News
Saturday’s high school football scoreboard
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINAL
Milford 21, Natick 7
DIVISION 6 QUARTERFINALS
Abington 34, Sandwich 0
Rockland 37, Winthrop 34
DIVISION 7 QUARTERFINAL
Northbridge 42, West Boylston 13
MVADA LARGE SCHOOL QUARTERFINAL
Greater New Bedford 35, Whittier 8
MVADA SMALL SCHOOL QUARTERFINALS
Blue Hills 42, Upper Cape 28
South Shore 28, Franklin Tech 19
NON PLAYOFF GAMES
Burlington 41, Winchester 7
Carver 20, Bristol-Plymouth 0
Case 34, Holbrook/Avon 16
Chelmsford 20, Beverly 18
Dartmouth 26, Plymouth North 8
Dighton-Rehoboth 35, Dedham 14
East Boston 32, Saugus 6
Essex Tech 28, Weston 12
Ipswich 29, Gloucester 22
Lowell Catholic 27, Lynn Tech 0
Lynn English 28, Newburyport 7
Lynnfield 35, Georgetown 14
Malden Catholic 50, Malden 0
Nantucket 24, Cardinal Spellman 14
North Andover 42, Concord-Carlisle 21
Revere 28, Belmont 0
St. John Paul 22, Bourne 21
Salem 26, Greater Lowell 21
Silver Lake 29, Norwell 6
Taunton 34, Braintree 14
Triton 29, Manchester-Essex 21
Wareham 8, Monomoy 6
Woburn 38, Newton South 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS
Central Catholic 37, St. John’s (S) 13
Franklin 24, Methuen 7
St. John’s Prep 57, Wachusett 20
Springfield Central 40, Xaverian 15
DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINALS
King Philip 21, Mansfield 14
Marshfield 27, Lincoln-Sudbury 23
DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINALS
Billerica 15, Hanover 14
Marblehead 21, Masconomet 7
Westfield 21, Plymouth South 6
DIVISION 4 QUARTERFINALS
Grafton 35, Bedford 13
Scituate 21, Ashland 14
Duxbury 39, Danvers 14
DIVISION 5 QUARTERFINALS
Bishop Fenwick 42, Hudson 13
Pentucket 21, Old Rochester 14
DIVISION 6 QUARTERFINALS
Blackstone Valley 28, Stoneham 14
St. Mary’s 42, Medway 14
DIVISION 7 QUARTERFINALS
Mashpee 26, Amesbury 20
Wahconah 48, Clinton 14
DIVISION 8 QUARTERFINALS
Hull 27, KIPP Academy 20
Oxford 16, Palmer 13
Randolph 16, Ware 10
Hoosac Valley 20, Narragansett 13
MVADA LARGE SCHOOL QUARTERFINALS
Assabet 28, Bay Path 22
Shawsheen 1, Southeastern 0 (forfeit)
MVADA SMALL SCHOOL QUARTERFINALS
Nashoba Tech 27, Tri-County 6
Old Colony 53, Pathfinder 14
NON PLAYOFF GAMES
Archbishop Williams 28, East Bridgewater 0
Attleboro 26, BC High 8
Barnstable 42, Hingham 21
Bridgewater-Raynham 21, North Quincy 20
Brighton 24, Boston English/New Mission 18
Dracut 14, Medford 2
Everett 49, Andover 21
Fairhaven 28, Apponequet 21
Falmouth 27, Bellingham 21
Greater Lawrence 13, Arlington Catholic 0
Haverhill 40, Cambridge 6
Holliston 24, Framingham 12
Latin Academy 24, Chelsea 16
Lexington 15, Acton-Boxboro 14
Melrose 35, Arlington 21
Murdock 30, Keefe Tech 6
Needham 28, Durfee 27
Oliver Ames 35, Hopkinton 16
Peabody 28, Lynn Classical 20
Seekonk 22, Millis 16
Stoughton 32, Middleboro 0
Tech Boston 30, O’Bryant 0
Tewksbury 35, Wayland 30
Wakefield 35, Waltham 7
Watertown 23, Austin Prep 6
Wellesley 28, Bishop Feehan 20
Westford Academy 24, Lowell 14
Cathedral/Matignon at Atlantis Charter/Bishop Connolly, ccd.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINAL
Catholic Memorial 47, Reading 13
DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINAL
North Attleboro 62, Milton 28
DIVISION 4 QUARTERFINAL
Foxboro 42, Wilmington 21
DIVISION 5 QUARTERFINALS
North Reading 33, Norton 6
Swampscott 23, Dover-Sherborn 9
DIVISION 7 QUARTERFINAL
Cohasset 21, Hamilton-Wenham 7
MVADA LARGE SCHOOL QUARTERFINAL
Northeast 49, Diman 14
ISL/PREP
Brooks 33, Tabor 28
BB&N 28, Lawrence Academy 6
Governor’s Academy 28, Belmont Hill 14
Groton 32, St. Mark’s 19
Middlesex 19, St. George’s 13 (ot)
Milton Academy 31, Noble & Greenough 8
Pingree 13, Dexter Southfield 10
Rivers 44, Roxbury Latin 13
Thayer Academy 14, St. Sebastian’s 13
NON PLAYOFF GAMES
Bishop Stang 34, West Bridgewater 32
Brockton 33, Weymouth 16
Dennis-Yarmouth 29, Martha’s Vineyard 7
Boston Latin 26, Somerville 20
Brockton 33, Weymouth 16
Brookline 40, Sharon 29
New Bedford 7, Canton 3
Newton North 8, Medfield 0
South Boston/Burke 48, Minuteman 0
Walpole 32, Norwood 10
Westwood 41, Somerset Berkley 40
Whitman-Hanson 20, Quincy 12
Nauset at Cape Cod Tech, ccd.
MIAA PLAYOFFS
DIVISION 1 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Franklin vs. Springfield Central
Central Catholic vs. St. John’s Prep
DIVISION 2 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Milford vs. King Philip
Marshfield vs. Catholic Memorial
DIVISION 3 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Marblehead vs. Westfield
Billerica vs. North Attleboro
DIVISION 4 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Scituate vs. Grafton
Duxbury vs. Foxboro
DIVISION 5 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Pentucket vs. North Reading
Swampscott vs. Bishop Fenwick
DIVISION 6 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Abington vs. St. Mary’s
Rockland vs. Blackstone Valley
DIVISION 7 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Wahconah vs. Northbridge
Mashpee vs. Cohasset
DIVISION 8 STATE SEMIFINALS – TBA
Hoosac Valley vs. Hull
Randolph vs. Oxford
MVADA PLAYOFFS
LARGE SCHOOL SEMIFINALS – Friday
Shawsheen at Northeast, 6
Assabet at Greater New Bedford, 6
SMALL SCHOOL SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Blue Hills at South Shore, 6
SMALL SCHOOL SEMIFINAL – Friday
Old Colony at Nashoba Tech, 6
SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
Cam O’Brien ran for a pair of touchdowns as Swampscott (10-0) advanced to the Div. 5 semifinals with a 23-9 win over Dover-Sherborn. … Alex Carucci threw three touchdown passes and Alex Batten ran for two more as North Reading (9-1) defeated VV, 33-6.
Steve Donnelly ran for 263 yards and five touchdowns as Northeast (7-3) rolled to a 49-14 win over Diman in a MVADA Large School quarterfinal.
Cam Fries scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give Middlesex (5-3) a 19-13 win over St. George’s in the Independent School League. The victory was No. 191 in the 36-year career of Zebras head coach Joe Lang, who is retiring. … Sophomore Nate Austin-Johnstone rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries as Thayer Academy (5-3) edged St. Sebastian’s, 14-13. … Michael Wolfendale threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a pair of fourth quarter scores as Brooks (1-7) rallied to defeat Tabor, 33-28.
In a non playoff contest, Josh Karp ran for two scores and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Caetano Drinkwater as Brookline (1-9) snapped a 23-game losing streak with a 40-29 win over Sharon.
Noah Grigson rushed for a score and threw a pair of touchdowns to Jackson Tingley-Prince to lift Bishop Stang (2-8) past West Bridgewater, 34-32, in double overtime. … Akeale Rather rushed for 125 yards and the lone touchdown as Newton North blanked Medfield, 8-0. … Jason Wonodi completed 8-of-12 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 107 yards and a score as Brockton (4-6) defeated Weymouth, 33-14.
Ryan Fitzgerald completed 10-of-19 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while returning a kick 67 yards for a score as Dennis-Yarmouth (4-5) defeated Martha’s Vineyard, 29-7. … Corey Kilroy threw for three scores and ran for two more as Walpole (6-4) defeated Norwood, 32-10.
Michael Chukwu’s game-winning 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter gave Boston Latin (3-6) a 26-20 win over Somerville.
SATURDAY’S BOXSCORES
BISHOP STANG 34, WEST BRIDGEWATER 32
Bishop Stang (2-8) 0 13 7 0 6 8 – 34
West Bridgewater (7-2) 6 6 0 8 6 6 – 32
WB – Will DeLuca 41 run (kick failed)
BS – Michael Golden 15 run (Wyatt Bergeron kick)
WB – Nathan Razza 1 run (rush failed)
BS – Noah Grigson 1 run (rush failed)
BS – Golden 21 run (Bergeron kick)
WB – DeLuca 2 run (Joey LeClerc rush)
BS – Jackson Tingley-Prince 9 pass from Grigson (rush failed)
WB – DeLuca 10 run (rush failed)
WB – Aiden Baker 17 pass from Razza (rush failed)
BS – Tingley-Prince 4 pass from Grigson (Tingley-Prince pass from Grigson)
BOSTON LATIN 26, SOMERVILLE 20
Boston Latin (3-6) 14 6 0 6 – 26
Somerville (0-10) 8 6 0 6 – 20
BLS – Eric Power 2 run (Thomas Huska kick)
BLS – Power 3 run (Huska kick)
SHS – Edgar Lopez 7 run (Austin Pereira run)
SHS – Fidendi Francois 28 pass from Lopez (run failed)
BLS – Douglas George 2 run (kick failed)
SHS – Francois 10 run (run failed)
BLS – Michael Chukwu 4 run (pass failed)
BROCKTON 33, WEYMOUTH 16
Brockton (4-6) 6 8 13 6 – 33
Weymouth (5-5) 0 8 0 8 – 16
BR – Jason Wonodi 8 run (kick failed)
BR – Cameron Monteiro 79 pass from Wonodi (Mauricio Powell rush)
WE – Anthony Smith 4 run (Ryan Kennedy pass from Aiden Kennedy)
BR – Christensen Paul 1 run (pass failed)
BR – Monteiro 53 int. return (John Dumas kick)
BR – Lucas Pires 36 pass from Wonodi (kick failed)
WE – Smith 3 run (Michael Ritz rush)
BROOKS 33, TABOR 28
Tabor (2-6) 14 7 0 7 – 28
Brooks (1-7) 0 7 0 26 – 33
TA – Brock Mozoki 1 pass from Garrett Salit (Salit kick)
TA – Mozoki 2 pass from Salit (Salit kick)
TA – Michael Croteau 12 pass from Salit (Salit kick)
BR – Gabe Fitzgerald 17 pass from Michael Wolfenale (Preston Settles kick)
BR – Arthur Nwobi 1 run (kick failed)
TA – Javar Williams 99 kickoff return (Salit kick)
BR – Nomar Tejada 28 yard pass from Wolfendale (pass failed)
BR – Wolfendale 1 yard run (Settles kick)
BR – Wolfendale 9 yard run (Settles kick)
BB&N 28, LAWRENCE ACADEMY 6
BB&N (7-1) 0 14 0 14 – 28
Lawrence Academy (6-2) 0 0 0 6 – 6
BB – Bo Maccormack 3 run (Vince Snoonian kick)
BB – Shane Hanafin (Snoonian kick)
BB – Maccormack 4 run (Snoonain kick)
LA – Tucker Brown 27 pass from Luke Reynolds (pass failed)
BB – Ty Harding 88 kick return (Snoonian kick)
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 47, READING 13
Reading (9-1) 7 6 0 0 – 13
Cath. Memorial (9-0) 28 3 16 0 – 47
CM – Carson Harwood 59 run (kick failed)
CM – Harwood 24 pass from JC Petrongolo (Harwood rush)
RE – Ryan Strout 75 pass from James Murphy (Jake Palm kick)
CM – Harwood 42 run (Jack Sokol kick)
CM – Datrell Jones 8 run (Sokol kick)
RE – Patrick DuRoss 25 pass from Murphy (pass failed)
CM – Sokol 22 field goal
CM – Petrongolo 1 run (kick blocked)
CM – Mervens Amazan 7 pass from Petrongolo (Sokol kick)
CM – Sokol 47 field goal
COHASSET 21, HAMILTON-WENHAM 7
Cohasset. (8-2) 0 14 7 0 – 21
H-Wenham (7-3) 0 0 7 0 – 7
CO – Liam Appleton 5 run (Thomas Hansen kick)
CO – Josh Burke 60 pass from Will Baker (Hansen kick)
HW – Chris Domaracki 22 run (Zach Welles kick)
CO – Liam Appleton 12 run (Hansen kick)
DENNIS-YARMOUTH 29, MARTHA’S VINEYARD 7
Martha’s Vineyard (2-6) 7 0 0 0 – 7
D-Yarmouth (4-5) 0 6 23 0 – 29
MV – Touchdown 4 run (kick good)
DY – Alex Sheffield-White 5 run (kick failed)
DY – Ryan Fitzgerald 67 kick return (Sheffield-White run)
DY – Jaden Moore 42 pass from Fitzgerald (Jackson Blake from Fitzgerald)
DY – Jamahl Smith 40 pass from Fitzgerald (Lavoie kick)
MIDDLESEX 19, ST. GEORGE’S 13
St, George’s (6-2) 0 7 6 0 0 – 13
Middlesex (5-3) 0 0 7 6 6 – 19
SG – Alpha Barry 2 run (Ricky Lotuff kick)
SG – Diego McCray 99 fumble return (kick failed)
MI – Cam Fries 6 run (Liam Connor kick)
MI – Chester Boynton 3 run (kick failed)
MI – Fries 1 run (end of game)
NORTHEAST 49, DIMAN 14
Diman (4-5) 0 7 7 0 – 14
Northeast (7-3) 6 14 16 13 – 49
NE – Steve Donnelly 5 run (run failed)
NE – Donnelly 30 run (Donnelly run)
DI – Jayden Massey 1 run (Chapin Dean kick)
NO – Donnelly 56 run (run failed)
NO – Donnelly 50 run (CJ Moriconi run)
NO – Donnelly 15 run (Moriconi run)
DI – Massey 2 run (Dean kick)
NO – Angel Maldonado 10 run (Cam Coppola kick)
NO – Chris Zullo 16 run (kick failed)
NORTH READING 33, NORTON 6
Norton (7-2) 0 0 0 6 – 6
North Reading (9-1) 7 12 14 0 – 33
NR – Ryan McCullough 57 pass from Alex Carucci (Matt Guidebeck kick)
NR – Will Batten 2 run (kick failed)
NR – Will Batten 44 run (kick failed)
NR – Craig Rubino 31 pass from Alex Carucci (Guidebeck kick)
NR – Rubino 86 pass from Carucci (Guidebeck kick)
NO – Nathan Tripolone 2 run (conversion failed
NEWTON NORTH 8, MEDFIELD 0
Newton North (3-6) 2 0 6 0 – 8
Medfield (1-9) 0 0 0 0 – 0
NN – safety
NN – Akeale Rather 8 yd touchdown run (kick failed)
PINGREE 13, DEXTER SOUTHFIELD 10
Dexter-Southfield (7-1) 0 3 0 7 – 10
Pingree (8-0) 0 0 7 6 – 13
DS – Andrew Leigh 30 field goal
PI – Hudson Weidman 9 run (Colby kick)
DS – Austin Hartsell 10 pass from Joseph McCauley (Leigh kick)
PI – Chris Colby 29 pass from Weidman (pass failed)
THAYER ACADEMY 14, ST. SEBASTIAN’S 13
Thayer Academy (5-3) 0 14 0 0 – 14
St. Sebastian’s (3-5) 0 6 7 0 – 13
TH – Grady Russo 1 yard run (Ted Wilson kick)
TH – Nate Austin-Johnstone 5 yard run (Ted Wilson kick)
SS – Cormac Wright 32 yard pass from Braedan Donovan (kick blocked)
SS – Jack Boyle 12 yard pass from Braedan Donovan (Joe Sylvester kick)rucc
News
Acton-Boxboro returns to the top of the Div. 1 swimming world
WELLESLEY — When Sophie Juethner and her fellow classmates first entered the facilities at the Boston Sports Institute this weekend, they realized that Saturday’s meet could very well be their very last as a group, a final chance at redemption, if you will.
Now, they will forever be remembered in school history. Juethner placed first in the 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 54 seconds flat, as Acton-Boxboro captured its first state title since 1998 by racking up 350 team points at the Div. 1 girls swimming and diving championship.
“It kind of hurts a little bit, being the runner-up over and over again,” Juethner said afterward. “So it feels really great to come out on top. I think we finally started realizing after sectionals that we could win this state title. It feels really exciting.”
For Acton-Boxboro, the title ended two decades of frustration. To put things into perspective, the school had finished second at the state meet 10 times since its last championship 23 years back. This included one unique instance back in 2003, when Acton-Boxboro finished as the runner-up to Andover (which eventually saw its Div. 1 crown for that season vacated).
In addition to her victory in the 100-freestyle, Juethner played a critical role in leading Acton-Boxboro to a win in the 400-freestyle relay (3:37.50), along with seniors Rachel Tsang and Claudia Huang, as well as freshman Isabela Teixeira. She also placed second to Framingham’s Trinity Trainor in the 50-freestyle, finishing one hundredth of a second behind at 24.75 ticks.
While Acton-Boxboro didn’t have any stats jump off the page, it did have one thing, and that would be depth. Acton-Boxboro placed top-five in 10-of-12 events, besting second-place Brookline by 86 points in the standings.
“It’s really exciting, especially since this is my senior year,” said Juethner. “It’s such a good way to close out my time in high school as a swimmer. I’m really proud of the team, and I think we all really came together well to get the victory.”
As for some of the top individual highlights, Andover senior Charlotte Moulson took first-place honors in the 200-freestyle (1:54.83), as well as the 500-freestyle (5:07.93). Brookline junior Hannah Lee captured the title in the 100-breaststroke event (1:05.08), while helping the Warriors set a school-record time in the 200-medley relay (1:50.30).
The last year in which Acton-Boxboro clinched the state title, coach Gretchen Turner was just wrapping up her own high school career. She could still vividly remember when her siblings celebrated winning it all as members of that team.
Life comes full circle. After Saturday, she, too, can call herself a champion.
“It’s been a long time, because I can feel it,” Turner said. “It’s very exciting for these girls to bring back a banner to put on the wall next to that 1998 team.”
TOP INDIVIDUALS
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: 1. Brookline, 1:50.30; 2. Acton-Boxboro, 1:51.46; 3. Framingham, 1:51.61
200 Freestyle: 1. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 1:54.83; 2. Jen McGrail, Ursuline, 1:58.60; 3. Honor Dufresne, Newton North, 2:00.51
200 IM: 1. Laura Dube, Framingham, 2:09.98; 2. Claire Neilly, Andover, 2:10.07; 3. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 2:10.87
50 Freestyle: 1. Trinity Trainor, Framingham, 24.74; 2. Sophie Juethner, Acton-Boxboro, 24.75; 3. Julia Netishen, Central Catholic, 24.81
100 Butterfly: 1. Madelyn Smith, Ursuline, 58.43; 2. Claire Neilly, Andover, 58.49; 3. Rachel Tsang, Acton-Boxboro, 1:00.22
100 Freestyle: 1. Sophie Juethner, Acton-Boxboro, 54.00; 2. Carli Quinlan, Haverhill, 54.17; 3. Maya Flatley, Andover, 54.48
500 Freestyle: 1. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 5:07.93; 2. Honour Dufresne, Newton North, 5:25.65; 3. Emma Kates, Notre Dame (Hingham), 5:37.54
100 Backstroke: 1. Isabella Lombard, Ursuline, 59.09; 2. Claudia Huang, Acton-Boxboro, 1:00.40; 3. Meg DiPasquale, Framingham, 1:00.72
100 Breaststroke: 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 1:05.08; 2. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxboro, 1:07.01; 3. Laura Dube, Framingham, 1:08.19
Diving: 1. Alexa Kalish, Brookline, 465.70; 2. Cailey Simard, Haverhill, 443.90; 3. Alex Gay, Notre Dame (Hingham), 403.75
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Central Catholic, 1:39.16; 2. Framingham, 1:41.34; 3. Newton North, 1:42.07
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Acton-Boxboro, 3:37.50; 2. Andover, 3:39.89; 3. Ursuline, 3:44.74; 3. Brookline, 3:44.74
TOP SCHOOLS
1. Acton-Boxboro, 350; 2. Brookline, 264; 3. Andover, 242; 4. Central Catholic, 235; 5. Framingham, 212
News
Boston College looked explosive in 41-30 win at Georgia Tech
The operative word for Boston College was “explosives” in preparation for Saturday’s clash with Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more in the Eagles 41-30 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Jurkovec was 13-for-20 for 310 yards that featured four passes for 38 yards or more with two going for touchdowns to wide receiver Zay Flowers. Jurkovec scored BC’s final touchdown with a 31-yard run. BC rolled up 505 yards of total offense with tailback Pat Garwo netting 104 on 24 carries.
“We know that explosives lead to points and in the first half we were able to hit some,” said Jurkovec. “We know with our speed at receiver that is always an option.”
The Eagles (6-4, 4-2) attained bowl eligibility with their first ACC road win and will close out the season at home against Florida State and Wake Forest. BC was 6-5 last season but declined to go to a bowl game.
“There was enough motivation to with this game that it (bowl eligibility) didn’t need to be about it and I didn’t make it bigger than it was,” said BC coach Jeff Hafley. “I think bowls are awesome and we are going this year and now the goal is to get to a better one.”
BC went “explosive” on its opening possession. On second-and-7 from the Tech 48, Jurkovec sold play action and hit Flowers on an uncovered post route to make it 7-0 with 13:00 to play.
A special teams coverage breakdown on the ensuing kickoff allowed the Jackets to tie the game. Speedy freshman tailback Jahmry Gibbs found an open lane on the left side and returned the kick 98 yards.
Tech coach Geoff Collins made a quarterback change, starting redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan Yates in place of Jeff Simms. Yates managed a balanced 75-yard opening drive and took a 14-7 lead on a 19-yard toss to Malachi Carter with 8:07 to play.
“Truthfully, I knew Yates was going to play in this game on Wednesday and we talked about it reading between the lines,” said Hafley.
The Jackets’ defense stripped Garwo at the Tech 15 and converted the turnover into a 21-7 lead. The Jackets went 85 yards on 13 plays that culminated in a 2-yard run by Yates with 13:51 to play in the half.
BC responded with a second explosive play when Jurkovec delivered a 39-yard touchdown strike to Flowers to make it 21-14. BC’s third big play, a 38-yard toss to tight end Trae Barry, set up the tying touchdown. Jurkovec scored on an 8-yard quarterback draw to make it 21-21 with 8:47 to play in the half. BC went up 28-21 with 52 seconds remaining on a 14-yard run by Jurkovec. The drive included the fourth explosive play, a 38-yard reception by Jaden Williams.
Georgia Tech opened the third with an efficient drive that imploded inside the 5-yard line. The Jackets cut the lead to 28-24 on a 28-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia.
The Jackets had a subsequent trip to the BC red zone go awry when Yates was intercepted by safety Jaiden Woodbey at the 3. BC put together a nice drive aided by two 15-yard penalties and went up 31-24 on a 31-yard field goal by Connor Lytton.
Georgia Tech regrouped and scored on a 4-yard run by Gibbs with 8:59 remaining but BC retained the 31-30 lead as Cimaglia’s PAT attempt hit the upright.
News
Elephants and giraffes and monkeys, oh my! Massachusetts bill takes aim at traveling animal shows
Exotic animals including elephants, giraffes and monkeys could soon be barred from performing in traveling circus shows, which advocates say would be a win to honor the late Beulah the elephant.
A pair of parallel bills, filed by state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, in the Senate and Reps. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, and Brad Jones, R-North Reading, in the House, would ban lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, cheetahs, mountain lions, primates, bears and giraffes from participating in traveling animal acts. The bills, which will be heard on Friday, would implement fines of $500 to $10,000 per animal.
Jones said in a 2019 briefing on the issue that “these animals are often subject to cruel and inhumane treatment, including prolonged periods of confinement and other forms of neglect and abuse, all to provide entertainment. Banning these wild animals from traveling exhibits and shows is not only the humane thing to do, but also the right thing to do.”
This bill’s support features the unusual alignment of two of the few Republicans in the Legislature and PETA, which gave a call back to the pachyderm who passed suddenly at the Big E a couple of years ago.
“People were deeply upset when an elephant named Beulah dropped dead at The Big E fair in West Springfield in 2019 after spending her whole life in servitude,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews in a statement.
“Only the most out-of-touch person today would find it acceptable to shunt wild animals from town to town as if they were refrigerators or to leave an elephant shackled in a parking lot, a tiger caged inside a cramped trailer,” she added.
Beulah, an Asian elephant, was born in the wild in 1967, captured as a baby, and sold to the Commerford Zoo in Goshen, Conn. Every year, she was exhibited for photo opportunities at the Big E. In 2019, she died in a parking lot there from an infection-induced sepsis.
“(Animals) are forced to perform in areas for human entertainment. That’s not what they’re all about,” said Joanne Mainiero of the Massachusetts Humane Society. The added risk of animals catching COVID-19 ups the urgency of this bill, she said. She suggested holding dog adoption events instead.
Already, six states have bans or restrictions on animal circuses and traveling wild-animal acts, and 13 Bay State municipalities already have enacted these laws: Amherst, Braintree, Cambridge, Mendon, Quincy, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Provincetown, Revere, Somerville, Topsfield, Weymouth and Wilmington.
Rebecca Schwartz, who advocated for the law in Amherst last year, was inspired to do so after seeing the conditions at the Big E. “Elephants are such smart, social creatures,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it was actually happening.”
