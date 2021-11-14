News
Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Terrance Jackson remembers driving down Lake Street in 2002 when he saw police arresting his cousin for driving with an invalid license. When he pulled over and offered to take his cousin’s car home to keep it from being towed, things went badly.
One officer grabbed his hand and bent it back “to try to get me to react,” Jackson said. When his shoe came off as he was being restrained, another officer threw it across the parking lot.
Jackson, 63, is one of more than a thousand people who have recounted their run-ins with Minneapolis police to activist groups that plan to share their stories with U.S. Justice Department officials conducting a civil rights investigation into the police force. The effort is aimed at making sure community members have a say in the probe launched the day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Investigators are looking into whether Minneapolis police have shown a “pattern or practice” of policing that is unlawful or unconstitutional. They are also examining the police department’s use of force, including against protesters, its treatment of people suffering from behavioral health issues, its systems of accountability and whether officers have engaged in discriminatory policing.
The inquiry could lead to a consent decree under which the department would be legally required to make certain changes.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the civil rights probe’s progress or say how much weight investigators might place on the civilian accounts that groups provide them, because the probe is ongoing.
But a former Justice Department official, Christy Lopez, said such accounts can help steer investigations. And those helping gather the civilian accounts say they think the stories will make it hard for investigators to ignore the abuse.
“It’s one thing to see things in a document. It’s another thing for someone to tell you, ‘This is what happened to me,’ or ’This is what the police did to me,’” said Michelle Gross, a member of one of the groups, Communities United Against Police Brutality.
“That kind of information puts a face to the problem and it also shows the pattern,” she said.
The Associated Press submitted a records request to the police department seeking information on Jackson’s 2002 encounter with officers, but a spokesman said the department had no record of the event.
The Justice Department investigation wasn’t affected by the campaign for a ballot initiative that Minneapolis voters rejected in early November to replace the city’s police department with a reimagined public safety agency that would have relied less on armed officers. And a state investigation remains ongoing.
Pattern-or-practice investigations became a tool to combat police misconduct in the 1990s, when the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Rodney King sparked riots in the city and protests across the country. After an independent commission determined King’s assault was ultimately due to institutional failure within the Los Angeles Police Department, Congress authorized the attorney general to investigate whether “a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers” was violating people’s civil rights.
From the first such investigation in Pittsburgh in 1997, through 2016, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division conducted nearly 70 formal probes of police departments nationwide resulting in 40 reform agreements, according to agency data.
The Minneapolis probe was the first of three Justice Department investigations of local law enforcement launched during the Biden administration. It is also investigating policing in Louisville, Kentucky, following the death of Breonna Taylor and in Phoenix over excessive force allegations.
If investigators find a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing in Minneapolis, federal and city officials will negotiate required changes, or a consent decree. A federally appointed monitor oversees progress and reports to a federal judge. Insufficient progress or failure to follow the decree could result in the federal government taking control of the department.
It could look similar to the agreement between the Justice Department and the city of Ferguson, Missouri, that followed the 2014 killing of Michael Brown, a Black teenager, by a white police officer. The agreement changed the Ferguson police force’s policies on the use of force, body-worn cameras, searches and seizures, and responses to protests.
Lopez, who led the group within the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division that conducted pattern-or-practice investigations from 2010 to 2017, said stories from community members can help direct investigators toward particular officers, units, tactics or types of interactions. The number of complaints and consistency between them can alert investigators to patterns of unlawful policing that only community members would experience, and they can then go verify those accounts with documentation from the city such as arrest records and police bodycam footage, she said.
That proved true in Ferguson when accounts from members of the public helped Lopez’s team identify issues within the municipal court system, which was also part of the ensuing agreement.
“In Ferguson, if you had gone in there and just looked at lethal shootings and use of force, because that was what happened to Michael Brown, you would have focused on that,” she said. “But in talking with people, that’s where we really learned about the depth of the concern about fines and fees, and how they were using the courts to violate people’s rights. We would have missed that entirely if we hadn’t talked to people and heard their stories.”
Iris Roley, a founder of the Cincinnati Black United Front, said her community played a significant role in crafting the agreement between their city and federal officials after the killings of Jeffrey Irons and Roger Ownesby Jr. by Cincinnati officers in 2000. Roley said her group collected more than 400 accounts of police brutality and misconduct from members of the community who were brave enough to come forward despite fearing retaliation.
“What we did when we listened to our community — the Black community — we took complaints and turned complaints into training, and we took training and turned that into policy,” she said.
Roley said the agreement brought changes to police department policies, including on its officers’ use of force. But she said the document hasn’t been a cure-all, and that policing continues to evolve and requires constant oversight.
Lopez said investigators aim to complete inquiries and issue findings within a year, but that it varies from case to case, with Ferguson taking six months but others taking years. Though it may take another year to negotiate the consent decree with Minneapolis and get it entered into court, Lopez said investigators are always aware of the urgency to deliver their findings and kickstart the improvement process.
“There’s always tension between the fierce urgency of now — which is a very, very real thing — and wanting to use this opportunity you have to learn everything you can about a department because you know that’s how you develop the best remedy to fix the problem,” she said.
Gross’ group in Minneapolis has gathered more than 1,400 citizen accounts. In some cases, activists are asking people to share their stories directly with investigators.
Jackson said he hopes his story and others will help bring much-needed change to the city’s police force.
“When I was growing up in north Minneapolis, we had officers in our community and we played with their kids, they got nothing but respect. They knew everybody’s family, they were from the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a whole different thing now.”
___
Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
30 ‘Starship’ robots now delivering food around South Dakota State University campus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Thirty small, tub-shaped, six-wheeled robots are now trundling around South Dakota State University’s campus, delivering food and drinks, making the school the first in the state to implement a robot food delivery service.
The white and gray autonomous robots, which are about 2 feet square and each topped by small orange flag, are made by San Francisco-based Starship Technologies. The company recently deployed a fleet to inaugurate food delivery on the Brookings, South Dakota, campus.
The robot food delivery service works in conjunction with the student meal plan and is accessed through Starship’s food delivery smartphone app. Each robot can carry up to 20 pounds in deliveries to the 14,000 students and faculty at the university. The robots currently deliver from three campus eateries: Grille Works, Papa John’s and Starbucks, with more locations to come.
Those who order food via the robots can make their order, direct the robot to a dropped pin on a virtual map in the app, follow the robot’s trip, then use a code in the app to open the robot and retrieve their items.
The Collegian, the independent, student-run newspaper at the university, reported some mixed feelings about the robots among students on campus, as logged by their anonymous posts on the app Yik Yak, which allows users within 5 miles of each other to start conversations.
“One user said, ‘I’m going to steal one of those robots and keep it as a pet.’ Another user said, ‘If you saw me kicking the robot, no you didn’t,’” the Collegian’s Brina Sturm reported.
Starship Technologies says the robots use machine learning, artificial intelligence and sensors to travel on sidewalks and navigate around obstacles.
“The computer vision-based navigation helps the robots to map their environment to the nearest inch. The robots can cross streets, climb curbs, travel at night and operate in both rain and snow,” the company said.
While the robots use sensors to drive autonomously, they’re monitored by humans who can take control at any time.
“We are excited about this partnership, the robotics technology and the student employment opportunities Starship will bring to our campus,” Doug Wermedal, associate vice president for student affairs at SDSU, said in a news release.
Starship Technologies said they’re already on a variety of campuses around the country including Arizona State University, Purdue University, George Mason University and Northern Arizona University.
“We’re excited to make our South Dakota debut at SDSU,” said Ryan Tuohy, senior vice president of business development and sales at Starship Technologies, in a statement. “The winters can be tough here so we know the students, faculty and staff will appreciate the robots delivering their food and drink orders. We look forward to providing this convenient service and becoming a part of the campus community.”
NFL Notes: Has Mac Jones hit the proverbial rookie wall?
It’s hard to say which topic got the most traction in New England the past few days: the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, Cam Newton rejoining the Panthers or Mac Jones being a “dirty player” and now having a bounty on his head courtesy of Brian Burns.
A fourth hot-button subject?
Jones’ jagged performances of late. Of the four issues, this one impacts the Patriots the most going forward.
After showing signs of improvement every game through seven weeks, the quarterback’s play has leveled off a bit. Other words being tossed around are lull, and plateau.
That prompts the question: after going from the national championship game with Alabama, through pre-draft prep, the combine, his Pro Day, OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and the first nine games, has Jones hit the proverbial rookie wall?
Or, have opposing teams simply figured out how to scheme him, with a half a season’s worth of tape at their disposal?
The Herald spoke with Charlie Weis to zero in on an answer.
Even though Weis acknowledged Jones has struggled at times during the past three games, he isn’t buying the rookie wall theory. He also scoffed at the notion defenses have him figured out.
The Patriots’ former offensive coordinator, who was part of three championship teams in the early 2000s, doesn’t know what all the new fuss is about Jones. He thinks the kid is doing just fine, thank you very much.
“Everyone’s waiting for Mac to screw up,” Weis said when reached Thursday, “and I haven’t seen any evidence that’s going to happen.”
Part of his argument is based on the fact the Patriots switch things up week to week, game-planning around opponents. So Jones might throw the football 40 times one week, 20 times the next.
He agreed opposing teams probably have a better book on the Patriots quarterback at this stage, but didn’t give that much credence in terms of causing a problem for the rookie.
“They’ll know the strengths and weaknesses of Mac, they’ll know what they think he does the best, and what weaknesses he has. And they’ll try and attack that accordingly,” said Weis, now a SiriusXM NFL radio analyst. “But that being said, I don’t think very many people are going to be one step ahead of New England or Mac, with where they’re going, because New England is a game-plan team.”
Last week against the Panthers, for instance, it didn’t make sense to go all guns blazing with the passing game against one of the better pass defenses in the league. So the Pats bludgeoned Carolina on the ground.
And while Weis agreed Jones has hit some rough patches, that’s typically how it goes for rookie quarterbacks — even ones as smart as the former Alabama star, who won a national championship and has performed best among his fellow rookie passers.
When comparing him to his four other first-round counterparts — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields — Weis believes Jones is way ahead of the game.
“I watch the games. I’ve seen the lulls or whatever it’s being called, too. Things haven’t been perfect,” he said. “But I’m more concerned with how the games end than how they start.
“To me, as of late, he’s about the only rookie quarterback out there that I see is moving in the right direction. Maybe Justin Fields is starting to move a little bit in the right direction. Trevor Lawrence is moving a little bit in the right direction. The other two guys really aren’t playing. But the only guy who’s really stepping forward is him.”
Weis continued: “I mean, who are we comparing him to? Are we comparing him to Tommy Brady, or are we comparing him to the rest of the rookie class? If you look at it proportionately, which I believe is the correct way of looking at this, he’s the leader in the clubhouse by a mile.”
Nine games into the season, Jones ranks seventh in NFL completion percentage (68.0) and leads all rookies in almost every passing category, including yards (2,135), completions (204) and touchdowns (10).
In recent weeks, the Patriots have benefited from the play of their defense, as well as the running game. But, as Weis pointed out, that’s been the plan all along. That’s how the team is structured.
It’s not a predominantly aerial offense. That was also case in 2001 with Brady.
“Run the ball, play good defense,” said Weis. “The structure’s the same. That’s a more than fair analogy, even though we’re not trying to make that big mistake of trying to make him out to be Tommy. “
When dropping back to pass, Jones has also had to deal with considerable pressure from the pass rush in many of the games. He’s done well working through his reads, and not forcing things. He usually takes the best option available, which many times, has been a dump-off.
That’s evidenced by the fact he’s only completed 11 passes of 20-plus yards in the air. He’s also averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. So while Josh McDaniels has let him open it up a bit and throw the ball downfield a little more, Jones hasn’t been a gunslinger by any means.
And that’s just fine for now, according to Weis.
“Obviously, Josh is an outstanding designer of plays, and play-caller. But I think more than anything else, New England knows how to play to a player’s strengths, and stay away from the weaknesses, and I think they’ve done a nice job of that,” said Weis. “I think Mac’s clearly on the rise. I don’t see him flattening out, because I don’t judge by statistics. I judge by performance in games, especially toward the end of games.”
After struggling mightily in the second quarter of the Chargers game, Jones managed to pick it up in the second half. He was 4-for-4 during a pivotal clock-killing seven minute drive in the fourth quarter to help preserve the win.
“I know all 60 minutes count. But there’s games he’ll throw for 150 yards and you’re delighted because the team played great,” said Weis. “And, unlike a lot of people, New England isn’t really worried about the statistics. They’re worried about the W’s.”
Playing devil’s advocate for a bit, since it’s a passing league, isn’t Jones going to have to do more for the Patriots to make a run to the postseason?
Once again, Weis went back to the Patriots being a game-plan oriented team. Their ability to run the ball, and provide balance is what’s important to success. Not Jones’ ability to heave it 50 times a game.
“I think there are quite a few teams out there who are underachieving because they don’t run the football,” said Weis. “The Buffalo Bills are underachieving because they don’t run the football. The Kansas City Chiefs are underachieving because they don’t run the football. I firmly believe, if you don’t have any form of balance, you might get by during one season, but it won’t last.”
Basically, it comes down to using the resources you have, and for the Patriots, those resources spread out into all three phases of the game. Jones isn’t asked to do any more than he’s capable with the offense.
“Let’s face it. This isn’t the greatest offense in the free world, here,” said Weis. “But the Patriots play complementary football. There have been years where the offense has carried the team.
“There were years Tommy was slinging it all over the place, they were scoring a million points, and that was the strength of the team. But they’re a complementary team. Not enough people play the game that way.”
Weis, however, pointed to the Browns game as being a critical test for the Patriots and for Jones.
Why?
Because with the Browns having an excellent run defense, the game plan should call for Jones to throw the football much more than he has in recent games.
If he struggles, questions about a wall might just be warranted.
Leftover OBJ
Odell Beckham Jr. finally ended all the suspense, and wound up signing with a bit of a surprise team in the L.A. Rams.
The Rams weren’t on many people’s radar for OBJ. We’ll see how it all works out, he joins a talented cast.
The Patriots were in the mix, but it was hard imagining Beckham choosing a team with a rookie quarterback, much less checking his ego at the door.
Many of the players voiced an appreciation for OBJ’s talent, but it was still hard envisioning him changing his spots.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne wasn’t talking about Beckham specifically, but his words about what flies in Foxboro was telling.
“It’s different if you have a guy wanting the ball, trying to be selfish,” said Bourne, prior to OBJ signing with the Rams. “We try to stay away from that. I definitely try to, man. I think it’s just better results if you have a teamful of guys like that, that are team players, rather than try to get self accolades or whatever it may be.”
Bounty on Mac
Brian Burns milked the Mac Jones leg lock and take-down to ridiculous proportions last week.
Yes, it should have been a penalty and perhaps deserved a fine, although the league saw otherwise, not sanctioning him at all.
But the notion of Burns thinking he deserved an apology, then essentially putting a target on Jones’ head, trying to rile up his fellow defensive ends across the league to exact revenge, is absurd.
It’s embarrassing. After Burns drilled Jones with a blindside hit, the Patriots quarterback, who fumbled on impact, grabbed his leg, but Burns helped make it look worse by trying to twist away. This wasn’t a deliberate attempt to injure. It was Jones trying to prevent Burns from getting the loose ball.
Again, maybe it was worthy of a penalty. Not a throw-him-in-jail type of crime worthy of having the rest of the league go after him.
Loved Weis’ take on the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Burns carrying on, crying and complaining about being beaten up by the Patriots big, bad quarterback.
“We’ve heard people whine before,” he said. “I’m sure there’s no one in the locker room that gives two craps about what Brian Burns says. It was addressed for about five seconds because it happened. Then life moves on.”
More, please
Favorite play from Thursday night’s Dolphins upset of the Ravens?
Well, technically, it wan’t a play, because it was called back for a penalty, but it was an instant classic, for sure.
Tua Tagovailoa‘s red zone pass intended pass for Miami back Myles Gaskin was caught — intercepted might be a better word — by Dolphins guard Robert Hunt. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 330-pound guard then thundered his way into the end zone, flipping and landing on his head as he extended for the goal line.
The trouble was, he was an ineligible receiver. He didn’t report as being eligible to catch a pass. But the moment wasn’t lost.
“Incredible effort,” said coach Brian Flores. “Maybe we’ll put in a play for him.”
Disney’s ‘Eternals’ tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend
Disney and Marvel’s “Eternals” took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it’s still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
“Eternals” added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, fell 61% from its debut. Though not uncommon for a big superhero tentpole, it was significantly steeper than the 52% drop seen by the last Disney and Marvel offering, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
Both played exclusively in theaters, but the main difference is that “Shang-Chi” simply got better ratings from audiences and critics. “Shang-Chi” also became available to stream on Disney+ this weekend. “Eternals” has made $281.4 million globally to date.
Second place went to “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” which opened in theaters during the week and was also available to stream at home for Paramount+ subscribers. It made an estimated $16.4 million from 3,700 theaters over the weekend and $22 million across its five days in release.
Though critics were not impressed (it has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences were more favorable, giving it a promising A CinemaScore. And “Clifford” managed to do this in the face of uncertain moviegoing conditions for families.
Blockbusters rounded out the top five with “Dune” in third place with $5.5 million, “No Time to Die” in fourth with $4.6 million and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in fifth with $4 million. Notably, “Venom 2” this weekend became only the second pandemic-era film to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. The other was “Shang-Chi.”
More and more awards hopefuls are entering the specialty box office as well, and many are making their way into the top 10. This weekend Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” made $1.8 million from 580 screens in its debut. In its second weekend, “Spencer,” featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, pulled in $1.5 million from 1,265 screens. And even in its fourth weekend, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” continues to do well, adding $1.8 million and bringing its total to $11.6 million.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/ldbahr
