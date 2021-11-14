News
Late surge pushes CU Buffs men’s basketball past New Mexico
Last spring, as the Colorado men’s basketball team began turning the page to start plotting for the 2021-22 season, head coach Tad Boyle called a meeting.
Talking with his two seniors, Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet, as well as the four freshmen who were going to be counted on to fill bigger roles as sophomores this fall, the group arrived at an important conclusion. Even though sturdy point guard McKinley Wright IV and a number of other dependable veterans were leaving the program, the grit and determination demonstrated by last year’s NCAA Tournament team would not be sacrificed despite an overhauled rotation.
So far, the Buffaloes certainly haven’t flinched.
The season is just two games old, yet the Buffs already are showing a knack for getting things done at crunch time. After dispatching Montana State for a comeback, overtime win in the season opener, CU once again made the big plays when it mattered most on Saturday, outlasting New Mexico down the stretch for an 87-76 nonconference victory at the CU Events Center.
“We’ve got a competitive group,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “We talked about it last spring with the returning guys…we talked about the fact that just because we lost a bunch of seniors and we’re going to be young, we’re not going to use that as an excuse. We’ve got to bow our backs. We’ve got a competitive group that wants to maintain the standards that this program has set for itself over the past several years.”
CU led 42-36 at halftime and never trailed after the break, but 18 turnovers by the Buffs led to an 18-12 advantage on points off turnovers for the Lobos that kept the visitors in the game.
New Mexico cut CU’s lead to 77-74 on a 3-point play from Jamal Mashburn with 2 minutes 6 seconds remaining, but an Evan Battey inside bucket followed by an Elijah Parquet-to-Jabari Walker layup pushed CU’s lead to 81-74 with 1:13 to go. That burst sent the Buffs into a run of 10 consecutive points that iced the win.
After Walker’s layup from Parquet, he made a highlight-reel block at the rim on a chance by New Mexico’s Jay Allen-Tovar. The ensuing CU possession ended with two free throws from Nique Clifford, and the Buffs were on their way to victory.
“It speaks to how close we are as a group,” Walker said. “We trust each other. We just want to play for the next man and play for each other. At crunch time, we all know we have our brothers and we can trust each and every one of our guys. We could do it a lot earlier, and that’s what we’re going to improve on going forward. But definitely, when it’s needed at the end, every guy steps up.”
Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy battled through a rough seven-turnover performance but made amends on offense, going 3-for-4 on 3-pointers and 7-for-8 on free throws before finishing with a team-best 20 points. CU’s new starting point guard and Wright’s heir apparent has paced the Buffs in scoring in both games while starting the season 6-for-7 on 3-pointers.
Walker recorded his first double-double of the season and the third of his career, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Battey went 7-for-10 from the floor, posting 16 points and six rebounds.
New Mexico struggled to a .261 mark on 3-pointers (6-for-23), but the Lobos shot over 51 percent on their other shots and went 18-for-22 at the free throw line.
“It wasn’t pretty at times. We still have a lot of work to do in different areas,” Boyle said. “Our guys show grit and toughness when they need to. But for us, to extend leads and put games away, we’ve got to become better defensively, and we’ve got to be better at taking care of the basketball.”
Fast break
What went right: CU went 7-for-17 on 3-pointers and shot 33 free throws (making 24). The Buffs also outrebounded New Mexico 47-27 and held the Lobos to a 6-for-23 mark from the 3-point line.
What went wrong: The Buffs committed 18 turnovers, which was the biggest reason the Lobos were able to stay in the game.
Star of the game: Jabari Walker. The sophomore forward recorded his first double-double of the season and the third of his career, posting 17 points, 10 rebounds, and a monster blocked shot during the Buffs’ late, game-clinching run.
What’s next: The Buffs will face a short turnaround before completing a season-opening three-game homestand on Monday night against Maine (6 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain).
Colorado 87, New Mexico 76
NEW MEXICO (1-1)
Allen-Tovar 1-5 1-2 3, Muscadin 1-4 3-4 5, House 7-15 5-5 22, Mashburn 8-16 3-4 20, Todd 4-6 4-5 12, Johnson 3-5 2-2 10, Seck 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-6 0-0 0, Forsling 2-2 0-0 4, Arroyo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 18-22 76.
COLORADO (2-0)
Battey 7-10 0-0 16, Walker 4-10 9-12 17, da Silva 2-5 0-0 4, Barthelemy 5-10 7-8 20, Parquet 3-5 3-4 10, Clifford 2-6 4-4 8, Simpson 2-5 1-3 6, Lovering 3-5 0-0 6, O’Brien 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 28-57 24-33 87.
Halftime — Colorado 42-36. 3-point goals — New Mexico 6-23 (House 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Mashburn 1-6, Allen-Tovar 0-3, Jenkins 0-4), Colorado 7-17 (Barthelemy 3-4, Battey 2-2, Parquet 1-2, Simpson 1-2, da Silva 0-1, Clifford 0-2, Walker 0-4). Fouled out — House, Todd, Seck. Rebounds — New Mexico 27 (Muscadin, Mashburn, Seck 5), Colorado 47 (Walker 10). Assists — New Mexico 7 (House 4), Colorado 14 (Barthelemy, Parquet, Simpson 3). Total fouls — New Mexico 27, Colorado 21. A — 7,115.
P.J. Fleck’s conservative approach sets back Gophers in loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Gophers were driving to take a halftime lead over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when head coach P.J. Fleck and the offensive staff went conservative in trying to set up a field goal instead of going for a touchdown.
Minnesota had a timeout before a second-and-3 from Iowa’s 16-yard line with 56 seconds left. Declining to throw into the end zone, Fleck called a toss to Mar’Keise Irving, and it was stopped for a 1-yard gain. On third-and-2 with 32 seconds left, the U called a dive to Irving, but it was also stopped, this time for a 1-yard gain.
In all, the Gophers failed to score touchdowns on all three red-zone drives in a 27-22 loss to the Hawkeyes.
Why not take a shot in the end zone?
“These aren’t just shots at the end zone,” Fleck said. “The coverage has to present itself. The second-and-3, we should be able to go get three yards running the ball. That’s what I’m talking about. It has nothing to do with taking a shot at the end zone. You get a sack and you are out of field-goal range.”
After the failed third-down conversion, Fleck called a timeout with two seconds left, and Matthew Trickett made a 31-yard field goal for the U to take a 13-10 halftime lead.
“Like I said before, we are playing for points,” Fleck said. “We were going to go up at halftime, and we did. We were up at halftime. That is what we wanted to be able to do. It wasn’t like if we didn’t pop a run we wouldn’t go for it on first down and take a shot at the end zone. Second-and-3 did not seem like the opportunity at that particular time to get us out of field-goal range.”
When Iowa was aggressive and scored on a one-play 72-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, they took a 17-13 lead they wouldn’t give back. They went on to beat Minnesota for a seventh straight time.
Overall on Saturday, Minnesota settling for three field goals after getting inside Iowa’s 15 and coming away with only nine points proved detrimental.
In the first quarter, the Gophers had a first-and-goal from Iowa’s 5. Ky Thomas rushed for two yards, Tanner Morgan threw incomplete to Ko Kieft after other options were covered on second down. On third-and-goal from the 3, Thomas rushed for one yard, and Trickett kicked a 20-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
In the third quarter, Minnesota had a first-and-10 at Iowa’s 19, but two Thomas rushes netted three yards. On third-and-7, Morgan threw short to Brevyn Span-Ford for a 5-yard completion. Tickett made a 27-yard field goal to make ti 17-16, and that was as close as Minnesota would get.
Wild’s Ryan Hartman continues to prove versatility is valuable
SEATTLE — When he’s not scoring goals for the Wild as arguably the best bargain in the NHL, Ryan Hartman is changing positions at the drop of a hat.
Whatever the team needs. That’s always been his mentality.
It’s been put to the test throughout Hartman’s tenure in the Twin Cities, to say the least, as he’s has lined up at each of the three forward positions, sometimes in the same week.
A month into this season Hartman has been a center in the top six with playmakers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello by his side, as well as a winger in the bottom six with grinders like Nico Sturm and Brandon Duhaime.
And in Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, coach Dean Evason has Hartman back at center between Jordan Greenway and Rem Pitlick.
“He’s what our hockey club is supposed to be about,” Evason said. “Who cares where guys play? Just play the same way. He does that. He goes about his business and leads in that department. There’s not one time he asks where he’s playing. He sees it and goes and does it.
In theory, Hartman centering Greenway and Pitlick will give the Wild a gritty line capable of making skillful plays at a moment’s notice.
“We are excited about the little tweaks in our lines,” Evason said. “It’s good to have that versatility. We have a lot of guys like that.”
MERRILL STANDS OUT
A few weeks ago, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before top prospect Calen Addison carved out a spot on the blue line.
That hasn’t been the case. Not with veteran Jon Merrill holding down the fort quite nicely.
He’s been so good alongside fellow defenseman Dmitry Kulikov this season, and with the way he’s contributing both offensively and defensively, it doesn’t make sense to take Merrill out of the lineup any time soon.
“We have really liked, not only the way he’s played on the ice, the way he’s conducted himself off the ice,” Evason said. “He’s fit into our team concept.”
Asked what specifically has Merrill brought to the table, Evason replied, “He’s gritty. He’s got some bite. He plays the game hard.”
Toss in a few goals here and there, like Merrill has, and there’s not much more than Wild can ask out of him.
PUTTING IN WORK
It’s no secret the Wild have some very skilled players on their roster, and while Evason is constantly reminding his team not to get too cute on the ice, he encourages that type of creativity if the time is right.
“The game is supposed to be scoring more goals than them,” Evason said. “If we’ve got skill, which we do, we need to make pretty plays. That’s awesome. We do not stifle our group in that department whatsoever. To get to the areas to do that, though, we’ve got to put the work in first, then show our skill from there.
“When our group does that, we give ourselves a chance. When we don’t, we don’t give ourselves a chance.”
State football: Mankato West knocks out St. Thomas Academy in 5A quarterfinals
The battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 5A lived up to its billing.
For Mankato West, it means a trip to the state semifinals. For St. Thomas Academy, it’ll be end-of-the-season meetings.
Zander Dittbenner threw three touchdown passes, and the top-ranked Scarlets held off the Cadets 21-14 Saturday at Prior Lake High School.
“This was old school football. There’s snow out here, it’s a little bit chilly and two run teams,” said St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien. “It was a fantastic game. Unfortunately, we got to put our stuff away next week.”
But the Cadets came so close against a team that had outscored its prior opponents 456-33, including shutouts in seven of those 10 games.
“I told our guys it was going to be an up-and-down battle all game, and it was,” said Mankato West coach JJ Helget. “I told the guys it doesn’t have to be pretty; it doesn’t have to be magnificent; it just has to be where your number is higher than the other team.”
It barely was.
Trailing 21-7, Maximus Sims hit Grady O’Neill on a slant for a 24-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter and get St. Thomas Academy within one score, unfamiliar territory for a Mankato West squad that is accustomed to blowout wins.
“Our mindset was we just had to stick to what we always do,” said linebacker Brady Haugum, who also caught a touchdown pass.
After forcing a punt, St. Thomas Academy drove inside the red zone, but Love Adebayo was stuffed on fourth down by Ryan Haley and Brian Larsen with 1:49 left.
Haley went 52 yards on the next play to seemingly ice the win on a field covered in snow.
Tanner Shumski, who plays on both lines for the 11-0 Scarlets, said the Cadets were the strongest team Mankato West faced this season.
“We knew they were going to come physical; they exceeded our expectations. It was really hard to run the ball,” he said. “Ryan’s run was the only big (rushing) play all game.”
“Ryan would be the starting running back if he wasn’t an all-state caliber linebacker and difference maker,” Helget said. “I’ve told him that when push comes to shove and the game’s on the line; every time we go into that jumbo set to get a first down, we’re putting the ball in his hands.”
Down, but not out, St. Thomas Academy (10-1) nearly got the prayer it needed in the final minute as a bad snap went off the hand of Dittbenner. One Cadet couldn’t pick it up for what would have been a scoop and score, and another couldn’t corral the bouncing pigskin before Dittbenner fell on the ball.
“We practice that all the time, and tonight the football gods were shining on Mankato West rather than the Cadets,” O’Brien said.
Both teams entered with shutouts in the previous two playoff wins. So naturally, neither team could do much on the first four drives.
Mankato West broke through on a terrific catch by Peyton Goettlicher, who outran a defender, fully stretched out his arms to make a catch in stride and sprinted to the end zone for a 64-yard score.
Savion Hart, who finished with 138 rushing yards for St. Thomas Academy, scored from 47 yards out in the opening minute of quarter two to tie the game at 7-7.
Dittbenner and Mekhi Collins connected from 41 yards out midway through the quarter for a 14-7 Mankato West halftime lead. Haugum caught a 19-yard pass on 4th and-3 in the third quarter for a 21-7 lead.
