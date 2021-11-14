Kim Kardashian Jokes She ‘Hasn’t Figured Out This Marriage Thing’ Amid Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian made the hilarious crack during a speech at close friend Simon Huck’s pre-wedding event, a month after her divorce joke on ‘SNL.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, made a joke about her marital situation at close friend Simon Huck‘s pre-wedding dinner. The SKIMS founder addressed Simon and his fiancé Phil Riportella with a hilarious speech at the soiree, held in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 12. “I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice…I’m gonna give to you guys tonight,” she said in an Instagram story filmed by journalist Derek Blasberg, that also captured her royal blue Balenciaga outfit. Simon could be seen laughing as the crowed applauded.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is in the midst of a divorce from ex Kanye West, 44, and has been married two previous times. Her first marriage was to Damon Thomas, 51, from 2000 – 2004, who she wed at just 19. She then infamously married NBA star Kris Humphries, 36, in 2011 — but the pair split just 72 days after the lavish ceremony, which was filmed for an unforgettable E! special.

Kim most recently filed divorce papers from Kanye in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage. The pair share four kids together who they continue to co-parent: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Despite the split, Kim has remained supportive of Kanye — calling him “the greatest rapper of all time” on SNL, and appearing at his Donda listening parties in July and August (she even participated, wearing a wedding dress, in one).

On SNL, however, she also made a joke about her on-going divorce from Kanye (who was in the audience). “I married the best rapper of all time. He’s also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing….personality,” she said on the Oct. 9 episode.

Recently, Kanye appeared on the Drinking Champs podcast where he said he wanted to work things out. “SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers..We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me,” he said to the hosts. “My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”