Prayers Answered: Missing Metro Atlanta Toddler Blaise Barnett Reunited With Family
A Georgia mom received the answers to her prayers Thursday, when she was reunited with her abducted 1-yr old son.
Deonna Bray’s son Blaise went missing early Wednesday morning when he was taken along with Deonna’s SUV. The incident happened after someone jumped into Bray’s unlocked SUV and drove off with Blaise sitting in his car seat.
Bray said she left her son inside the parked car around 1 a.m. local time as she and Blaise’s father, Xavier Barnett, unloaded groceries into their apartment in Clarkston, a small Atlanta-area city.
Bray said she estimated Xavier was inside the apartment for only 30 seconds, and in that time someone drove away with their son. The Explorer was not left running, but its keys were in the cupholder, according to the report.
Police found Bray’s 2002 Ford Explorer late Wednesday, but when they tracked down the stolen SUV, Blaise was not inside the vehicle, according to ABC 7 reports.
Wednesday evening, Bray pleaded for her son’s safe return and said she was “covered in emotions.”
“I’ve never been away from him like this where I don’t know where he’s at, so I’m hurt … Bring him back safely and unharmed in the quickest way possible,” she said.
I couldn’t sleep,” Bray told reporters at the vigil held at Christ Community AME Church. “It’s hard not having him. It’s the longest time we’ve been without him, without knowing where he’s at.”
Nearly 36 hours later, as family and friends gathered with Bray to pray for her baby’s safe return, a Clarkston woman called police to report she’d spotted Blaise Thursday inside of a car in her driveway and had brought him inside her home, according to ABC 7.
“She took the baby inside her home. When officers arrived, they met with paramedics who performed [a] medical check on baby Blaise,” Sgt. Dustin Bulcher of the Clarkston Police told WSB-TV.
Blaise was declared healthy after being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. He was then reunited with his parents safely.
Bray told Good Morning America she “instantly started crying” when she learned Blaise was safe. “A rush of happiness,” she added. “I was speechless.”
“He was like, ‘we got him,’ and I was like, ‘you got him?’ And everybody was just like screaming. I started crying. I just knew, now I know my baby is safe.”
Deonna Bray publicly thanked her community and village of friends and family members for their support. “Everybody’s willing to go above and beyond to find him. It does mean a lot,” she said.
“He’s safe now. He’s home,” Bray told Channel 2. “That’s all I wanted.”
According to the AJC, the case remains active and is currently under investigation.
Watch Deonna Bray’s “Good Morning America” interview below:
Taylor Swift Reunites With BFF Selena Gomez Backstage At ‘SNL’ Before Epic Performance — Watch
BFFs for life! Selena Gomez was at NBC studios to support Taylor Swift before her epic 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well.’
Taylor Swift, 31, reunited with her BFF Selena Gomez, 29, before her 10-minute long performance of “All Too Well”! The 1989 singer shared a cute TikTok video filmed behind-the-scenes in a dressing room on Saturday, Nov. 13, revealing that Selena was with her. Taylor opened the short dubbed audio clip mouthing the words, “My bestie…is a bad b—-,” as she panned over to a giggling Selena (also in reaction to the taped audio). The pair sat on a brown leather couch backstage, positioned in front of a famed wall filled with signed photos from all the artists to perform over the years.
@taylorswift
OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok
“OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok,” she simply captioned the post. Taylor appeared to be rocking a different outfit than the one she performed in, sporting a sweetheart neck black bodysuit with a high waisted camel skirt. The blonde kept her hair sleek and loosely curled, adding a dash of color with her signature red lip. Selena kept cozy in a chunky knit cream sweater, sporting a sleek, straight bob and light, illuminated makeup.
Several other friends of Taylor were spotted heading into Studio 8H ahead of the show, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor Joy, and ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner.
The two A-Listers struck up a friendship as teens way back in 2008, when they met through the Jonas Brothers: Selena dated Nick Jonas for a spell, while Taylor was notoriously involved with Joe (who later dumped her in a :27 second phone call). Although the romances are ancient history, the gals stayed close friends — with Selena revealing she talked to Taylor daily in 2009. “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift! If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers,” she said at the time. “Because of her, I haven’t lost faith. We literally talk every day,” Sel added.
Selena and Taylor performed on-stage together for the first time in 2011, and again in 2014 during the 1989 World Tour (opting to duet on Selena’s sexy hit “Good For You”). The Wizards Of Waverley Place alum later appeared in Tay’s 2014 video for “Bad Blood” — largely believed to be about Tay’s past feud with Katy Perry.
“It’s been the longest one [friendship] I think either of us had really,” Selena said of Taylor that same year. “Both of us have kind of struck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships.”
Taylor has shown the love right back at Selena over the years — including praise for her album Rare. “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph. I love you @selenagomez,” she said about “Lose You To Love Me” — inspired by Selena’s emotional split from Justin Bieber.
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey: ‘Too Much Of Anything Can Ruin The Process’
Nick Cannon is giving fans an update on his celibacy journey just a few months after revealing he was working on staying celibate until 2022.
On Thursday, November 11, the Masked Singer host opened up about his journey with Nischelle Turner on Entertainment Tonight, where he acted as a guest host. During his time on the program, he spoke all about being a father of seven, his celibacy journey, and his plans for future relationships.
As you’ll recall, back in June–just days after Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion–he fathered a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. The comedian also has 4-year-old Golden and 10-months-old Powerful with ex Britanny Bell. And, of course, Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey share 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
Following his string of due dates with different women that were too-close-for-comfort, Nick revealed that he wants to be celibate until 2022, following some advice from his therapist. Now, he’s opening up about his progress, revealing that he has “actually been doing really well.”
The TV personality said he practiced celibacy in the past to prove he is not addicted to certain things, and he said, “too much of anything can ruin the process.” He went on to say his biggest motivation for staying celibate is to ensure he has time to focus on work and spending time with his children.
During his appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Cannon also addressed his comment to Andy Cohen when he was a guest on The Nick Cannon Show. The two were playing a game of “Plead The Fifth” game when Nick said that his “favorite baby mama is the next one,” sending the internet into a complete frenzy.
On ET, the Wild ‘N Out creator explained that he was joking, saying, “Everyone knows I’m crazy, everyone knows I say things that will get me in trouble.” He went on to say the point of the game is not to “plead the fifth” and say something that throws people off.
It looks like Nick Cannon won’t have a problem staying celibate for another month and a half. As for 2022…no word on his plans just yet.
