Connect with us

Celebrities

PA Teens Charged With First Degree Murder Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility Who Was Shot And Killed By Police

Published

3 mins ago

on

PA Teens Charged With First Degree Murder Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility Who Was Shot And Killed By Police
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

When loved ones, activists, and communities across the country demanded justice for Fanta Bility, this isn’t what they meant.

Source: Horacio Villalobos / Getty

On Aug. 27, the 8-year-old girl was shot and killed at a high school football game in Sharon Hill, a borough in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia. Two weeks into the investigation, “initial ballistics analysis” indicated a “high probability” that local police shot Fanta, but now Philly Voice reports that two teenagers are being held responsible.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Wednesday that his office is charging 16-year-old Angelo “AJ” Ford and 18-year-old Hasein Strand with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other gun charges. How convenient that police can point fingers at two Black kids when they’re the ones who actually fired the bullets that killed Fanta and wounded three others, including Fanta’s older sister Mamasa.

The tragic incident was initially described as a drive-by shooting as attendees left Academy Park High School after the game. Three Sharon Hill officers were on-duty at the stadium to help with crowd control when they all opened fire on a vehicle they assumed was involved in the shooting. Instead, the officers only hit innocent bystanders who were on their way home.

Where were Ford and Strand when this happened? A block away from the stadium entrance. CBS Philly reports witnesses told investigators they saw Ford outside the game as it ended with a firearm tucked in his waistband. Another witness stated when they spoke to Strand after the shooting, he said there was a verbal dispute between the teens during the game, and Ford flashed a gun at Strand as he exited the stadium.

According to that witness, Strand also said he left to get his gun and returned to where Ford was on Coates Street. That’s where the two teens allegedly got into a gunfight, with Ford taking the first shot and Strand returning fire. Those three officers said they discharged their weapons into the crowd when they heard those shots from Strand and Ford. Investigators recovered 21 9MM bullet casings from the scene.

Through the legal concept of transferred intent, prosecutors claim  Strand and Ford might as well have been the ones to shoot Fanta because they intentionally triggered the chain of violent events.

“They were attempting to kill one another that night, and as a direct result a little girl is dead,” First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse explained in a statement.

“We recognize that both the facts and the law in this case are complicated, and we know that our work is not done, which is why the investigation into the Officers’ actions and the appropriateness of their response is still very much ongoing.”

Bruce Castor, attorney for the Bility family, said that charges against the teens are a “gutsy move,” but it will be difficult to convict them for the murder. Castor said the family’s main concern is accountability for the police officers who shot their daughters.

“I want the focus to remain on the Sharon Hill police officers whose negligent and reckless behavior in reacting as they did is what killed Fanta Bility,” said Castor, who is a former career prosecutor. “From the point of view of the Bility family, these officers killed Fanta, and they need to be held accountable for that, and those responsible for their supervision and training need to be held accountable for that.”

Fanta’s mother and siblings filed a federal lawsuit against the borough of Sharon Hill, Police Chief Joseph Kelly Jr. and the three officers involved in the shooting.

A grand jury will review the case on Nov. 18 to determine whether the officers’ use of deadly force was justified.

Ford is currently in custody and will be held without bail at transferred to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility while there is an ongoing nationwide manhunt for Strand.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos
google news

Taylor Lautner proposed to his GF of three years! The actor declared that ‘all of his wishes came true’ in a sweet post sharing photos from the romantic moment!

Taylor Lautner is off the market! The 29-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24. “11.11.2021,” he began his caption, shared to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he added. The Twilight alum wore a dapper black suit as he got down on one knee in the photos, holding a ring in front of a surprised Tay.

The YouTube star appeared emotional as she put her hands over her mouth, looking down at the ring. Tay was barefoot in a cheetah print dress as she kneeled down to embrace her fiancé in the stunning photos, which also captured Taylor’s impeccable decor! Rose petals were sprinkled across the fireplace lit room, accented with white candles in glass cases. A red light sign reading “Lautner” behind them — soon to be Tay’s new last name, as well.

Tay, who boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 10,000 on YouTube, also posted moments from the proposal for her followers. “my absolute best friend,” she penned, sharing just the photo of her kneeling down to embrace him. “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” Tay also wrote in all caps, clearly emotional and excited about the life milestone.

Tay Dome confirms her engagement to Taylor Lautner. (Instagram/Tay Dome)

The couple were first romantically linked in Sept. 2018, following his split from ex Billie Lourd, after they attended a wedding ceremony together. Shortly after the spotting, they took their relationship Instagram official with a Halloween costume post (the spooky holiday has remained an important one for the duo, who share costume photos annually and also threw a joint Halloween party this year). The pair met through his younger sister Makena Lautner over three years ago, and have since traveled the world together!

Notably, this is Taylor’s second romantic partner of the same name: he also dated Taylor Swift, 31, from Aug. 2009 to Nov. 2009 after meeting on the set of film Valentine’s Day. He’s also been linked to Selena Gomez and Lily Collins.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected To Her Parents like a Child’ — Why She Didn’t Want To Sing

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Britney Spears
google news

Britney Spears has been ‘stressed’ around her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, ‘since 2008’ when her conservatorship first began and there was one specific reason she ‘didn’t want to sing again.’

Britney Spears, 39, is celebrating her freedom after her conservatorship was terminated by a judge on Nov. 12, but before that, she had felt “connected to her parents like a child” and “owned by other people,” which dampened her desire to sing. Now that she’s able to make her own decisions, it’s sure to make things in her career and personal life better in the future.

“This is all she’s wanted for years,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been stressed and connected to her parents like a child since 2008. She now feels free to do things like travel and take her kids.”

Britney Spears was freed of her conservatorship on Friday. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“She’ll be able now to do the things that she wants to do,” the source continued. “[Before this], she didn’t want to sing again because she felt owned by other people. She always felt like she was doing it for other people. This is huge for her.”

The end of Britney’s conservatorship was also huge for her fans. Some of them even stood outside the courthouse her hearing was taking place at on Friday, and held “Free Britney” signs that signified the #FreeBritney movement they created over the years. They loudly cheered and celebrated with confetti and hugs when the termination announcement was revealed and the singer took to Instagram to share a video from the memorable moments.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears during a previous performance. (Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock)

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of the video post.

Shortly after news of Britney’s long-awaited freedom made headlines, her dad, who was previously in charge of her estate in the conservatorship, was spotted at a lumberyard in Kentwood, Louisiana. He seemed to try and keep a low-profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses. Both he and Lynne appeared virtually at Friday’s hearing but didn’t make any statements, according to California family lawyer David J. Glass.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

1-year-old Jaclyn Dobbs found dead in pond, Suspect charged in murder of Jaclyn’s mother

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Indiana State PD

A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Wheeling, Illinois mother whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in a pond in Indiana.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, was arrested Wednesday evening in Springfield, Missouri at the request of Wheeling authorities.

Fowler is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, whose body was found in her Wheeling apartment on Tuesday night. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not in the apartment.

Murphy’s cause of death is strangulation, according to Wheeling police.

Photo may have been deleted

Handout

Police believed Jaclyn was in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plates. The minivan was found abandoned in western Missouri.

Divers recovered Jaclyn’s body in a retention pond in Hammond, Indiana on Thursday, according to authorities. A construction crew spotted the body floating in the pond and called 911.

The fire department responded to the 911 call, “and they went immediately into the water and recovered the body,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Fowler has not been charged in Jaclyn’s death.

Wheeling police said Fowler was in a “previous relationship with Ms. Murphy” but he is not Jaclyn’s father.

Police say a man identified as Fowler was last seen with Murphy and Jaclyn at a shopping mall on Monday, Nov. 8.

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, child abduction, crime news, homicide, kidnapping

google news
Continue Reading

Trending