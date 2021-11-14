Connect with us

Rem Pitlick's hat trick paces Wild to win over Kraken

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Rem Pitlick's hat trick paces Wild to win over Kraken
SEATTLE — Wild winger Rem Pitlick didn’t get to play the Seattle Kraken a couple of weeks ago. After assisting on Matt Dumba’s game-winner during an Oct. 26 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 24-year-old Pitlick tested positive for COVID the following day.

That put him out of commission for a week and a half as he waited out the league’s COVID protocol. He couldn’t do much during that stretch except watch the Wild from afar. Imagine the frustration of making an impact, then immediately being forced to sit out.

Well, a couple of weeks later, Pitlick finally got his chance to play at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and my oh my did he make the most of it. After scoring the first goal of his NHL career, Pitlick decided that wasn’t good enough, completing a hat trick to lift the Wild to a 4-2 win.

The night was something out of a movie script with Pitlick as the star and Ryan Hartman as a candidate for best supporting actor.

That’s because every time Pitlick scored a goal, Hartman was right next to him tallying the primary assist. Honestly, without Hartman making hustle play after hustle play throughout the game, Pitlick might not have scored at all.

The first goal of the night featured Hartman racing into the offensive zone to retrieve a puck, then flinging a perfect pass to Pitlick, who got enough on his redirection to make it 1-0.

The second goal of the night featured another incredible play by Hartman, who sprung Pitlick for a breakaway, while simultaneously upending Kraken winger Jared McCann with a big hit in the neutral zone. With the puck on his tape, Pitlick did the rest, beating goaltender Philipp Grubauer with some fancy stick work to push the lead to 2-0.

The third goal of the night was a similar story as Hartman delivered another perfect pass to spring Pitlick into the offensive zone. He used the same exact move in front to make it 3-0, completing his hat trick in the process.

That was more than enough for the Wild, and while the Kraken netted a couple goals down the stretch, nothing was going to spoil Pitlick’s memorable night.

Harwood, Jones lead Catholic Memorial to Div. 2 state semifinals

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Harwood, Jones lead Catholic Memorial to Div. 2 state semifinals
WEST ROXBURY — If they are lucky, opponents of Catholic Memorial may stop either one of the Knights’ talented running backs, Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones. Shutting down both seems like an improbable task.

But in Saturday’s Div. 2 quarterfinal against Reading, both Harwood and Jones made big plays early, and the result was a 47-13 win.

With the victory, CM improves to 9-0, and advances to the Div. 2 semifinals, where the Knights will play Marshfield. Reading falls to 9-1.

“It gives us a one-two punch,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “When you get two good kids like that, and the kids we have at receiver, I wouldn’t want to try to defend us.”

Reading knows how difficult it is. Harwood ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and also had a 24-yard touchdown reception. All three scoring plays came in a first quarter where CM built up a 28-7 lead. Jones had 171 yards and a touchdown — also in the first quarter — on 14 carries. CM quarterback JC Petrongolo completed 13-of-20 passes for 151 yards and two scores.

Even kicker Jack Sokol got in on the act, with field goals of 22 and 47 yards.

On the other side of the ball, CM had to defend Reading’s star quarterback, James Murphy. The junior completed 19-of-34 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, but coverage from Knights cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Maxwell Tucker was sticky.

“This kid’s very good,’ DiBiaso said of Murphy. “He’s as good a high school quarterback that I’ve seen. I mean, he’s good. His dad was a pro player. He’s a good player.”

Tucker and Marshall liked having to face someone of Murphy’s caliber.

“Of course. We love getting our hands on the ball,” Marshall said. “It’s better than a team that just runs all the time.”

“We usually don’t get thrown at during the season,” Tucker said. “This is our first time getting thrown at a few times during the game. But … we did not let anything happen to our side.”

CM jumped out early, as Harwood found a hole and ran 59 yards for a touchdown on the first Knights possession. On the next one, Petrongolo hit Harwood over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown, and it was quickly 14-0.

Reading battled back when Murphy hit Ryan Strout for a 79-yard touchdown. Again, though, Harwood had an answer, this time rolling out a 42-yard touchdown run.

When Jones followed with a powerful, 8-yard touchdown run, it was 28-7 Knights, with 1:39 still left in the first quarter.

Although Murphy had another touchdown pass before the half, a 25-yarder to Patrick DuRoss, that was the last of the Rockets’ scoring, and Sokol had a 22-yard field goal to give CM a 31-13 halftime edge.

Harwood was asked what he knows about Marshfield, which is coming off a big win over Lincoln-Sudbury.

“The only thing I really know is they had a great game against the Prep (St. John’s Prep beat the Rams, 47-42, in the first week of the regular season),” Harwood said. “It was a very good game. So, we’re going to go in this week locked in, prepared, on to next week. Hopefully, we can beat them.”

Keeler: After another Air Force loss, CSU Rams alums left Canvas Stadium early Saturday. Some aren't coming back. "Why spend the money?"

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Keeler: After another Air Force loss, CSU Rams alums left Canvas Stadium early Saturday. Some aren't coming back. "Why spend the money?"
FORT COLLINS — As the stream to the exits at Canvas Stadium became a green and gold avalanche, Rams alum Jeff Mehl and his son Boston up in Section 239 had this exchange:

“Hey Boston, what did you think of the game right now?”

“Great!”

Dad looked at scoreboard.

Air Force 35, CSU 21, it read.

Dad looked back, incredulously, at his son.

Then he laughed.

“No, seriously, what do think of the game?”

“The score?” Boston countered. “Or the atmosphere?

“Everything.”

Avalanche pounds Sharks 6-2, improve to 2-0 without Nathan MacKinnon

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Avalanche pounds Sharks 6-2, improve to 2-0 without Nathan MacKinnon
Save for the first five-plus minutes, the Avalanche on Saturday night was again dominant for the second consecutive game at Ball Arena.

The San Jose Sharks produced the first eight shots and gained the early lead just 3:17 in before Colorado found its rhythm and put four consecutive shots behind goalie Adin Hill.

The result was a 6-2 Avalanche victory, much like Thursday’s 7-1 rout over the Vancouver Canucks, and capped an impressive sweep of the two-game homestand.

The Avs, who were without injured top-line center Nathan MacKinnon for the second straight game, got multiple-point performances from second-line center Nazem Kadri (goal, two assists) and defenseman Sam Girard (three assists, empty-net goal). They also scored in all three situations — even strength, the power play, and penalty kill — and goalie Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves to improve to 6-4.

Kadri became the team scoring leader and defenseman Devon Toews (power play), rookie forward Alex Newhook, and versatile right winger Logan O’Connor (shorthanded) also scored.

O’Connor immediately stepped in to play on the top line after J.T. Compher left with an injury early in the second period, before Andre Burakovsky played that role in the third and made it 5-2 just 1:11 after San Jose got within 4-2 midway through the final frame.

Girard completed his four-point night with an empty-net goal.

The Avs (6-5-1) have points in five of their last six games. But it didn’t appear they would get any early against the Sharks, who scored on their fifth shot and led 1-0 before the Avs finally produced a shot 5:54 into the game.

Colorado scored four straight goals to take a 4-1 lead into the third period. Toews tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:10 of the first period and Kadri capped an excellent passing play by Jack Johnson and Valeri Nichushkin to give the Avs a 2-1 lead just 3:45 later.

Kadri also assisted on Toews’ goal to extend his points streak to six-straight games, a stretch where he has three goals and seven assists.

The Avs scored two more goals in less than four minutes midway through the second period. Newhook struck at 12:38 and Logan O’Connor at 15:33. Newhook capped a great behind-the-net feed from Girard for his first NHL regular-season goal (he scored once in the playoffs last season) and O’Connor made it 4-1 with a shorthanded breakaway.

Footnotes. Avs rookie defenseman Bo Byram was scratched with a head injury, stemming from being elbowed to the face by Vancouver’s Bo Horvat in Thursday’s 7-1 win over the Canucks. Byram, who was limited to just 19 games last season because of multiple concussions, was feeling good Friday and completed a full practice. But Bednar said he wasn’t feeling well Saturday morning. Byram entered Saturday tied for third in NHL rookie scoring, with eight points (three goals) in 11 games. … Colorado claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The 25-year-old played in 102 NHL games with the Flyers, including seven this season. He appeared in a career-high 50 games last season, producing three goals and 12 points. The Canadian from Alberta was a second-round draft pick (48th overall) by the Flyers in 2014. Aube-Kubel is in the final year of a contract with the $1.075 million annual cap hit. He is a pending restricted free agent next summer.

