Literary pick of the week: ‘Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog’
Is there any dog lover who hasn’t experienced the deep emotions that come with guiding your aging companion to the end of life?
Jenna Blum reminds us of those days in “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog,” her widely-praised memoir — and love story — about 15-year-old Woodrow, the “George Clooney” of dogs.
Blum and Woodrow were inseparable from the moment she adopted him as a puppy. But her friend, known in the neighborhood for his good looks and charm, is aging. As he begins to fail, Blum realizes that Woodrow, with his amazing personality and trusting nature, has much to teach her. A divorcee who has experienced her share of sadness and loss, Blum discovers what it is to be present in the moment and what it truly means to love as she spends precious last days with Woodrow.
Blum, whose bestselling novels include “Those Who Save us” and “The Stormchasers,” will visit in person with her current pal, Henry, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Literature Lovers’ Night Out series. The program, presented by Valley Bookseller of Stillwater, begins at 7 p.m. at Zephyr Theatre, 601 N. Main St., Stillwater Admission is $5. For information go to lit-lovers.com.
Bremer Bank to celebrate opening of Midway St. Paul location
Bremer Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its new St. Paul Midway branch on Monday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The bank branch is the first business to open in the new Pitch Apartments at 427 Snelling Ave. N., situated across from Allianz Field, the city’s 20,000-seat Major League Soccer stadium.
The new space is nearly twice the size of the bank’s previous Midway branch, which had been located on the same block before a land sale to Wellington Management, and offers drive-up window service.
A brief program will begin at 10 a.m. and is slated to include St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Bremer Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Crain, Wellington Management president Steve Wellington, Midway Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chad Kulas and St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO B. Kyle.
Ask Amy: Pastor’s child feels weight of service
Dear Amy: My father is a pastor of a small church. He’s been pastoring for 30 years.
I’m in my 40s and I’ve played a major role in our church all these years. I’ve carried many roles, such as worship leader, choir director, Sunday school teacher, music director, and youth leader.
Since the pandemic our church has had to pivot, and it hasn’t been easy. We’ve lost many members during this time.
My father is in his 70s and still going strong, but it seems like we don’t have a vision for where we’re going as a church.
Sometimes I want to just be a member and not play such a large role in the church. I’m also a teacher and mom of two preteens. If I’m there, it’s just expected that I have to work.
How do I tell my dad I need a break without breaking his heart?
— Faithful Preachers Kid
Dear Faithful: I’ve shared your question with my friend Christian Coon, a United Methodist pastor, co-founder of Urban Village Church in Chicago, and host of the podcast “Failing Boldly.”
Christian answers: “Pastors love dedicated volunteers! Unfortunately, we too often take them for granted. We don’t mean to, but in the midst of juggling many challenges in ministry, we simply count on having people who can be counted on.
Unfortunately, the spiritual lives of these faithful volunteers can suffer in the process.
I sense in your desire for a break that perhaps your faith life might be bit dry, too. You might want to convey this to your father by saying something like, ‘Dad, you have been one of the most influential figures in my spiritual journey. Your sermons have fed me time and again. I still want to hear these sermons, but I’m also feeling led to explore ways to nurture my soul. I think that means stepping away from my leadership positions.’
Here’s an idea that might allow you to soothe your own soul while staying connected to the church (as well as offering a spark for some new vision, too).
Many churches are struggling right now, but I believe we have been offered fertile ground for experimentation.
Make an offer to your dad. Suggest that you’d like to be a committee of one. Maybe call it the Committee of Holy Exploration and then take some time to try some new spiritual practices.
I highly recommend Barbara Brown Taylor’s book, “An Altar in the World: A Geography of Faith” (2010, HarperOne), which has some wonderful and off-the-beaten-path ways to experience God in the world. (I especially recommend the chapter on the practice of saying no.)
Taking this time away might nourish your own faith life as you collect some new seeds to help your church experience growth again.
Will this bend or break your dad’s heart? Possibly. But my hope is that this time of retreat might be a time of personal renewal and when your dad sees that your heart is revitalized, his own will mend, too.”
Dear Amy: It recently occurred to me that my husband will never retire.
He is a wonderful guy who absolutely loves what he does (he owns his own business). Honestly, I thought we would be spending our twilight years together, but as I near my own planned retirement, I see more and more that he will likely NOT stop working.
Do you have any ideas for me?
— Plans Awry
Dear Awry: There are many stages of work between full-on employment and total retirement. Is your husband willing to take longer breaks in order to travel or pursue other interests along with you?
It is vital — for so many reasons — that anyone who owns his own business develop an exit plan. Will he leave his business to a family member, or sell it outright?
If he starts to plan for his company’s longer-term future, part of that plan would be to start a gradual and (hopefully orderly) transition, which should free up some time.
Also, please don’t wait around for him! Develop your own interests, friendships, and hobbies. Sign up for classes, guided trips, and volunteer opportunities.
Dear Amy: Now that Thanksgiving is coming up, leftovers are my pet peeve!
Isn’t it enough that people get invited to a feast in someone’s home, and yet they STILL expect to be given enough food for the next day — and perhaps the day after?
Be grateful!
— Grateful
Dear Grateful: In some families, sending people home with leftovers is very much expected.
I’m with you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Charles Blow: The war on ‘wokeness’
Language is extremely powerful.
The stories it tells become our greatest religions, the credos of great nations and the mantras of our greatest wars.
The ways in which we define people and things can be liberating or trammeling; they can advance the cause of liberty and equality or cause societies to regress.
It is for that reason that we battle over language, over who gets to control and define it, over whose stories get told and how. It is for that reason that words that gather power are set upon by those who wish to defang them.
Perhaps no other word of the moment is so under attack as “woke,” a word born as a simple yet powerful way of saying, be aware of and alert to how racism is systemic and pervasive and suffuses American life. Wake up from the slumber of ignorance and passive acceptance.
But because of its petit power, this small word was a prime candidate for co-option, for being turned against the people who used it. The opponents of wokeness — whether they be conservatives who believe it injures the ideal of America as inherently good, or moderate Democrats worried that it handicaps their electoral prospects — want to kill it.
Republicans want to recast “wokeness” as progressive politics run amok, and many establishment Democrats shrink from the term because they either believe that Republicans have succeeded at the task, or, of even more concern, they agree with those Republicans.
Being awake to and aware of how our systems of power operate creates enemies across the political spectrum because the wokeness indicts both Republicans and Democrats alike. Wokeness indicts the status quo.
And so, wokeness has been referred to in the most hyperbolic language imaginable, from ideology to religion to cult. It has been so derided and adulterated that young people who are what one would have called woke five years ago no longer even use the term.
Perhaps nothing helps to illustrate the chasm between moderates and progressives as well as a skirmish last week between Democratic strategist James Carville and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
On “PBS NewsHour,” Carville was asked what went wrong with the Democratic Party to enable Glenn Youngkin to win “53% of suburban voters in Virginia,” when only last year Donald Trump won just 45%.
“Well, what went wrong is this stupid wokeness,” Carville responded. Broadening his response to races in cities across the country, he blamed the “defund the police lunacy” and said “some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something.”
But then he brought it back to language. “They’re expressing language that people just don’t use. And there’s a backlash and a frustration at that,” Carville said, adding: “We have got to change this and not be about changing dictionaries and change laws. And these faculty lounge people that sit around mulling about I don’t know what are — they’re not working.”
Ocasio-Cortez had a different view: In an Instagram story, she said she thought the results showed “the limits of trying to run a fully, 100%, super moderated campaign that does not excite, speak to or energize a progressive base.”
She never invoked wokeness, but that didn’t stop local news outlets from running an article from the Sinclair Broadcast Group about her comments under the headline, “AOC Says McAuliffe Lost Because He Wasn’t ‘Woke’ Enough, Carville Says the Opposite.” (The headline was later changed to “AOC Says McAuliffe Lost Because He Didn’t Energize a ‘Progressive Base.’”)
To be clear: Democrats didn’t lose Virginia because progressives were too “woke.” They lost because Youngkin lied about critical race theory to activate white racial anxiety. Don’t blame wokeness for the reactions of whiteness.
Ocasio-Cortez objected on Twitter to the way her comments were originally characterized and tweeted that she had “Said nothing abt ‘wokeness’ which is a term almost exclusively used by older people these days btw.”
She followed up with another tweet: “Like the average audience for people seriously using the word ‘woke’ in a 2021 political discussion are James Carville and Fox News pundits so that should tell you all you need to know.”
This exchange does tell us something informative: “Woke” is now almost exclusively used by those who seek to deride it, those who chafe at the activism from which it sprang.
No wonder young people are abandoning the word. Opponents to the idea are seeking to render it toxic. They use it to stand in for change itself, for evolution, for an accurate assessment of history and society that makes them uncomfortable and deflates their hagiographic view of American history.
The opponents of wokeness are fighting over an abandoned word, like an army bombarding a fort that has been vacated: They don’t appear fierce, but foolish.
