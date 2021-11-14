Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police

It’s hard to say which topic got the most traction in New England the past few days: the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, Cam Newton rejoining the Panthers or Mac Jones being a “dirty player” and now having a bounty on his head courtesy of Brian Burns.

A fourth hot-button subject?

Jones’ jagged performances of late. Of the four issues, this one impacts the Patriots the most going forward.

After showing signs of improvement every game through seven weeks, the quarterback’s play has leveled off a bit. Other words being tossed around are lull, and plateau.

That prompts the question: after going from the national championship game with Alabama, through pre-draft prep, the combine, his Pro Day, OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and the first nine games, has Jones hit the proverbial rookie wall?

Or, have opposing teams simply figured out how to scheme him, with a half a season’s worth of tape at their disposal?

The Herald spoke with Charlie Weis to zero in on an answer.

Even though Weis acknowledged Jones has struggled at times during the past three games, he isn’t buying the rookie wall theory. He also scoffed at the notion defenses have him figured out.

The Patriots’ former offensive coordinator, who was part of three championship teams in the early 2000s, doesn’t know what all the new fuss is about Jones. He thinks the kid is doing just fine, thank you very much.

“Everyone’s waiting for Mac to screw up,” Weis said when reached Thursday, “and I haven’t seen any evidence that’s going to happen.”

Part of his argument is based on the fact the Patriots switch things up week to week, game-planning around opponents. So Jones might throw the football 40 times one week, 20 times the next.

He agreed opposing teams probably have a better book on the Patriots quarterback at this stage, but didn’t give that much credence in terms of causing a problem for the rookie.

“They’ll know the strengths and weaknesses of Mac, they’ll know what they think he does the best, and what weaknesses he has. And they’ll try and attack that accordingly,” said Weis, now a SiriusXM NFL radio analyst. “But that being said, I don’t think very many people are going to be one step ahead of New England or Mac, with where they’re going, because New England is a game-plan team.”

Last week against the Panthers, for instance, it didn’t make sense to go all guns blazing with the passing game against one of the better pass defenses in the league. So the Pats bludgeoned Carolina on the ground.

And while Weis agreed Jones has hit some rough patches, that’s typically how it goes for rookie quarterbacks — even ones as smart as the former Alabama star, who won a national championship and has performed best among his fellow rookie passers.

When comparing him to his four other first-round counterparts — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields — Weis believes Jones is way ahead of the game.

“I watch the games. I’ve seen the lulls or whatever it’s being called, too. Things haven’t been perfect,” he said. “But I’m more concerned with how the games end than how they start.

“To me, as of late, he’s about the only rookie quarterback out there that I see is moving in the right direction. Maybe Justin Fields is starting to move a little bit in the right direction. Trevor Lawrence is moving a little bit in the right direction. The other two guys really aren’t playing. But the only guy who’s really stepping forward is him.”

Weis continued: “I mean, who are we comparing him to? Are we comparing him to Tommy Brady, or are we comparing him to the rest of the rookie class? If you look at it proportionately, which I believe is the correct way of looking at this, he’s the leader in the clubhouse by a mile.”

Nine games into the season, Jones ranks seventh in NFL completion percentage (68.0) and leads all rookies in almost every passing category, including yards (2,135), completions (204) and touchdowns (10).

In recent weeks, the Patriots have benefited from the play of their defense, as well as the running game. But, as Weis pointed out, that’s been the plan all along. That’s how the team is structured.

It’s not a predominantly aerial offense. That was also case in 2001 with Brady.

“Run the ball, play good defense,” said Weis. “The structure’s the same. That’s a more than fair analogy, even though we’re not trying to make that big mistake of trying to make him out to be Tommy. “

When dropping back to pass, Jones has also had to deal with considerable pressure from the pass rush in many of the games. He’s done well working through his reads, and not forcing things. He usually takes the best option available, which many times, has been a dump-off.

That’s evidenced by the fact he’s only completed 11 passes of 20-plus yards in the air. He’s also averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. So while Josh McDaniels has let him open it up a bit and throw the ball downfield a little more, Jones hasn’t been a gunslinger by any means.

And that’s just fine for now, according to Weis.

“Obviously, Josh is an outstanding designer of plays, and play-caller. But I think more than anything else, New England knows how to play to a player’s strengths, and stay away from the weaknesses, and I think they’ve done a nice job of that,” said Weis. “I think Mac’s clearly on the rise. I don’t see him flattening out, because I don’t judge by statistics. I judge by performance in games, especially toward the end of games.”

After struggling mightily in the second quarter of the Chargers game, Jones managed to pick it up in the second half. He was 4-for-4 during a pivotal clock-killing seven minute drive in the fourth quarter to help preserve the win.

“I know all 60 minutes count. But there’s games he’ll throw for 150 yards and you’re delighted because the team played great,” said Weis. “And, unlike a lot of people, New England isn’t really worried about the statistics. They’re worried about the W’s.”

Playing devil’s advocate for a bit, since it’s a passing league, isn’t Jones going to have to do more for the Patriots to make a run to the postseason?

Once again, Weis went back to the Patriots being a game-plan oriented team. Their ability to run the ball, and provide balance is what’s important to success. Not Jones’ ability to heave it 50 times a game.

“I think there are quite a few teams out there who are underachieving because they don’t run the football,” said Weis. “The Buffalo Bills are underachieving because they don’t run the football. The Kansas City Chiefs are underachieving because they don’t run the football. I firmly believe, if you don’t have any form of balance, you might get by during one season, but it won’t last.”

Basically, it comes down to using the resources you have, and for the Patriots, those resources spread out into all three phases of the game. Jones isn’t asked to do any more than he’s capable with the offense.

“Let’s face it. This isn’t the greatest offense in the free world, here,” said Weis. “But the Patriots play complementary football. There have been years where the offense has carried the team.

“There were years Tommy was slinging it all over the place, they were scoring a million points, and that was the strength of the team. But they’re a complementary team. Not enough people play the game that way.”

Weis, however, pointed to the Browns game as being a critical test for the Patriots and for Jones.

Why?

Because with the Browns having an excellent run defense, the game plan should call for Jones to throw the football much more than he has in recent games.

If he struggles, questions about a wall might just be warranted.

Leftover OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr. finally ended all the suspense, and wound up signing with a bit of a surprise team in the L.A. Rams.

The Rams weren’t on many people’s radar for OBJ. We’ll see how it all works out, he joins a talented cast.

The Patriots were in the mix, but it was hard imagining Beckham choosing a team with a rookie quarterback, much less checking his ego at the door.

Many of the players voiced an appreciation for OBJ’s talent, but it was still hard envisioning him changing his spots.

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne wasn’t talking about Beckham specifically, but his words about what flies in Foxboro was telling.

“It’s different if you have a guy wanting the ball, trying to be selfish,” said Bourne, prior to OBJ signing with the Rams. “We try to stay away from that. I definitely try to, man. I think it’s just better results if you have a teamful of guys like that, that are team players, rather than try to get self accolades or whatever it may be.”

Bounty on Mac

Brian Burns milked the Mac Jones leg lock and take-down to ridiculous proportions last week.

Yes, it should have been a penalty and perhaps deserved a fine, although the league saw otherwise, not sanctioning him at all.

But the notion of Burns thinking he deserved an apology, then essentially putting a target on Jones’ head, trying to rile up his fellow defensive ends across the league to exact revenge, is absurd.

It’s embarrassing. After Burns drilled Jones with a blindside hit, the Patriots quarterback, who fumbled on impact, grabbed his leg, but Burns helped make it look worse by trying to twist away. This wasn’t a deliberate attempt to injure. It was Jones trying to prevent Burns from getting the loose ball.

Again, maybe it was worthy of a penalty. Not a throw-him-in-jail type of crime worthy of having the rest of the league go after him.

Loved Weis’ take on the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Burns carrying on, crying and complaining about being beaten up by the Patriots big, bad quarterback.

“We’ve heard people whine before,” he said. “I’m sure there’s no one in the locker room that gives two craps about what Brian Burns says. It was addressed for about five seconds because it happened. Then life moves on.”

More, please

Favorite play from Thursday night’s Dolphins upset of the Ravens?

Well, technically, it wan’t a play, because it was called back for a penalty, but it was an instant classic, for sure.

Tua Tagovailoa‘s red zone pass intended pass for Miami back Myles Gaskin was caught — intercepted might be a better word — by Dolphins guard Robert Hunt. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 330-pound guard then thundered his way into the end zone, flipping and landing on his head as he extended for the goal line.

The trouble was, he was an ineligible receiver. He didn’t report as being eligible to catch a pass. But the moment wasn’t lost.

“Incredible effort,” said coach Brian Flores. “Maybe we’ll put in a play for him.”