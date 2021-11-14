News
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Nov. 8-14
Election night 2021 wasn’t Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s first rodeo when it came to asking voters to let the city take out a serious amount of new debt to pay for big public projects in the city.
But it was his first time getting bucked by the bull.
The defeat of Referred Question 2E, a $190 million bond measure that would have helped pay for a 10,000-seat arena and the renovation of a stock show building into a community market, has left Hancock and his advisers in search of a new plan to finish off major components of the National Western campus transformation he pitched during his first term.
The term-limited mayor, who leaves office in less than two years, now is in danger of failing to find a solution that would complete one of his largest legacy projects.
Bristol Pence, 9, of Monte Vista, left, lines up with other exhibitors at the Miniature Hereford Junior Show in the Stadium Arena at the National Western Stock Show on Jan. 26, 2019.
Erin Davis of Aurora places ‘Light Their Way Home’ luminaria display on the grounds of the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora, Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021. 6218 glass luminarias are placed for each Colorado veteran killed in action since our statehood in 1876.
Denver’s National Western campus has no funding for a new arena after voters said no. Now what?
“For me, this isn’t about any legacy,” Hancock said in an email to The Denver Post last week. “It’s about (how) we made a commitment to the voters and the communities around the campus about what this will mean for our city, and I want to make sure we fulfill that commitment.”
While the early stages of the National Western Center project chug along, the bond measure’s failure was in fact the second blow to later-phase plans to transform an area of the 250-acre campus referred to as “The Triangle.” The southeastern portion of the property, located between now-consolidated rail lines and Brighton Boulevard, is home to aging stock show buildings and would see large new venues built, including the arena — if only the city can figure out how to pay for them.
In May 2020, with COVID-19 shutdowns ravaging the city’s economy and tourism visits, the Hancock administration froze a bidding process that was aimed at creating a public-private partnership bringing about $528 million in development there, including an arena to replace the Denver Coliseum.
The Election-night loss does not necessarily mean the city will pivot back to seeking private development partners. In his email to The Post, Hancock said he intended to make sure “any path forward reflects the needs of the community and includes City Council.”
What comes next, in the words of Joshua Laipply, the city’s chief projects officer, is a slowdown in the planning process and much more community input.
“I think we need to go on a little bit of listening tour and just hear things instead of saying things,” Laipply said.
Neighborhood not unified on plan
City officials should be prepared to hear conflicting opinions from people in Globeville and Elyria-Swansea, the neighborhoods surrounding the campus that often are referred to as GES.
Nearly 58% of voters citywide rejected Question 2E, according to final unofficial results. But one Globeville precinct, located south of Interstate 70 and west of the South Platte River, was among 16 across the city with majority support for the measure.
“I would like to live long enough to see this National Western Center completed — and to see some of the community benefits,” said John Zapien, 85, who lives on Washington Street in Globeville. He’s served for years on a project advisory committee and also sits on the campus authority’s board. He campaigned in support of 2E.
Decades ago, Zapien lugged animal carcasses to trucks at one of the slaughterhouses that once operated in the area, and he says he also helped build the original Interstate 70 through the city. Globeville and Elyria-Swansea, now predominantly Latino, are still home to laborers, even if upscale development is closing in from the south.
Zapien sees a new arena as a potential “golden goose,” he said, since it likely would generate the most revenue, with proceeds from a “round up” option on purchases going to a community investment fund.
He and Silvia Hernandez, a more recent arrival in Swansea who owns a catering business, both also see promise in plans to convert the stock show’s 1909-built Stadium Arena building to a community market. The area long has lacked close access to fresh food.
“I hope that this new renovation can bring some life to this neighborhood in different ways — like opportunities for work, for businesses, opportunities for expression and culture,” said Hernandez, 51, a Mexican immigrant who helped start the Comal Heritage Food Incubator.
While supporters look to regroup, opponents of the bond measure hope to steer the National Western redevelopment in a new direction.
Since before 2E was referred to the ballot, the GES Coalition Organizing for Health and Housing Justice has been advocating for a new approach for the triangle property. The group is pushing for the city to cede control of public land there back to the neighborhoods, especially since some homes and businesses were among the properties acquired to accommodate the campus redevelopment.
They view it as reparations for generations of neglect and harm by the city.
GES Coalition co-director Nola Miguel, 43, said community ownership of the triangle property through the coalition’s community land trust would benefit not just longtime residents but indigenous groups that the city’s growth and development have displaced. The land trust could make development decisions that aren’t driven by profit motives, focusing on attracting things like a grocery store and a childcare center and providing business opportunities for underrepresented people.
“We need the things that people need to survive,” she said.
There has been a lot of talk about the visitor-fed community investment fund and local jobs created by the campus, but Miguel dismissed those as crumbs compared to the benefits that would come from community ownership and an equal stake in decision-making. Locally owned businesses would generate more sales tax than any chain restaurant, she said.
“I think what we’re saying is, ‘Hey, we’re here and we’re willing to do this work but we want an equal stake, not developers taking all the profit,’ ” Miguel said. “Equity in the sense of actual equity; money, land.”
A project years in the making
Voters may have struck down $190 million in new financing, but the work that’s already been done and is underway on the National Western ground hasn’t come cheap.
The massive city project’s roots go back to the very start of Hancock’s tenure in mid-2011. Right as he was elected mayor, Stock Show officials announced they would partner with the developers of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora to relocate the annual event to new adjacent grounds there.
City officials persuaded National Western to stay put — and in late 2014, they unveiled a master plan that not only would upgrade the facilities for the annual event but would expand the site into a year-round tourism, event, education and agricultural center.
In late 2015, city voters agreed, by a 30-point margin, to kick in hundreds of millions of dollars by indefinitely extending existing 1.75% city taxes on car rentals and hotel rooms.
The scope of the initial phases of the 250-acre campus eclipsed $1 billion once Colorado State University signed on as one of several partners. CSU committed to building its “Spur” campus focused on publicly oriented food, water and health programs, also including a role for the university’s veterinary medicine program.
The first of three CSU buildings open in early 2022, with the others following later in the year.
Massive new livestock and equestrian centers planned by the city haven’t yet been constructed, but the livestock building likely will break ground next spring.
The city’s approved spending, currently budgeted at $774 million — most of it coming from those tourist taxes — doesn’t cover everything envisioned by the master plan, only the first two phases of eight. The later phases included the renovation of the 1909 building and construction of a new arena and exposition center.
There were only vague hopes from the Hancock administration that the private sector would see the revenue potential of those structures and help figure out a financing plan. But those hopes fizzled when the bidding process was called off during the pandemic.
A recent city presentation shows it has spent 57% of that $774 million so far, most of that for the massive undertaking of preparing a complex site obscured by above-ground pipes, freight railroad tracks and other impediments.
Crews have built or rebuilt roads; gotten started on a new bridge across the South Platte River at 51st Avenue, into Globeville; buried a massive sanitary sewage pipe to replace two 6-foot-diameter pipes that had run at ground level along the Platte; relocated railroad tracks to consolidate them near the Regional Transportation District’s new N-Line commuter rail; and laid new utility pipes, including starting work on an innovative system that will provide the eventual new buildings with heat captured from the underground sewer pipes.
When visitors arrive for the Stock Show’s January 2022 run, the first in two years, they “are going to be impressed with all the change that’s happened out there,” predicted Tykus Holloway, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of the National Western Center, which is overseeing construction.
A centerpiece is a replaced National Western Drive, between the campus and the river, complete with multi-use paths for people on foot or bikes.
“You’ll be able to walk along there and see the river for the first time in a long time,” Holloway said.
Crews also have cleared out old wooden animal pens and outdated auction halls. They’ve built a new Stockyards Event Center, surrounded by 20 acres of yards, on the northern part of the campus.
All of the work that’s occurred has set the table for more buildings to start coming out of the ground next year, Holloway said. But the uncertainty of the arena and other buildings in the unfunded later phases casts a shadow over the endeavor.
“They were identified in the master plan as key elements … in helping meet the future vision and mission, including the future home of the stock show,” Holloway said. He noted that stock show events hosted by the coliseum, which opened in 1951, will need a new home when that aging building is no longer viable.
A ticking clock for arena
The deterioration of the coliseum isn’t the only ticking clock governing what happens next.
The city and its partners signed a framework agreement in 2017 that set the terms for how the campus would be developed and operated over the next 50 to 100 years. It includes a 10-year deadline by which the city must solidify a financing and construction plan for the new arena and expo hall.
If the city doesn’t hit that 2027 deadline, the project partners — CSU, the stock show or the National Western Center Authority — will have the option to submit their own plans to bring those pieces to fruition. The authority is a nonprofit that’s separate from the city’s National Western Center office and was set up to operate, maintain and oversee programming on the budding campus, including attracting new events and shows throughout the year.
For now, those partners are committed to supporting the city in its efforts to find the money for the unfunded phases.
“These are not quick projects. They take a year or more to design and engineer and a couple more years to construct, at least,” said Brad Buchanan, the CEO of the National Western Center Authority. “We’re not wasting time. We have got to find another funding source.”
Geoff Propheter, an assistant professor in the University of Colorado Denver’s school of public affairs, studies economic and land development in the sports world. He sees similarities between Question 2E and tax and bond measures to pay for sports stadiums.
They rarely pass easily, he said, tending to eke out wins by a percentage point or two — with a stronger chance of passing if supporters wildly outspend opponents.
For the arena bond measure, the Friends of the National Western Stock Show committee spent $845,102 during the 2021 election cycle, while the opponents’ committee spent $3,430, campaign finance reports show. That’s a ratio of roughly $246 to $1.
That suggests to Propheter supporters did a poor job selling the voters on the benefits of the projects, and perhaps that voters who remembered the 2015 tax measure felt they already had done their part. The city could regroup and approach voters again, but Propheter said it might be better served looking at the tools it already has.
“So now we have land,” Propheter said. “As long as real estate prices are booming or are expected to boom in the near future, the value of the land is a tradeable asset.”
In the near term, Buchanan is looking forward to bringing in some money through the authority he oversees. Launched with funding from the city, up until now the authority hasn’t had any public facilities on the campus available to rent out and bring in a return on the city’s investment. That has resulted in some lean times; earlier this year, the authority laid off two staff members.
Now it is staffing up again, hoping to hire for marketing and event operations roles, Buchanan said.
“We’ve been holding off on a number of smaller (events) until we figured out if we have secured a larger one. I hope to have more information shortly,” Buchanan said. “With the Stockyards Event Center as the anchor and with access off of the almost complete National Western Drive, people are going to be amazed at what’s available here in 2022.”
First comes the 116th annual National Western Stock Show. While Denver voters didn’t show much enthusiasm for the arena bonds, stock show CEO Paul Andrews said the opposite is true about the festivities in January. Ticket sales, sponsorships, livestock entries and horse show entries are all at or near all-time highs, he said.
“Our numbers are tremendously strong,” he said. “We are excited as all get-out.”
Andrews worked for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment before taking the reins at the stock show. With that company, he oversaw the then-Pepsi Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and the 1stBank Center in Broomfield.
A new arena may lack a funding source, but Andrews doesn’t need convincing that a gleaming 10,000-seat venue on the National Western grounds will be successful if it ever gets built.
“I am 100% sure that, well managed, that venue will drive financial results we can all be proud of,” he said.
On Philanthropy: Simple questions to ask about the ongoing problem of food insecurity in the U.S.
The winter holidays are right around the corner. Soon, many Americans will gather around the dinner table with family and friends to give thanks for abundant blessings and freedoms as they indulge in a cornucopia of delicious traditional foods. Leftovers will last for days.
Then, in December, people of different faiths and traditions will celebrate religious or cultural holidays — enjoying more festive and plentiful food and the added indulgence of gift-giving. These seasonal rituals and celebrations often leave many of us feeling stuffed and uncomfortable — in more ways than one.
As you plan for these next six weeks of abundance and gratitude, consider a few eye-opening facts:
- Over Halloween, Americans were expected to spend an all-time high of $10.14 billion, including $3 billion on candy, and a staggering $490 million on costumes.
- Americans spend more than $8 billion a year on wrapping paper, much of which is not recyclable, and ends up in landfills.
- Forty percent of the food produced in the United States, amounting to 80 billion tons, is never eaten. Rather, it is thrown away. Nearly 25% of the freshwater and 300 million barrels of the oil consumed for the production of food in the U.S. is wasted.
Despite these facts, many people in the United States are in need:
- Although hunger and food insecurity across the U.S. have dropped measurably over the last six months, thanks in significant part to increased government support, the amount of food being distributed by Feeding America’s partner food banks remains more than 55% above pre-pandemic levels.
- In 2020, over 38 million Americans (11.8%) lived in households that struggled with food insecurity, or lack of access to an affordable, nutritious diet, representing a 9% increase from 2019.
- One in 25 (3.9%) of households in the U.S. experienced very low food security, a more severe form of food insecurity, where households report regularly skipping meals or reducing intake because they could not afford more food.
- 1 in 7 (14.8%) of households with children could not buy enough food to adequately feed their families.
- Black (21.7%) and Latinx (17.2%) households are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, with food insecurity rates in 2020 triple and double the rate of white households (7.1%), respectively.
I mention these statistics, not to assign guilt as we approach the traditional holiday season, but to raise awareness of the challenges experienced by so many in communities throughout the U.S. When conversing about the usual subjects around the Thanksgiving table, you might want to add the following questions. After all, “All great change in America begins at the dinner table,” according to former President Ronald Reagan.
- What is our responsibility to do more to help others who are food-insecure in the places in which we live?
- What opportunities do we have to help ensure that everyone in our communities has access to sufficient food for every meal, every day?
- As the December holidays approach, would we be willing to set aside a portion of the money typically designated for gifts to be contributed to a common “family and friends” cause — one that will help provide food and other basic necessities for people in our community?
- Can we pledge to do this every year from this point forward — widening our circle of participating family members, friends and colleagues?
A pledge to spend less on each other and give more to people who could use a “hand-up” can bring families, friends and coworkers together with a shared purpose. It can help children focus on giving as well as getting, spread the true spirit of the season and make our communities better places for everyone. Plus, there is an excellent chance that – by season’s end – you will feel considerably less stuffed and uncomfortable.
A Haitian saying sums it up: “If you get a piece of cake and eat the whole thing, you will feel empty. If you get a piece of cake and share half of it, you will feel both full and fulfilled.”
Nonprofit of the Month
Community First Foundation’s annual Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 7. Colorado’s biggest day of giving has raised $307 million for Colorado nonprofits since 2010 and continues to grow. In 2020, donors gave more than 230,500 donations to 2,874 nonprofits totaling $50 million. This year, more than 3,100 nonprofits are participating and every donation is boosted by a $1.6 million incentive fund seeded by Community First Foundation, FirstBank, and community partners. www.ColoradoGivesDay.org
Bruce DeBoskey, J.D., is a philanthropic strategist working across the U.S. with The DeBoskey Group to help families, businesses, foundations, and family offices design and implement thoughtful philanthropic strategies and actionable plans. He is a frequent keynote speaker at conferences and workshops on philanthropy. Visit deboskeygroup.com
How Kevin Garnett, Zach Randolph, NBA veteran voices echo in Nuggets’ locker room: “They showed you how to move”
Jeff Green knows his list is longer than most.
At 35 years old — the last 15 of them spent in the NBA — Green’s staying power is a testament to the veterans who showed him the way.
“I’m still here,” said Green, a slight edge of defiance in his voice. “… (Freaking) 15 years. That’s a lot of years in the NBA given how players come and go.”
Like every other NBA stalwart, Green is a product of his history, influenced by the 11 franchises he’s been with, and the roughly 200 teammates he’s had.
As the Nuggets’ elder statesman, it’s now his job to share knowledge gleaned from Hall of Famers to rookies and everyone in between. He, Austin Rivers (10 NBA seasons), JaMychal Green (eight) and coach Michael Malone have amassed hard-earned wisdom that serves as an invaluable resource for this iteration of the Nuggets.
While there are other veterans who’ve left a lasting imprint on the Nuggets’ locker room, particularly from Nikola Jokic’s first few seasons in Denver, these lessons, from both Greens, Rivers and Malone, endure.
When the Celtics traded for Jeff Green in February of 2011, they were only three seasons removed from their last NBA championship. The fingerprints of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett on the franchise were still fresh.
Even then, in his 16th season, Garnett was still productive and playing with an unparalleled brand of passion.
“(He taught me) everything,” Green said. “Be a professional. The little nuances of basketball, coming in to work every day, doing what you’re supposed to do to prepare yourself to be ready to play. He showed me routine, as far as trying to develop a routine to get better and sticking with it. I mean, everything. He showed me how to be there for your teammates in every single way possible. The unselfishness of basketball.”
Unsurprisingly, Green said Garnett practiced the way he played: hard.
“He’s not for the weak-hearted,” said Green, who soaked up lessons Garnett was willing to teach. Some, he said, were overt. Others were more subtle, there only for those who knew to look.
Even as the All-Star power forward, Garnett groomed Green to be ready.
Fast-forward a decade. Green was in his first preseason with the Nuggets this fall when he conveyed the same message to a rookie guard stuck behind veterans on the depth chart.
“I talk to Bones (Hyland) a lot about preparation, staying ready,” Green said. “When you’re a rookie, you don’t really know what you’re getting into. You don’t know how things are going to pan out, if you’re going to play tonight, if you’re not going to play tonight. The first couple games he got DNPs. … He always stayed in the gym, prepared himself. We had those talks in preseason. It’s just knowledge that I was given when I was younger that you gotta pass along.”
The veterans Green learned from – Garnett, Vince Carter, Nick Collison, Etan Thomas and Earl Watson — have stories that would outlast any campfire. For now, Green’s advice is helping steer the Nuggets through the fits of their early-season turbulence.
If Jeff’s history is scattered throughout the league, highlighted by stops in Cleveland and most recently, Brooklyn, then JaMychal’s identity was forged in one place: Memphis.
Long before JaMychal had established himself as a trustworthy big man in Los Angeles, he had to cut his teeth with the Grizzlies. The Grindhouse, as Memphis’ arena came to be known, was his classroom, and Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Marc Gasol and Carter were his professors.
“I came in through the back door with my 10-day contract,” JaMychal said of his unheralded start during the 2014-’15 season. “They kept me in the gym, kept me working.”
Randolph, whom Green still affectionately refers to as “Big bro,” took him under his wing. A below-the-rim bruiser who had to scrap his way to NBA success, Randolph might’ve been the perfect role model for Green. He, Gasol, Conley, Allen and Carter were the embodiment of unselfish, team-first basketball on the court and professionals off of it.
“They were stand-up guys, for real,” Green said. “They showed you how to move.”
Naturally, Green is a product of where he came from.
“What I took from them – and what I take, it goes everywhere with me – is just that grit and that grind,” Green said. “Grit and grind, that era started here with Tony Allen saying that. I feel like I live it. I just take it everywhere with me. That grit-and-grind will never die in me.”
Austin Rivers has never had a typical father-son relationship with his dad, Doc. When he got traded to the Clippers in 2015, making NBA history as the first son to play for his father, Doc was always more coach than dad.
Forced to grow up quickly and prove there wasn’t nepotism at play, Austin turned to long-time NBA veteran Jamal Crawford when he needed advice. At that point, Crawford was in his 15th season in the NBA.
The guidance he gave Rivers stuck with him, and eventually trickled into the ears of one of Denver’s cornerstones.
“Just to play with pace but changing speeds, letting the game come to you,” Rivers said. “Patience, trusting yourself, things I try to tell the young guys. Michael (Porter Jr.), right now, is obviously trying to figure it out.”
Rivers, who admits he’s still searching for how to approach his own ever-evolving role, said Porter is his project.
“That’s who I mainly work on,” he said.
Even as the two have become close, Rivers is smart enough not to guess what Porter is thinking. Is Porter’s new contract getting to him? Is the pressure to perform weighing him down? Rivers isn’t going to say, but he is going to reinforce Crawford’s mantra: patience.
Sitting along the baseline at a recent shootaround, Rivers couldn’t help but laugh at the current state of sports media, which is the same reason he’s taking the long-view on Porter’s struggles.
“It’s the funniest thing to me,” he said. “I see ESPN power rankings. After six games?”
After every Nuggets game, Malone has at least one, if not several, text messages waiting to be read. They’re inevitably from his father, long-time NBA coach Brendan Malone, whose path cut through the Bad Boy Pistons and then the ‘90s Knicks, among others.
To the younger Malone, the messages are invaluable not only because of who they’re from but because they represent honest criticism. It’s an accountability that’s sometimes hard to come by in the NBA.
“My father, by far, had the biggest impact and the guy that is constantly in my ear, challenging me,” Malone said.
But having been around the NBA for decades, Malone has a catalogue of influences that molded his philosophies and shaped his messages. Among them: former head coaches Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Brown, Lenny Wilkens and Monty Williams.
Malone said Van Gundy had a “profound” influence on him, while Brown instilled in him a defensive ethos. It was in Cleveland, Malone said, where he saw how Brown handled LeBron James and noted the value of coaching with no ego. The instances and experiences stuck with him.
You don’t have to squint too hard to see traces of Van Gundy in Malone’s humor or bits of Brown in Malone’s dedication to defense.
And if he ever gets too emotional, he’s got one more influence that’s just a YouTube search away. An avid Steelers fan, Malone has long held an affinity for Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, even though they’ve never met.
“I love watching his press conferences,” Malone said.
For years, Tomlin’s been a beacon of poise and, most importantly, success. As a blueprint, Malone could do far worse.
“They started off this season 1-3 and the earth was falling for all Steeler fans across the world,” Malone said. “But Mike Tomlin is the picture of consistency, no matter what’s going on around. It’s the same thing every day, the same message every day.”
The influences and examples that make their way into an NBA locker room can come from anywhere. And the veterans who remember those lessons feel an obligation to pass them along.
“I try to preach and teach the same things that were taught to me once upon a time,” Rivers said.
