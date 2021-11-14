Prayers Answered: Missing Metro Atlanta Toddler Blaise Barnett Reunited With Family

A Georgia mom received the answers to her prayers Thursday, when she was reunited with her abducted 1-yr old son.

Deonna Bray’s son Blaise went missing early Wednesday morning when he was taken along with Deonna’s SUV. The incident happened after someone jumped into Bray’s unlocked SUV and drove off with Blaise sitting in his car seat.

Bray said she left her son inside the parked car around 1 a.m. local time as she and Blaise’s father, Xavier Barnett, unloaded groceries into their apartment in Clarkston, a small Atlanta-area city.

Bray said she estimated Xavier was inside the apartment for only 30 seconds, and in that time someone drove away with their son. The Explorer was not left running, but its keys were in the cupholder, according to the report.

Police found Bray’s 2002 Ford Explorer late Wednesday, but when they tracked down the stolen SUV, Blaise was not inside the vehicle, according to ABC 7 reports.

Wednesday evening, Bray pleaded for her son’s safe return and said she was “covered in emotions.”

“I’ve never been away from him like this where I don’t know where he’s at, so I’m hurt … Bring him back safely and unharmed in the quickest way possible,” she said. I couldn’t sleep,” Bray told reporters at the vigil held at Christ Community AME Church. “It’s hard not having him. It’s the longest time we’ve been without him, without knowing where he’s at.”

Nearly 36 hours later, as family and friends gathered with Bray to pray for her baby’s safe return, a Clarkston woman called police to report she’d spotted Blaise Thursday inside of a car in her driveway and had brought him inside her home, according to ABC 7.

“She took the baby inside her home. When officers arrived, they met with paramedics who performed [a] medical check on baby Blaise,” Sgt. Dustin Bulcher of the Clarkston Police told WSB-TV.

Blaise was declared healthy after being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. He was then reunited with his parents safely.

Bray told Good Morning America she “instantly started crying” when she learned Blaise was safe. “A rush of happiness,” she added. “I was speechless.”

“He was like, ‘we got him,’ and I was like, ‘you got him?’ And everybody was just like screaming. I started crying. I just knew, now I know my baby is safe.”

Deonna Bray publicly thanked her community and village of friends and family members for their support. “Everybody’s willing to go above and beyond to find him. It does mean a lot,” she said.

“He’s safe now. He’s home,” Bray told Channel 2. “That’s all I wanted.”

According to the AJC, the case remains active and is currently under investigation.

Watch Deonna Bray’s “Good Morning America” interview below: