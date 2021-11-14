Connect with us

Singer Jake Schroeder set to belt out 1,000th national anthem for Avalanche

Published

1 min ago

on

Long before he was scheduled to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the 1,000th time to kick off an Avalanche game on Saturday night, Denver’s own Jake Schroeder sang the national anthem at a Grant Ranch community center honoring Veterans Day.

The luncheon was part of a tremendously hectic time for the former Opie Gone Bad frontman and affable community activist who has been singing the anthem for the Avs since the 1997-98 season.

“I need to turn my phone off after about 3 o’clock today,” Schroeder, the son of a Vietnam veteran, told The Post in a phone interview. “It’s really cool but I’m too old to figure out how to turn my watch off to make sure it doesn’t make sound from the phone.”

Schroeder, 53, required some rest before heading to Ball Arena, where he will deliver the anthem and then settle in a private suite with his family and friends, including a handful of Avalanche alumni who rented the suite for him. Former Avs defensemen Kyle Quincey and Adam Foote and forwards Milan Hejduk and John Mitchell, among others, will be present during the game and also at a postgame celebration near the University of Denver.

Patriots RB Damien Harris, WR Gunner Olszewski ruled out vs. Browns

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

The Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski on Saturday.

Both players will miss Sunday’s game against the Browns due to the concussions they suffered in last weekend’s win at Carolina. Harris and Olszewski sat out every practice this week.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson also missed every practice, but has not been ruled out after being listed as questionable Friday. His status indicates the Pats are hopeful he will be able to play against Cleveland. Otherwise, the Patriots have only veteran Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor in their backfield.

Stevenson’s status will be confirmed when the Patriots’ inactives list is released Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

MBTA Transit Police seeking information on attempted rape suspect

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

The MBTA Transit Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an attempted rape.

The rape attempt occurred Friday night around 10:30 p.m. at the State Street station downtown, according to a news release from the transit cops.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a backwards black baseball cap, a maroon zip-up sweatshirt over a blue Under Armour T-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes, per police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

The Transit Police declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Vikings place nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve, call up two DBs from practice squad

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Vikings' Dalvin Cook practices, but Michael Pierce, Ihmir Smith-Marsette sit out
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce has missed the past four games due to an elbow injury. Now, he’ll miss at least three more.

The Vikings on Saturday placed Pierce on injured reserve, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 5 at Detroit at the earliest. Pierce hasn’t played since being hurt Oct. 3 against Cleveland and on Friday had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings had hoped that Pierce’s injury wouldn’t keep him out as long as it has, and he did return for one practice, on Nov. 3, before behind shut down again.

The Vikings also activated safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Tye Smith off the practice squad for Sunday’s game as COVID-19 replacements. Dorn will provide depth due to five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith missing his second straight game while on the COVID-19 reserve list and Smith will provide depth with cornerback Bashaud Breeland listed as questionable with a groin injury.

The Vikings on Sunday will be without at least five top defensive starters. In addition to Pierce and Smith being out, star defensive end Danielle Hunter was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 31 against Dallas, cornerback Patrick Peterson must miss at least one more game while on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, and star linebacker Anthony Barr was ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury.

Again being replacements are Armon Watts for Pierce, Cam Bynum for Smith, D.J. Wonnum for Hunter and Cameron Dantzler for Peterson. With Barr out, Nick Vigil will move from being the third linebacker to an every-down player. He did that when Barr missed the first four games due to his knee injury, with Blake Lynch then being the third linebacker. Barr on Sunday will miss his fifth game of the season.

The Vikings also will be without one starter on offense in center Garrett Bradbury, who will miss his second straight game while on the COVID-19 list and again be replaced by Mason Cole.

The Vikings have four players who had been on the 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list in Smith, Bradbury, linebacker Ryan Connelly and defensive end Kenny Willekes. They have two players on the practice squad COVID-19 list in guard Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized last Tuesday due to coronavirus symptoms, and tackle Timon Parris.

