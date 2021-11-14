Manfrotto 7302YB Tripod Review

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Manfrotto 7302YB is a very lightweight and compact DSLR tripod. Those of you among us who like nature photography will know how much trouble a heavy tripod can cause us, because of this most of us will leave the tripod in the house next time around. The Manfrotto 7302YB combats this problem by being both lightweight and compact this means that this tripod is not going to get in our way when we are not using it. The Manfrotto 7302YB is very compact but does keep the Manfrotto quality that we have all come accustomed to.

One slight problem that I do have with this tripod is the bottom leg section. The legs in this section are a little thin for my liking and could see them breaking if they weren’t looked after properly. I however haven’t had a problem with mine, and I have managed to drop the tripod a few times while out walking.

One feature of the Manfrotto 7302YB worth mentioning is the 2 adjustable leg angles which can be changed for the style of your shooting. The first angle will give you maximum height while the 2nd angle spaces the tripod legs out further which supports your camera even more giving it more stability.

Everything on the tripod is made of aluminum including the quick release plate, this means that the tripod is both strong and light weight.

Looking at the manufactures specifications it appears that the tripod is recommended to support up to 3.5kg which is more than suitable for beginner to semi pro shooters. Whilst testing I have used my canon 50D and both 70-200 f2.8 and 24-105 f4 Luxury lenses which both weigh a substantial amount. The Manfrotto 7302YB stood up to the test and handled the camera body and both lenses easily.

The Manfrotto 7302YB is an excellent tripod for anyone with a small sized budget. If you can pick this tripod up for less than $130 then you’re getting a good deal.