Setting sail? How COVID has changed the onboard experience
LOS ANGELES — The cruise industry suffered its biggest financial blow in decades when the COVID-19 pandemic halted most sailings for months and made nervous cruise fans think twice about booking an ocean voyage.
But cruising is back and all signs point to a turn of the tide for the industry:
Carnival Corp., the world’s largest cruise company, reported that bookings for the second half of 2022 already surpassed bookings for 2019. Royal Caribbean cruises for 2022 are nearly at 2019 levels, the company’s chief financial officer, Jason Liberty, said on a recent earnings call.
Despite the shutdown, the world’s cruise lines have more than 100 new ships on order to set sail by 2027.
What are cruise lines requiring of passengers? How have boarding, dining and other activities on board changed? We gathered some information to answer common questions.
Do I have to be vaccinated to go on a cruise?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all passengers be fully vaccinated before boarding a cruise ship. The world’s largest cruise companies now require passengers leaving U.S. ports to be fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions. Vaccines are required for passengers on Carnival, Princess, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise lines.
You will usually be required to show proof of vaccination at the terminal before boarding. Some cruise lines will also require passengers — whether vaccinated or not — to show proof of a COVID-19 test taken within two days of boarding a vessel. Check the requirements and protocols of your particular cruise.
Do I have to wear a mask at all times on the ship?
Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public spaces and are required to do so in such indoor areas as elevators, stores, casinos and dining halls, except when eating or drinking. You typically won’t be required to wear masks around the pool and hot tubs, but deck chairs are spaced farther apart than in the past to maintain physical distance.
What about shore visits and excursions?
To go onshore, you must meet the health protocols of the country the ships visits. The government of the Bahamas, for example, recently announced that all cruise visitors must be fully vaccinated, with the exception of travelers under age 12 and those with medical exemptions.
On some ships, such as Carnival Cruises, unvaccinated passengers are not allowed to go onshore except with a pre-booked “bubble tour.” On other cruise lines, such as Holland America, shore excursions managed by the ship are strongly encouraged.
Are ships sailing at full capacity?
Most ships are sailing at less than full capacity, partly to encourage physical distancing. The cruise lines plan to increase capacity over the next few months.
Have any activities been eliminated because of COVID-19?
You won’t be lining up at the buffet for meals. Most self-serve buffets have been modified so employees serve passengers to avoid unnecessary crowding. Indoor dancing, karaoke and nightclubs are no longer allowed on many ships, including the Majestic Princess, which converted its karaoke area into extra room for spa treatments. On some ships, passengers won’t be allowed to try on clothing for sale. Physical distancing is encouraged for all activities.
Will I need to make reservations for dining and other onboard activities?
To manage capacity and physical distancing, many onboard restaurants recommend reservations and will limit groups at dining tables to eight. On Princess Cruises, reservations can be made through the MedallionClass app. On Celebrity Cruises, reservations can be made on the Celebrity Cruises App.
What else do I need to know?
You won’t be required to assemble at a designated spot on the ship to hear the pre-departure safety instruction, also known as the “safety muster drill.” Instead, passengers can watch parts of the safety drill on their stateroom televisions or on a cruise ship app.
Spas and gyms remain open, but some cruise lines limit them to only vaccinated guests. Hand sanitizer stations can be found throughout the ships.
— Tribune News Service
Amy Smart takes on tornado’s awe & terror in ’13 Minutes’
Part human drama, part Nature’s awe-inspiring horror show, “13 Minutes” offers the skinny on an increasingly visible threat: tornadoes.
“The 13 minutes refers to when a community gets the tornado warning: They have 13 minutes to take shelter before it hits,” explained Amy Smart, who leads an ensemble that includes Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Trace Adkins, Paz Vega and Anne Heche.
“Yes, it’s a tornado movie but it’s so much more,” she said in a Zoom interview. “It takes place in a rural town in the Plains. Oklahoma is where we shot and it follows four different families who are all dealing with their own issues.
“It comes to a head when the tornado hits and people have to come together in a really humane way to support each other and help out.”
Smart, 45, plays Kim, a regional emergency manager married to a meteorologist. Their daughter is hearing impaired.
“They are very involved in the weather all the time and they know that there are issues with the coming weather.
“Of course in towns like this it’s pretty normal,” Smart noted. “Only it just progresses and gets worse and worse.”
As that happens, Kim steps up to “call the shots and sound alarms when it’s impending and they realize the tornado is about to hit.”
That means “a lot of communication goes down as well. She needs to still be this leader helping the community, sounding the alarms. At the same time, she wants to go find her daughter!
“It’s a lot of dire circumstances and shows how tornadoes really devastate a town in a matter of minutes. I mean they sweep through and just level it all.
“When we were filming just to see a neighborhood leveled — it’s beyond the devastation. You can’t believe that these natural disasters can just ruin things so fast.”
“13 Minutes” takes its meteorological science seriously. “We had experts on set who helped guide us into the reality of how warnings go off. The protocols and the experience of that. Because it was important this be as realistic as possible.
“One of the crew had been through two tornadoes,” she discovered. “One had ripped off half his house — and he still lives there. It’s amazing how resilient people can be. And fearless.”
Smart isn’t in quite the same danger zone in her other job – playing Barbara Whitmore, the mother of “Stargirl” on the hit CW superhero series. She’s now in Atlanta filming a third season.
“We love our little ‘Stargirl’ families and are so happy right now to be back together working for the next six months.”
“13 Minutes” streams on demand and Digital on Friday.
Deck yourself out in gorgeous, glam holiday dresses
This entire year is flying by so quickly, before we know it, the holidays will be over. So let’s plan our festive gear.
My basic theory of holiday dresses goes like this: They should come in shades of nog (for spillage), red (wine, ditto), gravy brown (you see where this is going) and winter white (for those who have a sense of adventure — and a standing discount at the dry cleaner). Kidding aside, hues and materials make all the difference this time of year. And blessedly, there’s a slew of great designs in fantastic colors, sizes and shapes.
Here’s what to keep an eye out for:
An L.B.D.: Yes, the Little Black Dress is still a thing. It always will be. Right now I’m loving the Jolie Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Dress by Halston ($495 on halston.com) for its feminine twist neckline and soft merino wool-cashmere blend. It feels like a gentle hug, and looks like a romance novel. Enough said.
An R.B.D: Forever Your Girl Wine Red Satin Bodycon Dress ($46 on lulus.com). In wine red, this number lights up a room and straight-up steals the show. I’m partial to red in a more subdued shade (this one will actually take you straight through Valentine’s Day outings, as well as the holidays).
Something velvet: There’s no season more tailor-made for velvet than the winter holidays. And there’s no more classic a cut and more definitive a velvety statement than Ralph Lauren’s Velvet Cowlneck Gown ($220 on ralphlauren.com) in crimson maroon. This is the kind of dress that catches all the glances at a party. It has a quietly sophisticated aura that never looks for attention, but can’t help but find it anyway.
Something lacy: Look no further than the Bell-sleeve Lace Dress ($99 on garnethill.com), which is about as versatile and holiday-friendly as they come. If you grab one in a color like dark caramel, odds are good you’ll be the belle of Thanksgiving. If you find one in cherry brandy, you’ll light up the Christmas party in red. Throw a leather jacket and some boots over one for New Year’s. And in all of the above cases, pretty little details like its button keyhole in back and antiqued-brass shank buttons will shine through.
Something metallic: Christmas and New Year in particular can handle some heavy metal action in a wardrobe, but I’d say that J.Crew’s Open-back Metallic Clip-dot Dress in golden floral ($298 on jcrew.com) is enough of a heavy hitter that you can wear it for just about any party leading up to the holidays, too. Its A-line silhouette tumbles to the floor, making it equal parts shining and grand.
Something in festive plaid: The Scottish and Irish really know how to throw their weight behind holiday festivity. To get in on that action, tap into the power of tartan or plaid. Blackwatch plaid (usually in wool, but not always) is a classic this time of year, and the Blackwatch Daphne Dress by Tuckernuck ($248 on tnuck.com) checks all the right boxes with a ruffled neck, concealed pockets, and sassy miniskirt. And as a final flourish, it also sports a bow — so in putting it on, you’ve just become the best present of the season.
A good friend, McKenzi, 15, loves to swim
McKenzi is a creative, kind teen of Caucasian descent. She loves to cook, swim, paint and watch television. McKenzi describes herself as a funny child who is also a good friend. She is very loyal to those she cares about, and she remains dedicated to her interests and passions. Those who are close to McKenzi note that she is hard-working, caring and a good role model to others. She is very resilient and does not give up easily. Her teachers report she does well in school and works at grade level. Her favorite subjects are art and math.
Legally free for adoption, McKenzi’s ideal family would consist of one or two moms, with no other children in the home. Because McKenzi’s social worker believes she could thrive in any type of family, she will consider all families who express interest. McKenzi’s one wish is that her future family be caring and understanding. They should also be willing to abide by the Open Adoption Agreement with her birth parents, and also maintain contact with her siblings who are placed separately.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
