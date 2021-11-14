Missouri police find dead baby in trash can after 911 call

Sitting on a hot seat, rewinding the horror show of another bad defeat, Broncos coach Vic Fangio rode home on the team plane with his time in Denver dangerously close to its expiration date.

The choice was clear: Uncle Vic could change the way his team did business, or he could go quietly into the night and wait for his dismissal as coach. As the calendar flipped to Oct. 22 after a 17-14 loss in Cleveland, Fangio knew he was in trouble.

“Oh, yeah. For sure,” said Fangio, acknowledging his spot on a hot seat. “Me and probably about 15 other coaches in the league.”

With the team plane ascending through the mist, enveloped in gloom and doom, the Broncos were in a freefall, losers of four straight games after getting beat by backup quarterback Case Keenum and B-teamers wearing Browns uniforms.

Rather than accept defeat and his fate as a short-timer on the Denver sideline, Fangio chose change.

“We needed to get our ship straightened out,” Fangio recalled last week, as we stood outside the locker room.

“All three phases (offense, defense, special teams) are ultimately my responsibility. Because of that, I took a deep dive into the other two phases. I’m obviously still heavily involved in the defense. I still call it, still run it. But I wouldn’t have taken a deep dive into the offense, if I wasn’t the head coach. So, yeah. I did.”

On the morning after the disheartening loss on a chilly Thursday night in the Midwest, Fangio delayed meeting reporters back in Colorado not once, but twice. Uncle Vic then sequestered himself at Dove Valley headquarters during the weekend, working alone to determine what problems needed to be addressed. By dawn Monday morning, he was ready to address his staff with an action plan to rescue the Broncos’ fading playoff hopes.

The changes have resulted in a sudden reversal of fortune, with back-to-back victories that have improved Denver’s record to 5-4. The conversation in Broncos Country has changed from dejection to analysis of scenarios that could earn the team its first playoff berth since 2015.

How did Fangio implement those changes?

“My mode of operation is to present facts, not cliches,” Fangio said. “I had facts to present to the staff and our players that needed to get fixed, with some suggestions along the way how to do it. ”

With a little sleuth work, we can pull back the curtain on how the Broncos have altered their approach.

Let’s start with the offense, which scored 30 points in a victory against Dallas for the first time this season. While it’s obvious the Broncos leaned heavily into the running ability of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, it’s worth noting Fangio also suggested much-maligned offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur “dress up” the look of Denver plays prior to the snap in order to make it tougher on foes to figure out what’s coming.

As dissected in a video breakdown of Jerry Jeudy’s six catches against the Cowboys by my colleague Ryan O’Halloran, one notable tweak was to send him in motion prior to the snap and utilize the young receiver more on short routes, because as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater noted: “Jerry is one of the best guys in the league with the ball in his hands. Very explosive.”

The trade of linebacker Von Miller on Nov. 1 was a shock to a locker room on the verge of falling into the same, tired acceptance of defeat that has gripped this team too often in recent years. After unsuccessfully trying to recreate the magic of Super Bowl 50 with a roster built around an aging Vonster, general manager George Paton turned the page.

“This isn’t a fire sale,” Paton insisted at the time. The trade, however, was a chance to stoke a fire under safety Justin Simmons and a new generation of team leaders.

“This is your team now,” Paton told Simmons and his cohorts. “Von was here. It was his team. Now, it’s your team.”

Behind closed doors, there has always been a feisty edge to Fangio. But until Uncle Vic pumped his fist on television after a fourth-down stop of the Cowboys, we rarely saw it.

Faced with losing his job, Fangio decided to loosen up. He asked for more open communication and a more robust exchange of ideas from his assistants. For example: Fangio went out of his way to reveal that defensive line coach Bill Kollar stepped up and spoke to the team on the eve of a victory against Washington, while running backs coach Curtis Modkins set the tone for an upset with a Saturday-evening address in Texas.

In the days before the Broncos visited Dallas, where they would take the field as 10-point underdogs against quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, I wrote a column suggesting Paton take a look at young Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as a replacement for Fangio in Denver. A friend of Fangio told him about the column. It got Uncle Vic fired up.

After the Broncos thumped Dallas, Fangio was full of pride and vinegar after holding the Cowboys scoreless until the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.

“I just felt we had the right stuff to give ourselves a chance. We just have to do it the right way, call it the right way, which I’m in charge of, so you know that that’s going to be taken care of,” said Fangio, obviously tickled to sit down Moore in the school of hard knocks with his defensive schemes.

Out of character for good old Uncle Vic, he also stuck in the needle, crediting himself with developing a template to diffuse the Cowboys’ explosive offense: “Teams just haven’t played them the right way.”

As the Denver team bus pulled out of AT&T Stadium, I felt it was only fair to send Fangio a congratulatory text for showing Moore a thing or two in a victory that put the Broncos back in the AFC playoff race.

Fangio responded within minutes, graciously telling me that dealing with criticism was part of a coach’s job. But Uncle Vic did end his text with one zinger for the knucklehead columnist trying to run him out of town: “You can cross the Dallas OC off your list.”

Touche.

He might look like Uncle Vic, but a competitive fire burns hot in the belly beneath his gray sweatshirt.

Just when we left the Broncos for dead in the playoff race, Fangio got the team back on its feet.