who Could Have Been This Year’s Sexiest Woman Alive.
 

1. Dyesha Jador (Instagram model)


 

2. Brooke Valentine (Influencer)


 

3. Jade Cargill (Wrestler)


 

4. Shalom Blac (Interior decorator)


 

5. Sydney Seethal (Instagram model)


 

6. Rom’nya Akia (Artist/CEO/model)


 

7. Itsjustnife (Dancer)


 

8. Tanita Dee (Web designer)


 

9. Sese Meslayy (Makeup artist)


 

10. Phaith Montoya (Instagram model)


 

11. Leslie Sidora (Fashion model)

Posted in Hot or Not?

Tags: Brooke Valentine, business women, fashion model, Instagram models, Phaith Montoya

google news
Continue Reading

Trending