News
Minneapolis hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots man who tried to stop him, then attempts a carjacking
A man is dead after a car crash Friday morning in north Minneapolis turned into a shooting. One of the drivers is accused of killing a bystander who tried to stop him from fleeing the crash. Shortly after, the driver tried to carjack a woman.
Authorities say a sedan traveling west on Broadway collided with an SUV traveling north on Lyndale Ave N. The sedan driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, and a bystander chased after the driver. The fleer shot the bystander, who then collapsed in the street.
The shooter then ran into a parking lot and attempted to carjack a vehicle. The shooter opened the driver’s door, forcing his way into the driver seat, but the female in the car resisted and the shooter fell out of the vehicle, according to Minneapolis police.
Bystanders, including members of We Push For Peace, detained the shooter until police arrived to arrest him, police said.
The bystander, who was shot, was transported to the hospital, where he died. This is the 84th murder in the city so far this year.
Police say preliminary investigation leads them to believe the shooter was in the city to buy or sell drugs.
The occupants of the SUV in the crash, a 21-year-old female and a 4-year-old child, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News
Readers and Writers: Graywolf’s Fiona McCrae leaving the press with ‘literary gas in the tank’
The first time I interviewed Fiona McCrae, back in 1994 when she was the new director at Graywolf Press, I envied everything about her. She has a lovely British accent and a calm, poised demeanor that makes you feel she has everything under control.
And for the next 27 years she wielded that control at Graywolf gently but with a firm commitment to finding the best — and often newest — writing from everywhere. That includes two Pulitzer Prizes for poetry — Vijay Seshadri’s “3 Sections” in 2014, and Tracy K. Smith’s “Life on Mars” in 2012.
Now, McCrae says, everything seems aligned for her retirement, which will happen in June. While everyone in the local literary community will thank Fiona for her tireless efforts on behalf of literature and wish her well, we’ll also acknowledge the big hole her departure will leave.
“I’ve been thinking about this even before the pandemic,” McCrae said in a quick phone interview Thursday, when her retirement was officially announced. “I’ve been telling people that from every angle I looked at it, all the clocks — professional, personal, Graywolf internally — it’s time. I’ve always known that I wouldn’t work very long past 60. We are always going to the well for new writers. I feel like it’s time to step aside and let the younger generation take over.”
McCrae explained that her 63rd October birthday coincided with her 27th year at Graywolf. Also, the nonprofit press just successfully completed the $3 million New Chapter campaign, designed to be invested in editorial and audience initiatives as well as infrastructure.
“I always wanted to hand over the press in good health and what better time than when a campaign is finished?” she asks. “There is literary gas in the tank.”
McCrae is only the second director/publisher of Graywolf Press, founded in 1974 by Scott Walker and Kathleen Foster in the tiny town of Irondale, on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Their first book “Instructions to the Double,” was a poetry collection by then-unknown Tess Gallagher, which they hand-set and printed on a turn-of-the-century treadle press.
It was Jim Sitter, founder of Minnesota Center for Book Arts, and John Taylor, then-executive director of Northwest Area Foundation, who persuaded Walker to move the press to Minnesota.
After Walker resigned in 1994 to pursue other challenges, the board hired McCrae, who continued to build Graywolf into a literary powerhouse. In 1986, for instance, about half of Graywolf’s $443.000 budget came from book sales. In 2015 the press exceeded $2 million in sales for the first time.
When McCrae took over as publisher, she knew she was in uncharted territory because no other high-profile small press had ever lost its founder. And she was aware of speculation that Graywolf might not survive when Walker left with a $200,000 deficit on the books.
In McCrae’s first Pioneer Press interview, three days before she joined the Wolfies, she sounded confident of the press’ future under her direction. “Everybody seems to be rooting (for us) — the staff, board and authors. I was most concerned about that,” she admitted. “One of the things I believe passionately is that publishing is a chain as strong as its weakest link.”
McCrae was born in Kenya, where her father’s family were colonial pioneer farmers and her mother’s father was a school headmaster. When she was 2 years old, they moved to England and she grew up north of London. After earning an English degree from Bristol University, and working at an educational publishing house, she joined Faber and Faber, a prestigious publishing house in London. Then she moved to Faber USA in Boston, where she was eventually named executive editor. Among the Faber authors she worked with are Kazuo Ishiguro, Milan Kundera, Jayne Anne Phillips and Minnesotan Garrison Keillor.
By Graywolf’s 25th anniversary in 1999, after McCrae had been publisher for four years, she’d put her own stamp on the press by bringing in authors such as Minnesota Ojibway David Treuer, whose first novel, “Little,” was about life on the reservation and got excellent reviews. To serve specific communities, the press published books such as “My Lesbian Husband,” a literary memoir by Minnesotan Barrie Jean Borich, which got excellent reviews. And McCrae took chances on controversial books such as Dana Gioia’s “Can Poetry Matter?” (Gioia, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, began a whirlwind of criticism when he wrote that the average reader gave up on most poetry when modernism replaced rhymes with free verse in the 1920s.)
So, what is a “Graywolf book?”
“It has more to do with language than specific content,” McCrae says. “A distinct voice, something unusual going on in sentences, coupled with a distinctive vision.”
It is the breadth of Graywolf Press books under McCrae that has made Graywolf a national leader among literary presses. In 2010 the press scored an international coup by publishing the first English-language edition of “June Fourth Elegies,” a poetry collection by 2010 Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, serving an 11-year prison sentence in China for “inciting subversion of state power.”
Poetry by a Chinese dissident will probably not make bestseller lists (although small presses aren’t about bestsellers), but Graywolf did hit the reading public’s fancy when McCrae was the only publisher to bid on Norwegian author Per Patterson’s novel “Out Stealing Horses” (2007), which went on to win the prestigious $133,000 IMPAC Dublin Literary Award. and went into eight printings in a year.
In 2017, Graywolf had three authors longlisted for National Book Awards — St. Paul native Danez Smith’s poetry collection “Don’t Call us Dead,” Carmen Maria Machado’s “Her Body and Other Parties: Stories,” and Layli Long Soldier’s poetry “Whereas.” (Alas, none of them won.)
Ask McCrae what she’s most proud of during her years at Graywolf and she mentions “my ambition years ago was to go to the next level and we did that.” She includes the range of books Graywolf has published, nominations for prizes in poetry, translation, American fiction and British fiction, and “the strength of all the different lists.”
Graywolf’s spring catalog shows McCrae fulfilled her commitment to a variety of writers, with books by authors with roots in Myanmar, Cameroon, Iran, Chile, Italy, Norway and the United States.
What’s ahead for McCrae in retirement?
“I’m on the board of directors of the Anderson Center (in Red Wing) and a couple of others and I’m looking forward to watching (Graywolf) from the sidelines without a horse in the race,” she says. “I will be a civilian, reading a bit more widely for a while. I don’t have a big project but I’ll spend a month or so in England and the grandkids are here.”
McCrae is married to award-winning young adult/middle grade author John Coy, and the grandchildren are 7-year-old twin boys whose mother is Coy’s daughter, Sophie.
“A big day in our house,” Coy posted on Facebook about his wife’s retirement. “I’m so grateful to have had a front-row seat to see the incredible work Fiona and the pack at Graywolf do. Well done all around! I am excited for this next chapter.”
The couple met when McCrae first arrived in the Twin Cities and went to Coy’s reading. Their 1999 wedding in England, where Fiona’s father played “Simple Gifts” on the bagpipes as the first hymn, indirectly led to one of Coy’s most popular books, “Two Old Potatoes and Me.”
Coy, who loves potatoes, says the idea of a story about a little girl and her dad planting pieces of old “gross” potatoes grew out of a bumper crop he planted. When he was leaving for England he gave a bag of those wedding-year spuds to Norton Stillman, then owner of Micawber’s Books in St. Paul. Stillman liked the potatoes so much he suggested Coy write a book about growing them.
That’s one more thing McCrae is looking forward to in retirement — having time to get in synch with her husband’s more flexible schedule.
“We were together during the pandemic and had lunch every day,” she recalls. “It was terrific.”
News
Minneapolis police seek help identifying body of pregnant female
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office is seeking assistance in identifying a deceased female found Monday near 3513 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.
According to the medical examiner’s office, the victim was pregnant at the time of death and was likely in her third trimester.
She was about 5 feet tall and weighed 125 pounds, according to the medical examiner’s report.
The victim appears to be Caucasian and has a pierced right ear lobe with a hoop earring and a pierced umbilicus with a straight rod, examiners say. She also had a white metal ring with a white stone on her right hand.
Anyone who can help identify the victim is asked to call the Hennepin County medical examiner at 612-215-6300.
News
Avalanche claims Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers, adds Bo Byram to injured list following setback
The Avalanche claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers after announcing rookie defenseman Bo Byram had a setback and will not play in Saturday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena.
Byram absorbed an elbow to the head late in the first period in Thursday’s 7-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks and did not return. However, he was cleared to practice Friday and coach Jared Bednar said he was symptom-free. But the 20-year-old, who was limited to 19 games last season because of multiple concussions, was not feeling well Saturday morning, Bednar said.
Aube-Kubel, 25, has played in 102 NHL games with the Flyers, including seven this season. He appeared in a career-high 50 games last season, producing three goals and 12 points. The Canadian from Alberta was a second-round draft pick (48th overall) by the Flyers in 2014.
Aube-Kubel is in the final year of a contract with the $1.075 million annual cap hit. He is a pending restricted free agent next summer.
