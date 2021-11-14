Connect with us

Kiszla: With coach Vic Fangio on hot seat, how Broncos stopped freefall of a four-game losing streak and got back in the playoff race.

36 seconds ago

Sitting on a hot seat, rewinding the horror show of another bad defeat, Broncos coach Vic Fangio rode home on the team plane with his time in Denver dangerously close to its expiration date.

The choice was clear: Uncle Vic could change the way his team did business, or he could go quietly into the night and wait for his dismissal as coach. As the calendar flipped to Oct. 22 after a 17-14 loss in Cleveland, Fangio knew he was in trouble.

“Oh, yeah. For sure,” said Fangio, acknowledging his spot on a hot seat. “Me and probably about 15 other coaches in the league.”

With the team plane ascending through the mist, enveloped in gloom and doom, the Broncos were in a freefall, losers of four straight games after getting beat by backup quarterback Case Keenum and B-teamers wearing Browns uniforms.

Rather than accept defeat and his fate as a short-timer on the Denver sideline, Fangio chose change.

“We needed to get our ship straightened out,” Fangio recalled last week, as we stood outside the locker room.

“All three phases (offense, defense, special teams) are ultimately my responsibility. Because of that, I took a deep dive into the other two phases. I’m obviously still heavily involved in the defense. I still call it, still run it. But I wouldn’t have taken a deep dive into the offense, if I wasn’t the head coach. So, yeah. I did.”

On the morning after the disheartening loss on a chilly Thursday night in the Midwest, Fangio delayed meeting reporters back in Colorado not once, but twice. Uncle Vic then sequestered himself at Dove Valley headquarters during the weekend, working alone to determine what problems needed to be addressed. By dawn Monday morning, he was ready to address his staff with an action plan to rescue the Broncos’ fading playoff hopes.

The changes have resulted in a sudden reversal of fortune, with back-to-back victories that have improved Denver’s record to 5-4. The conversation in Broncos Country has changed from dejection to analysis of scenarios that could earn the team its first playoff berth since 2015.

How did Fangio implement those changes?

“My mode of operation is to present facts, not cliches,” Fangio said. “I had facts to present to the staff and our players that needed to get fixed, with some suggestions along the way how to do it. ”

CU Buffs vs. UCLA live blog: Real-time updates from the college football game at Rose Bowl Stadium

12 mins ago

November 14, 2021

Keeler: Power 5 chickens won’t schedule CSU basketball. That’s OK. Niko Medved’s Rams are ready, and willing, to come to them.

23 mins ago

November 14, 2021

FORT COLLINS — Niko Medved, as usual, has the right idea. Schedule up. Show up. Make a case that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, the czars who protect the money train, can’t just wave away with a straight face.

“We definitely didn’t want to say that we didn’t take a shot, and didn’t try to get in there to play up,” Medved, CSU men’s basketball coach, said of the Rams’ hefty 2021-22 hoops slate. “And I think those games on the schedule, while they’re difficult, I think also really prepare you for a really challenging Mountain West (slate).”

Like the College Football Playoff, the NCAA tourney is a racket, a closed shop controlled by the Autonomous Five conferences. If you’re the Rams, you’re tolerated. You’re not wanted. Nor welcomed. Not when there are payouts to protect.

“There’s no question, as you get better, scheduling becomes more and more difficult,” Medved said. “I think it’s always been that way. That’s the tale as old as time.”

When you’re bad, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski returns your voicemail in about 36 seconds. When you’re rebuilding, all the big boys want a piece. When you’re the Mountain West favorite? Not so much.

“Scheduling is very difficult out of the league,” Medved said of his 2-0 Rams, who rolled Arkansas Pine-Bluff late Friday night and host Peru State on Sunday at Moby Arena in another tune-up tilt. “It’s very difficult to get (dates) with opponents. With real quality opponents.”

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help. You could hear the frustration in Medved’s voice over that at this time a year ago, as Power 5 programs locked arms and kept things in-house.

The Rams, who wound up 20-8 and 14-4 in league play, were darn good. Medved knew it. Most of those other coaches did, too. But the coronavirus turned any plans CSU had of adding “name” opponents in November, December or January upside down. The Rams got stuck with a limited non-conference slate that featured no teams that finished among the final KenPom.com top 60 and only one, Saint Mary’s, that landed among the final top 75. And CSU lost that one, on the road, by 20. The Rams’ at-large argument, come March, lacked sea legs.

This fall? Different story. CSU’s non-conference slate features at least three opponents who woke up Saturday among the KenPom.com top 60.

The Rams host Saint Mary’s (No. 45) on Dec. 4 at Moby Arena, then head to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on Mississippi State (No. 55) on Dec. 11 in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and Tulsa (No. 140) on Dec. 18 in the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase.

Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates

34 mins ago

November 14, 2021

By GONZALO SOLANO

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday, while authorities said clashes were still uncontrolled hours later at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.

The killing erupted before dawn at the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil in what officials said was the latest outbreak of fighting among prison gangs linked to international drug cartels. Videos circulating on social media showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground inside the prison.

In the initital fighting, which lasted eight hours, inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into Pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre. They also burned mattresses to try to to drown (their rivals) in smoke,” said the governor of Guayas province, Pablo Arosemena.

“We are fighting against drug trafficking,” Arosemena said. “It is very hard.”

Presidential spokesman Carlos Jijón said late in the afternoon that “we have information that new clashes are reported in the Litoral Penitentiary … the inmates of Hall 12 attacked those of Hall 7, attempting to take control.”

He said about 700 police officers were trying to control the situation, with a contingent inside the prison. He did not clarify whether authorities had regain control of the compound or say whether there had been any more casualties.

The bloodshed came less than two months after fighting among gangs killed 119 people at the prison, which houses more than 8,000 inmates.

Police commander Gen. Tanya Varela said early in the day that drones flown over the chaos revealed that inmates in three pavilions were armed with guns and explosives. Authorities have said that weapons and ammunition are smuggled into prisoners through vehicles that deliver supplies and sometimes by drones.

The prison violence comes amid a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.

On Saturday, Lasso tweeted that “the first right that we should guarantee should be the right to life and liberty, which isn’t possible if security forces can’t act to protect.” He was referring the Constitutional Court’s recent refusal to allow the military into prisons despite the state of emergency. Soldiers are currently outside the Litoral.

Ecuador’s penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence.

The bloody fighting inside Litoral prison that killed 119 inmates in late September was described by authorities as the South American country’s worst ever prison massacre. Officials said at least five of the dead were beheaded. Last February, 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots in various prisons. So far this year, more than 300 prisoners have died in clashes in penitentiaries across Ecuador.

Outside the prison, relatives of inmates gathered for news of their loved ones.

“Enough of this. When will they stop the killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, whose brother has been in the prison for eight months.

Some called for Ecuador’s military to take control of the prisons.

“What is Lasso waiting for? That there are more deaths?″ said Maritza Vera, whose son is an inmate. ”Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought this was going to change, but it’s worse.”

Ecuador has about 40,000 inmates in its penitentiary system, which is far above the capacity of 30,000. Of this total, 15,000 have not been sentenced.

Arosemena said authorities in Ecuador will deal with the prison overcrowding by granting pardons, relocating inmates and transferring some foreign inmates back to their homelands.

“There will be more than 1,000 pardons, but this is part of a process,” he said.

The Guayas governor also said Ecuador will receive international aid from countries like Colombia, the United States, Israel and Spain to deal with the crisis in its prisons. The aid will be in resources and logistics.

“For example, installing a freight scanner in the Guayaquil Penitentiary to avoid the entry of arms costs $4 million,” said Arosemena.

Vera said the situation is making the families of inmates desperate.

“I feel sad and in anguish because there is too much death,” Vera said.

