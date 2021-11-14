News
Minneapolis police seek help identifying body of pregnant female
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office is seeking assistance in identifying a deceased female found Monday near 3513 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.
According to the medical examiner’s office, the victim was pregnant at the time of death and was likely in her third trimester.
She was about 5 feet tall and weighed 125 pounds, according to the medical examiner’s report.
The victim appears to be Caucasian and has a pierced right ear lobe with a hoop earring and a pierced umbilicus with a straight rod, examiners say. She also had a white metal ring with a white stone on her right hand.
Anyone who can help identify the victim is asked to call the Hennepin County medical examiner at 612-215-6300.
Avalanche claims Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers, adds Bo Byram to injured list following setback
The Avalanche claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers after announcing rookie defenseman Bo Byram had a setback and will not play in Saturday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena.
Byram absorbed an elbow to the head late in the first period in Thursday’s 7-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks and did not return. However, he was cleared to practice Friday and coach Jared Bednar said he was symptom-free. But the 20-year-old, who was limited to 19 games last season because of multiple concussions, was not feeling well Saturday morning, Bednar said.
Aube-Kubel, 25, has played in 102 NHL games with the Flyers, including seven this season. He appeared in a career-high 50 games last season, producing three goals and 12 points. The Canadian from Alberta was a second-round draft pick (48th overall) by the Flyers in 2014.
Aube-Kubel is in the final year of a contract with the $1.075 million annual cap hit. He is a pending restricted free agent next summer.
Vikings fans primed to take over luxurious $5 billion SoFi Stadium in first visit
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In 2016, legendary former Vikings coach Bud Grant gazed out in awe at U.S. Bank Stadium, then in its first season. But he also looked to the future.
“This will be the best one until the one in Los Angeles,” Grant said.
The one in Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium, actually is in suburban Inglewood. It opened last year but no fans could attend due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they have come out in droves this season to the luxurious new venue, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and Vikings fans might take it over on Sunday.
The Vikings will make their first visit to 70,000-seat SoFi, which at a cost of $5 billion is the most expensive stadium ever built, to face the Chargers. In December 2019, the Vikings beat the Chargers 39-10 at Dignity Health Sports Park, their temporary and tiny stadium in Carson, and the bulk of the 25,446 fans on hand were there for the Vikings.
“I would say it was 80 to 90 percent purple everywhere,” said Rich Young, a Miami resident but a Woodbury native and avid Vikings fan who attended that game and will be on hand for Sunday’s game. “But the Chargers are a lot better now, so if I were a gambling man, which I am, I’d say it will be at least 50-50 on Sunday and I’d even push it to 60 percent Vikings fans. It should feel like somewhat of a home game.”
Vikings fans will see a few similarities to U.S. Bank Stadium, which cost $1.1 billion to build and was designed by HKS Architects, the same firm that did SoFi Stadium. The most noticeable similarity is the use of ethylene tetraflouroethylene (ETFE), a fluorine-based clear plastic that covers half the roof at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In a 2016 interview with the Pioneer Press, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the impetus behind the building of SoFi, said he got some inspiration after visiting U.S. Bank Stadium on how ETFE was used there. And the entire roof at SoFi Stadium is made of ETFE.
On Friday, the Pioneer Press was given a tour of SoFi Stadium, and differences between the stadiums became clear immediately. There are no palm trees at U.S. Bank Stadium. And the views from parts of SoFi are hard to beat.
“Here we are, we’re sitting here in a stadium in the heart of Los Angeles and you can see the Hollywood sign, you can see Malibu, the Santa Monica Mountains, you can see Catalina Island,” said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, who conducted the tour along with Kristi Mexia, senior director and head of corporate communications for the company. “What’s more Los Angeles? The story is what Stan Kroenke has created and delivered here. For Los Angeles, you had to do something special, and that’s SoFi Stadium.”
Kroenke, the stadium’s owner and developer, bought land in 2014 at Hollywood Park, which once was used as a horse racing track, and moved the Rams out West from St. Louis after the 2015 season. The stadium originally was to have opened in 2019 but delays pushed it back to 2020.
Super Bowl LV originally was awarded to SoFi Stadium for February 2021. But that later was changed, and Super Bowl LVI will be held at the new venue on Feb. 13, 2022.
The stadium already has hosted some big events, including two recent Rolling Stones concerts, which featured Mick Jagger raving about the venue. In addition to the Super Bowl, on the docket for the future are the College Football Playoff national championship game in February 2023 and Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.
What immediately jumps out is the sheer size of the stadium and the Hollywood Park complex. Hollywood Park is 300 acres and also features 25 acres of park space, including a lake, the 6,000-seat YouTube theater and NFL Media headquarters. It eventually will feature a hotel, more than 300 residences, 300,000 feet of retail space and the new Los Angeles Clippers arena, scheduled to open in 2024.
“What Stan is building here is truly a city within a city,” Gannon said.
SoFi Stadium takes up about 40 acres of Hollywood Park. At more than 3.1 million square feet, it is the largest stadium in the NFL.
“The size of it, it’s huge,” said Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil, who played last season for the Chargers.
Gannon, though, said SoFi Stadium also is intimate. He noted that the closest seats are the equivalent of 20 rows from the field, which is the nearest of any NFL stadium.
Asked to name what he considered the most unique aspect of the stadium, Gannon can’t come up with just one thing. He starts out by talking about how the NFL classifies it as an outdoor stadium since, while there is a clear roof over the field, the sides are open above the stands.
“I think certainly the indoor-outdoor nature is unique to Los Angeles,” he said. “I think the roof, the scale of the roof, I think the architecture of the roof, the thoughtfulness of the design, and then the LED system on the roof that lights up. The landscaping around the building is incredible.”
The roof, with the ETFE panels, lets in lots of natural light, and gives the feeling that the game is being played in an outdoor stadium without a covering. But Gannon said the ETFE provides an element of protection from the sun, which can keep temperatures down in the stands and on the field, sometimes by about 10 degrees. So with temperatures forecast Sunday to be in the 80s, it might not feel that hot underneath the roof.
The architecture of the roof includes a metal skin that goes over the structure. At night, it is illuminated with LED lighting and includes messages such as, “Los Angeles, Host of Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium.”
Then there’s the videoboard, which stretches across both ends of the stadium underneath the roof. It is the largest one ever created in sports, weighing 2.2 million pounds and featuring 70,000 square feet of digital LED. It’s largest panel is 40 feet tall.
“Anywhere you are in the building, you can engage the board, whether you’re sitting down low and looking at the inside of the far board or you’re sitting up higher in the seating bowl and being able to look directly on,” Gannon said. “It really complements what’s going on on the field of play. The positive feedback on that has been incredible. … That’s a three-story building hanging in the air.”
The stadium includes about 13,000 premium seats, which have clubs that support the seats. For those who want to sit there, it’s not cheap. Young, who on Sunday will attend his 113th straight Vikings home or road regular-season game in which fans are allowed, said he paid about $600 for a club-level seat on the 200 level, which is face value.
The stadium is outfitted with the latest in Wifi technology for fans. There are multiple food options available, including unique choices such as kale and gem salad, jalapeno cheddar sausage and vegan ice cream. A premium beer costs $15, a bottle of water $5 — and a sign advertised what must be quite an elite caramel apple going for $20.
For those in the area who can’t make it to a game, tours are available at SoFi throughout the week. They range in price from $25 to $40.
No players on the Vikings’ current roster have played a game at SoFi Stadium in front of fans. But in addition to Vigil, seven others who should suit up Sunday played there last season. Defensive end Everson Griffen and safety Xavier Woods were both with Dallas when the Cowboys faced the Rams in the first game at the stadium on Sept. 13, 2020.
“It was empty,” Woods said. “It was pretty big, though. … I looked at it like, ‘This is pretty good.’ ”
Also playing in the stadium against the Rams last season were center Mason Cole with Arizona and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson with the New York Giants. Playing against the Chargers were wide receiver Dede Westbrook with Jacksonville and tight end Luke Stocker with Atlanta. And with the New York Jets, tight end Chris Herndon faced both the Rams and the Chargers, and scored a touchdown against the Chargers.
“It’s a beautiful stadium,” Vigil said. “The sun comes through on one side. … It was cool playing there. … Hopefully, they’ll get a good crowd out there (Sunday) …. Hopefully, we’ll get a bunch of Vikings fans.”
Arizona tight end Maxx Williams, a Waconia native and former University of Minnesota star, has played at SoFi Stadium twice. The Cardinals faced the Rams there last year in front of no fans but Williams got the full feel for the venue in Week 4 this season against the Rams.
“From the moment you’re pulling up, it’s crazy how beautiful the stadium is from the outside to the inside,” said Williams, who caught five passes for 66 yards in the 37-20 win over the Rams on Oct. 3 but since has been lost for the season due to a knee injury. “I think it’s really a unique style, and I think the people that built it did an unbelievable job. That stadium might compete to be the loudest in the NFL.
“And because it’s just a mammoth stadium, all those people are on top of you, looking down on you. It was actually a real fun environment to play a game. I thought it was a dome at first, but once you’re inside you realize it’s open air.”
Williams also has played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“You can’t compare them because the Minnesota one is gorgeous but SoFi is just such a massive stadium,” Williams said. “It’s like a compound.”
There have been a few complaints from opponents of the Rams and Chargers. Before he resigned as Las Vegas coach on Oct. 11, Jon Gruden grumbled about the visitors’ locker room after the Raiders lost to the Chargers 28-14 on Oct. 4.
“The locker room here is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen,” Gruden said. “You can’t see anybody. It’s like a maze. So, you know, whoever contorted this visiting locker room, I’d like to meet this guy and see what his, um, what his idea was.”
The visitors’ locker room is indeed like a maze. It has about 100 stalls, placed in various sections, and it was constructed so it can be divided into two locker rooms. There’s another locker room that also can be divided into two. So if SoFi Stadium ever hosts a Final Four, that’s four locker rooms readily available.
Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer never has been to SoFi Stadium. When asked about the Vikings’ impeding visit, he brought up the locker room.
“I’ve heard that the visiting locker rooms are a mess,” he said. “A bunch of little sections that you can’t really bring the team up (for a full-squad meeting).”
Zimmer, though, did mention one thing that could make up for that in his team’s first trip to SoFi Stadium.
“I do expect a lot of Vikings fans to be there,” he said.
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Government negotiators from nearly 200 countries have adopted a new deal on climate action after a last-minute intervention by India to water down the language on cutting emissions from coal.
Several countries including small island states said they were deeply disappointed by the move to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal power, the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations were poised Saturday to adopt a compromise on how to curb climate change and to keep a key global warming target alive after 15 days of contentious climate talks.
During nearly three hours of discussions, nation after nation said the proposed agreement did not go far enough, but only India and Iran appeared inclined to object. Negotiators have started the traditional posing for photos signifying some kind of success.
The deal calls for an eventual end of some coal power and of fossil fuel subsidies. It also includes enough financial incentives to almost satisfy poorer nations that anticipate harms from climate change out of proportion with their roles in causing it.
Most importantly, negotiators said, it preserves, albeit barely, the overarching goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit).
Ahead of the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Nations had set three criteria for success, and none of them were achieved. The U.N.’s criteria included pledges to cut carbon dioxide emissions in half by 2030, $100 billion in financial aid from rich nations to poor, and ensuring that half of that money went to helping the developing world adapt to the worst effects of climate change.
The draft agreement says big carbon polluting nations have to come back and submit stronger emission cutting pledges by the end of 2022.
A rich-poor divide widened at the U.N. summit in recent days, with developing nations complaining about not being heard. But when the representative from Guinea, speaking for 77 poorer nations and China, said his group could live with the general results, negotiators applauded.
The Chinese delegation also said it was fine with the positions that would come out of a Glasgow in a final conference agreement. But Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav potentially threw a wrench when he argued against a provision on phasing out coal, saying that developing countries were “entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels.”
Yadav blamed “unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns” in rich countries for causing global warming. It was unclear whether India would try to stop a potential deal. “Consensus remains elusive,” the minister said.
Iran said it supported India on not being so tough on fossil fuels.
A frustrated European Union Vice President Frans Timmermans, the 27-nation EU’s climate envoy, begged negotiators to be united for future generations.
“For heaven’s sake, don’t kill this moment,” Timmermans pleaded. “Please embrace this text so that we bring hope to the hearts of our children and grandchildren.”
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry expressed support for the most recent provisions, calling the draft a “powerful statement.” Kerry and several other negotiators noted that good compromises leave everyone slightly unsatisfied.
“Not everyone in public life … gets to make choices about life and death. Not everyone gets to make choices that actually affect an entire planet. We here are privileged today to do exactly that,” he said.
Gabon’s delegation indicated it couldn’t leave Glasgow without “scaled up” and predictable assurances for more money to help poorer nations adapt to the worst effects of global warming. Kerry tried to assure Gabon’s representatives that the United States would redouble its efforts on adaptation finance.
Small island nations that are vulnerable to catastrophic effects of climate change and had pushed for bolder actions in Glasfow said they were satisfied with the spirit of compromise, if not outcome of the talks.
“Maldives accepts the incremental progress made in Glasgow,” Aminath Shauna, the island nation’s minister for environment, climate change and technology said. “I’d like to note that this progress is not in line with the urgency and scale with the problem at hand.’
Shauna noted that the latest provisions are not vigorous enough to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times by the end of the century, which was the goal nations agreed to six years ago.
“The difference between 1.5 and 2 degrees is a death sentence for us,” Shauna said, noting that to stay within that range the world must cut carbon dioxide emissions essentially in half in 98 months.
Earlier Saturday, the negotiators in Glasgow pored over fresh proposals for sealing a deal that they hoped could be credibly said to advance worldwide efforts to tackle global warming.
The last-minute huddles focused on a potential loss-and-damage fund for poor nations hurt by climate change and forest credits in a carbon-trading market.
“I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary,” conference president Alok Sharma, an official from host nation Britain, told negotiators. “Collectively this is a package that really moves things forward for everyone.”
Until late Saturday afternoon, divisions remained on the issue of financial support sought by poor countries for the disastrous impacts of climate change they will increasingly suffer in the future. The United States and the European Union, two of the world’s biggest historic emitters of greenhouse gases, continued to have deep reservations about the so-called “loss and damage” provisions.
Mohammed Quamrul Chowdhury of Bangladesh, a lead negotiator for less-developed countries, ticked off the ways that vague wording in a Saturday morning draft fell short of committing wealthier countries to putting new money on the table for countries struggling with climate damage.
Another issue that caused problems Saturday had confounded negotiators for six years: setting up carbon-trading markets. The idea is to trade credits for reducing carbon like other commodities, unleashing the power of markets, with poorer nations getting money, often from private companies, for measures that reduce carbon in the air.
Rich countries wanted to make sure that poor nations that sell their carbon-reduction credits don’t claim those actions in their national tallies of emission cuts, a process called double counting.
Saturday’s draft provided “strong” provisions to prevent double counting of offsets, but new issues involving forests reemerged later in the day, according to Environmental Defense Fund Vice President Kelly Kizzier, a former European Union negotiator and expert on carbon market negotiations.
Before the areas of disagreement between rich and poor nations demanded urgent attention, coal had garnered more consideration.
A proposal for the overarching decision retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”
But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognize “the need for support towards a just transition” — a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses.
Some advocacy groups said early Saturday proposals were not strong enough.
“Here in Glasgow, the world’s poorest countries are in danger of being lost from view, but the next few hours can and must change the course we are on,” Oxfam senior policy adviser Tracy Carty said. “What’s on the table is still not good enough.”
But the possibility of having fossil fuels explicitly mentioned for the first time in a decision coming out of the U.N.’s annual Conference of the Parties meeting, or COP, was well-received by some environmentalists.
In another proposal, countries are “encouraged” to submit new targets for emissions reduction for 2035 by 2025, and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle. Previously, developing countries were expected to do so only every 10 years. Developed countries are also being asked to submit a short-term update next year.
The proposed agreement states that to achieve the 2015 Paris accord’s ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), countries will need to make “rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net zero around mid-century, as well as deep reductions in other greenhouse gases.”
Scientists say the world is not on track to meet that goal yet, but various pledges made before and during the two-week talks, which are now in overtime, have brought them closer.
The latest draft agreement expresses “alarm and utmost concern that human activities have caused around 1.1C (2F) of global warming to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”
Next year’s talks are scheduled to take place in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Dubai will host the meeting in 2023.
___
Aniruddha Ghosal, Karl Ritter and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
