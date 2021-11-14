News
NFL Notes: Has Mac Jones hit the proverbial rookie wall?
It’s hard to say which topic got the most traction in New England the past few days: the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, Cam Newton rejoining the Panthers or Mac Jones being a “dirty player” and now having a bounty on his head courtesy of Brian Burns.
A fourth hot-button subject?
Jones’ jagged performances of late. Of the four issues, this one impacts the Patriots the most going forward.
After showing signs of improvement every game through seven weeks, the quarterback’s play has leveled off a bit. Other words being tossed around are lull, and plateau.
That prompts the question: after going from the national championship game with Alabama, through pre-draft prep, the combine, his Pro Day, OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and the first nine games, has Jones hit the proverbial rookie wall?
Or, have opposing teams simply figured out how to scheme him, with a half a season’s worth of tape at their disposal?
The Herald spoke with Charlie Weis to zero in on an answer.
Even though Weis acknowledged Jones has struggled at times during the past three games, he isn’t buying the rookie wall theory. He also scoffed at the notion defenses have him figured out.
The Patriots’ former offensive coordinator, who was part of three championship teams in the early 2000s, doesn’t know what all the new fuss is about Jones. He thinks the kid is doing just fine, thank you very much.
“Everyone’s waiting for Mac to screw up,” Weis said when reached Thursday, “and I haven’t seen any evidence that’s going to happen.”
Part of his argument is based on the fact the Patriots switch things up week to week, game-planning around opponents. So Jones might throw the football 40 times one week, 20 times the next.
He agreed opposing teams probably have a better book on the Patriots quarterback at this stage, but didn’t give that much credence in terms of causing a problem for the rookie.
“They’ll know the strengths and weaknesses of Mac, they’ll know what they think he does the best, and what weaknesses he has. And they’ll try and attack that accordingly,” said Weis, now a SiriusXM NFL radio analyst. “But that being said, I don’t think very many people are going to be one step ahead of New England or Mac, with where they’re going, because New England is a game-plan team.”
Last week against the Panthers, for instance, it didn’t make sense to go all guns blazing with the passing game against one of the better pass defenses in the league. So the Pats bludgeoned Carolina on the ground.
And while Weis agreed Jones has hit some rough patches, that’s typically how it goes for rookie quarterbacks — even ones as smart as the former Alabama star, who won a national championship and has performed best among his fellow rookie passers.
When comparing him to his four other first-round counterparts — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields — Weis believes Jones is way ahead of the game.
“I watch the games. I’ve seen the lulls or whatever it’s being called, too. Things haven’t been perfect,” he said. “But I’m more concerned with how the games end than how they start.
“To me, as of late, he’s about the only rookie quarterback out there that I see is moving in the right direction. Maybe Justin Fields is starting to move a little bit in the right direction. Trevor Lawrence is moving a little bit in the right direction. The other two guys really aren’t playing. But the only guy who’s really stepping forward is him.”
Weis continued: “I mean, who are we comparing him to? Are we comparing him to Tommy Brady, or are we comparing him to the rest of the rookie class? If you look at it proportionately, which I believe is the correct way of looking at this, he’s the leader in the clubhouse by a mile.”
Nine games into the season, Jones ranks seventh in NFL completion percentage (68.0) and leads all rookies in almost every passing category, including yards (2,135), completions (204) and touchdowns (10).
In recent weeks, the Patriots have benefited from the play of their defense, as well as the running game. But, as Weis pointed out, that’s been the plan all along. That’s how the team is structured.
It’s not a predominantly aerial offense. That was also case in 2001 with Brady.
“Run the ball, play good defense,” said Weis. “The structure’s the same. That’s a more than fair analogy, even though we’re not trying to make that big mistake of trying to make him out to be Tommy. “
When dropping back to pass, Jones has also had to deal with considerable pressure from the pass rush in many of the games. He’s done well working through his reads, and not forcing things. He usually takes the best option available, which many times, has been a dump-off.
That’s evidenced by the fact he’s only completed 11 passes of 20-plus yards in the air. He’s also averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. So while Josh McDaniels has let him open it up a bit and throw the ball downfield a little more, Jones hasn’t been a gunslinger by any means.
And that’s just fine for now, according to Weis.
“Obviously, Josh is an outstanding designer of plays, and play-caller. But I think more than anything else, New England knows how to play to a player’s strengths, and stay away from the weaknesses, and I think they’ve done a nice job of that,” said Weis. “I think Mac’s clearly on the rise. I don’t see him flattening out, because I don’t judge by statistics. I judge by performance in games, especially toward the end of games.”
After struggling mightily in the second quarter of the Chargers game, Jones managed to pick it up in the second half. He was 4-for-4 during a pivotal clock-killing seven minute drive in the fourth quarter to help preserve the win.
“I know all 60 minutes count. But there’s games he’ll throw for 150 yards and you’re delighted because the team played great,” said Weis. “And, unlike a lot of people, New England isn’t really worried about the statistics. They’re worried about the W’s.”
Playing devil’s advocate for a bit, since it’s a passing league, isn’t Jones going to have to do more for the Patriots to make a run to the postseason?
Once again, Weis went back to the Patriots being a game-plan oriented team. Their ability to run the ball, and provide balance is what’s important to success. Not Jones’ ability to heave it 50 times a game.
“I think there are quite a few teams out there who are underachieving because they don’t run the football,” said Weis. “The Buffalo Bills are underachieving because they don’t run the football. The Kansas City Chiefs are underachieving because they don’t run the football. I firmly believe, if you don’t have any form of balance, you might get by during one season, but it won’t last.”
Basically, it comes down to using the resources you have, and for the Patriots, those resources spread out into all three phases of the game. Jones isn’t asked to do any more than he’s capable with the offense.
“Let’s face it. This isn’t the greatest offense in the free world, here,” said Weis. “But the Patriots play complementary football. There have been years where the offense has carried the team.
“There were years Tommy was slinging it all over the place, they were scoring a million points, and that was the strength of the team. But they’re a complementary team. Not enough people play the game that way.”
Weis, however, pointed to the Browns game as being a critical test for the Patriots and for Jones.
Why?
Because with the Browns having an excellent run defense, the game plan should call for Jones to throw the football much more than he has in recent games.
If he struggles, questions about a wall might just be warranted.
Leftover OBJ
Odell Beckham Jr. finally ended all the suspense, and wound up signing with a bit of a surprise team in the L.A. Rams.
The Rams weren’t on many people’s radar for OBJ. We’ll see how it all works out, he joins a talented cast.
The Patriots were in the mix, but it was hard imagining Beckham choosing a team with a rookie quarterback, much less checking his ego at the door.
Many of the players voiced an appreciation for OBJ’s talent, but it was still hard envisioning him changing his spots.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne wasn’t talking about Beckham specifically, but his words about what flies in Foxboro was telling.
“It’s different if you have a guy wanting the ball, trying to be selfish,” said Bourne, prior to OBJ signing with the Rams. “We try to stay away from that. I definitely try to, man. I think it’s just better results if you have a teamful of guys like that, that are team players, rather than try to get self accolades or whatever it may be.”
Bounty on Mac
Brian Burns milked the Mac Jones leg lock and take-down to ridiculous proportions last week.
Yes, it should have been a penalty and perhaps deserved a fine, although the league saw otherwise, not sanctioning him at all.
But the notion of Burns thinking he deserved an apology, then essentially putting a target on Jones’ head, trying to rile up his fellow defensive ends across the league to exact revenge, is absurd.
It’s embarrassing. After Burns drilled Jones with a blindside hit, the Patriots quarterback, who fumbled on impact, grabbed his leg, but Burns helped make it look worse by trying to twist away. This wasn’t a deliberate attempt to injure. It was Jones trying to prevent Burns from getting the loose ball.
Again, maybe it was worthy of a penalty. Not a throw-him-in-jail type of crime worthy of having the rest of the league go after him.
Loved Weis’ take on the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Burns carrying on, crying and complaining about being beaten up by the Patriots big, bad quarterback.
“We’ve heard people whine before,” he said. “I’m sure there’s no one in the locker room that gives two craps about what Brian Burns says. It was addressed for about five seconds because it happened. Then life moves on.”
More, please
Favorite play from Thursday night’s Dolphins upset of the Ravens?
Well, technically, it wan’t a play, because it was called back for a penalty, but it was an instant classic, for sure.
Tua Tagovailoa‘s red zone pass intended pass for Miami back Myles Gaskin was caught — intercepted might be a better word — by Dolphins guard Robert Hunt. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 330-pound guard then thundered his way into the end zone, flipping and landing on his head as he extended for the goal line.
The trouble was, he was an ineligible receiver. He didn’t report as being eligible to catch a pass. But the moment wasn’t lost.
“Incredible effort,” said coach Brian Flores. “Maybe we’ll put in a play for him.”
Disney’s ‘Eternals’ tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend
Disney and Marvel’s “Eternals” took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it’s still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
“Eternals” added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, fell 61% from its debut. Though not uncommon for a big superhero tentpole, it was significantly steeper than the 52% drop seen by the last Disney and Marvel offering, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
Both played exclusively in theaters, but the main difference is that “Shang-Chi” simply got better ratings from audiences and critics. “Shang-Chi” also became available to stream on Disney+ this weekend. “Eternals” has made $281.4 million globally to date.
Second place went to “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” which opened in theaters during the week and was also available to stream at home for Paramount+ subscribers. It made an estimated $16.4 million from 3,700 theaters over the weekend and $22 million across its five days in release.
Though critics were not impressed (it has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences were more favorable, giving it a promising A CinemaScore. And “Clifford” managed to do this in the face of uncertain moviegoing conditions for families.
Blockbusters rounded out the top five with “Dune” in third place with $5.5 million, “No Time to Die” in fourth with $4.6 million and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in fifth with $4 million. Notably, “Venom 2” this weekend became only the second pandemic-era film to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. The other was “Shang-Chi.”
More and more awards hopefuls are entering the specialty box office as well, and many are making their way into the top 10. This weekend Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” made $1.8 million from 580 screens in its debut. In its second weekend, “Spencer,” featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, pulled in $1.5 million from 1,265 screens. And even in its fourth weekend, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” continues to do well, adding $1.8 million and bringing its total to $11.6 million.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/ldbahr
Boston Ballet’s new season features 8 world premieres
In two weeks, the Boston Ballet begins an epic run of 35 performances of “The Nutcracker” in 31 days. In May of 2022, the company closes its 2021-2022 season with artistic director Mikko Nissinen’s second take on Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s work with “Swan Lake.” Between the Nissinen-lead classics, the Boston Ballet brings a striking eight world-premieres to the Boston Opera house stage.
As Nissinen celebrates his 20th anniversary heading the hometown institution and the company’s first in-person performances in over a year and a half, the legendary choreographer and curator guides us through each installment in the new season.
“The Nutcracker,” Nov. 26-Dec. 26
Nissinen admits that the run is a marathon. But to ensure his dancers are healthy and ready, he began putting the performance together months ago. “Yes, they can dance, but bodies can also break,” he said. “So we are trying to make sure that the foundation is really strong so that we can not only do good performances, but do good performances and survive the whole run.” If you’ve never seen the Christmas warhorse, it’s as astounding and delightful as it’s made out to be.
ChoreograpHER, March 3-13
This year’s ChoregrapHER program puts an exclamation point on the Boston Ballet’s multi-year initiative to support emerging female artists. The March edition pulls together talents such as New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and choreographer Tiler Peck, neoclassical-meets-contemporary visionary Claudia Schreier and visual artist Shantell Martin and her first foray into dance. “While the ChoregrapHER project finishes with this, our commitment to female choreography in the long run, does not,” Nissinen said.
DREAMstate, March 17-27
If you’re looking for a wide range of sounds and styles, check out this program. From 20th century titan George Balanchine, “Chaconne” features 27 dancers moving to a selection from the 1762 opera “Orfeo ed Euridice.” Stephen Galloway, who has worked with the Rolling Stones, Vogue magazine and the American Ballet Theater, reveals the premiere of “DEVIL’S/eye.” Jiri Kylian’s “Bella Figura” rounds out the evening. “I call this one, ‘fasten your seatbelt,’” Nissinen said with a laugh. “We go from the Rolling Stones to ‘Bella Figura,’ which is probably the most beautiful piece of art that I’ve ever seen.”
MINDscape, May 5-15
“Anytime William Forsythe makes a world premiere, it’s world news,” Nissinen said. “We are the luckiest company in the world for him to have picked us as his new homebase. Everyone would love to have him.” Forsythe pairs his new work “Blake Works II” with its companion piece “Blake Works I,” both of which are based on the music of electronic pop artist James Blake. Boston Ballet resident choreographer Jorma Elo adds to the magic with his own premiere.
“Swan Lake,” May 26-June 5
Nissinen’s “Swan Lake” is a masterpiece aimed at both ballet veterans and those new to the art form. Looking at the wide swing of the season, the artistic director is thrilled at “these two great bookends,” he said. “It starts with the Tchaikovsky holiday classic and ends with the best known classical ballet.”
For tickets and more information, go to bostonballet.org.
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
By SARA BURNETT
Kyle Rittenhouse walked the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a rifle slung around his chest and shoulder.
The weapon was supposed to be for hunting on a friend’s property up north, the friend says. But on that night in August 2020, Rittenhouse says he took the Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic with him as he volunteered to protect property damaged during protests the previous evening. Before midnight, he used it to shoot three people, killing two.
After a roughly two-week trial, a jury will soon deliberate whether Rittenhouse is guilty of charges, including murder, that could send him to prison for life. Was the then-17-year-old forced to act in self-defense while trying to deter crime, as he and his defense attorneys say? Or did Rittenhouse — the only person in a well-armed crowd to shoot anyone — provoke people with his weapon, instigating the bloodshed, as prosecutors argue?
It’s a similar debate to what has played out across the country around the use of guns, particularly at protests like the one in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer or in other cities over pandemic-related restrictions. In Rittenhouse, some see a patriot defending an American city from destruction when police were unwilling or too overwhelmed to do so. Others see an irresponsible kid in over his head, enamored with brandishing a firearm, or someone looking for trouble or people to shoot.
On the streets of Kenosha that night, Rittenhouse was notable to some for his apparent youthfulness. But, for a while anyway, he was just another person with a gun.
___
The Kenosha protest was one of many that year to draw armed militias or counterprotesters. Protesters, too, were armed, Kenosha Police Officer Pep Moretta and others testified.
“We were surrounded all night,” Moretta said, adding “there was probably more people armed with weapons than not.”
The shooting occurred as the coronavirus pandemic raged in the U.S. and three months after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis prompted protests — some violent — in cities big and small. The election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was heating up, with an increase in homicides and calls to “defund the police” a major focus.
All of those factors, experts say, led to a historic spike in the number of background checks to buy or possess a firearm, a key barometer of gun sales. In 2020, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System database reported almost 39.7 million background checks for gun purchases — more than double the 14.4 million in 2010.
Rittenhouse wasn’t old enough to buy a firearm. But in May 2020 he gave money to his sister’s boyfriend, Dominick Black, with whom he had gone shooting in northern Wisconsin, and Black bought the Smith & Wesson for him. The gun was supposed to remain in a safe at the home of Black’s stepfather, Black testified.
Then on Aug. 23, a white Kenosha police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call shot Blake, who investigators said was armed with a knife. The shooting sparked the protests where people damaged buildings and started fires, at one point burning over 100 vehicles in the lot of a car dealership.
Black said that was when his stepfather got the guns out of his safe in the garage and brought them into the house.
On Aug. 25, Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois. He and Black helped clean up businesses damaged in the unrest, then went back to Black’s house. When they left again for the scene of the protests, they both took their guns.
___
Richie McGinniss, the chief video director for The Daily Caller, a conservative news site, arrived in Kenosha after working at other protests around the country. This protest was different because Wisconsin law allows some people to openly carry weapons, and he testified that as he followed Rittenhouse through the night, he sensed something bad could happen.
Ryan Balch said he carried an AR-style rifle that night and wore body armor to protect himself from protesters who were armed. The former Army infantryman said he patrolled streets with Rittenhouse, who told Balch he was 19 and an EMT, and thought he seemed like “a young and impressionable kid and ”a little underequipped and underexperienced.”
Gaige Grosskreutz, a protester and volunteer medic, carried a loaded pistol. A supporter of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, he said it was the same as any other day: “It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun.”
Grosskreutz became the third person shot by Rittenhouse that night. He testified that he drew his weapon because he believed Rittenhouse, who had already fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, was an active shooter. He said Rittenhouse shot him in the arm right after Grosskreutz unintentionally pointed his pistol toward the 17-year-old.
___
Rittenhouse, who faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 in addition to homicide charges, testified he did nothing wrong and was defending himself when he fired his rifle. Prosecutors say the former police youth cadet who liked to play video shooting games was taking those fantasies to the streets.
For a lot of people, Rittenhouse is the face of gun owners in America, said David Yamane, a sociology professor at Wake Forest University who studies gun culture.
But that is a misconception, he said. In Kenosha, the more typical gun owner was the father who took weapons out of a safe amid unrest, or Grosskreutz, who carried a concealed pistol as a matter of course.
And while Rittenhouse’s core supporters believe he did nothing wrong from start to finish, a much larger group of gun owners “are somewhere in between,” Yamane said. While they support Rittenhouse’s right to defend himself in the moment, they also think he had no business being there, and that “two people died and one person was injured for no good reason.”
Former gun industry executive Ryan Busse, now senior policy adviser to the gun-safety group Giffords, calls Rittenhouse the “avatar” of a customer the NRA and gun companies have been appealing to, including by marketing and selling products with names like the Ultimate Arms Warmonger.
Among much of society, whether Rittenhouse is guilty or not guilty won’t change anyone’s minds about guns, he said.
“What’s dangerous is he’s going to become a mascot or a martyr,” Busse added. “Every time there’s a Rittenhouse, it moves the window of what’s acceptable. I think Rittenhouse has moved the window.”
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
