Singer Jake Schroeder set to belt out 1,000th national anthem for Avalanche
Long before he was scheduled to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the 1,000th time to kick off an Avalanche game on Saturday night, Denver’s own Jake Schroeder sang the national anthem at a Grant Ranch community center honoring Veterans Day.
The luncheon was part of a tremendously hectic time for the former Opie Gone Bad frontman and affable community activist who has been singing the anthem for the Avs since the 1997-98 season.
“I need to turn my phone off after about 3 o’clock today,” Schroeder, the son of a Vietnam veteran, told The Post in a phone interview. “It’s really cool but I’m too old to figure out how to turn my watch off to make sure it doesn’t make sound from the phone.”
Schroeder, 53, required some rest before heading to Ball Arena, where he will deliver the anthem and then settle in a private suite with his family and friends, including a handful of Avalanche alumni who rented the suite for him. Former Avs defensemen Kyle Quincey and Adam Foote and forwards Milan Hejduk and John Mitchell, among others, will be present during the game and also at a postgame celebration near the University of Denver.
“I couldn’t be more flattered than I am right now,” Schroeder said. “I just want to soak the whole day in. It’s really, really cool. I have so many wonderful people who bought tickets and want to be there but it’s going to be difficult to see everybody and still be present. These are great problems to have, right? All these people being so kind to you and giving you all that positive attention, it’s really wonderful.”
Sixth-year Avalanche coach Jared Bednar likened Schroeder’s milestone to playing 1,000 games in the NHL, and that he should be showered as such.
“I think it’s awesome,” the coach said. “I like the consistency of having Jake sing. It’s been great to get to know him and what he means to the community and how involved he is. I had the opportunity to go to the Top Golf event that he had, and just seeing how loved he is and how much he’s trying to give back, I think it makes it special. And the community’s embraced him and fans get excited when he comes out there to sing, and our guys love it. And it’s quite the milestone, 1,000 anthems.”
Footnotes. Avs rookie defenseman Bo Byram will be scratched on Saturday with a head injury, stemming from being elbowed to the face by Vancouver’s Bo Horvat in Thursday’s 7-1 win over the Canucks. Byram, who was limited to just 19 games last season because of multiple concussions, was feeling good Friday and completed a full practice. But Bednar said he wasn’t feeling well Saturday morning. Byram entered Saturday tied for third in NHL rookie scoring, with eight points (three goals) in 11 games. … Colorado claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The 25-year-old played in 102 NHL games with the Flyers, including seven this season. He appeared in a career-high 50 games last season, producing three goals and 12 points. The Canadian from Alberta was a second-round draft pick (48th overall) by the Flyers in 2014. Aube-Kubel is in the final year of a contract with the $1.075 million annual cap hit. He is a pending restricted free agent next summer.
Patriots RB Damien Harris, WR Gunner Olszewski ruled out vs. Browns
The Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski on Saturday.
Both players will miss Sunday’s game against the Browns due to the concussions they suffered in last weekend’s win at Carolina. Harris and Olszewski sat out every practice this week.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson also missed every practice, but has not been ruled out after being listed as questionable Friday. His status indicates the Pats are hopeful he will be able to play against Cleveland. Otherwise, the Patriots have only veteran Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor in their backfield.
Stevenson’s status will be confirmed when the Patriots’ inactives list is released Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
MBTA Transit Police seeking information on attempted rape suspect
The MBTA Transit Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an attempted rape.
The rape attempt occurred Friday night around 10:30 p.m. at the State Street station downtown, according to a news release from the transit cops.
At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a backwards black baseball cap, a maroon zip-up sweatshirt over a blue Under Armour T-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes, per police.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
The Transit Police declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
Vikings place nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve, call up two DBs from practice squad
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce has missed the past four games due to an elbow injury. Now, he’ll miss at least three more.
The Vikings on Saturday placed Pierce on injured reserve, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 5 at Detroit at the earliest. Pierce hasn’t played since being hurt Oct. 3 against Cleveland and on Friday had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings had hoped that Pierce’s injury wouldn’t keep him out as long as it has, and he did return for one practice, on Nov. 3, before behind shut down again.
The Vikings also activated safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Tye Smith off the practice squad for Sunday’s game as COVID-19 replacements. Dorn will provide depth due to five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith missing his second straight game while on the COVID-19 reserve list and Smith will provide depth with cornerback Bashaud Breeland listed as questionable with a groin injury.
The Vikings on Sunday will be without at least five top defensive starters. In addition to Pierce and Smith being out, star defensive end Danielle Hunter was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 31 against Dallas, cornerback Patrick Peterson must miss at least one more game while on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, and star linebacker Anthony Barr was ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury.
Again being replacements are Armon Watts for Pierce, Cam Bynum for Smith, D.J. Wonnum for Hunter and Cameron Dantzler for Peterson. With Barr out, Nick Vigil will move from being the third linebacker to an every-down player. He did that when Barr missed the first four games due to his knee injury, with Blake Lynch then being the third linebacker. Barr on Sunday will miss his fifth game of the season.
The Vikings also will be without one starter on offense in center Garrett Bradbury, who will miss his second straight game while on the COVID-19 list and again be replaced by Mason Cole.
The Vikings have four players who had been on the 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list in Smith, Bradbury, linebacker Ryan Connelly and defensive end Kenny Willekes. They have two players on the practice squad COVID-19 list in guard Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized last Tuesday due to coronavirus symptoms, and tackle Timon Parris.
