Missouri police find dead baby in trash can after 911 call

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Missouri police find dead baby in trash can after 911 call
LEE’S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities have found a dead baby in a trash can outside a suburban Kansas City apartment.

It was reported that the discovery was made Tuesday after a man called police and said he found the body in a closet and was so rattled he threw the remains in the trash.

Police Sgt. Chris Depue said Friday that no charges have been filed and that the case is currently classified as a death investigation.

Bullets enter home striking boy Friday night in north St. Louis County

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Bullets enter home striking boy Friday night in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A nine-year-old boy was shot in north county Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Foxshire Drive around 8:26 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the victim was inside the residence when shots were fired from outside. The bullets had entered through the house, striking the boy.

The investigation is ongoing.

St. Louis man charged with murder in alleged fatal shooting

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

St. Louis man charged with murder in alleged fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting a man last month.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has issued Turner Williams of St. Louis with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a press release from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Warne Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 52-year-old Anthony Lane suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim, who was unharmed, told police that he and Lane were in an alley when Williams fired shots and fled the scene.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

Kiszla: With coach Vic Fangio on hot seat, how Broncos stopped freefall of a four-game losing streak and got back in the playoff race.

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Kiszla: With coach Vic Fangio on hot seat, how Broncos stopped freefall of a four-game losing streak and got back in the playoff race.
Sitting on a hot seat, rewinding the horror show of another bad defeat, Broncos coach Vic Fangio rode home on the team plane with his time in Denver dangerously close to its expiration date.

The choice was clear: Uncle Vic could change the way his team did business, or he could go quietly into the night and wait for his dismissal as coach. As the calendar flipped to Oct. 22 after a 17-14 loss in Cleveland, Fangio knew he was in trouble.

“Oh, yeah. For sure,” said Fangio, acknowledging his spot on a hot seat. “Me and probably about 15 other coaches in the league.”

With the team plane ascending through the mist, enveloped in gloom and doom, the Broncos were in a freefall, losers of four straight games after getting beat by backup quarterback Case Keenum and B-teamers wearing Browns uniforms.

Rather than accept defeat and his fate as a short-timer on the Denver sideline, Fangio chose change.

“We needed to get our ship straightened out,” Fangio recalled last week, as we stood outside the locker room.

“All three phases (offense, defense, special teams) are ultimately my responsibility. Because of that, I took a deep dive into the other two phases. I’m obviously still heavily involved in the defense. I still call it, still run it. But I wouldn’t have taken a deep dive into the offense, if I wasn’t the head coach. So, yeah. I did.”

On the morning after the disheartening loss on a chilly Thursday night in the Midwest, Fangio delayed meeting reporters back in Colorado not once, but twice. Uncle Vic then sequestered himself at Dove Valley headquarters during the weekend, working alone to determine what problems needed to be addressed. By dawn Monday morning, he was ready to address his staff with an action plan to rescue the Broncos’ fading playoff hopes.

The changes have resulted in a sudden reversal of fortune, with back-to-back victories that have improved Denver’s record to 5-4. The conversation in Broncos Country has changed from dejection to analysis of scenarios that could earn the team its first playoff berth since 2015.

How did Fangio implement those changes?

“My mode of operation is to present facts, not cliches,” Fangio said. “I had facts to present to the staff and our players that needed to get fixed, with some suggestions along the way how to do it. ”

