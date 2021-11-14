Connect with us

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey: ‘Too Much Of Anything Can Ruin The Process’

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey: 'Too Much Of Anything Can Ruin The Process'
Nick Cannon is giving fans an update on his celibacy journey just a few months after revealing he was working on staying celibate until 2022.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

On Thursday, November 11, the Masked Singer host opened up about his journey with Nischelle Turner on Entertainment Tonight, where he acted as a guest host. During his time on the program, he spoke all about being a father of seven, his celibacy journey, and his plans for future relationships.

As you’ll recall, back in June–just days after Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion–he fathered a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. The comedian also has 4-year-old Golden and 10-months-old Powerful with ex Britanny Bell. And, of course, Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey share 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Following his string of due dates with different women that were too-close-for-comfort, Nick revealed that he wants to be celibate until 2022, following some advice from his therapist. Now, he’s opening up about his progress, revealing that he has “actually been doing really well.”

The TV personality said he practiced celibacy in the past to prove he is not addicted to certain things, and he said, “too much of anything can ruin the process.” He went on to say his biggest motivation for staying celibate is to ensure he has time to focus on work and spending time with his children.

During his appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Cannon also addressed his comment to Andy Cohen when he was a guest on The Nick Cannon Show. The two were playing a game of “Plead The Fifth” game when Nick said that his “favorite baby mama is the next one,” sending the internet into a complete frenzy.

On ET, the Wild ‘N Out creator explained that he was joking, saying, “Everyone knows I’m crazy, everyone knows I say things that will get me in trouble.” He went on to say the point of the game is not to “plead the fifth” and say something that throws people off.

It looks like Nick Cannon won’t have a problem staying celibate for another month and a half. As for 2022…no word on his plans just yet.

Prayers Answered: After 36 Hours, Missing Metro Atlanta Toddler Reunited With Family

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Prayers Answered: After 36 Hours, Missing Metro Atlanta Toddler Reunited With Family
A Georgia mom received the answers to her prayers Thursday, when she was reunited with her abducted 1-yr old son.

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Deonna Bray’s son Blaise went missing early Wednesday morning when he was taken along with Deonna’s SUV. The incident happened after someone jumped into Bray’s unlocked SUV and drove off with Blaise sitting in his car seat.

Bray said she left her son inside the parked car around 1 a.m. local time as she and Blaise’s father, Xavier Barnett, unloaded groceries into their apartment in Clarkston, a small Atlanta-area city.

Bray said she estimated Xavier was inside the apartment for only 30 seconds, and in that time someone drove away with their son. The Explorer was not left running, but its keys were in the cupholder, according to the report.

Police found Bray’s 2002 Ford Explorer late Wednesday, but when they tracked down the stolen SUV, Blaise was not inside the vehicle, according to ABC 7 reports.

Wednesday evening, Bray pleaded for her son’s safe return and said she was “covered in emotions.”

“I’ve never been away from him like this where I don’t know where he’s at, so I’m hurt … Bring him back safely and unharmed in the quickest way possible,” she said.

I couldn’t sleep,” Bray told reporters at the vigil held at Christ Community AME Church. “It’s hard not having him. It’s the longest time we’ve been without him, without knowing where he’s at.”

Nearly 36 hours later, as family and friends gathered with Bray to pray for her baby’s safe return, a Clarkston woman called police to report she’d spotted Blaise Thursday inside of a car in her driveway and had brought him inside her home, according to ABC 7.

“She took the baby inside her home. When officers arrived, they met with paramedics who performed [a] medical check on baby Blaise,” Sgt. Dustin Bulcher of the Clarkston Police told WSB-TV.

Blaise was declared healthy after being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. He was then reunited with his parents safely.

Bray told Good Morning America she “instantly started crying” when she learned Blaise was safe. “A rush of happiness,” she added. “I was speechless.”

“He was like, ‘we got him,’ and I was like, ‘you got him?’ And everybody was just like screaming. I started crying. I just knew, now I know my baby is safe.”

Deonna Bray publicly thanked her community and village of friends and family members for their support. “Everybody’s willing to go above and beyond to find him. It does mean a lot,” she said.

“He’s safe now. He’s home,” Bray told Channel 2. “That’s all I wanted.”

According to the AJC, the case remains active and is currently under investigation.

Watch Deonna Bray’s “Good Morning America” interview below:

Jason Lary, Mayor of Stonecrest, arraigned on federal charges of stealing PPP relief funds

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Jason Lary, the Mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia, was arrested and arraigned on federal charges of wire fraud related to the theft of federal PPP relief funds.

Lania Boone, a bookkeeper hired by the city to disburse the funds, was also arraigned on federal charges of conspiring with Lary to steal PPP funds.

The funds were provided to the city of Stonecrest to address the city’s economic needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A total of $6 million was allocated to Stonecrest for face masks, Covid-19 education and testing, and rent relief.

The funds were distributed to churches, non-profit organizations and small businesses along with instructions to give contributions to entities Lary controlled.

For example, Lary presented a check for $150,000 to one church with instructions to give $50,000 to an entity called Real Estate Management Consultants, LLC (REMC).

Lary allegedly didn’t tell the church that he controlled REMC.

Lary reportedly diverted funds to his own bank accounts to pay his taxes and to pay off the mortgage on his lakefront home.

“Lary allegedly abused the power and trust conferred on him as Mayor of Stonecrest to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for COVID-19 relief,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Instead of providing aid to Stonecrest’s deserving citizens, Lary allegedly diverted funds for his own use, including to pay off his taxes and the mortgage on his lakefront home.”

Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Music ‘Very Soon’ During Day N Vegas Performance

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Music 'Very Soon' During Day N Vegas Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s new album might be coming soon, at least, according to his hints during a recent performance.

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

The rapper returned to the stage for the first time in two years this weekend, headlining the Day N Vegas festival–which was also the last venue he performed at, back in 2019.

While most artists tend to perform songs from their latest album when they hit the stage, Kendrick gave attendees a lot of songs from his debut album Section.80, including “F**k Your Ethnicity,” “HiiiPoWeR,” “Chapter Ten.” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” He also performed songs from Good Kid, M.A.A.d CityTo Pimp A Butterfly, and DAMN. before hinting at a proper return sometime “very soon.”

He closed out the show by performing his latest releases, “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers” with Baby Keem, after which he shared a promising message with the crowd.

“Vegas till next time,” he said. “And when I say next time I mean very soon.”

Of course, fans took this as an indication that Lamar’s highly-anticipated fifth album is on the way, which will most likely be paired with a North American tour. But, that isn’t the only reason his listeners are expecting a new project soon.

Kendrick’s comments come about three months after he gave an update on his upcoming album, revealing it would be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he has been signed to since 2005. While whispers of problems between the rapper and his longtime business partners were sparked, most listeners were purely focused on the fact that we could be expecting our first K.dot album in over four years sometime soon.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

For now, it’s all just speculation.

