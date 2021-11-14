Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey: ‘Too Much Of Anything Can Ruin The Process’

Nick Cannon is giving fans an update on his celibacy journey just a few months after revealing he was working on staying celibate until 2022.

On Thursday, November 11, the Masked Singer host opened up about his journey with Nischelle Turner on Entertainment Tonight, where he acted as a guest host. During his time on the program, he spoke all about being a father of seven, his celibacy journey, and his plans for future relationships.

As you’ll recall, back in June–just days after Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion–he fathered a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. The comedian also has 4-year-old Golden and 10-months-old Powerful with ex Britanny Bell. And, of course, Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey share 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Following his string of due dates with different women that were too-close-for-comfort, Nick revealed that he wants to be celibate until 2022, following some advice from his therapist. Now, he’s opening up about his progress, revealing that he has “actually been doing really well.”

The TV personality said he practiced celibacy in the past to prove he is not addicted to certain things, and he said, “too much of anything can ruin the process.” He went on to say his biggest motivation for staying celibate is to ensure he has time to focus on work and spending time with his children.

During his appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Cannon also addressed his comment to Andy Cohen when he was a guest on The Nick Cannon Show. The two were playing a game of “Plead The Fifth” game when Nick said that his “favorite baby mama is the next one,” sending the internet into a complete frenzy.

On ET, the Wild ‘N Out creator explained that he was joking, saying, “Everyone knows I’m crazy, everyone knows I say things that will get me in trouble.” He went on to say the point of the game is not to “plead the fifth” and say something that throws people off.

It looks like Nick Cannon won’t have a problem staying celibate for another month and a half. As for 2022…no word on his plans just yet.