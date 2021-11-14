Connect with us

Minneapolis Institute of Art returns to pre-pandemic hours

2 mins ago

Minneapolis Institute of Art returns to pre-pandemic hours
Starting Nov. 18, Minneapolis Institute of Art is expanding its hours to pre-pandemic levels “to accommodate the high demand of art connoisseurs,” according to a news release. Open hours will include Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. Weekend hours will remain the same — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Currently on exhibit at Mia through Jan. 9, “The Contemporary Print: 20 Years at Highpoint Editions” is a special exhibition highlighting the museum’s recent acquisition of the complete archive of works by Highpoint Editions, the publishing arm of Highpoint Center for Printmaking. Highpoint is a nonprofit printmaking art center in Minneapolis. The show features more than 175 original prints, multiples and production items from 35 artists. Also at Mia through June 26, is “Envisioning Evil: The Nazi Drawings by Mauricio Lasansky” — 33 large-scale drawings confronting the horrors of the Holocaust. The Argentina-born Lasansky created the series largely in the 1960s, as the televised trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann revealed the depths of Nazi atrocities.

Opening in Dec. 11, Mia will have an exhibition of works by the Japanese ceramist Kamoda Shōji, who “despite his fame in Japan for significant contributions to contemporary ceramics, has not received the attention he deserves outside of his native country, in part because of his untimely death at the age of 49 in 1983,” according to a Mia news release. The exhibition will be Kamoda’s first museum retrospective outside of Japan.

Minneapolis Institute of Art is located at 2400 Third Ave S. Admission is free. Call 612-870-3000 or go to artsmia.org.

Literary pick of the week: 'Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog'

13 mins ago

November 14, 2021

Literary pick of the week: ‘Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog’
Is there any dog lover who hasn’t experienced the deep emotions that come with guiding your aging companion to the end of life?

Jenna Blum reminds us of those days in “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog,” her widely-praised memoir — and love story — about 15-year-old Woodrow, the “George Clooney” of dogs.

Blum and Woodrow were inseparable from the moment she adopted him as a puppy. But her friend, known in the neighborhood for his good looks and charm, is aging. As he begins to fail, Blum realizes that Woodrow, with his amazing personality and trusting nature, has much to teach her. A divorcee who has experienced her share of sadness and loss, Blum discovers what it is to be present in the moment and what it truly means to love as she spends precious last days with Woodrow.

Blum, whose bestselling novels include “Those Who Save us” and “The Stormchasers,” will visit in person with her current pal, Henry, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Literature Lovers’ Night Out series. The program, presented by Valley Bookseller of Stillwater, begins at 7 p.m. at Zephyr Theatre, 601 N. Main St., Stillwater Admission is $5. For information go to lit-lovers.com.

Bremer Bank to celebrate opening of Midway St. Paul location

24 mins ago

November 14, 2021

Bremer Bank to celebrate opening of Midway St. Paul location
Bremer Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its new St. Paul Midway branch on Monday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The bank branch is the first business to open in the new Pitch Apartments at 427 Snelling Ave. N., situated across from Allianz Field, the city’s 20,000-seat Major League Soccer stadium.

The new space is nearly twice the size of the bank’s previous Midway branch, which had been located on the same block before a land sale to Wellington Management, and offers drive-up window service.

A brief program will begin at 10 a.m. and is slated to include St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Bremer Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Crain, Wellington Management president Steve Wellington, Midway Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chad Kulas and St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO B. Kyle.

Ask Amy: Pastor's child feels weight of service

35 mins ago

November 14, 2021

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
Dear Amy: My father is a pastor of a small church. He’s been pastoring for 30 years.

I’m in my 40s and I’ve played a major role in our church all these years. I’ve carried many roles, such as worship leader, choir director, Sunday school teacher, music director, and youth leader.

Since the pandemic our church has had to pivot, and it hasn’t been easy. We’ve lost many members during this time.

My father is in his 70s and still going strong, but it seems like we don’t have a vision for where we’re going as a church.

Sometimes I want to just be a member and not play such a large role in the church. I’m also a teacher and mom of two preteens. If I’m there, it’s just expected that I have to work.

How do I tell my dad I need a break without breaking his heart?

— Faithful Preachers Kid

Dear Faithful: I’ve shared your question with my friend Christian Coon, a United Methodist pastor, co-founder of Urban Village Church in Chicago, and host of the podcast “Failing Boldly.”

Christian answers: “Pastors love dedicated volunteers! Unfortunately, we too often take them for granted. We don’t mean to, but in the midst of juggling many challenges in ministry, we simply count on having people who can be counted on.

Unfortunately, the spiritual lives of these faithful volunteers can suffer in the process.

I sense in your desire for a break that perhaps your faith life might be bit dry, too. You might want to convey this to your father by saying something like, ‘Dad, you have been one of the most influential figures in my spiritual journey. Your sermons have fed me time and again. I still want to hear these sermons, but I’m also feeling led to explore ways to nurture my soul. I think that means stepping away from my leadership positions.’

