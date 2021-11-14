Connect with us

New MN GOP chairman: ‘Republican Party does not equal party of Trump’

2 mins ago

As the new chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, David Hann sees tantalizing potential in the not-too-distant future.

But in the here and now, he knows he’s got a lot of work to do.

Hann, a 69-year-old former state senator from the west metro, took over last month after being elected chairman of a party with prospects to make gains in the Minnesota Legislature, but also lurching forward after internal convulsions while it tries to define itself in the post-Trump era — if this even is the post-Trump era.

About a year from now, all state lawmakers will be on the ballot, as will the governor’s seat, other statewide offices and all eight seats in the U.S. House. It will be the “midterm elections” with a president from the opposing party in the White House — a time when, historically, the party not in the White House often makes big gains.

“We think that next year will be a very good year for Republicans for a lot of reasons,” Hann said in a recent interview in which he discussed the current state of the party, former President Donald Trump’s continued influence and the veins within the party of those who deny the results of the President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Hann’s comments came before the Nov. 2 elections, where Republicans fared well in states such as Virginia and New Jersey and raised hopes of Republicans here even higher.

Hann rattled off a series of zingers aimed at Democrats, including Biden’s “(Jimmy) Carter economics” and “debacle in Afghanistan”; Gov. Tim Walz’s “shutting down of businesses” and “handling of the riots”; and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s alleged aim to “disarm or defund the police” while the Democratic stronghold of Minneapolis witnesses “people afraid to walk the streets” in the midst of a spike in shootings. They’re the types of phrases Minnesotans can expect to hear for the next year as Republicans make their case.

In Minnesota, Republicans could strengthen their majority in the state Senate and possibly take back control of the state House. Unseating incumbent DFLers in statewide races is expected to be a taller order, as the last Republican to win statewide in Minnesota was Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2006, but Hann won’t concede any race. In Washington, Republican ambitions are to take back both chambers of Congress, which are each narrowly controlled by Democrats.

But before any of that can happen, Hann has more immediate work to do with the party: “We have to stabilize the organization.”

ORGANIZATION IN TURMOIL?

“We’ve gone through a little bit of, maybe ‘turmoil’ is too strong a word,” Hann said. “We need to rebuild the trust people have in the organization.”

Indeed, the election of Hann comes as the organization is emerging from a meat-grinder of troubles.

Former party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan resigned in August amid a whirlwind of controversy. Anton Lazzaro, a party operative and prolific donor who was a longtime adviser and supporter of Carnahan, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of sex trafficking minors. He has pleaded not guilty.

Carnahan condemned the alleged actions and denied she knew of any illegal activity, but the charges against both Lazzaro and the former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans set off a deluge of grievances against her.

The complaints against Carnahan, which came from fellow Republicans and amounted to a public unloading of years of festering criticisms, ranged from fostering a toxic work culture to presiding over an organization that ignores pleas of sexual harassment, including her use of non-disclosure agreements and non-disparagement clauses as a weapon to stifle criticism of her. The anti-Carnahan bombardment was so thorough it even included a voice recording, shared via social media and later confirmed by Carnahan, of her making callous comments about her husband’s medical condition while asking another man to join her and several friends at a hotel. Her husband, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, is battling Stage 4 kidney cancer. Carnahan apologized for the remarks and said she had been drinking.

It is against that backdrop that Hann has stepped in.

‘KNOWN QUANTITY’

Then-Senate Minority Leader David Hann, left, and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt listen to Gov. Mark Dayton’s State of the State address on Feb. 6, 2013. (Ben Garvin / Pioneer Press)

Hann was known in the Legislature as a social and fiscal conservative who espoused a moral clarity aspired to by his generation of Republicans.

He had ascended to become the minority leader of the Senate — and stood in a strong position to become majority leader after Republicans won control of the chamber in 2016, except that Hann lost his own seat to Democrat Steve Cwodzinski.

Hann then spent several years largely outside the thick of party matters as executive director of the Minnesota Association of Townships, where he lobbied for issues like broadband internet access in rural areas.

He stayed clear of the vitriol and polarization that surrounded the Trump presidency.

“Having been away from the political arena for a couple of years I think is helpful,” he said, summarizing his pitch to party members like this: “I’m a known quantity. I’ve been around the political world long enough. I think I have a good reputation. I think there’s an opportunity for me to reassure people if they need reassuring.”

BIDEN WON

Hann said he voted for Trump both times, and he’s sent welcoming signals to Trump supporters.

But he’s not willing to parrot Trump’s false claims that Biden’s victory was not legitimate.

“I don’t think there’s any question abut that. Joe Biden won — and in Minnesota, certainly,” Hann said.

Still, he downplays the role in election denialism of Trump, who said before his 2016 victory that he might not accept the results if he didn’t like them and did the same before his 2020 loss. Hann implied, as other Republicans have, that skepticism about the results of the presidential election — the same election that saw Republicans hold their majority in the state Senate — is based on legitimate concerns that grew from the populous.

