Readers and Writers: Graywolf’s Fiona McCrae leaving the press with ‘literary gas in the tank’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In 2016, legendary former Vikings coach Bud Grant gazed out in awe at U.S. Bank Stadium, then in its first season. But he also looked to the future.

“This will be the best one until the one in Los Angeles,” Grant said.

The one in Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium, actually is in suburban Inglewood. It opened last year but no fans could attend due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they have come out in droves this season to the luxurious new venue, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and Vikings fans might take it over on Sunday.

The Vikings will make their first visit to 70,000-seat SoFi, which at a cost of $5 billion is the most expensive stadium ever built, to face the Chargers. In December 2019, the Vikings beat the Chargers 39-10 at Dignity Health Sports Park, their temporary and tiny stadium in Carson, and the bulk of the 25,446 fans on hand were there for the Vikings.

“I would say it was 80 to 90 percent purple everywhere,” said Rich Young, a Miami resident but a Woodbury native and avid Vikings fan who attended that game and will be on hand for Sunday’s game. “But the Chargers are a lot better now, so if I were a gambling man, which I am, I’d say it will be at least 50-50 on Sunday and I’d even push it to 60 percent Vikings fans. It should feel like somewhat of a home game.”

Vikings fans will see a few similarities to U.S. Bank Stadium, which cost $1.1 billion to build and was designed by HKS Architects, the same firm that did SoFi Stadium. The most noticeable similarity is the use of ethylene tetraflouroethylene (ETFE), a fluorine-based clear plastic that covers half the roof at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In a 2016 interview with the Pioneer Press, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the impetus behind the building of SoFi, said he got some inspiration after visiting U.S. Bank Stadium on how ETFE was used there. And the entire roof at SoFi Stadium is made of ETFE.

On Friday, the Pioneer Press was given a tour of SoFi Stadium, and differences between the stadiums became clear immediately. There are no palm trees at U.S. Bank Stadium. And the views from parts of SoFi are hard to beat.

“Here we are, we’re sitting here in a stadium in the heart of Los Angeles and you can see the Hollywood sign, you can see Malibu, the Santa Monica Mountains, you can see Catalina Island,” said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, who conducted the tour along with Kristi Mexia, senior director and head of corporate communications for the company. “What’s more Los Angeles? The story is what Stan Kroenke has created and delivered here. For Los Angeles, you had to do something special, and that’s SoFi Stadium.”

Kroenke, the stadium’s owner and developer, bought land in 2014 at Hollywood Park, which once was used as a horse racing track, and moved the Rams out West from St. Louis after the 2015 season. The stadium originally was to have opened in 2019 but delays pushed it back to 2020.

Super Bowl LV originally was awarded to SoFi Stadium for February 2021. But that later was changed, and Super Bowl LVI will be held at the new venue on Feb. 13, 2022.

The stadium already has hosted some big events, including two recent Rolling Stones concerts, which featured Mick Jagger raving about the venue. In addition to the Super Bowl, on the docket for the future are the College Football Playoff national championship game in February 2023 and Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

What immediately jumps out is the sheer size of the stadium and the Hollywood Park complex. Hollywood Park is 300 acres and also features 25 acres of park space, including a lake, the 6,000-seat YouTube theater and NFL Media headquarters. It eventually will feature a hotel, more than 300 residences, 300,000 feet of retail space and the new Los Angeles Clippers arena, scheduled to open in 2024.

“What Stan is building here is truly a city within a city,” Gannon said.

SoFi Stadium takes up about 40 acres of Hollywood Park. At more than 3.1 million square feet, it is the largest stadium in the NFL.

“The size of it, it’s huge,” said Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil, who played last season for the Chargers.

Gannon, though, said SoFi Stadium also is intimate. He noted that the closest seats are the equivalent of 20 rows from the field, which is the nearest of any NFL stadium.

Asked to name what he considered the most unique aspect of the stadium, Gannon can’t come up with just one thing. He starts out by talking about how the NFL classifies it as an outdoor stadium since, while there is a clear roof over the field, the sides are open above the stands.

“I think certainly the indoor-outdoor nature is unique to Los Angeles,” he said. “I think the roof, the scale of the roof, I think the architecture of the roof, the thoughtfulness of the design, and then the LED system on the roof that lights up. The landscaping around the building is incredible.”

The roof, with the ETFE panels, lets in lots of natural light, and gives the feeling that the game is being played in an outdoor stadium without a covering. But Gannon said the ETFE provides an element of protection from the sun, which can keep temperatures down in the stands and on the field, sometimes by about 10 degrees. So with temperatures forecast Sunday to be in the 80s, it might not feel that hot underneath the roof.

The architecture of the roof includes a metal skin that goes over the structure. At night, it is illuminated with LED lighting and includes messages such as, “Los Angeles, Host of Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium.”

Then there’s the videoboard, which stretches across both ends of the stadium underneath the roof. It is the largest one ever created in sports, weighing 2.2 million pounds and featuring 70,000 square feet of digital LED. It’s largest panel is 40 feet tall.

“Anywhere you are in the building, you can engage the board, whether you’re sitting down low and looking at the inside of the far board or you’re sitting up higher in the seating bowl and being able to look directly on,” Gannon said. “It really complements what’s going on on the field of play. The positive feedback on that has been incredible. … That’s a three-story building hanging in the air.”

The stadium includes about 13,000 premium seats, which have clubs that support the seats. For those who want to sit there, it’s not cheap. Young, who on Sunday will attend his 113th straight Vikings home or road regular-season game in which fans are allowed, said he paid about $600 for a club-level seat on the 200 level, which is face value.

The stadium is outfitted with the latest in Wifi technology for fans. There are multiple food options available, including unique choices such as kale and gem salad, jalapeno cheddar sausage and vegan ice cream. A premium beer costs $15, a bottle of water $5 — and a sign advertised what must be quite an elite caramel apple going for $20.

For those in the area who can’t make it to a game, tours are available at SoFi throughout the week. They range in price from $25 to $40.

No players on the Vikings’ current roster have played a game at SoFi Stadium in front of fans. But in addition to Vigil, seven others who should suit up Sunday played there last season. Defensive end Everson Griffen and safety Xavier Woods were both with Dallas when the Cowboys faced the Rams in the first game at the stadium on Sept. 13, 2020.

“It was empty,” Woods said. “It was pretty big, though. … I looked at it like, ‘This is pretty good.’ ”

Also playing in the stadium against the Rams last season were center Mason Cole with Arizona and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson with the New York Giants. Playing against the Chargers were wide receiver Dede Westbrook with Jacksonville and tight end Luke Stocker with Atlanta. And with the New York Jets, tight end Chris Herndon faced both the Rams and the Chargers, and scored a touchdown against the Chargers.

“It’s a beautiful stadium,” Vigil said. “The sun comes through on one side. … It was cool playing there. … Hopefully, they’ll get a good crowd out there (Sunday) …. Hopefully, we’ll get a bunch of Vikings fans.”

Arizona tight end Maxx Williams, a Waconia native and former University of Minnesota star, has played at SoFi Stadium twice. The Cardinals faced the Rams there last year in front of no fans but Williams got the full feel for the venue in Week 4 this season against the Rams.

“From the moment you’re pulling up, it’s crazy how beautiful the stadium is from the outside to the inside,” said Williams, who caught five passes for 66 yards in the 37-20 win over the Rams on Oct. 3 but since has been lost for the season due to a knee injury. “I think it’s really a unique style, and I think the people that built it did an unbelievable job. That stadium might compete to be the loudest in the NFL.

“And because it’s just a mammoth stadium, all those people are on top of you, looking down on you. It was actually a real fun environment to play a game. I thought it was a dome at first, but once you’re inside you realize it’s open air.”

Williams also has played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“You can’t compare them because the Minnesota one is gorgeous but SoFi is just such a massive stadium,” Williams said. “It’s like a compound.”

There have been a few complaints from opponents of the Rams and Chargers. Before he resigned as Las Vegas coach on Oct. 11, Jon Gruden grumbled about the visitors’ locker room after the Raiders lost to the Chargers 28-14 on Oct. 4.

“The locker room here is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen,” Gruden said. “You can’t see anybody. It’s like a maze. So, you know, whoever contorted this visiting locker room, I’d like to meet this guy and see what his, um, what his idea was.”

The visitors’ locker room is indeed like a maze. It has about 100 stalls, placed in various sections, and it was constructed so it can be divided into two locker rooms. There’s another locker room that also can be divided into two. So if SoFi Stadium ever hosts a Final Four, that’s four locker rooms readily available.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer never has been to SoFi Stadium. When asked about the Vikings’ impeding visit, he brought up the locker room.

“I’ve heard that the visiting locker rooms are a mess,” he said. “A bunch of little sections that you can’t really bring the team up (for a full-squad meeting).”

Zimmer, though, did mention one thing that could make up for that in his team’s first trip to SoFi Stadium.

“I do expect a lot of Vikings fans to be there,” he said.