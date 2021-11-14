Connect with us

Man receives two consecutive life sentences in prison for Weld County double murder

40 seconds ago

CHSAA resolves race discrimination lawsuit after jury ordered $2.5 million payout
A Weld County district court judge handed down two consecutive life sentences Friday to a 55-year-old man who was convicted of two murders.

William Joseph Roberts was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of murdering Deborah and Ruben Vallejos inside their home in June of 2019, according to a Weld County District Attorney’s Office news release. Roberts was residing with the couple when he beat them to death with a pipe.

Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns handed down the sentence on Friday.

Ecuador battle between prison gangs leaves at least 68 dead

12 mins ago

November 14, 2021

Police: Ecuadorian prison clash leaves at least 52 dead
By GONZALO SOLANO

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.

The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in the coastal city of Guayaquil and authorities attributed the fighting to prison gangs linked to international drug cartels. Videos circulating on social media showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground inside the prison.

Inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre. They also burned mattresses to try to to drown (their rivals) in smoke,” said Gov. Pablo Arosemena of Guayas province where Guayaquil is located.

“We are fighting against drug trafficking,” Arosemena said. “It is very hard.”

Police commander Gen. Tanya Varela said authorities using drones saw that inmates in three pavilions were armed with guns and explosives and were trying to enter pavilion 2, which was without its leader who had been released earlier this week.

She said police officers entered to try to protect the pavilion and get the inmates in the other areas to return to their cells. “These events are due to the dispute among criminal gangs over territory; there are now pavilions without leaders,” she said.

The Attorney General’s Office, on its Twitter account, raised the death toll to 68 and said 25 other inmates were injured.

The prison violence comes amid a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.

On Saturday, Lasso tweeted that “the first right that we should guarantee should be the right to life and liberty, which isn’t possible if security forces can’t act to protect.” He was referring the Constitutional Court’s recent refusal to allow the military into prisons despite the state of emergency. Soldiers are currently outside the Litoral.

Ecuador’s penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence.

In late September, a battle among gang members in Litoral prison killed at least 118 people in what authorities described as the South American country’s worst ever prison massacre. Officials said at least five of the dead were beheaded. In February, 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots in various prisons. So far this year, more than 300 prisoners have died in clashes in penitentiaries across the country.

Besides overcrowding, authorities in Ecuador say a major problem is the access inmates have to guns, sometimes high-caliber, and ammunition. They say they enter prisons through delivery vehicles, drone deliveries and officials this week prevented high-caliber weapons from entering a prison over a wall.

Outside the Litoral prison on Saturday, relatives of inmates gathered for news of their loved ones.

“Enough of this. When will they stop the killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, 55, whose brother has been in the prison for eight months.

Some were calling for Ecuador’s security forces to take control of the prisons.

“What is (President) Lasso waiting for? That there are more deaths?″ said Maritza Vera, 62, whose son is an inmate. ”Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought this was going to change, but it’s worse.”

Ecuador has about 40,000 inmates in its penitentiary system, which has a capacity to hold about 30,000. Of this total, 15,00 inmates have not been sentenced.

Arosemena said authorities in Ecuador will deal with the prison overcrowding by granting pardons, relocating inmates and transferring some foreign inmates back to their homelands.

“There will be more than 1,000 pardons, but this is part of a process,” he said.

The Guayas governor also said Ecuador will receive international aid from countries like Colombia, the United States, Israel and Spain to deal with the crisis in its prisons. The aid will be in resources and logistics.

“For example, installing a freight scanner in the Guayaquil Penitentiary to avoid the entry of arms costs $4 million,” said Arosemena.

Vera said the situation is making the families of inmates desperate.

“I feel sad and in anguish because there is too much death,” Vera said.

Your Money: Spend the holidays wisely, by budgeting

23 mins ago

November 14, 2021

Your Money: Five great reasons to retire
The holidays are a wonderful time to get together with friends and family and celebrate with good cheer. But it also can be a stressful period when it comes to our finances. Here are a few tips for making it through the season without spending more than you’re comfortable with.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb

WHAT’S YOUR NUMBER?

The best way to control your holiday spending is to set a budget, and to make sure that budget includes items beyond gifts. One guideline is not to spend more than 1.5% of your annual income on seasonal gifts and related costs, but, of course, you should decide what’s best for you. If you plan to travel or entertain a lot, for example, you should include those related gas, airline tickets, hotels and food costs in your budget. Another tip is to look back at last year’s credit card bill to see if you paid it off in full in January. If you did, you might consider that your spending limit for this year.

MAKE A HOLIDAY LIST, AND STICK TO IT

It’s very easy to get caught up in the emotions of the season and buy more than you need. We’ve learned that our brains are hardwired to seek pleasure and avoid pain. Impulse shopping, for many people, releases endorphins that can feel like a sugar rush. Then, when the bills come due, a wave of remorse can follow.

That’s why we advise clients to make a holiday list and set limits on how much you’ll spend for each person. Remember, $50 per person may not sound like a lot on paper, but if you have 10 people on your shopping list, it quickly adds up.

MIND THE CREDIT CARDS

Credit card companies love the holidays, and for good reason. A good chunk of their interest revenue and profits are generated by holiday spending from people who overspend and pay just the monthly minimum balance. This is an example of inefficient debt, as you wind up paying more in interest for gifts and services than you intended or budgeted.

Some folks use the “envelope” method of holiday shopping: They put all the cash they’ve allocated for the season into an envelope and stop spending when the envelope is empty. Simple, but effective. Another good idea is to use debit cards instead of credit cards, as you won’t be able to spend more than what’s in your bank account.

SHOP SMART

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re not convinced that consumers get such great deals at the mall or online during this over-hyped weekend. Instead, we know some expert shoppers who keep a holiday list with them and shop for deals over the course of the year (back-to-school season in August can be a great time to buy clothes and electronics, for example, when most everyone is still enjoying summer outside).

Also, it’s really the thought that counts. Instead of paying up for a stocking stuffer that no one may remember or appreciate a year from now, think of personalized or homemade gifts that people will actually use and cherish. If you like to bake or make beer, consider gifting cookies or a batch of your homemade brew. Or for an elderly person living alone, offering to shovel snow, cut the lawn or help with painting will be highly valued.

We wish our readers a happy, stress-free holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ — after audience member’s outburst — delivers much-needed message of hope and humanity

34 mins ago

November 14, 2021

Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ — after audience member’s outburst — delivers much-needed message of hope and humanity
Friday night’s performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater was supposed to mark another signpost in the return to live, in-person performance. But comparatively little of the drama was on the stage.

After securing masks and navigating the cattle-chute vaccine-verification process that has become the norm, audiences settled in for what the theater touted as a world-premiere adaptation with new scenic, costume, prop, lighting and sound designs.

Artistic director Joseph Haj took the stage just before the curtain to welcome audiences to the first opening night on the Wurtele Thrust for 637 days. Noting that the company had gone through a single preview performance as opposed to its usual half dozen or so, he gently cautioned patrons that glitches might occur and the staging might have to stop for a mid-performance correction. He asked for patience.

But the show screeched to a halt even before it began.

As the house lights dimmed, a commotion rose from the right side of the auditorium: A mask-less woman loudly complained that since others weren’t following directions, why should she?

The house lights came back up, revealing theater staff converging on the spot. The initial scene seemed depressingly familiar from countless camera-phone videos shot in restaurants, shops and airplanes: another pointless standoff between a person who didn’t want to wear a mask and a venue that mandated people do so.

