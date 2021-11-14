News
Mortgage of Army veteran’s recently purchased Aurora home paid off
An Army veteran and his wife, who recently purchased an Aurora home, got the surprise of a lifetime on Veterans Day. Their 30-year mortgage has been paid off, and the joyful news was given to them by comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who pulled them onstage from his Hollywood studio audience.
“I didn’t expect it, nothing like it. This is unreal,” said Jacob Cline in a phone interview Saturday. “This is mind-blowing, life-changing, I just can’t say enough about it.”
During the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” taping Thursday, the comedian started a segment about a public “obsession with real estate listings” that has sprung out of the pandemic. After showing the audience several unusual listings from around the country, including a California home with a “sex dungeon” and a $3 million “ominous” residence in Houston previously owned by “Darth and Cindy Vader,” Kimmel landed on an Aurora home.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom Aurora listing showed as a fairly typical suburban home with no apparent oddities. Kimmel identified Jacob and his wife, Marlisa, as the new owners. Kimmel also told the audience about Jacob’s four years of service in the Army, that he’s a nurse, and that he volunteers, including administering vaccines during the pandemic.
The stunned couple, who wound up in Los Angeles under false pretense and as part of an unveiling prank, were called onstage.
“This is pretty surreal right now,” Marlisa. “My hands are clammy,” Jacob added.
Kimmel continued the bit, switching to a live camera outside the couple’s Aurora home. The camera swept inside the home. Jacob’s parents were there with Jacob and Marlisa’s two children, Rowan and Claire. After a bit of small talk, the children showed off T-shirts they were wearing. One shirt read “Paid” and the other “Off.”
Kimmel announced the mortgage payoff, and the stunned couple kissed and hugged. “Very sweet, I feel like you should be kissing me,” Kimmel cracked. The stunned Clines were speechless; they both wiped away tears. Also on hand was comedian-actor Rob Riggle, who is a veteran of the Marine Corps.
The Clines’ mortgage was paid off by Veterans United Home Loans, the nation’s largest VA purchase lender, who happened to be their lender. VUHL is picking up the mortgage for 11 veterans as part of a national program to honor and reward the winners for their service and dedication to our country.
“This Veterans Day, we’re honoring veterans not only for their service while in uniform, but for their lifetime of service and all the ways they make communities better,” said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations for VUHL, in a news release.
The veterans recognized by VUHL include a widowed mother and three Vietnam War veterans in need of wheelchair-accessible homes. All the veterans are “active members of their communities.”
Based in Columbia, Mo, VUHL financed more than $25.8 billion in loans in 2020. The company and its employees have donated more than $100 million to its charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, since 2011.
“We had such a plan, such a tight-knit budget,” Jacob Cline said. “Now we want to do everything we can to help pay it forward. This upended everything in the best of ways.”
News
5A boys soccer: Grandview drops Fossil Ridge 3-1 to claim program’s first state championship
COLORADO SPRINGS — Charlie Lucero created plenty of problems against Fossil Ridge in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at Weidner Field.
The Grandview High School senior has been doing that all season.
Lucero, a full back, netted the game’s second goal en route to a 3-1 win to secure the Wolves’ first boys soccer state title in school history after three previous runner-up finishes (2004, ‘07 and ‘18) and a final four appearance last year.
“That’s how we’ve played all season,” Lucero said. “Our outside backs really like to get up in the offense and support because not a lot of teams know how to defend that: our ability to create that extra threat outside and two-(versus)-one opportunities.”
Defenders acting like wingers, a move frequently used at the pro level, has become a powerful tactic in recent seasons. Now, high school teams like Grandview are using it to secure hardware.
“Over the years, I’ve had a lot of full backs that continue to (attack),” Grandview head coach Brian Wood said. “I give them free range. … Charlie Lucero has been doing that for three years now for us.”
After each team had a quality chance to open the game, the Wolves went to work, and kept playing primarily on Lucero’s left wing. Eventually, they capitalized.
Grandview opened the scoring in the 20th minute. The Wolves had a long free kick chance and loaded players into the box. Defender Ben Beckman served in a cross where Sabercats goalie Alexander Seguin tried to punch the ball away, but only did so partially. After a scramble which saw Xavier Citte’s shot cleared off the line, Luke Williams put it away to make it 1-0.
Five minutes before the half, the Wolves got their second of the game. Seguin tried to prevent a corner kick by diving for the ball on the end line, but he wasn’t able to secure it and it popped back out to Lucero. He fired from a difficult angle and the ball bounced off the inside post and in.
The Sabercats (13-7), this season’s Cinderella, were attempting to become the highest seed (17) to claim the 5A title. And after winning four straight OT games during its run through the tournament, Fossil Ridge wasn’t about to go away quietly.
True to form, the Sabercats got back in the game in the 70th minutes. Central midfielder Quinlan Ybara played a high pass to senior captain Will Boyle, who chipped it over the goalkeeper to reduce the deficit to one.
In the 73rd minute, the pendulum swung back to Grandview again, this time for good. Wolves’ senior captain Dylan Thompson locked up the win with a curling, long-range strike from 20 yards out to make it 3-1.
“I think it could have gone either way,” Boyle said. “We just didn’t come out strong enough, they did. … (Our run) shows them that it doesn’t matter what seed you are, you can make it here. You can win it, but we just couldn’t pull it off.”
CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Class 2A: Crested Butte 2, Lotus School for Excellence 0
Crested Butte defended its 2A crown, scoring two goals in two minutes in the second half. The Titans outscored their opponents 84-7 this season.
Class 3A: Roaring Fork 2, Jefferson Academy 1
Chyler Ward scored the best goal of the weekend on a volley to put top-seed Jefferson Academy up. It didn’t last, as 11th-seeded Roaring Fork answered with two goals, the winner coming in the 66th minute from Josh Hernandez.
Class 4A: Northfield 1, Mullen 0
The Nighthawks completed a perfect 20-0 season, with the game-winning goal coming from Moises Inda in the 17th minute on a free kick that bounced down off the crossbar and in.
News
Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement
By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal.
Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal power, the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.
“Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. “We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe.”
Nation after nation had complained after two weeks of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, about how the deal did not go far or fast enough. But they said it was better than nothing and provided incremental progress, if not success.
In the end, the summit broke ground by singling out coal, however weakly, by setting the rules for international trading of carbon credits, and by telling big polluters to come back next year with improved pledges for cutting emissions.
But domestic priorities both political and economic again kept nations from committing to the fast, big cuts that scientists say are needed to keep warming below dangerous levels which would produce extreme weather and rising seas capable of erasing some island nations.
Ahead of the Glasgow talks, the United Nations had set three criteria for success, and none of them were achieved. The U.N.’s criteria included pledges to cut carbon dioxide emissions in half by 2030, $100 billion in financial aid from rich nations to poor, and ensuring that half of that money went to helping the developing world adapt to the worst effects of climate change.
“We did not achieve these goals at this conference,” Guterres said. “But we have some building blocks for progress.”
Swiss environment minister Simonetta Sommaruga said the change will make it harder to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times – the more stringent threshold set in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said governments had no choice but to accept India’s coal language change: “If we hadn’t done that we wouldn’t have had an agreement.”
But he insisted the deal was good news for the world.
“We are in fact closer than we have ever been before to avoiding climate chaos and securing cleaning air, safer water and healthier planet,” he said later at a news conference.
Many other nations and climate campaigners criticized India for making demands that weakened the final agreement.
“India’s last-minute change to the language to phase down but not phase out coal is quite shocking,” said Australian climate scientist Bill Hare, who tracks world emission pledges for the science-based Climate Action Tracker. “India has long been a blocker on climate action, but I have never seen it done so publicly.”
Others approached the deal from a more positive perspective. In addition to the revised coal language, the Glasgow Climate Pact included enough financial incentives to almost satisfy poorer nations and solved a long-standing problem to pave the way for carbon trading.
The agreement also says big carbon polluting nations have to come back and submit stronger emission cutting pledges by the end of 2022.
Negotiators said the deal preserved, albeit barely, the overarching goal of limiting Earth’s warming by the end of the century to 1.5 degrees. The planet has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial times.
Governments used the word “progress” more than 20 times Saturday, but rarely used the word “success” and then mostly in that they’ve reached a conclusion, not about the details in the agreement. Conference President Alok Sharma said the deal drives “progress on coal, cars, cash and trees’ and is “something meaningful for our people and our planet.’
Environmental activists were measured in their not-quite-glowing assessments, issued before India’s last minute change.
“It’s meek, it’s weak and the 1.5 C goal is only just alive, but a signal has been sent that the era of coal is ending. And that matters,” said Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan, a veteran of the U.N. climate talks known as the Conferences of Parties.
Former Irish President Mary Robinson, speaking for a group of retired leaders called The Elders, said the pact represents : the pact represents “some progress, but nowhere near enough to avoid climate disaster….People will see this as a historically shameful dereliction of duty.”
Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav argued against a provision on phasing out coal, saying that developing countries were “entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels.”
Yadav blamed “unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns” in rich countries for causing global warming.
After Yadav first raised the specter of changing the coal language, a frustrated European Union Vice President Frans Timmermans, the 27-nation EU’s climate envoy, begged negotiators to be united for future generations.
“For heaven’s sake, don’t kill this moment,” Timmermans pleaded. “Please embrace this text so that we bring hope to the hearts of our children and grandchildren.”
Helen Mountford, vice president of the World Resources Institute think tank, said India’s demand may not matter as much as feared because the economics of cheaper, renewable fuel is making coal increasingly obsolete.
“Coal is dead. Coal is being phased out,” Mountford said. “It’s a shame that they watered it down.’
Kerry and several other negotiators said that good compromises leave everyone slightly unsatisfied and that countries had more work ahead of them over the coming years.
“Paris built the arena and Glasgow starts the race,” the veteran U.S. diplomat said. “And tonight the starting gun was fired.”
Chinese negotiator Zhao Yingmin echoed that sentiment.
“I think our biggest success is to finalize the rulebook,” Zhao told the Associated Press. “Now we can start implementing it and delivering it on our achieved consensus.”
Among those highlighting the cost of failure was Aminath Shauna, the Maldives’ minister for environment, climate change and technology.
Shauna pointed out that to stay within the warming limit nations agreed in Paris, the world must cut carbon dioxide emissions essentially in half in 98 months — a formidable task.
“The difference between 1.5 and 2 degrees is a death sentence for us,” she said.
Yassmin Fouad Abdelaziz, Egypt’s environment minister, said next year’s talks to be held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh would focus on aid and compensation for poor countries.
As negotiators left the final session after congratulating themselves, they passed a young lone protester who sat silently with red blood-like writing on crossed arms that said: “We are watching.”
___
Associated Press writers Aniruddha Ghosal, Karl Ritter, David Keyton and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
News
Tower Grove Park welcomes thousands of Pokemon players to the Safari Zone
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thousands of Pokemon players are at Tower Grove Park for a special event. The park is hosting is the third “Safari Zone” event worldwide in 2021. There are millions of Pokemon players across the globe and those attending the event have access to features of the game only available at this park this weekend.
Over the past week, the eastern half of Tower Grove Park transformed into a Pokemon player’s paradise. Two large gates welcome players to the safari. Temporary cell phone towers are up to help handle the bandwidth. Lifesize images of the characters are posted next to tents welcoming ” trainers.” There are maps telling visitors where to find team lounges, support, and the paths to play the game.
Structures are placed throughout the area that looks like items in of the augmented reality game. For instance, it is one of the few places in the world where you can actually touch a Pokestop. The virtual places that mark actual locations usually only exist within the app.
There is a merchandise tent featuring plush toys, t-shirts, hats, and other items only available this weekend. The Pokemon Go App’s parent company also has a pop-up store within the park that features a St. Louis t-shirt and a plush toy of their mascot, Captain Doty.
The Pokemon event in St. Louis was originally scheduled for 2020. The pandemic put a pause on it until 2021. Now players get a treat and stroll among the peak fall colors this fall.
Suggest a Correction
Mortgage of Army veteran’s recently purchased Aurora home paid off
5A boys soccer: Grandview drops Fossil Ridge 3-1 to claim program’s first state championship
Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement
Tower Grove Park welcomes thousands of Pokemon players to the Safari Zone
Mark Zuckerberg’s Launch of Meta Receives Flak by Netizens
Sutton Stracke On Where She Stands With Erika Jayne After RHOBH Reunion and if She Was Invited to Her Event
Man dies early Saturday after being struck twice by cars in St. Louis County
Collinsville police arrest suspect in connection to murder victim
Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Mourn Loss Of Daughter Hannah At 25: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
SSM Health offers drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinics for children
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper