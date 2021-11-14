P.J. Fleck’s conservative approach sets back Gophers in loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Gophers were driving to take a halftime lead over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when head coach P.J. Fleck and the offensive staff went conservative in trying to set up a field goal instead of going for a touchdown.

Minnesota had a timeout before a second-and-3 from Iowa’s 16-yard line with 56 seconds left. Declining to throw into the end zone, Fleck called a toss to Mar’Keise Irving, and it was stopped for a 1-yard gain. On third-and-2 with 32 seconds left, the U called a dive to Irving, but it was also stopped, this time for a 1-yard gain.

In all, the Gophers failed to score touchdowns on all three red-zone drives in a 27-22 loss to the Hawkeyes.

Why not take a shot in the end zone?

“These aren’t just shots at the end zone,” Fleck said. “The coverage has to present itself. The second-and-3, we should be able to go get three yards running the ball. That’s what I’m talking about. It has nothing to do with taking a shot at the end zone. You get a sack and you are out of field-goal range.”

After the failed third-down conversion, Fleck called a timeout with two seconds left, and Matthew Trickett made a 31-yard field goal for the U to take a 13-10 halftime lead.

“Like I said before, we are playing for points,” Fleck said. “We were going to go up at halftime, and we did. We were up at halftime. That is what we wanted to be able to do. It wasn’t like if we didn’t pop a run we wouldn’t go for it on first down and take a shot at the end zone. Second-and-3 did not seem like the opportunity at that particular time to get us out of field-goal range.”

When Iowa was aggressive and scored on a one-play 72-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, they took a 17-13 lead they wouldn’t give back. They went on to beat Minnesota for a seventh straight time.

Overall on Saturday, Minnesota settling for three field goals after getting inside Iowa’s 15 and coming away with only nine points proved detrimental.

In the first quarter, the Gophers had a first-and-goal from Iowa’s 5. Ky Thomas rushed for two yards, Tanner Morgan threw incomplete to Ko Kieft after other options were covered on second down. On third-and-goal from the 3, Thomas rushed for one yard, and Trickett kicked a 20-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

In the third quarter, Minnesota had a first-and-10 at Iowa’s 19, but two Thomas rushes netted three yards. On third-and-7, Morgan threw short to Brevyn Span-Ford for a 5-yard completion. Tickett made a 27-yard field goal to make ti 17-16, and that was as close as Minnesota would get.