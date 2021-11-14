Celebrities
Mia Thornton On Why She Almost Quit RHOP Before Reunion as Askale Davis Slams Her Social Media Manager Claim as Nonexistent “Like Gizelle’s Stylist”
This season on the Real Housewives of Potomac was a grab bag of drama. When newcomer Mia Thornton arrived on the scene, there was no turning back. Sparks flew in every direction, especially between Mia and Askale Davis, whose feud continues to escalate on Twitter. Plus Mia dropped a bombshell this week revealing she almost quit the RHOP right before the reunion taping.
After Askale labeled Mia a “hoe a**,” Mia clapped back by insinuating that Askale was just a college kid living with her mother, pretending to live a luxurious lifestyle (Mia later blamed the tweet on a former social media manager). Askale, however, responded by taking shots at Mia’s relationship with her mother, which is a contentious subject.
In an interview with BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap, Askale made the claim: “Mia’s social media manager is just like Gizelle’s stylist” (nonexistent). She then added, “Take accountability, if you’re going to be shady and have this negative energy and try to come at people, stand by it.”
Mia clapped back at Askale’s interview by stating: “Fact is your ungrateful a$$ wasn’t invited to take a seat on the couch until 4 days before the reunion because I wasn’t coming. If you want to keep it 100%.”
Mia’s comments then led to a fan asking her on Twitter why she didn’t wish to attend the reunion. The RHOP star responded, “Because we (G & I) didn’t feel this platform was adding value to our lives. We don’t do ‘nasty’ drama. I should have watched seasons 4 and 5 . . . I thought I was signing up for Housewives of Beverly Hills vibes. I prefer to keep it classy.”
Later, Mia made a lengthy post that seemed to suggest she might still be walking away from the RHOP. In her post, Mia stated that she already had an “AMAZING” life and that she and her husband didn’t feel like the show “added value” to their lives.
#RHOP Sounds like Mia isn’t interested in returning https://t.co/OKPLjPvV5P
— LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) November 12, 2021
As most Real Housewives fans are aware, skipping a reunion pretty much amounts to quitting as Bravo has a history of not inviting housewives who skip reunions back for a new season.
Mia is fond of using the word ‘nasty’ when it comes to her fellow castmates. After Askale took shots at Mia’s relationship with her mother, Mia made the comment, “I don’t do nasty. Shade, yes. But not nasty. Discussing my mother is nasty.”
After a rocky childhood, Mia is currently working to repair a bond with her mother, who is becoming more involved in her grandchildren’s lives.
While Askale was embraced by many cast members during her first season on RHOP, Mia proved to be a different story. Viewers loved the drama she brought to the table, but were bothered by some comments she made throughout the season. She experienced problems with many women in the group (at one point she threw lettuce at Candiace Dillard’s face).
Mia recently told E! News that her husband was surprised by some of her behavior on the show, including the infamous lettuce toss. Mia ultimately explained to him, “She asked for it.”
Celebrities
PA Teens Charged With First Degree Murder Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility Who Was Shot And Killed By Police
When loved ones, activists, and communities across the country demanded justice for Fanta Bility, this isn’t what they meant.
On Aug. 27, the 8-year-old girl was shot and killed at a high school football game in Sharon Hill, a borough in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia. Two weeks into the investigation, “initial ballistics analysis” indicated a “high probability” that local police shot Fanta, but now Philly Voice reports that two teenagers are being held responsible.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Wednesday that his office is charging 16-year-old Angelo “AJ” Ford and 18-year-old Hasein Strand with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other gun charges. How convenient that police can point fingers at two Black kids when they’re the ones who actually fired the bullets that killed Fanta and wounded three others, including Fanta’s older sister Mamasa.
The tragic incident was initially described as a drive-by shooting as attendees left Academy Park High School after the game. Three Sharon Hill officers were on-duty at the stadium to help with crowd control when they all opened fire on a vehicle they assumed was involved in the shooting. Instead, the officers only hit innocent bystanders who were on their way home.
Where were Ford and Strand when this happened? A block away from the stadium entrance. CBS Philly reports witnesses told investigators they saw Ford outside the game as it ended with a firearm tucked in his waistband. Another witness stated when they spoke to Strand after the shooting, he said there was a verbal dispute between the teens during the game, and Ford flashed a gun at Strand as he exited the stadium.
According to that witness, Strand also said he left to get his gun and returned to where Ford was on Coates Street. That’s where the two teens allegedly got into a gunfight, with Ford taking the first shot and Strand returning fire. Those three officers said they discharged their weapons into the crowd when they heard those shots from Strand and Ford. Investigators recovered 21 9MM bullet casings from the scene.
Through the legal concept of transferred intent, prosecutors claim Strand and Ford might as well have been the ones to shoot Fanta because they intentionally triggered the chain of violent events.
“They were attempting to kill one another that night, and as a direct result a little girl is dead,” First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse explained in a statement.
“We recognize that both the facts and the law in this case are complicated, and we know that our work is not done, which is why the investigation into the Officers’ actions and the appropriateness of their response is still very much ongoing.”
Bruce Castor, attorney for the Bility family, said that charges against the teens are a “gutsy move,” but it will be difficult to convict them for the murder. Castor said the family’s main concern is accountability for the police officers who shot their daughters.
“I want the focus to remain on the Sharon Hill police officers whose negligent and reckless behavior in reacting as they did is what killed Fanta Bility,” said Castor, who is a former career prosecutor. “From the point of view of the Bility family, these officers killed Fanta, and they need to be held accountable for that, and those responsible for their supervision and training need to be held accountable for that.”
Fanta’s mother and siblings filed a federal lawsuit against the borough of Sharon Hill, Police Chief Joseph Kelly Jr. and the three officers involved in the shooting.
A grand jury will review the case on Nov. 18 to determine whether the officers’ use of deadly force was justified.
Ford is currently in custody and will be held without bail at transferred to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility while there is an ongoing nationwide manhunt for Strand.
Celebrities
Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos
Taylor Lautner proposed to his GF of three years! The actor declared that ‘all of his wishes came true’ in a sweet post sharing photos from the romantic moment!
Taylor Lautner is off the market! The 29-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24. “11.11.2021,” he began his caption, shared to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he added. The Twilight alum wore a dapper black suit as he got down on one knee in the photos, holding a ring in front of a surprised Tay.
The YouTube star appeared emotional as she put her hands over her mouth, looking down at the ring. Tay was barefoot in a cheetah print dress as she kneeled down to embrace her fiancé in the stunning photos, which also captured Taylor’s impeccable decor! Rose petals were sprinkled across the fireplace lit room, accented with white candles in glass cases. A red light sign reading “Lautner” behind them — soon to be Tay’s new last name, as well.
Tay, who boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 10,000 on YouTube, also posted moments from the proposal for her followers. “my absolute best friend,” she penned, sharing just the photo of her kneeling down to embrace him. “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” Tay also wrote in all caps, clearly emotional and excited about the life milestone.
The couple were first romantically linked in Sept. 2018, following his split from ex Billie Lourd, after they attended a wedding ceremony together. Shortly after the spotting, they took their relationship Instagram official with a Halloween costume post (the spooky holiday has remained an important one for the duo, who share costume photos annually and also threw a joint Halloween party this year). The pair met through his younger sister Makena Lautner over three years ago, and have since traveled the world together!
Notably, this is Taylor’s second romantic partner of the same name: he also dated Taylor Swift, 31, from Aug. 2009 to Nov. 2009 after meeting on the set of film Valentine’s Day. He’s also been linked to Selena Gomez and Lily Collins.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected To Her Parents like a Child’ — Why She Didn’t Want To Sing
Britney Spears has been ‘stressed’ around her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, ‘since 2008’ when her conservatorship first began and there was one specific reason she ‘didn’t want to sing again.’
Britney Spears, 39, is celebrating her freedom after her conservatorship was terminated by a judge on Nov. 12, but before that, she had felt “connected to her parents like a child” and “owned by other people,” which dampened her desire to sing. Now that she’s able to make her own decisions, it’s sure to make things in her career and personal life better in the future.
“This is all she’s wanted for years,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been stressed and connected to her parents like a child since 2008. She now feels free to do things like travel and take her kids.”
“She’ll be able now to do the things that she wants to do,” the source continued. “[Before this], she didn’t want to sing again because she felt owned by other people. She always felt like she was doing it for other people. This is huge for her.”
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of the video post.
Mia Thornton On Why She Almost Quit RHOP Before Reunion as Askale Davis Slams Her Social Media Manager Claim as Nonexistent “Like Gizelle’s Stylist”
Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ — after audience member’s outburst — delivers much-needed message of hope and humanity
PA Teens Charged With First Degree Murder Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility Who Was Shot And Killed By Police
Streaming show ‘Small Business Revolution’ shines the light on six Black-owned Twin Cities businesses
Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos
Why quitting coal is so hard
Jhoulys Chacin returns to Rockies’ bullpen on one-year deal
3 Crypto Projects to Look at as the Metaverse Movement Booms
Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected To Her Parents like a Child’ — Why She Didn’t Want To Sing
Denver officer hit by suspected DUI driver on I-25 near Colfax Avenue
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper