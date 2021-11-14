Celebrities
REPORT: Lala Kent and Randall Are Struggling to Co-Parent Amid Split as Pump Rules Star Shares Cryptic Posts
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are reportedly at odds when it comes to co-parenting their 7-month old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.
Less than a month after the Vanderpump Rules couple called it quits amid rumors of Randall’s alleged infidelity, an insider claims Lala is doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to their child
“There isn’t much co-parenting going on at the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly on November 10. “She’s a full-on single mom taking care of Ocean, at least for now until they have a co-parenting schedule in place.”
According to the insider, Randall, who also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, has been working a lot, which has led to Lala “predominately taking care of Ocean.” However, according to Randall’s attorney, he’s actually cut back his professional responsibilities.
“They’re both focusing on Ocean and they’re working together on co-parenting,” Randall’s lawyer, Benjamin Valencia II, explained. “Randall has absolutely been co-parenting with Lala since the split. He hasn’t left Los Angeles County since the split and has been available to Ocean 24/7 at all times and has even gone as far as restricting his work hours to be available.”
Meanwhile, a second source said Lala and Randall are in the “midst of figuring out” a co-parenting plan for Ocean.
“It’s a private matter but they’re hoping to figure out some sort of schedule that works well both for them,” the insider stated. “Randall and Lala’s focus right now is on Ocean and making sure she’s taken care of and that both of her parents are in her life no matter what.”
In other Lala Kent news, the Pump Rules star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, following the sharing of the Us Weekly report, and shared a couple of cryptic posts, the first of which featured a quote from poet Edgar Albert Guest.
“When things go wrong, as they sometimes will, when the road you’re trudging seems all up hill, when the funds are low and debts are high, and you want to smile but have to sigh,” the message read.
It also said, “when [she] might have won if [she’d] stuck it out, don’t give up though the pace seems slow,” and ended with a statement of encouragement.
“So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit, it’s when things seem worst that you mustn’t quit,” the quote concluded.
In a second, even more telling post, Lala wrote, “What’s done in the dark, will always come to the light.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Tay Dome: 5 Things To Know About Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée
Tay Dome is soon to be Mrs. Lautner! Learn more about ‘Twilight’ stars’ fiancée after his romantic Nov. 11 proposal.
Taylor Lautner is soon to be a married man! The Twilight star proposed to his his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24, on Nov. 11. Both the actor and influencer shared photos of the ultra-romantic moment to Instagram, which was complete with rose petals, plenty of candles and even a red light-up sign that read “Lautner” (soon to be Tay’s last name).
“11.11.2021…And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Taylor wrote on Nov. 13, sharing two intimate photos of the proposal. His new fiancée also took to social media sharing just one of the images, adding, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”
The pair originally met through Taylor’s younger sister Makena Lautner back in 2018, making their relationship IG official in the fall of that year. The two have been public about sharing their romance since, including the engagement.
Learn more about the future Mrs. Lautner right here!
She’s a registered nurse
While Tay has a major Instagram following, that’s not her only career! She also studied nursing at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, graduating in Dec. 2019. Tay proudly posed with her friend Marissa Civale as the two sported their ceremonial gowns. “Okay last post from graduation (maybe hehe),” she began. “Want to give a special thank you to my cutie little BFF @mar_sus ! I have been so lucky to not only have you as a friend, but also getting to go through the roller coaster of Nursing School with you. I can always count on you to understand how I’m feeling & it has been so nice to have a built in study partner. I can not wait to see the nurse you become!!” Tay wrote at the time.
She also paid tribute to her fellow healthcare professionals during Nurses Week in May 2021. She was all-smiles in a pair of navy blue scrubs, also sharing the reality of the job wearing personal protection equipment in other photos due to COVID-19. “It is officially Nurse’s Week!!…Shout out to all the men and women who have dedicated their careers to helping others, I am so honored to work along side you! If you know a nurse show them a little extra love this week,” she wrote at the time. “To my fellow nurses, I know you don’t hear it enough so, THANK YOU! Thank you for all you have given, your drive to keep going, and your heart of gold. You are so valued by myself and many, many others,” she also said.
She’s an influencer
Tay shares her fashion and lifestyle content with her 157,000 followers on Instagram. Back in May, she gave followers a look at her high-low style by mixing a Coach Tabby bag in coral with a Forever 21 ribbed white turtleneck, and straight leg jeans by Madewell. She finished the look with a pair of Sam Edelman booties. “details,” she simply captioned the picture.
Several of her other posts show her partnerships, including ones with FLO vitamins, Too Faced Cosmetics, Revive Super Foods, and Lull mattresses.
Beyond her Instagram account, Tay also creates content on YouTube where she has nearly 10,000 subscribers.
She loves dogs
Tay calls herself a “dog mama” right in her social media bios — and has a whole second account dedicated to her pooches Remi and Lily. “just two sisters taking on the world,” their IG bio reads.
She’s a California native
Tay was born in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 1997. She has resided in the SoCal region her whole life, seemingly having grown up in the Malibu area. “This place. A place where I have some of my first memories, to some of my favorite memories. From having the ocean as my papa’s backyard, to date nights with the man of my dreams. This place has given me some of the most amazing memories that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she wrote in 2018 during the Malibu wildfires.
She loves to travel
Tay’s social media accounts are filled with travel related posts. She snapped a pic on a plane of her passport cover back in 2018 that read, “To Travel Is To Live” — seemingly words that she lives by. “Oh the places we’ll go,” she wrote. Other spots she’s posted from include Palm Springs, San Diego, London, and New Orleans, just to name a few. On her YouTube account, she’s also documented trips to Chicago and Napa Valley.
Celebrities
Kenya Moore Supports A NeNe Leakes #RHOA Return, But What Does Andy Cohen Think?
Could Nene Leakes be making her return to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta?!
Let’s not forget Nene Leakes called it quits and walked away from the franchise show in the middle of the Season 12 reunion. Now, she’s speaking out and stated that she would be okay with returning to the show.
At the time she confirmed she would not be participating in Season 13, the 53-year-old recent widow had burned nearly every bridge imaginable.
To Nene’s defense she was dealing with a lot of things at once. Her late husband, Gregg Leakes, was battling cancer and she was his sole caretaker. This also resulted in her lashing out at cast and crew members.
But time has past and Nene Leakes is now a new woman ready to reclaim her title on the show and hold the peach that she deserves.
However, getting back on the show might take some heartfelt apologies to Andy and Bravo. At the time of her exit from the show Leakes publicly trashed Andy and Bravo and encouraged viewers to boycott RHOA, and – in one Twitter rant – called both Cohen and the network “racist.”
Just recently she appeared on an episode of The Real, was asked about the topic of a potential comeback.
“I would return to the show. I’m OK with returning to the show. As long as we can work through a few things, I’m happy to return to the show. And besides,” she added, “I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they ‘confirmed’ on the show.” She made sure to gesture a dramatic eye roll.”
Surprisingly, Kenya Moore is in favor of Nene Leakes making a comeback too. According to Page Six if Kenya Moore could give Nene Leakes her peach back she would.
“I do think that she has a very interesting story to tell now, especially with the unfortunate passing of her husband [Gregg Leakes],” Moore, 50, exclusively told Page Six in a new interview.”
If it were up to her fans, they would say, ‘Absolutely yes, bring her back.’ She was a viable cast member for many, many years,” said Kenya Moore. “[She’s] one of the OGs and you can’t take that away from the franchise.”
This says a lot coming from Kenya and their many years of beefing.
What exactly would it take for Nene to come back, she stated that Cohen somehow owed her.
“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time,” she said, adding that she had a lot of love for his 2-year-old son, Benjamin.
She also made it point to say that she “helped pay for his baby shower” back in January of 2019. She told The Real that once she and Andy “have a sit-down and talk,” they’ll be “off to the races.”
So who knows! Maybe the two can make up and be friends again and fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can see Nene grace their screens again.
Celebrities
Devin Booker’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Basketball Star Dad
Devin Booker may be known as a professional basketball player, but it turns out his parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez, also have impressive careers. Get to know them better here.
Devin Booker, 25, has made quite the impression on the basketball court as part of the Phoenix Suns, and it seems his skill and hard work runs in the family. The athlete’s parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez, led successful careers of their own as they raised him, and have been a huge part of his life. From influencing his love of basketball, to showing him how to build a strong relationship, his folks are definitely a part of his success story.
Find out more about them below!
Devin Booker’s Father Melvin Booker
Like Devin, Melvin spent many years as a professional basketball player. Originally from Mississippi, he became a great player in high school before getting signed to play for the University of Missouri. He was the 1994 Big Eight Player of the Year and after impressing on the court, he was elected to the intercollegiate athletics Hall of Fame at the University of Missouri.
He went on to play in the NBA for the Houston Rockets during the 1995-1996 season and the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors during the 1996-1997 season. He ended up meeting Devin’s mother, Veronica, when he was playing for the Grand Rapids Mackers in the 1995-1996 CBA season. They never married but dated for many years and had Devin, Melvin’s only child, in 1996. Although Veronica would stay with Devin while Melvin traveled to Europe and Asia for games, he would bring Devin to the court in the summers, further peaking his interest in the sport.
After retiring from professional basketball in 2008, Melvin used his time to help Devin prepare for his own career and was hired as an assistant coach to his old high school, Moss Point High School, in 2011.
Devin Booker’s Mother Veronica Gutierrez
Veronica is a Mexican-American and her father was born in Mexico. She reportedly worked as a cosmetologist and already had a son named Davon Wade when she met Devin’s father in her hometown of Grand Rapids. After having Devin in 1996, she was often the one to spend time with him when Melvin traveled in different countries for his professional basketball career. In an interview with Undefeated, Melvin credited her for helping him continue his sport.
“She made it happen. I owe her all the credit for allowing that to happen. Ever since [Devin] was 8 months old, he was coming with me in the summertime. It was special. I was trying to make up for the times I missed when I was gone,” he told the outlet in 2016.
After splitting from Melvin, Veronica went on to have her third child, daughter Mya Powell, who reportedly has chromosome 22 deletion syndrome. Devin and Mya have become very close over the years and he’s often seen sharing sweet moments with her.
REPORT: Lala Kent and Randall Are Struggling to Co-Parent Amid Split as Pump Rules Star Shares Cryptic Posts
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos require fans to show COVID vaccination proof to attend games?
Tay Dome: 5 Things To Know About Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée
Minneapolis hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots man who tried to stop him, then attempts a carjacking
Readers and Writers: Graywolf’s Fiona McCrae leaving the press with ‘literary gas in the tank’
Kenya Moore Supports A NeNe Leakes #RHOA Return, But What Does Andy Cohen Think?
Minneapolis police seek help identifying body of pregnant female
Devin Booker’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Basketball Star Dad
Avalanche claims Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers, adds Bo Byram to injured list following setback
Vikings fans primed to take over luxurious $5 billion SoFi Stadium in first visit
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper