Minneapolis hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots man who tried to stop him, then attempts a carjacking

The first time I interviewed Fiona McCrae, back in 1994 when she was the new director at Graywolf Press, I envied everything about her. She has a lovely British accent and a calm, poised demeanor that makes you feel she has everything under control.

And for the next 27 years she wielded that control at Graywolf gently but with a firm commitment to finding the best — and often newest — writing from everywhere. That includes two Pulitzer Prizes for poetry — Vijay Seshadri’s “3 Sections” in 2014, and Tracy K. Smith’s “Life on Mars” in 2012.

Now, McCrae says, everything seems aligned for her retirement, which will happen in June. While everyone in the local literary community will thank Fiona for her tireless efforts on behalf of literature and wish her well, we’ll also acknowledge the big hole her departure will leave.

“I’ve been thinking about this even before the pandemic,” McCrae said in a quick phone interview Thursday, when her retirement was officially announced. “I’ve been telling people that from every angle I looked at it, all the clocks — professional, personal, Graywolf internally — it’s time. I’ve always known that I wouldn’t work very long past 60. We are always going to the well for new writers. I feel like it’s time to step aside and let the younger generation take over.”

McCrae explained that her 63rd October birthday coincided with her 27th year at Graywolf. Also, the nonprofit press just successfully completed the $3 million New Chapter campaign, designed to be invested in editorial and audience initiatives as well as infrastructure.

“I always wanted to hand over the press in good health and what better time than when a campaign is finished?” she asks. “There is literary gas in the tank.”

McCrae is only the second director/publisher of Graywolf Press, founded in 1974 by Scott Walker and Kathleen Foster in the tiny town of Irondale, on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Their first book “Instructions to the Double,” was a poetry collection by then-unknown Tess Gallagher, which they hand-set and printed on a turn-of-the-century treadle press.

It was Jim Sitter, founder of Minnesota Center for Book Arts, and John Taylor, then-executive director of Northwest Area Foundation, who persuaded Walker to move the press to Minnesota.

After Walker resigned in 1994 to pursue other challenges, the board hired McCrae, who continued to build Graywolf into a literary powerhouse. In 1986, for instance, about half of Graywolf’s $443.000 budget came from book sales. In 2015 the press exceeded $2 million in sales for the first time.

When McCrae took over as publisher, she knew she was in uncharted territory because no other high-profile small press had ever lost its founder. And she was aware of speculation that Graywolf might not survive when Walker left with a $200,000 deficit on the books.

In McCrae’s first Pioneer Press interview, three days before she joined the Wolfies, she sounded confident of the press’ future under her direction. “Everybody seems to be rooting (for us) — the staff, board and authors. I was most concerned about that,” she admitted. “One of the things I believe passionately is that publishing is a chain as strong as its weakest link.”

McCrae was born in Kenya, where her father’s family were colonial pioneer farmers and her mother’s father was a school headmaster. When she was 2 years old, they moved to England and she grew up north of London. After earning an English degree from Bristol University, and working at an educational publishing house, she joined Faber and Faber, a prestigious publishing house in London. Then she moved to Faber USA in Boston, where she was eventually named executive editor. Among the Faber authors she worked with are Kazuo Ishiguro, Milan Kundera, Jayne Anne Phillips and Minnesotan Garrison Keillor.

By Graywolf’s 25th anniversary in 1999, after McCrae had been publisher for four years, she’d put her own stamp on the press by bringing in authors such as Minnesota Ojibway David Treuer, whose first novel, “Little,” was about life on the reservation and got excellent reviews. To serve specific communities, the press published books such as “My Lesbian Husband,” a literary memoir by Minnesotan Barrie Jean Borich, which got excellent reviews. And McCrae took chances on controversial books such as Dana Gioia’s “Can Poetry Matter?” (Gioia, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, began a whirlwind of criticism when he wrote that the average reader gave up on most poetry when modernism replaced rhymes with free verse in the 1920s.)

So, what is a “Graywolf book?”

“It has more to do with language than specific content,” McCrae says. “A distinct voice, something unusual going on in sentences, coupled with a distinctive vision.”

It is the breadth of Graywolf Press books under McCrae that has made Graywolf a national leader among literary presses. In 2010 the press scored an international coup by publishing the first English-language edition of “June Fourth Elegies,” a poetry collection by 2010 Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, serving an 11-year prison sentence in China for “inciting subversion of state power.”

Poetry by a Chinese dissident will probably not make bestseller lists (although small presses aren’t about bestsellers), but Graywolf did hit the reading public’s fancy when McCrae was the only publisher to bid on Norwegian author Per Patterson’s novel “Out Stealing Horses” (2007), which went on to win the prestigious $133,000 IMPAC Dublin Literary Award. and went into eight printings in a year.

In 2017, Graywolf had three authors longlisted for National Book Awards — St. Paul native Danez Smith’s poetry collection “Don’t Call us Dead,” Carmen Maria Machado’s “Her Body and Other Parties: Stories,” and Layli Long Soldier’s poetry “Whereas.” (Alas, none of them won.)

Ask McCrae what she’s most proud of during her years at Graywolf and she mentions “my ambition years ago was to go to the next level and we did that.” She includes the range of books Graywolf has published, nominations for prizes in poetry, translation, American fiction and British fiction, and “the strength of all the different lists.”

Graywolf’s spring catalog shows McCrae fulfilled her commitment to a variety of writers, with books by authors with roots in Myanmar, Cameroon, Iran, Chile, Italy, Norway and the United States.

What’s ahead for McCrae in retirement?

“I’m on the board of directors of the Anderson Center (in Red Wing) and a couple of others and I’m looking forward to watching (Graywolf) from the sidelines without a horse in the race,” she says. “I will be a civilian, reading a bit more widely for a while. I don’t have a big project but I’ll spend a month or so in England and the grandkids are here.”

McCrae is married to award-winning young adult/middle grade author John Coy, and the grandchildren are 7-year-old twin boys whose mother is Coy’s daughter, Sophie.

“A big day in our house,” Coy posted on Facebook about his wife’s retirement. “I’m so grateful to have had a front-row seat to see the incredible work Fiona and the pack at Graywolf do. Well done all around! I am excited for this next chapter.”

The couple met when McCrae first arrived in the Twin Cities and went to Coy’s reading. Their 1999 wedding in England, where Fiona’s father played “Simple Gifts” on the bagpipes as the first hymn, indirectly led to one of Coy’s most popular books, “Two Old Potatoes and Me.”

Coy, who loves potatoes, says the idea of a story about a little girl and her dad planting pieces of old “gross” potatoes grew out of a bumper crop he planted. When he was leaving for England he gave a bag of those wedding-year spuds to Norton Stillman, then owner of Micawber’s Books in St. Paul. Stillman liked the potatoes so much he suggested Coy write a book about growing them.

That’s one more thing McCrae is looking forward to in retirement — having time to get in synch with her husband’s more flexible schedule.

“We were together during the pandemic and had lunch every day,” she recalls. “It was terrific.”