Latest COVID surge is the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” Colorado hospital nurses say
Colorado faces the possibility of running out of hospital beds by the end of December, and while the current COVID-19 surge would be the final push over the edge, nurses say the crisis has roots that go back years.
If current trends continue, more than 2,200 people are expected to be hospitalized with COVID-19 by Jan. 1, taking up every available hospital bed in the state, and possibly going over capacity. Gov. Jared Polis has called for hospitals to find space for 300 to 500 more beds, but it’s not clear who will care for the patients in them, if facilities do find enough room.
In the current wave, the shortage is in skilled people, not equipment or even physical beds. Even though fewer people are hospitalized with the virus than at last’s December peak, more people are coming into hospitals with other conditions, and there are fewer nurses and other frontline staff to care for them.
Pandemic-induced burnout is one reason some have left health care, but nurses say it piled on top of their existing concerns: that they were being asked to do more, without sufficient support and with largely stagnant pay. Frontline staff from four Colorado hospitals, owned by three different companies, described to The Denver Post a workforce problem that had been building for years before COVID-19 made it a crisis.
While COVID-19 hasn’t directly affected all units, nurses are dealing with the same stressors in their personal lives as everyone else, on top of long-term frustrations over pay and limited opportunities to get ahead, said Nicole Alexander, a labor and delivery nurse at a Front Range hospital.
“COVID is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said.
Intensive care units have been hit hardest in recent weeks, with 72 beds available as of Thursday. COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Colorado at the same time that people who put off care during earlier phases of the pandemic are finally coming in — often sicker than they might have been if they’d gotten care last year.
Taylor Rasmussen, an intensive care nurse at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, said that in normal times, each nurse would be responsible for one or two patients in the ICU. Because of the surge in patients and the loss of nurses to other jobs, they’re trying to balance four or five, she said. Her unit primarily treats people who have had lung or heart surgeries, including transplants.
Patients in her unit are on multiple medications to support their blood pressure and other basic functions, and most are on ventilators, Rasmussen said. The most seriously ill patients should have near-constant monitoring, which isn’t possible with current staffing levels, she said.
“We haven’t had normal patient ratios in a year-and-a-half,” she said. “It’s essentially a triage situation every day when we go to work.”
Dan Weaver, spokesman for UCHealth, said intensive-care nurses aren’t asked to care for more than two patients, unless some of the patients only need a lower level of care. The system has “labor pool” offices to assign staff to support nurses in busy units, either by helping with less-specialized medical care or doing tasks like errands, he said.
“Incentive pay may be available for many of these individuals and shifts to help recognize our employees’ dedication and work,” he said.
Diverting ambulances from full ERs
It’s not only intensive-care units that are overtaxed. With no one to staff available hospital beds, patients are backing up in emergency rooms, said Dr. Ramnik Dhaliwal, president of the Colorado chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians and assistant medical director at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree. He said he wasn’t speaking on behalf of Sky Ridge, and noted that emergency departments are struggling statewide.
Colorado’s emergency rooms spent 4,198 hours on “divert” status in October, meaning that ambulances were instructed to take patients to another hospital if they could do so safely, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That’s 31 times the number of hours they were on divert in January.
Diverting can be useful when a hospital is seeing a short-term rush — say, when victims from multiple accidents happen to arrive at the same. But when many hospitals are backed up and diverting at the same time, it stops being a way to manage the flow of patients. Ambulances still have to take patients somewhere.
When patients can’t move from the emergency department to an ordinary floor, the room where they’re staying isn’t available for the next patient coming in the door, Dhaliwal said. That translates into long waits for patients and more staff time spent checking on people in the waiting room, he said.
“Patients spend hours in triage,” he said.
HealthOne, which owns Sky Ridge, said its hospitals have increased incentive pay and brought in traveling nurses to help out. In 2021, it also has hired 5,315 people across the system, including 2,100 registered nurses, spokeswoman Stephanie Sullivan said.
“There is no question that the ongoing increase in patient activity has put a strain on staffing across Colorado, the region and the entire nation, but we are grateful that our hospitals have been able to meet the needs of our patients,” she said.
Nurses “exhausted,” considering leaving
As of January and February, just over half of Colorado nurses said they had felt “exhausted” in the previous two weeks, according to a survey from the American Nurses Foundation. About 18% of those surveyed said they planned to leave their jobs in the next six months, with more than half citing low staffing as one of their reasons. It isn’t clear how many actually quit, though.
Hospitals nationwide are having a similar problem, with 96% of managers and executives overseeing nurses saying that retaining staff was a challenge in an August report by the American Organization of Nurse Leadership. That’s roughly double the percentage that considered staffing a top challenge in July 2020.
The recent resurgence in COVID-19 is one factor that’s making their jobs harder, nurses say.
The Colorado Hospital Association estimated about 15% to 20% of hospitalizations were for COVID-19 in the first week of November, which is lower than at the pandemic’s peak late last year. But the difference is that non-COVID hospitalizations haven’t fallen as they did then — with a bigger overall number of people hospitalized, the virus will account for a smaller percentage, said Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the association.
As of Wednesday, 38% of hospitals reported they could be short-staffed in the next week, meaning 62% say they’re doing fine — a number Colleen Casper, executive director of the Colorado Nurses Association, said she doesn’t believe. The public needs better data on staffing levels, she said.
Hospitals report whether they are short-staffed based on whether they’re having to exceed the staffing levels they set internally, said Julie Lonborg, the Colorado Hospital Association’s senior vice president of communications. Colorado law doesn’t limit the number of patients each nurse can care for, though staffing levels must be high enough to keep patients safe.
On Tuesday, Colorado acknowledged that staffing was a pervasive problem by activating that portion of its “crisis standards of care.” The standards provide a guide for stretching resources and legal cover for hospitals if they have to use practices that wouldn’t normally be considered good care, like having staff work in units outside their expertise.
The hospital association is talking with the state about how to limit time-consuming inspections during the surge, to ease the burden on frontline employees, Lonborg said. They’re also looking into whether there’s a way to direct federal money to hospitals that can’t afford to hire traveling nurses, who often earn three or four times more the normal hourly wage, she said.
The state could do more to recruit nurses in less-stressed parts of the state to help out in overwhelmed areas, but the steps with the biggest impact have to come from hospitals, Casper said. They need to pay nurses more, give them more say about their working conditions and do more to hold onto experienced staff who can oversee and mentor new graduates, she said.
“They’re not acknowledging that they played a role in the staffing shortages,” she said.
Frustration with pay
Dhaliwal, the president of the emergency physicians group, said salaries for nurses and other providers had “stagnated” before the pandemic. That made it harder to hire and keep staff, contributing to a “vicious cycle” as hospitals filled up and workloads increased, he said.
“Colorado’s a great place to live, but we pay poorly,” he said.
Colorado ranks near the middle on nurses’ hourly wages and nursing publications typically list it as a good place to work, but the relatively high cost of living can cause difficulties for those who have families, Lonborg said. Also, nurses may not always think about other benefits that employers offer, like covering much of the cost of health insurance, she said.
“Are there places that pay more? Sure. Are there places that pay less? Yes,” she said.
Hospitals aren’t the only sector struggling to keep employees, Lonborg said. People are increasingly walking away from jobs across the board in what’s become known as the “Great Resignation.” Some nurses decided they were done dealing with difficult patients and families, she said.
And about 2.8% of people working in Colorado hospitals decided not to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate, according to data from the state health department, though it’s not clear how many of them were frontline care staff. Some hospitals promptly dismissed unvaccinated employees who didn’t get an exemption, though others have kept trying to persuade them.
At the same time, nursing schools have reported a record number of applicants, which suggests people still consider it a desirable profession, Lonborg said.
While the rise in applicants may be a positive sign, nursing schools can’t produce new graduates fast enough to fill the demand.
The number of nurses in teaching positions declined during the pandemic, according to NPR, and the number of sites where nurses can get practical experience hasn’t kept up with the flood of applicants. While nursing programs accepted more applicants in 2020 by having larger classes or stretching other resources, more than 80,000 qualified applicants didn’t find a slot, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.
“No bad guy to point at”
A charge nurse who works in a step-down unit in a Denver-area hospital, who spoke to The Post on condition of anonymity to protect her job, said the hospital where she works has been “chipping away” at support staff for years, though the process accelerated at the start of the pandemic. When elective surgeries stopped in spring 2020, her hospital laid off clerical staff and some certified nursing assistants, who do tasks like checking patients’ vital signs and responding to call lights, she said.
“Most nurses I know don’t take a lunch break… and then they stay after (their shifts) to do paperwork,” she said. “Sometimes you have patients that need to be fed, and no one has time to feed them.”
Charge nurses oversee the bedside nurses on their units and are responsible for paperwork and some direct care. The nurse at the step-down unit, which treats patients until they’re stable enough to go to a rehabilitation facility to recover from their illness or surgery, said almost all of the nurses working under her are recent graduates, though they typically have one or two traveling nurses plugging gaps. New nurses need more oversight, and without clerical support, tasks like managing supplies and fielding calls from patients’ families fall on the charge nurse, she said.
“I’m one person, and I’m trying to do the job of three people,” she said.
Some, though not all, hospitals tried to keep their operations as lean as possible before the pandemic, given the uncertainty around whether the state would pass laws that would increase costs or lower revenues, Lonborg said. Health care also had shifted, with fewer procedures provided in hospitals, so they may have cut staff or moved them to outpatient centers, she said.
The charge nurse said hospitals and the state could take a few steps to help keep nurses, including offering them bonuses to stay and putting a mask mandate back in place long enough to get COVID-19 under control. They could also take small steps, like reducing the amount of paperwork required and getting rid of the expectation that someone will meet with patients every day to talk about their treatment plan, she said.
Hospital administrators are doing the best they can, and some are even filling in as nonclinical support, the charge nurse said. But it isn’t enough to address the level of need now, she said.
“All they’ve got available is Band-Aids, and we’ve got a massive bullet hole,” she said. “I think the thing that makes it harder is there’s no bad guy to point at.”
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Nov. 8-14
Election night 2021 wasn’t Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s first rodeo when it came to asking voters to let the city take out a serious amount of new debt to pay for big public projects in the city.
But it was his first time getting bucked by the bull.
The defeat of Referred Question 2E, a $190 million bond measure that would have helped pay for a 10,000-seat arena and the renovation of a stock show building into a community market, has left Hancock and his advisers in search of a new plan to finish off major components of the National Western campus transformation he pitched during his first term.
The term-limited mayor, who leaves office in less than two years, now is in danger of failing to find a solution that would complete one of his largest legacy projects.
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post
Bristol Pence, 9, of Monte Vista, left, lines up with other exhibitors at the Miniature Hereford Junior Show in the Stadium Arena at the National Western Stock Show on Jan. 26, 2019.
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post
Erin Davis of Aurora places ‘Light Their Way Home’ luminaria display on the grounds of the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora, Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021. 6218 glass luminarias are placed for each Colorado veteran killed in action since our statehood in 1876.
Denver’s National Western campus has no funding for a new arena after voters said no. Now what?
Election night 2021 wasn’t Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s first rodeo when it came to asking voters to let the city take out a serious amount of new debt to pay for big public projects in the city.
But it was his first time getting bucked by the bull.
The defeat of Referred Question 2E, a $190 million bond measure that would have helped pay for a 10,000-seat arena and the renovation of a stock show building into a community market, has left Hancock and his advisers in search of a new plan to finish off major components of the National Western campus transformation he pitched during his first term.
The term-limited mayor, who leaves office in less than two years, now is in danger of failing to find a solution that would complete one of his largest legacy projects.
“For me, this isn’t about any legacy,” Hancock said in an email to The Denver Post last week. “It’s about (how) we made a commitment to the voters and the communities around the campus about what this will mean for our city, and I want to make sure we fulfill that commitment.”
While the early stages of the National Western Center project chug along, the bond measure’s failure was in fact the second blow to later-phase plans to transform an area of the 250-acre campus referred to as “The Triangle.” The southeastern portion of the property, located between now-consolidated rail lines and Brighton Boulevard, is home to aging stock show buildings and would see large new venues built, including the arena — if only the city can figure out how to pay for them.
In May 2020, with COVID-19 shutdowns ravaging the city’s economy and tourism visits, the Hancock administration froze a bidding process that was aimed at creating a public-private partnership bringing about $528 million in development there, including an arena to replace the Denver Coliseum.
The Election-night loss does not necessarily mean the city will pivot back to seeking private development partners. In his email to The Post, Hancock said he intended to make sure “any path forward reflects the needs of the community and includes City Council.”
What comes next, in the words of Joshua Laipply, the city’s chief projects officer, is a slowdown in the planning process and much more community input.
“I think we need to go on a little bit of listening tour and just hear things instead of saying things,” Laipply said.
Neighborhood not unified on plan
City officials should be prepared to hear conflicting opinions from people in Globeville and Elyria-Swansea, the neighborhoods surrounding the campus that often are referred to as GES.
Nearly 58% of voters citywide rejected Question 2E, according to final unofficial results. But one Globeville precinct, located south of Interstate 70 and west of the South Platte River, was among 16 across the city with majority support for the measure.
“I would like to live long enough to see this National Western Center completed — and to see some of the community benefits,” said John Zapien, 85, who lives on Washington Street in Globeville. He’s served for years on a project advisory committee and also sits on the campus authority’s board. He campaigned in support of 2E.
Decades ago, Zapien lugged animal carcasses to trucks at one of the slaughterhouses that once operated in the area, and he says he also helped build the original Interstate 70 through the city. Globeville and Elyria-Swansea, now predominantly Latino, are still home to laborers, even if upscale development is closing in from the south.
Zapien sees a new arena as a potential “golden goose,” he said, since it likely would generate the most revenue, with proceeds from a “round up” option on purchases going to a community investment fund.
He and Silvia Hernandez, a more recent arrival in Swansea who owns a catering business, both also see promise in plans to convert the stock show’s 1909-built Stadium Arena building to a community market. The area long has lacked close access to fresh food.
“I hope that this new renovation can bring some life to this neighborhood in different ways — like opportunities for work, for businesses, opportunities for expression and culture,” said Hernandez, 51, a Mexican immigrant who helped start the Comal Heritage Food Incubator.
While supporters look to regroup, opponents of the bond measure hope to steer the National Western redevelopment in a new direction.
Since before 2E was referred to the ballot, the GES Coalition Organizing for Health and Housing Justice has been advocating for a new approach for the triangle property. The group is pushing for the city to cede control of public land there back to the neighborhoods, especially since some homes and businesses were among the properties acquired to accommodate the campus redevelopment.
They view it as reparations for generations of neglect and harm by the city.
GES Coalition co-director Nola Miguel, 43, said community ownership of the triangle property through the coalition’s community land trust would benefit not just longtime residents but indigenous groups that the city’s growth and development have displaced. The land trust could make development decisions that aren’t driven by profit motives, focusing on attracting things like a grocery store and a childcare center and providing business opportunities for underrepresented people.
“We need the things that people need to survive,” she said.
There has been a lot of talk about the visitor-fed community investment fund and local jobs created by the campus, but Miguel dismissed those as crumbs compared to the benefits that would come from community ownership and an equal stake in decision-making. Locally owned businesses would generate more sales tax than any chain restaurant, she said.
“I think what we’re saying is, ‘Hey, we’re here and we’re willing to do this work but we want an equal stake, not developers taking all the profit,’ ” Miguel said. “Equity in the sense of actual equity; money, land.”
A project years in the making
Voters may have struck down $190 million in new financing, but the work that’s already been done and is underway on the National Western ground hasn’t come cheap.
The massive city project’s roots go back to the very start of Hancock’s tenure in mid-2011. Right as he was elected mayor, Stock Show officials announced they would partner with the developers of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora to relocate the annual event to new adjacent grounds there.
City officials persuaded National Western to stay put — and in late 2014, they unveiled a master plan that not only would upgrade the facilities for the annual event but would expand the site into a year-round tourism, event, education and agricultural center.
In late 2015, city voters agreed, by a 30-point margin, to kick in hundreds of millions of dollars by indefinitely extending existing 1.75% city taxes on car rentals and hotel rooms.
The scope of the initial phases of the 250-acre campus eclipsed $1 billion once Colorado State University signed on as one of several partners. CSU committed to building its “Spur” campus focused on publicly oriented food, water and health programs, also including a role for the university’s veterinary medicine program.
The first of three CSU buildings open in early 2022, with the others following later in the year.
Massive new livestock and equestrian centers planned by the city haven’t yet been constructed, but the livestock building likely will break ground next spring.
The city’s approved spending, currently budgeted at $774 million — most of it coming from those tourist taxes — doesn’t cover everything envisioned by the master plan, only the first two phases of eight. The later phases included the renovation of the 1909 building and construction of a new arena and exposition center.
There were only vague hopes from the Hancock administration that the private sector would see the revenue potential of those structures and help figure out a financing plan. But those hopes fizzled when the bidding process was called off during the pandemic.
A recent city presentation shows it has spent 57% of that $774 million so far, most of that for the massive undertaking of preparing a complex site obscured by above-ground pipes, freight railroad tracks and other impediments.
Crews have built or rebuilt roads; gotten started on a new bridge across the South Platte River at 51st Avenue, into Globeville; buried a massive sanitary sewage pipe to replace two 6-foot-diameter pipes that had run at ground level along the Platte; relocated railroad tracks to consolidate them near the Regional Transportation District’s new N-Line commuter rail; and laid new utility pipes, including starting work on an innovative system that will provide the eventual new buildings with heat captured from the underground sewer pipes.
When visitors arrive for the Stock Show’s January 2022 run, the first in two years, they “are going to be impressed with all the change that’s happened out there,” predicted Tykus Holloway, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of the National Western Center, which is overseeing construction.
A centerpiece is a replaced National Western Drive, between the campus and the river, complete with multi-use paths for people on foot or bikes.
“You’ll be able to walk along there and see the river for the first time in a long time,” Holloway said.
Crews also have cleared out old wooden animal pens and outdated auction halls. They’ve built a new Stockyards Event Center, surrounded by 20 acres of yards, on the northern part of the campus.
All of the work that’s occurred has set the table for more buildings to start coming out of the ground next year, Holloway said. But the uncertainty of the arena and other buildings in the unfunded later phases casts a shadow over the endeavor.
“They were identified in the master plan as key elements … in helping meet the future vision and mission, including the future home of the stock show,” Holloway said. He noted that stock show events hosted by the coliseum, which opened in 1951, will need a new home when that aging building is no longer viable.
A ticking clock for arena
The deterioration of the coliseum isn’t the only ticking clock governing what happens next.
The city and its partners signed a framework agreement in 2017 that set the terms for how the campus would be developed and operated over the next 50 to 100 years. It includes a 10-year deadline by which the city must solidify a financing and construction plan for the new arena and expo hall.
If the city doesn’t hit that 2027 deadline, the project partners — CSU, the stock show or the National Western Center Authority — will have the option to submit their own plans to bring those pieces to fruition. The authority is a nonprofit that’s separate from the city’s National Western Center office and was set up to operate, maintain and oversee programming on the budding campus, including attracting new events and shows throughout the year.
For now, those partners are committed to supporting the city in its efforts to find the money for the unfunded phases.
“These are not quick projects. They take a year or more to design and engineer and a couple more years to construct, at least,” said Brad Buchanan, the CEO of the National Western Center Authority. “We’re not wasting time. We have got to find another funding source.”
Geoff Propheter, an assistant professor in the University of Colorado Denver’s school of public affairs, studies economic and land development in the sports world. He sees similarities between Question 2E and tax and bond measures to pay for sports stadiums.
They rarely pass easily, he said, tending to eke out wins by a percentage point or two — with a stronger chance of passing if supporters wildly outspend opponents.
For the arena bond measure, the Friends of the National Western Stock Show committee spent $845,102 during the 2021 election cycle, while the opponents’ committee spent $3,430, campaign finance reports show. That’s a ratio of roughly $246 to $1.
That suggests to Propheter supporters did a poor job selling the voters on the benefits of the projects, and perhaps that voters who remembered the 2015 tax measure felt they already had done their part. The city could regroup and approach voters again, but Propheter said it might be better served looking at the tools it already has.
“So now we have land,” Propheter said. “As long as real estate prices are booming or are expected to boom in the near future, the value of the land is a tradeable asset.”
In the near term, Buchanan is looking forward to bringing in some money through the authority he oversees. Launched with funding from the city, up until now the authority hasn’t had any public facilities on the campus available to rent out and bring in a return on the city’s investment. That has resulted in some lean times; earlier this year, the authority laid off two staff members.
Now it is staffing up again, hoping to hire for marketing and event operations roles, Buchanan said.
“We’ve been holding off on a number of smaller (events) until we figured out if we have secured a larger one. I hope to have more information shortly,” Buchanan said. “With the Stockyards Event Center as the anchor and with access off of the almost complete National Western Drive, people are going to be amazed at what’s available here in 2022.”
First comes the 116th annual National Western Stock Show. While Denver voters didn’t show much enthusiasm for the arena bonds, stock show CEO Paul Andrews said the opposite is true about the festivities in January. Ticket sales, sponsorships, livestock entries and horse show entries are all at or near all-time highs, he said.
“Our numbers are tremendously strong,” he said. “We are excited as all get-out.”
Andrews worked for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment before taking the reins at the stock show. With that company, he oversaw the then-Pepsi Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and the 1stBank Center in Broomfield.
A new arena may lack a funding source, but Andrews doesn’t need convincing that a gleaming 10,000-seat venue on the National Western grounds will be successful if it ever gets built.
“I am 100% sure that, well managed, that venue will drive financial results we can all be proud of,” he said.
On Philanthropy: Simple questions to ask about the ongoing problem of food insecurity in the U.S.
The winter holidays are right around the corner. Soon, many Americans will gather around the dinner table with family and friends to give thanks for abundant blessings and freedoms as they indulge in a cornucopia of delicious traditional foods. Leftovers will last for days.
Then, in December, people of different faiths and traditions will celebrate religious or cultural holidays — enjoying more festive and plentiful food and the added indulgence of gift-giving. These seasonal rituals and celebrations often leave many of us feeling stuffed and uncomfortable — in more ways than one.
As you plan for these next six weeks of abundance and gratitude, consider a few eye-opening facts:
- Over Halloween, Americans were expected to spend an all-time high of $10.14 billion, including $3 billion on candy, and a staggering $490 million on costumes.
- Americans spend more than $8 billion a year on wrapping paper, much of which is not recyclable, and ends up in landfills.
- Forty percent of the food produced in the United States, amounting to 80 billion tons, is never eaten. Rather, it is thrown away. Nearly 25% of the freshwater and 300 million barrels of the oil consumed for the production of food in the U.S. is wasted.
Despite these facts, many people in the United States are in need:
- Although hunger and food insecurity across the U.S. have dropped measurably over the last six months, thanks in significant part to increased government support, the amount of food being distributed by Feeding America’s partner food banks remains more than 55% above pre-pandemic levels.
- In 2020, over 38 million Americans (11.8%) lived in households that struggled with food insecurity, or lack of access to an affordable, nutritious diet, representing a 9% increase from 2019.
- One in 25 (3.9%) of households in the U.S. experienced very low food security, a more severe form of food insecurity, where households report regularly skipping meals or reducing intake because they could not afford more food.
- 1 in 7 (14.8%) of households with children could not buy enough food to adequately feed their families.
- Black (21.7%) and Latinx (17.2%) households are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, with food insecurity rates in 2020 triple and double the rate of white households (7.1%), respectively.
I mention these statistics, not to assign guilt as we approach the traditional holiday season, but to raise awareness of the challenges experienced by so many in communities throughout the U.S. When conversing about the usual subjects around the Thanksgiving table, you might want to add the following questions. After all, “All great change in America begins at the dinner table,” according to former President Ronald Reagan.
- What is our responsibility to do more to help others who are food-insecure in the places in which we live?
- What opportunities do we have to help ensure that everyone in our communities has access to sufficient food for every meal, every day?
- As the December holidays approach, would we be willing to set aside a portion of the money typically designated for gifts to be contributed to a common “family and friends” cause — one that will help provide food and other basic necessities for people in our community?
- Can we pledge to do this every year from this point forward — widening our circle of participating family members, friends and colleagues?
A pledge to spend less on each other and give more to people who could use a “hand-up” can bring families, friends and coworkers together with a shared purpose. It can help children focus on giving as well as getting, spread the true spirit of the season and make our communities better places for everyone. Plus, there is an excellent chance that – by season’s end – you will feel considerably less stuffed and uncomfortable.
A Haitian saying sums it up: “If you get a piece of cake and eat the whole thing, you will feel empty. If you get a piece of cake and share half of it, you will feel both full and fulfilled.”
Nonprofit of the Month
Community First Foundation’s annual Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 7. Colorado’s biggest day of giving has raised $307 million for Colorado nonprofits since 2010 and continues to grow. In 2020, donors gave more than 230,500 donations to 2,874 nonprofits totaling $50 million. This year, more than 3,100 nonprofits are participating and every donation is boosted by a $1.6 million incentive fund seeded by Community First Foundation, FirstBank, and community partners. www.ColoradoGivesDay.org
Bruce DeBoskey, J.D., is a philanthropic strategist working across the U.S. with The DeBoskey Group to help families, businesses, foundations, and family offices design and implement thoughtful philanthropic strategies and actionable plans. He is a frequent keynote speaker at conferences and workshops on philanthropy. Visit deboskeygroup.com
