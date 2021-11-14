Bitcoin
New Project “Codename V” Garners Attention Across Blockchain Ecosystem
The two founders behind this project, CryptoMo and MMCrypto, are leading influencers in the crypto world, and they are delivering videos every day for their 480k and 43k strong subscribers, respectively.
Their educational videos are fast-paced, exciting and packed with value for people that want to get a deeper understanding of popular cryptos. They’ve taken their experience inside the industry, and have now announced the launch of their joint venture, for now only known as Project “V”. The new blockchain-based project is getting their community excited, and just over a week since announcing the news, they have already amassed over 62,000 active members and counting.
More Details on the Exciting Venture
The team behind the project will be announcing further details to their various social media communities over the coming days, but what is clear is that the project is well underway to become something of value to its users.
Details released so far on the venture include the fact that it is a Metaverse-based project, and that the only fully unlocked tokens are those which are being given out for free to their community members.
On top of that, we know that team tokens are locked for 12 months, with many tokens being dropped among the active Telegram members. There will be an initial circulating supply of 30 million tokens, with an additional 20 million dropped later on for distribution among their community.
“V” will support a range of multichain assets from ETH, BSC, FTM to MATIC. They clearly have the industry excited too, as they have forged new partnerships with SKYNET, BRILLIANCE VENTURES, HYPE PARTNERS, MARKET ACROSS.
Follow the guys at MMCrypto and CryptoMO through their various channels, which you can find full details on this page for MMCrypto: https://www.youtube.com/c/MMCryptoTube/about and this page for CryptoMO: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxPSRtCaRiVUhY-Nnj_eCxA/about
Bitcoin
Terra to Burn $4.5 Billion Worth of LUNA, Prices Expected to Rise!
- The UST earned from the burn will go into the community pool.
- The coin’s scarcity may drive up the price of LUNA.
Terra, a smart contract-enabled algorithmic stablecoin venture, approved two requests to burn $4.5 billion of its native token, LUNA, in community pools. Furthermore, the burn will occur every 800 blocks generated. In order to adjust the monetary system to the new Columbus 5 update.
The UST earned from the burn will go into the community pool, where governance will decide how to spend it. The first trade took place earlier this week. After the whole stockpile is destroyed, the community may determine how much of it will be used to bootstrap Ozone, a decentralized insurance system built on Terra. According to a Terra official account tweet, one of the biggest, if not the largest, layer-one asset burning in crypto history. Moreover, long term, the coin’s scarcity may drive up the price of LUNA.
Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon stated:
“The burn will simplify the narrative of Luna economics, boost staking rewards, and leave the community pool well funded with 10 million Luna.”
Terra Vs SEC
Regulators have targeted Terra. On his way to appear at Messari’s Mainnet conference, Kwon, summoned by the SEC. The subpoena concerned one of Terra’s native protocols, Mirror. Which enables users to exchange tokens that are derivatives tied to certain stock prices. Last month, Kwon sued the SEC for its actions and subpoena service.
Tokens having a limited quantity have appreciated greatly in value. For example, Binance Coin (BNB) increased from $50 to over $600.
Another, Ethereum’s newly incorporated EIP-1559. The network’s pricing model was altered to burn ETH with each transaction. LUNA may continue a similar path, with $80 as a possible short-term objective. Furthermore, price might rise over $100 and join Solana (SOL) as one of the best performers in 2021. According to CoinMarketCap, the Terra price today is $50.81 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $571,533,440 USD.
Bitcoin
Stellar (XLM) Price Awaits Nearing Golden Cross
- The most eco-friendly cryptocurrency is Stellar.
- A bounce back to the five-month highs of $0.4436 is possible.
Stellar is a decentralized network for transferring and storing money. After its July 2014 debut, it turned its focus to facilitate financial companies’ interaction via blockchain technology. Lumens, the network’s native cryptocurrency, facilitates cross-border asset trading. To compete with incumbent payment providers, which sometimes demand excessive fees for similar services.
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) remains negative as the new week begins on Sunday, ranging between $0.40 and $0.36. While waiting for the next major move, XLM price has lost 1.50 percent to trade at $0.3730.
Most Eco-friendly Crypto
A new analysis by Forex suggests that the most eco-friendly cryptocurrency is Stellar, a rival to Ripple that consumes just 0.00003KWh per transaction, less than a third of what IOTA requires. Stellar uses 0.00072 oz CO2 each transaction, compared to Bitcoin’s 1,060.5 lbs.
On the daily chart of Stellar Lumen, the price has been challenging the bullish barriers at the horizontal 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA). This Sunday, the 21-DMA connects the higher lows since October 27. At $0.3710, we get a robust defense.
XLM/USD: Source: TradingView
Extra push will be provided towards the daily closing to the XLM bears, as it seems to the extent the latest negative move towards the horizontal 200-DM at $0.3568. The upward-sloping 50-DMA approaches it. XLM buyers are now considering their possibilities as the 50-DMA approaches the 200-DMA. On a daily closing basis, a golden cross would be verified, sending a strong bullish signal.
A bounce back to the five-month highs of $0.4436 is possible. Until then, the $0.40 psychological impact may obstruct recuperation. The 14-day RSI points south but remains above the centerline, supporting the bullish potential. According to CoinMarketCap, the Stellar price today is $0.370161 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $484,333,334 USD. Stellar is down 1.39% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin
What Do You Mean by Mortgage Broker?
A lot of people often end up getting confused between mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers. A lender is a person or an institution that actually provides you with the money. A mortgage broker is the person that will offer you the products and services provided by the lender. The main job of mortgage brokers is to find the appropriate lenders and plans to suit your needs. Conventionally, all the financial institutions and banks have not taken the help of a broker and have sole their service by themselves. However the competition has increased a lot in recent times. These brokers are paid by the lender and as a result you do not have to pay them anything for their services.
Work done by a mortgage broker
The type of job that a broker has to do varies a lot with the jurisdiction. For instance, if you are in the UK then anyone offering mortgage brokerage will have to comply with the rules of running a financial activity. That means that since you are offering advice to the people and that is why you should ensure that the borrower is able to find a bank appropriate to his/her requirements. If the advice given turns out to be defective then it is the broker who will be held responsible. But then there are various other jurisdictions where the role of a broker is more like a sales job where the role is to guide the borrower towards a lender.
Usually a broker will be involved in marketing in order to attract clients. The broker also assesses the history of the borrower and this includes analyzing the credit history and affordability which are verified through tax reports and income related documents. After this the broker will go through the various lenders it has contacts with and try to find out one that best suits the borrower’s needs. Once this is done the broker will also gather all the required documents, complete the application form required for the lender and will also explain the legalities pertaining to the process. The main job is to make sure that their clients are able to save as much money as possible from the entire deal.
Difference between a loan officer and a broker
As you have seen above a mortgage broker is essentially a channel between the lender and the borrower. A loan officer on the other hand works for the lender. A mortgage broker is licensed by the state and is also liable for any fraud related to the loan. A loan officer on the other hand works under the legal umbrella of the lender. Loan officers have to be registered with the NMLS but there is no need for them to be licensed.
In today’s world it can be a very demanding task to find out a lender that will offer you everything that you need. That is why it is best to take help of a mortgage broker because they have numerous contacts and are much more knowledgeable about the industry.
New Project “Codename V” Garners Attention Across Blockchain Ecosystem
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Amy Smart takes on tornado’s awe & terror in ’13 Minutes’
Brisbane Garage Door Specialists – QLD
Sri Lanka Spa Hotels
Deck yourself out in gorgeous, glam holiday dresses
A good friend, McKenzi, 15, loves to swim
Sunday Bulletin Board: “Mothers are bigger than fathers. Everyone knows that.”
Outdoors: Sea lamprey have been in Great Lakes for 100 years
Terra to Burn $4.5 Billion Worth of LUNA, Prices Expected to Rise!
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper