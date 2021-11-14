News
Man receives two consecutive life sentences in prison for Weld County double murder
A Weld County district court judge handed down two consecutive life sentences Friday to a 55-year-old man who was convicted of two murders.
William Joseph Roberts was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of murdering Deborah and Ruben Vallejos inside their home in June of 2019, according to a Weld County District Attorney’s Office news release. Roberts was residing with the couple when he beat them to death with a pipe.
Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns handed down the sentence on Friday.
“I don’t have the strength or the wisdom to even find the right words to convey my condolences to the victims’ family here today,” Kerns said at the sentencing hearing. “It’s just heartbreaking. It’s senseless to not choose other alternatives to handle the matter. Life is precious which is why the legislature has made it clear that if you engage in first-degree murder, you’ll never leave prison.”
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home after a family couldn’t reach the couple. Deputies found Deborah dead on the floor, covered with a blanket and in a pool of blood. Ruben was found dead in bed, also covered with a blanket. Both died of blunt force head trauma.
“These people stepped in and helped him out and this is how he repaid them,” Deputy District Attorney Yvette Guthrie said Friday at the hearing. “He stole two lives and forever changed their family. Nothing will ever bring these victims back, but I think justice in this case is two consecutive life sentences.”
News
Ecuador battle between prison gangs leaves at least 68 dead
By GONZALO SOLANO
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.
The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in the coastal city of Guayaquil and authorities attributed the fighting to prison gangs linked to international drug cartels. Videos circulating on social media showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground inside the prison.
Inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre. They also burned mattresses to try to to drown (their rivals) in smoke,” said Gov. Pablo Arosemena of Guayas province where Guayaquil is located.
“We are fighting against drug trafficking,” Arosemena said. “It is very hard.”
Police commander Gen. Tanya Varela said authorities using drones saw that inmates in three pavilions were armed with guns and explosives and were trying to enter pavilion 2, which was without its leader who had been released earlier this week.
She said police officers entered to try to protect the pavilion and get the inmates in the other areas to return to their cells. “These events are due to the dispute among criminal gangs over territory; there are now pavilions without leaders,” she said.
The Attorney General’s Office, on its Twitter account, raised the death toll to 68 and said 25 other inmates were injured.
The prison violence comes amid a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.
On Saturday, Lasso tweeted that “the first right that we should guarantee should be the right to life and liberty, which isn’t possible if security forces can’t act to protect.” He was referring the Constitutional Court’s recent refusal to allow the military into prisons despite the state of emergency. Soldiers are currently outside the Litoral.
Ecuador’s penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence.
In late September, a battle among gang members in Litoral prison killed at least 118 people in what authorities described as the South American country’s worst ever prison massacre. Officials said at least five of the dead were beheaded. In February, 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots in various prisons. So far this year, more than 300 prisoners have died in clashes in penitentiaries across the country.
Besides overcrowding, authorities in Ecuador say a major problem is the access inmates have to guns, sometimes high-caliber, and ammunition. They say they enter prisons through delivery vehicles, drone deliveries and officials this week prevented high-caliber weapons from entering a prison over a wall.
Outside the Litoral prison on Saturday, relatives of inmates gathered for news of their loved ones.
“Enough of this. When will they stop the killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, 55, whose brother has been in the prison for eight months.
Some were calling for Ecuador’s security forces to take control of the prisons.
“What is (President) Lasso waiting for? That there are more deaths?″ said Maritza Vera, 62, whose son is an inmate. ”Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought this was going to change, but it’s worse.”
Ecuador has about 40,000 inmates in its penitentiary system, which has a capacity to hold about 30,000. Of this total, 15,00 inmates have not been sentenced.
Arosemena said authorities in Ecuador will deal with the prison overcrowding by granting pardons, relocating inmates and transferring some foreign inmates back to their homelands.
“There will be more than 1,000 pardons, but this is part of a process,” he said.
The Guayas governor also said Ecuador will receive international aid from countries like Colombia, the United States, Israel and Spain to deal with the crisis in its prisons. The aid will be in resources and logistics.
“For example, installing a freight scanner in the Guayaquil Penitentiary to avoid the entry of arms costs $4 million,” said Arosemena.
Vera said the situation is making the families of inmates desperate.
“I feel sad and in anguish because there is too much death,” Vera said.
News
Your Money: Spend the holidays wisely, by budgeting
The holidays are a wonderful time to get together with friends and family and celebrate with good cheer. But it also can be a stressful period when it comes to our finances. Here are a few tips for making it through the season without spending more than you’re comfortable with.
WHAT’S YOUR NUMBER?
The best way to control your holiday spending is to set a budget, and to make sure that budget includes items beyond gifts. One guideline is not to spend more than 1.5% of your annual income on seasonal gifts and related costs, but, of course, you should decide what’s best for you. If you plan to travel or entertain a lot, for example, you should include those related gas, airline tickets, hotels and food costs in your budget. Another tip is to look back at last year’s credit card bill to see if you paid it off in full in January. If you did, you might consider that your spending limit for this year.
MAKE A HOLIDAY LIST, AND STICK TO IT
It’s very easy to get caught up in the emotions of the season and buy more than you need. We’ve learned that our brains are hardwired to seek pleasure and avoid pain. Impulse shopping, for many people, releases endorphins that can feel like a sugar rush. Then, when the bills come due, a wave of remorse can follow.
That’s why we advise clients to make a holiday list and set limits on how much you’ll spend for each person. Remember, $50 per person may not sound like a lot on paper, but if you have 10 people on your shopping list, it quickly adds up.
MIND THE CREDIT CARDS
Credit card companies love the holidays, and for good reason. A good chunk of their interest revenue and profits are generated by holiday spending from people who overspend and pay just the monthly minimum balance. This is an example of inefficient debt, as you wind up paying more in interest for gifts and services than you intended or budgeted.
Some folks use the “envelope” method of holiday shopping: They put all the cash they’ve allocated for the season into an envelope and stop spending when the envelope is empty. Simple, but effective. Another good idea is to use debit cards instead of credit cards, as you won’t be able to spend more than what’s in your bank account.
SHOP SMART
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re not convinced that consumers get such great deals at the mall or online during this over-hyped weekend. Instead, we know some expert shoppers who keep a holiday list with them and shop for deals over the course of the year (back-to-school season in August can be a great time to buy clothes and electronics, for example, when most everyone is still enjoying summer outside).
Also, it’s really the thought that counts. Instead of paying up for a stocking stuffer that no one may remember or appreciate a year from now, think of personalized or homemade gifts that people will actually use and cherish. If you like to bake or make beer, consider gifting cookies or a batch of your homemade brew. Or for an elderly person living alone, offering to shovel snow, cut the lawn or help with painting will be highly valued.
We wish our readers a happy, stress-free holiday season and a prosperous New Year.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ — after audience member’s outburst — delivers much-needed message of hope and humanity
Friday night’s performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater was supposed to mark another signpost in the return to live, in-person performance. But comparatively little of the drama was on the stage.
After securing masks and navigating the cattle-chute vaccine-verification process that has become the norm, audiences settled in for what the theater touted as a world-premiere adaptation with new scenic, costume, prop, lighting and sound designs.
Artistic director Joseph Haj took the stage just before the curtain to welcome audiences to the first opening night on the Wurtele Thrust for 637 days. Noting that the company had gone through a single preview performance as opposed to its usual half dozen or so, he gently cautioned patrons that glitches might occur and the staging might have to stop for a mid-performance correction. He asked for patience.
But the show screeched to a halt even before it began.
As the house lights dimmed, a commotion rose from the right side of the auditorium: A mask-less woman loudly complained that since others weren’t following directions, why should she?
The house lights came back up, revealing theater staff converging on the spot. The initial scene seemed depressingly familiar from countless camera-phone videos shot in restaurants, shops and airplanes: another pointless standoff between a person who didn’t want to wear a mask and a venue that mandated people do so.
But it soon became clear that the patron was experiencing some sort of mental health crisis. She screamed invective and racial epithet at the audience that had nothing to do with masks or vaccines. When theater staff tried to convince her to leave, she hunkered down in her seat. She tore her program into confetti-sized pieces and flung them.
Guthrie employees seemed to be working at de-escalation. In a statement issued Saturday morning, managing director James Haskins described the incident as “an unplanned, isolated event, and unrelated to any safety protocols the theater has required.”
Meanwhile, many in the audience — presumably enjoying the benefit of mental health — did their best to exacerbate the situation, jeering at the woman or trying to shout her down.
It ebbed and flowed like that for the better part of a half-hour. Finally, four uniformed police officers arrived on the scene and escorted the woman out, presumably without incident but to the mob-like whoops and cheers coming from a vocal segment of patrons.
First play at the Guthrie in over 600 days. Still hasn’t been kicked out. pic.twitter.com/II4d2XJKjs
— Jake (@ekajmw) November 13, 2021
Not too many minutes later — when the show finally began — those same patrons un-ironically listened to the ghost of Jacob Marley lament his mistreatment of those less fortunate than himself: “Mankind was my business!” the line goes. “Charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence were all my business.”
But you came here for a review, so here it is:
Lavinia Jadhwani’s by-the-numbers adaptation hews closely to the Dickens novella, highlighting Scrooge’s humanity here and updating language for contemporary sensitivities there (Tiny Tim isn’t a “cripple;” he “walks with a crutch.”).
Haj’s staging knocks the barnacles off previous Guthrie “Christmas Carols” in a production that runs about 100 minutes with intermission. In tone and spirit, it’s a very familiar blend of humor and pathos, with the occasional jump-scare thrown in. Matthew Saldivar’s Scrooge is younger and more thoughtful than many of his predecessors.
Costumes? Sets? Music? All are well within a standard deviation of the G’s previous 46 holiday stagings (the Ghost of Christmas Future is less Grim Reaper than it is Swamp Monster by way of Darth Vader with a sinus condition).
The Guthrie’s “Christmas Carol,” in short, is what it’s always been: a cozy, warm-hearted tale about how humanity — with a little help — has the ability to overcome its nasty, self-centered, misanthropic tendencies.
It just didn’t feel much like that Friday night.
‘A Christmas Carol’
- When: Through Dec. 27
- Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis
- Tickets: $134 – $15
- Information: 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. Alternately, audiences of all ages may produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of performance.
- Capsule: Life, alas, does not always imitate art.
