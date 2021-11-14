Kourtney Kardashian Gives Fiancé Travis Barker A Lap Dance At Simon Huck’s Wedding — Watch

Kourtney Kardashian danced while sitting on Travis Barker’s lap to the throwback song ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers!

What a party! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, gave her fiancé Travis Barker, 45, a lap dance at close friend Simon Huck‘s wedding. The Poosh founder straddled the Blink 182 drummer as the 2003 song “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers played at the Los Angeles nuptials, held on Saturday, Nov. 13. The brief video was captured by a wedding attendee via Instagram story, and shows Travis smiling as he beams watching his wife-to-be.

Kourtney and Travis shared plenty of posts from the fun-filled wedding, including a peak at the custom menus for each guest featuring sketches of their faces! The couple also posed up a storm before heading out the door, with Kourtney rocking a long black gown with an asymmetrically cut top. She held hands with Travis, dapper in a black tuxedo, as they made their way down a hallway in photos taken ahead of the wedding.

“Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip,” Kourtney captioned her post, as Travis replied, “Our turn next” with a rose. The couple have yet to confirm a wedding date since becoming engaged in October after 10 months of dating — but if the proposal was any hint of what’s to come, the Kravis wedding will be one to remember! Travis pulled out all the stops as he got down on one knee at the five-star Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, California, popping the question in a stunning set-up surrounded by red roses and candles.

The wedding weekend was kicked off with a pre-party on Friday night, which was also attended by the couple! Kourtney sizzled once again in a sheer black mini dress with her signature leather jacket over top. “Last night,” she captioned photos of the outfit, shared to her Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian, 41, also attended the pre-party where she had the crowd laughing with a dig at her own marriage and on-going split from Kanye West, 44! “I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice…I’m gonna give to you guys tonight,” she quipped to Simon and his fiancé Phil Riportella as the crowed roared with laughter.