Rem Pitlick’s hat trick paces Wild to win over Kraken

SEATTLE — Wild winger Rem Pitlick didn’t get to play the Seattle Kraken a couple of weeks ago. After assisting on Matt Dumba’s game-winner during an Oct. 26 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 24-year-old Pitlick tested positive for COVID the following day.

That put him out of commission for a week and a half as he waited out the league’s COVID protocol. He couldn’t do much during that stretch except watch the Wild from afar. Imagine the frustration of making an impact, then immediately being forced to sit out.

Well, a couple of weeks later, Pitlick finally got his chance to play at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and my oh my did he make the most of it. After scoring the first goal of his NHL career, Pitlick decided that wasn’t good enough, completing a hat trick to lift the Wild to a 4-2 win.

The night was something out of a movie script with Pitlick as the star and Ryan Hartman as a candidate for best supporting actor.

That’s because every time Pitlick scored a goal, Hartman was right next to him tallying the primary assist. Honestly, without Hartman making hustle play after hustle play throughout the game, Pitlick might not have scored at all.

The first goal of the night featured Hartman racing into the offensive zone to retrieve a puck, then flinging a perfect pass to Pitlick, who got enough on his redirection to make it 1-0.

The second goal of the night featured another incredible play by Hartman, who sprung Pitlick for a breakaway, while simultaneously upending Kraken winger Jared McCann with a big hit in the neutral zone. With the puck on his tape, Pitlick did the rest, beating goaltender Philipp Grubauer with some fancy stick work to push the lead to 2-0.

The third goal of the night was a similar story as Hartman delivered another perfect pass to spring Pitlick into the offensive zone. He used the same exact move in front to make it 3-0, completing his hat trick in the process.

That was more than enough for the Wild, and while the Kraken netted a couple goals down the stretch, nothing was going to spoil Pitlick’s memorable night.