On Philanthropy: Simple questions to ask about the ongoing problem of food insecurity in the U.S.
The winter holidays are right around the corner. Soon, many Americans will gather around the dinner table with family and friends to give thanks for abundant blessings and freedoms as they indulge in a cornucopia of delicious traditional foods. Leftovers will last for days.
Then, in December, people of different faiths and traditions will celebrate religious or cultural holidays — enjoying more festive and plentiful food and the added indulgence of gift-giving. These seasonal rituals and celebrations often leave many of us feeling stuffed and uncomfortable — in more ways than one.
As you plan for these next six weeks of abundance and gratitude, consider a few eye-opening facts:
- Over Halloween, Americans were expected to spend an all-time high of $10.14 billion, including $3 billion on candy, and a staggering $490 million on costumes.
- Americans spend more than $8 billion a year on wrapping paper, much of which is not recyclable, and ends up in landfills.
- Forty percent of the food produced in the United States, amounting to 80 billion tons, is never eaten. Rather, it is thrown away. Nearly 25% of the freshwater and 300 million barrels of the oil consumed for the production of food in the U.S. is wasted.
Despite these facts, many people in the United States are in need:
- Although hunger and food insecurity across the U.S. have dropped measurably over the last six months, thanks in significant part to increased government support, the amount of food being distributed by Feeding America’s partner food banks remains more than 55% above pre-pandemic levels.
- In 2020, over 38 million Americans (11.8%) lived in households that struggled with food insecurity, or lack of access to an affordable, nutritious diet, representing a 9% increase from 2019.
- One in 25 (3.9%) of households in the U.S. experienced very low food security, a more severe form of food insecurity, where households report regularly skipping meals or reducing intake because they could not afford more food.
- 1 in 7 (14.8%) of households with children could not buy enough food to adequately feed their families.
- Black (21.7%) and Latinx (17.2%) households are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, with food insecurity rates in 2020 triple and double the rate of white households (7.1%), respectively.
I mention these statistics, not to assign guilt as we approach the traditional holiday season, but to raise awareness of the challenges experienced by so many in communities throughout the U.S. When conversing about the usual subjects around the Thanksgiving table, you might want to add the following questions. After all, “All great change in America begins at the dinner table,” according to former President Ronald Reagan.
- What is our responsibility to do more to help others who are food-insecure in the places in which we live?
- What opportunities do we have to help ensure that everyone in our communities has access to sufficient food for every meal, every day?
- As the December holidays approach, would we be willing to set aside a portion of the money typically designated for gifts to be contributed to a common “family and friends” cause — one that will help provide food and other basic necessities for people in our community?
- Can we pledge to do this every year from this point forward — widening our circle of participating family members, friends and colleagues?
A pledge to spend less on each other and give more to people who could use a “hand-up” can bring families, friends and coworkers together with a shared purpose. It can help children focus on giving as well as getting, spread the true spirit of the season and make our communities better places for everyone. Plus, there is an excellent chance that – by season’s end – you will feel considerably less stuffed and uncomfortable.
A Haitian saying sums it up: “If you get a piece of cake and eat the whole thing, you will feel empty. If you get a piece of cake and share half of it, you will feel both full and fulfilled.”
Nonprofit of the Month
Community First Foundation's annual Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 7. Colorado's biggest day of giving has raised $307 million for Colorado nonprofits since 2010 and continues to grow. In 2020, donors gave more than 230,500 donations to 2,874 nonprofits totaling $50 million. This year, more than 3,100 nonprofits are participating and every donation is boosted by a $1.6 million incentive fund seeded by Community First Foundation, FirstBank, and community partners. www.ColoradoGivesDay.org
Bruce DeBoskey, J.D., is a philanthropic strategist working across the U.S. with The DeBoskey Group to help families, businesses, foundations, and family offices design and implement thoughtful philanthropic strategies and actionable plans. He is a frequent keynote speaker at conferences and workshops on philanthropy. Visit deboskeygroup.com
How Kevin Garnett, Zach Randolph, NBA veteran voices echo in Nuggets’ locker room: “They showed you how to move”
Jeff Green knows his list is longer than most.
At 35 years old — the last 15 of them spent in the NBA — Green’s staying power is a testament to the veterans who showed him the way.
“I’m still here,” said Green, a slight edge of defiance in his voice. “… (Freaking) 15 years. That’s a lot of years in the NBA given how players come and go.”
Like every other NBA stalwart, Green is a product of his history, influenced by the 11 franchises he’s been with, and the roughly 200 teammates he’s had.
As the Nuggets’ elder statesman, it’s now his job to share knowledge gleaned from Hall of Famers to rookies and everyone in between. He, Austin Rivers (10 NBA seasons), JaMychal Green (eight) and coach Michael Malone have amassed hard-earned wisdom that serves as an invaluable resource for this iteration of the Nuggets.
While there are other veterans who’ve left a lasting imprint on the Nuggets’ locker room, particularly from Nikola Jokic’s first few seasons in Denver, these lessons, from both Greens, Rivers and Malone, endure.
When the Celtics traded for Jeff Green in February of 2011, they were only three seasons removed from their last NBA championship. The fingerprints of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett on the franchise were still fresh.
Even then, in his 16th season, Garnett was still productive and playing with an unparalleled brand of passion.
“(He taught me) everything,” Green said. “Be a professional. The little nuances of basketball, coming in to work every day, doing what you’re supposed to do to prepare yourself to be ready to play. He showed me routine, as far as trying to develop a routine to get better and sticking with it. I mean, everything. He showed me how to be there for your teammates in every single way possible. The unselfishness of basketball.”
Unsurprisingly, Green said Garnett practiced the way he played: hard.
“He’s not for the weak-hearted,” said Green, who soaked up lessons Garnett was willing to teach. Some, he said, were overt. Others were more subtle, there only for those who knew to look.
Even as the All-Star power forward, Garnett groomed Green to be ready.
Fast-forward a decade. Green was in his first preseason with the Nuggets this fall when he conveyed the same message to a rookie guard stuck behind veterans on the depth chart.
“I talk to Bones (Hyland) a lot about preparation, staying ready,” Green said. “When you’re a rookie, you don’t really know what you’re getting into. You don’t know how things are going to pan out, if you’re going to play tonight, if you’re not going to play tonight. The first couple games he got DNPs. … He always stayed in the gym, prepared himself. We had those talks in preseason. It’s just knowledge that I was given when I was younger that you gotta pass along.”
The veterans Green learned from – Garnett, Vince Carter, Nick Collison, Etan Thomas and Earl Watson — have stories that would outlast any campfire. For now, Green’s advice is helping steer the Nuggets through the fits of their early-season turbulence.
If Jeff’s history is scattered throughout the league, highlighted by stops in Cleveland and most recently, Brooklyn, then JaMychal’s identity was forged in one place: Memphis.
Long before JaMychal had established himself as a trustworthy big man in Los Angeles, he had to cut his teeth with the Grizzlies. The Grindhouse, as Memphis’ arena came to be known, was his classroom, and Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Marc Gasol and Carter were his professors.
“I came in through the back door with my 10-day contract,” JaMychal said of his unheralded start during the 2014-’15 season. “They kept me in the gym, kept me working.”
Randolph, whom Green still affectionately refers to as “Big bro,” took him under his wing. A below-the-rim bruiser who had to scrap his way to NBA success, Randolph might’ve been the perfect role model for Green. He, Gasol, Conley, Allen and Carter were the embodiment of unselfish, team-first basketball on the court and professionals off of it.
“They were stand-up guys, for real,” Green said. “They showed you how to move.”
Naturally, Green is a product of where he came from.
“What I took from them – and what I take, it goes everywhere with me – is just that grit and that grind,” Green said. “Grit and grind, that era started here with Tony Allen saying that. I feel like I live it. I just take it everywhere with me. That grit-and-grind will never die in me.”
Austin Rivers has never had a typical father-son relationship with his dad, Doc. When he got traded to the Clippers in 2015, making NBA history as the first son to play for his father, Doc was always more coach than dad.
Forced to grow up quickly and prove there wasn’t nepotism at play, Austin turned to long-time NBA veteran Jamal Crawford when he needed advice. At that point, Crawford was in his 15th season in the NBA.
The guidance he gave Rivers stuck with him, and eventually trickled into the ears of one of Denver’s cornerstones.
“Just to play with pace but changing speeds, letting the game come to you,” Rivers said. “Patience, trusting yourself, things I try to tell the young guys. Michael (Porter Jr.), right now, is obviously trying to figure it out.”
Rivers, who admits he’s still searching for how to approach his own ever-evolving role, said Porter is his project.
“That’s who I mainly work on,” he said.
Even as the two have become close, Rivers is smart enough not to guess what Porter is thinking. Is Porter’s new contract getting to him? Is the pressure to perform weighing him down? Rivers isn’t going to say, but he is going to reinforce Crawford’s mantra: patience.
Sitting along the baseline at a recent shootaround, Rivers couldn’t help but laugh at the current state of sports media, which is the same reason he’s taking the long-view on Porter’s struggles.
“It’s the funniest thing to me,” he said. “I see ESPN power rankings. After six games?”
After every Nuggets game, Malone has at least one, if not several, text messages waiting to be read. They’re inevitably from his father, long-time NBA coach Brendan Malone, whose path cut through the Bad Boy Pistons and then the ‘90s Knicks, among others.
To the younger Malone, the messages are invaluable not only because of who they’re from but because they represent honest criticism. It’s an accountability that’s sometimes hard to come by in the NBA.
“My father, by far, had the biggest impact and the guy that is constantly in my ear, challenging me,” Malone said.
But having been around the NBA for decades, Malone has a catalogue of influences that molded his philosophies and shaped his messages. Among them: former head coaches Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Brown, Lenny Wilkens and Monty Williams.
Malone said Van Gundy had a “profound” influence on him, while Brown instilled in him a defensive ethos. It was in Cleveland, Malone said, where he saw how Brown handled LeBron James and noted the value of coaching with no ego. The instances and experiences stuck with him.
You don’t have to squint too hard to see traces of Van Gundy in Malone’s humor or bits of Brown in Malone’s dedication to defense.
And if he ever gets too emotional, he’s got one more influence that’s just a YouTube search away. An avid Steelers fan, Malone has long held an affinity for Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, even though they’ve never met.
“I love watching his press conferences,” Malone said.
For years, Tomlin’s been a beacon of poise and, most importantly, success. As a blueprint, Malone could do far worse.
“They started off this season 1-3 and the earth was falling for all Steeler fans across the world,” Malone said. “But Mike Tomlin is the picture of consistency, no matter what’s going on around. It’s the same thing every day, the same message every day.”
The influences and examples that make their way into an NBA locker room can come from anywhere. And the veterans who remember those lessons feel an obligation to pass them along.
“I try to preach and teach the same things that were taught to me once upon a time,” Rivers said.
Why is a 1916 Babe Ruth baseball card worth $2.46 million?
CASTLE PINE VILLAGE — Brian Drent held the rare, well-protected 1916 Babe Ruth baseball card in his hands and talked about its value.
“We all know that coins are worth a lot of money, and so are pieces of fine art,” Drent said. “Well, why shouldn’t baseball cards be viewed the same way? Especially a high-grade card like this one — Babe Ruth’s rookie card. I mean, he’s one of the most iconic sports figures in history, and our whole society revolves around sports. This is a piece of history. And really, I think a card like this is art.”
On Thursday, Drent’s Mile High Card Company sold the card in an online auction to an anonymous buyer for $2.46 million, setting a record for a Ruth rookie card. The same card sold just four years ago for $600,000.
So, what’s so special about this particular card? It’s age and condition.
“The 105-year-old card is in near mint condition and one of the finest known of the surviving, iconic Ruth cards issued by The Sporting News magazine in 1916,” Drent said. “This was Ruth’s first major league baseball card of his legendary career.”
The card, depicting the 21-year-old as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, is in remarkably good shape. It’s encased in a protective plastic casing. It’s certified genuine and graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) as near-mint PSA 7 (on a grading scale of one to 10).
“It has excellent centering and does not have any of the ‘print-line’ defects usually seen on the few surviving Ruth, 1916 Sporting News cards,” explained Drent.
The previous record price for a 1916 Sporting News Ruth rookie card was $1.45 million, set this past summer. It had a PSA grade of 6.
When collectors believe a card has value, they often turn to PSA, or other companies such as Beckett or Certified Collectibles Group (SGC), to have their card evaluated and graded.
PSA remains the gold standard. Founded in 1991, PSA now averages more than 3 million graded cards per year.
A card encased with a high PSA grade that gets a 9 or 10 on the company’s scale greatly enhances the card’s value. Sometimes the worth increases as much as 10 times over. For example, a near-pristine, 1952 Mickey Mantle card, which earned a PSA 9, sold for $5.2 million last January.
In 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, with the sports card industry booming, PSA received such an overwhelming number of cards to grade that it had to halt submissions for a time.
According to Sports Collectors Daily, PSA graded a one-month record 830,883 cards in September as the company continued to dig out from a backlog of millions of cards.
Inside the baseball card boom: Mile High Card Company sells Babe Ruth rookie card for $2.46 million
CASTLE PINES VILLAGE — Brian Drent was 15 years old when he set up a table at a small baseball card show in his hometown of Grand Haven, Mich. He made $140 trading cards.
At the next show, he cleared $160. He was hooked.
When Drent attended Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., where he was a shooting guard on the basketball team, he made money on the side wheeling and dealing cards. And when he started to make some real money, he both impressed and confused his girlfriend, who later became his wife.
“We were just starting to date, and Michelle asked me, ‘Is this even legal?’ Because I would buy something for X and sell it for Y.” Drent said. “She was kind of astonished. But she’s sure happy about it now.”
After college, Michelle, a Colorado native, wanted to return to her home state, so the young couple moved to the Denver area in 1993. At age 29, Drent quit his job as a copy machine salesman and jumped into the sports memorabilia business full time. Now, at 53, he’s riding a financial tsunami in the card business that has peaked during the pandemic.
His Mile High Card Company, founded by Drent in 1996, sold a near-pristine, 1916 Babe Ruth rookie card through an online auction for $2.46 million on Thursday. There were 43 bids, and although Drent had hoped the card would fetch $3 million-plus, the sale still set a record for a Ruth rookie card.
“I really can’t tell you anything more than to say that the new owner is a longtime hobbyist,” Drent said, adding that Mile High’s quarterly auction sold $5.7 million of memorabilia.
“It’s always a rush to sell a card like that,” Drent said. “I still remember when I first got hold of a Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card. That was a rush. But I don’t hold onto cards. They are always, always, always for sale.”
And there’s been a lot of selling going on.
“The boom took off during the pandemic because people were sheltered in their homes, and they were like, ‘What can I do?’” said Howard Epstein, a 64-year-old Charlotte-based wealth management advisor who’s been an avid card collector since 1967. “So these folks went into their attics or their basement and decided to get out their old cards, and it all took off from there. Really, the card industry has been gaining steam for more than 10 years, but now it’s really snowballing.”
Drent’s company is considered one of the country’s preeminent buyers, promoters, sellers, and consigners of high-grade, vintage sports cards. In 2020, MHCC sold sports cards and other memorabilia worth more than $21 million, Drent said.
He sees himself as a salesman, not a collector, though he owns “a good amount” of memorabilia. Think of MHCC as an auction house, like Sotheby’s.
MHCC, through buyers’ premiums and up-front consignment fees, makes a 20-30% commission on the items it auctions. However, on high-end items, such as the Ruth card, negotiations for a smaller commission are commonplace.
“The business has morphed into a beast of its own,” Drent said from his company’s headquarters, located in a strip mall just down the road from the prestigious Castle Pines Golf Club.
The walls are adorned with sports treasures: autographed, game-worn jerseys of Sandy Koufax, Stan Musial, Kobe Bryant and Joe Montana and a rare, autographed photo of Cy Young. Stored inside a safe is a game-used, 1929 Ruth bat valued at $400,000-$500,000. A game-worn Tom Brady jersey can be found in the safe, too. Drent predicts it will someday fetch more than $200,000.
“Collecting cards and memorabilia is really not just a hobby anymore,” Drent said. “It’s a complete, absolute industry. It’s blown up beyond anybody’s imagination.”
* * *
But it’s not just Babyboomer nostalgia fueling the boom.
“The younger generation, those with money, like alternative investments,” said Rich Mueller, the editor of Sports Collectors Daily, a website that tracks the industry. “They would like to invest in something that they can buy and see. If they invest in the card of a current player, they can see what happens and sort of treat it like a stock.”
In August 2020, a rare Mike Trout 2009 rookie card was sold for $3.93 million. In February, a one-of-a-kind signed rookie card of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic went for an eye-popping $4.6 million. In April, a 2003 LeBron James rookie card sold for $5.2 million.
Epstein has long been bullish on sports memorabilia as an investment.
“Following the 2008 recession, the sports memorabilia market has exploded,” he wrote in a recent “white paper” urging investors and financial advisors to take a closer look. “Much like the art market, the sports memorabilia market is viewed and accepted as an attractive alternative investment.”
Another reason for the current boom is the built-in scarcity of contemporary sports cards. It’s a concept birthed by lessons learned from the previous boom and bust of the industry.
When the sports card boom first hit in the 1990s, highlighted by interest in a T206 Honus Wagner card, fans who had tossed out sports cards they collected as kids began to realize that they might have thrown away something of value. The search was on for the next rare find.
Card companies responded by swamping the market with millions of cards, only to dilute the interest and make most cards all but worthless. For example, Ken Griffey Jr.’s 1989 Upper Deck rookie card, once the hottest card in the hobby, was reduced to being just another card. Upper Deck is estimated to have produced more than 2 million Griffey cards.
Today, scarcity, hence value, is built into the card business.
The most valuable contemporary cards are produced in small batches — like fine wines — and often come with a swatch of authenticated uniform fabric. A player’s authenticated signature is also emblazoned on the card.
For example, in 2003, Upper Deck produced a singular rookie card of NBA superstar LeBron James under its Ultimate Collection imprint. The card — purchased in 2016 by a 42-year-old California investment manager for $312,000 — contained the NBA logo patch from James’ jersey, and James signed the card under a photo of him in his crimson Cleveland Cavalier jersey. It has “1 of 1” written on the card. It is the only card of its kind.
The card is now worth at least 10 times what it sold for, according to the New York Times.
* * *
Social media has also kept sports cards in the spotlight, with a fad called “box breaks” lighting the way. A live box break is essentially when a group of people purchases a box of sports cards and then divides up the cards. The seller, called a breaker, opens the cards during a live, online video session and the buyers watch and hope to obtain a rare and valuable card that might be in the box.
It remains to be seen how long the fad lasts. But rare, vintage cards are expected to increase in value. Since February of 2020, there have been at least a dozen $1 million card sales, including six cards that sold for more than $3.75 million, according to ESPN.
But, like rare coins or fine art, there is more to sports cards and memorabilia than just dollars and good business sense. Drent said collectors who spend megabucks for rare cards are driven not just by longing and nostalgia. The male ego is part of the equation.
“A lot of it right now is about prestige,” Drent said. “Guys will throw a cocktail party and then when somebody comes over to their house, they’ll show off their stuff.
“They get to say, ‘I just got a game-used Babe Ruth bat. Or, ‘I just got a game-used Sandy Koufax jersey.’ Or, ‘come see my set of baseball cards.’
“So, eventually, what happens? The husband and wife will leave the party, get in the car and the guy will say, ‘You know, he had a Sandy Koufax game-used jersey! Wait a second, I’m more successful than he is!’
“So it sometimes becomes this kind of machismo contest. It’s like dueling swords. It’s like marking their turf.”
