Patriots RB Damien Harris, WR Gunner Olszewski ruled out vs. Browns
The Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski on Saturday.
Both players will miss Sunday’s game against the Browns due to the concussions they suffered in last weekend’s win at Carolina. Harris and Olszewski sat out every practice this week.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson also missed every practice, but has not been ruled out after being listed as questionable Friday. His status indicates the Pats are hopeful he will be able to play against Cleveland. Otherwise, the Patriots have only veteran Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor in their backfield.
Stevenson’s status will be confirmed when the Patriots’ inactives list is released Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
MBTA Transit Police seeking information on attempted rape suspect
The MBTA Transit Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an attempted rape.
The rape attempt occurred Friday night around 10:30 p.m. at the State Street station downtown, according to a news release from the transit cops.
At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a backwards black baseball cap, a maroon zip-up sweatshirt over a blue Under Armour T-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes, per police.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
The Transit Police declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
Vikings place nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve, call up two DBs from practice squad
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce has missed the past four games due to an elbow injury. Now, he’ll miss at least three more.
The Vikings on Saturday placed Pierce on injured reserve, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 5 at Detroit at the earliest. Pierce hasn’t played since being hurt Oct. 3 against Cleveland and on Friday had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings had hoped that Pierce’s injury wouldn’t keep him out as long as it has, and he did return for one practice, on Nov. 3, before behind shut down again.
The Vikings also activated safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Tye Smith off the practice squad for Sunday’s game as COVID-19 replacements. Dorn will provide depth due to five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith missing his second straight game while on the COVID-19 reserve list and Smith will provide depth with cornerback Bashaud Breeland listed as questionable with a groin injury.
The Vikings on Sunday will be without at least five top defensive starters. In addition to Pierce and Smith being out, star defensive end Danielle Hunter was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 31 against Dallas, cornerback Patrick Peterson must miss at least one more game while on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, and star linebacker Anthony Barr was ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury.
Again being replacements are Armon Watts for Pierce, Cam Bynum for Smith, D.J. Wonnum for Hunter and Cameron Dantzler for Peterson. With Barr out, Nick Vigil will move from being the third linebacker to an every-down player. He did that when Barr missed the first four games due to his knee injury, with Blake Lynch then being the third linebacker. Barr on Sunday will miss his fifth game of the season.
The Vikings also will be without one starter on offense in center Garrett Bradbury, who will miss his second straight game while on the COVID-19 list and again be replaced by Mason Cole.
The Vikings have four players who had been on the 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list in Smith, Bradbury, linebacker Ryan Connelly and defensive end Kenny Willekes. They have two players on the practice squad COVID-19 list in guard Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized last Tuesday due to coronavirus symptoms, and tackle Timon Parris.
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos require fans to show COVID vaccination proof to attend games?
I would be in favor of requiring Broncos fans to show vaccination proof to attend home games. Spread is so high in Colorado now that having huge events where unvaccinated people can contract COVID is a matter of life and death. I went to the Washington game and almost no one was masked, with people packed together at stadium entrances, concession lines, etc.
Laura, Denver
Kiz: The Broncos know all too well how difficult the pandemic is to contain, as a recent outbreak has sidelined everyone from quarterback Drew Lock to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. With COVID numbers surging, proof of vax or a negative test should be a requirement for entrance to games in Denver. Sometimes being a good neighbor requires a little tough love. What say you, Broncos?
How about all you worriers mask up, glove up, vax up, hole up, give up your Broncos tickets and let those of us not worried about the China virus get on with life?
D.B., makes own rules
Kiz: I have vaxed up, masked up and carried on with my business in sporting venues from Colorado to Japan. But every time I report to work in Empower Field at Mile High, I think: The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is 10 times the 75,000-seat capacity of our local NFL stadium. It makes me sad. That the team isn’t doing everything it can to protect fans is perplexing at best, indefensible at worst.
The Broncos can make the NFL playoffs. I can see them winning 10 games. The players have the talent. The sticking point is the coaching staff. It’s hard to trust them.
R.R., glass half full
Kiz: Our crack staff at Kickin’ It Headquarters projects the best way for the Broncos to finish 10-7 and make the playoffs is by re-establishing the team’s home-field advantage and going undefeated down the stretch against the visitors from Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Detroit, Cincinnati and Kansas City. Stranger things have happened. But it also should be noted that during Vic Fangio’s tenure as coach, his home record is 9-11.
It’s unlikely the Broncos make the playoffs. That victory against the Cowboys means nothing to me. There’s a fluke win every year. Denver isn’t beating Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert. What’s more, if the Broncos do make the playoffs, it would just be more ammo for general manager George Paton to keep Uncle Vic around. We don’t want that.
D.M., glass half empty
Kiz: Is running Fangio out of town really of the utmost importance to you? Let me offer you this Faustian bargain: Let’s say the Broncos enter the final game of the regular season with a 9-7 record, and the only way they can make the playoffs is by ending their 11-game losing streak against the Chiefs. Would you take the ‘W” if it also meant Fangio returned as coach in 2022?
And today’s parting shot is a salute to how Jake Schroeder sings the national anthem at Avalanche games.
I have to admit, my newspaper got a little soggy while reading your column about Schroeder and his inspiration for singing the anthem. All gave some. Some gave all.
Jack, Vietnam vet
