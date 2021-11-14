Beauty
Sri Lanka Spa Hotels
Indulge in a relaxing vacation of a lifetime at Sri Lanka’s exquisite spa hotels offering the best respite and restorative treatments. Sri Lanka is a haven to an appealing variety of health, beauty and therapeutic spas some of which are located in luxury hotels and many others located in various parts of the country. A few renowned Spa Hotels in Sri Lanka include:
o Saman Villas in Bentota
o Eden Resort and Spa, Beruwala
o Jetwing Lighthouse, Galle
o Jetwing Ayurweda Pavilions
o Taj Exotica Bentota
o Amaya Lake, Dambulla
o The Sanctuary Spa, Colombo
o Dikwella Resort
o Heritance Kandalama Six Senses Spa
Saman Villas, the pioneer hotel to open a spa in Sri Lanka has in store a unique range of wellness facilities at its ‘Sahana Spa’. Ranging from breathtaking water gardens to open-air pavilions it is a unique venue for rest and respite. This luxury hotel is popular among the tourists for its excellent spa therapies. One can get Aromatherapy, mud baths, reflexology, massaging therapies, healing baths and use sauna and jacuzzi facilities. In addition a separate wellness area provides pedicure, manicure and reflexology.
Covered with lush greenery overlooking the beautiful ocean, Eden Resort and Spa offers all that is required for a pampered holiday. Ideal for honeymooning couples, families or leisure travellers, this ideal spa hotel in Sri Lanka features soothing treatments, massaging facilities and healing remedies.
Jetwing Ayurweda Pavilions located on the west coast is popular for its ideal atmosphere for meditation tranquillity. It also offers the services of experienced and well-trained medical professionals who are skilled enough to put your body at perfect relaxation.
If booking a hotel in Sri Lanka, an ideal choice will be Taj Exotica Bentota. Guests will always come back to experience the finest services and treatment offered at this unique place. Guests can experience Ayurveda therapy which uses local ingredients.
Boasting a fine range of warm oils and fragrant herbs, Amaya lake in Dambulla is a popular Spa Hotel in Sri Lanka. Visitors can indulge into a world of relax through its herbal steam baths.
A diversion from the common experience, Heritance Kandalama Six Senses Spa is another remarkable place which is focused on providing the ultimate relaxation to its visitors. Treatment methods are up to international standards and guests can be assured of both mental and physical respite.
Adding to the popular number of spa outlets in Sri Lanka is the Sanctuary Spa in Colombo rejuvenating the body and soul with its outstanding treatments. It offers the exclusive services of a well trained staff. Having its branch outlets at Dickwella Resort and a few other places, The Sanctuary Spa assures a whole variety of scrubs, massaging services, pedicure and various other facial treatments which are worth experiencing. Sanctuary Spa is an ideal outlet for those interested beauty treatments as well.
Every year a large number of tourists book Sri Lankan spa hotels since they are assured of the best relaxing holidays at an affordable price.
Blessed by breathtaking sceneries and perfect climatic conditions throughout the year the ideal way to spend your vacation will be to book a spa hotel in Sri Lanka which will definitely be a memorable time.
Snoring and Grinding Your Teeth May Be Symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
That embarrassing snoring habit your spouse complains about during family gatherings may have something in common with the worn down teeth the dentist is always harassing you about at checkups. Both of these seemingly harmless habits may be symptoms of a serious health problem, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).
Research presented at the 2009 American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP) showed that 1 in 4 patients suffering from OSA also suffered from nocturnal bruxism, commonly known as nighttime teeth grinding. It is estimated that approximately 10% of the US population suffers from bruxism which can lead to migraines, tension-type headaches, TMJ pain, and cracked or worn teeth.
More than 30 million Americans suffer from OSA. The comorbidities associated with the disease are very serious, including increased risk of stroke and heart attack, GERD, and erectile dysfunction. During apneic episodes, sufferers cease breathing for 10 seconds or more and this happens repeatedly during the sleep cycle.
According to Dr. Shyam Subramanian, MD, “The relationship between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and sleep bruxism is usually related to an arousal response. The ending of an epneic event may be accompanied by a number of mouth phenomena, such as snoring, gasps, mumbles, and teeth grinding… High levels of anxiety can lead to bruxism and untreated sleep apnea is known to cause mood disturbances including depression.”
Bruxism during sleep may be treated with dental splints such as the NTI-tss Plus which is worn over the four front teeth and has been approved by the FDA for the prevention of migraine and tension-type headaches.
OSA may be treated with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) or dental appliances such as the TAP or EMA, both FDA approved for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. If you are snoring or grinding your teeth, make an appointment with your health care provider. These seemingly harmless nuisances may have grave consequences if left untreated.
Applying Make-Up For Photography
Anyone able to recognize variations in forms and color can easily learn basic make-up application for photography. The two main points to remember are knowing where the facial bones lie and the way in which they are shaped, along with being able to recognize the texture and color of the skin. Make-up for fashion photography is applied using the same basic principles as putting on make-up for every day wear; the main difference being the amount used.
It is best to apply make-up using the same kind of light the photographs will be taken in, considering whether the lighting will be warm or cool, natural or artificial. The way the light falls on a face without make-up determines where contours need to be altered. Establish what the best features are and also the tone of the skin.
Make-up is in itself an art, combining qualities from both painting and sculpture to create one overall effect. Color emphasizes the skin and provides accents. Contouring creates lights and shadows, emphasizing the bones and creating mass. Cheek bones which may have seemed nonexistent can be made to appear high and prominent.
Color of clothing also plays an important role in choosing proper tones for the make-up. An effective overall look is created when the hues of both the make-up and clothing are compatible.
Many people have the misconception that the hardest look to attain is that of the sophisticated high fashion model one sees in magazines. Actually, it is the natural look that can take hours to accomplish. It takes patience and a bit of practice to achieve the soft look that will be just right for natural light. Bouncing the light off a silver reflector can help to keep the shape of the face unchanged, and tends to take the harshness out of a made-up face.
Toys That Teach: A Lesson in Reverence, Gratitude and Beauty
A toy is something your child invests precious time in and in this way it acts as a teacher. The right toy can teach your child to care, to be watchful and conscious, to be careful, to appreciate, to love. In your child’s hands are the keys to learning to be grateful, to appreciate beauty, to have a sense of peace and reverence for life in all its forms… By the same token, the wrong toys can teach your child anger, frustration, disregard, insult and mockery. How many times have you seen this at the community playground? Children mimicking the grotesque objects they have been playing with? Making grimaces and bullying the other children. They are putting out what they have taken in, from their toys.
What can a plastic contraption possibly teach your child? What lesson is hidden within the action figure? When children have a room full of such toys they are often so overwhelmed, that they choose not to play at all. Grandparents come and say they are spoiled. Oftentimes, when they do choose to play, they play in a very aggressive and destructive manner. They show no sense of love or caring for these toys. They show no gratitude for these toys. These toys which growl at you and make grimaces at you seem to be designed to instill or teach anger, frustration, and hatred. Ask yourself “what does my child get from such a toy?” If you closely observe your child you will discover that their play lasts about 5 minutes at most and they end up being frustrated and overwhelmed. They physically look ill after playing this way, with these toys.
The reason for this is that children take everything from their play and it becomes a part of who they are and who they are about to become. Children internalize everything from their surroundings. When they are exposed to synthetic and ugly toys, children are at risk of losing their sense of awe, their sense of reverence and beauty. They begin to internalize the messages that these toys put forth: Hit, Stomp, Slam, and Pound, Throw away. Replace. These feelings then grow within our children. Their relationships become “synthetic” and their play grows ugly.
These children then grow into teenagers who bulldoze through and over their fellow teens. They have grown up to think that just about anything can be replaced. Everything is meant to be handled roughly and without special care. They grow up with fast food and throw away drive-through toys, which mean nothing to them. They blaze through the world without worrying about what gets stepped on or knocked over, believing it can all easily be replaced or that it is the responsibility of everything in their way to be strong enough to last. They break their plastic battery operated gizmos and into the garbage it goes. Sadly, in our mass produced society, it often quickly gets replaced with one exactly like it. What does that teach our child?
Many parents do not realize that the mind of a developing child takes in everything. These toys have very negative impact on our children and their behavior changes from inherently good and loving to bad and spiteful. The young child learns the most when at play. Play is the work of the child and it is through play that the child learns to be an adult. Why then are we not more careful and more aware when we choose our children’s playthings?
The majority of modern toys do not speak to the soul of the child. In this way they can actually damage the child. They not only rob the child of his/her imagination and sense of wonder, but they create a shell over the child’s heart. The toys of today are “dead”. Obviously, they are not beautiful. They have no energy coming from them. They are just… ugly. Don’t our children, who only recently arrived and are still so intertwined with the spiritual world, deserve better?
In looking at the writings of Rudolf Steiner, founder of the Waldorf Schools, we discover that the first seven years of life the child should see and experience the world as a place of goodness. The child in this age group learns primarily through imitation. Teachers trained in the Waldorf Education method are taught to be completely conscious of each and every movement, because they know they child takes it all in – good or bad. Waldorf Kindergartens are places of simple beauty for this reason. Children from ages 7 through the onset of puberty should experience the world as a place of beauty, because through beauty they will gain a reverence for life, which they will carry through to their adult lives. The Waldorf method of education is based completely on these beliefs.
Children need to have a few simple toys, ones that must be delicately cared for and lovingly attended to. They require toys, which they can wash by their own hand, hang in the air to dry and gently fold. They blossom when playing with toys, which need to be carefully polished, and which can be mended. They thrive when they have toys, which they know they will pass along to their younger siblings. It is through this that they learn to have gratitude, reverence, and a sense of beauty for their environment and surroundings. The majority of modern toys simply do not speak to the soul of the child.
Which toys do speak to the child? Silks, Woods, Nuts, Shells, Seeds, Stones, Crystals, Leaves, Ribbons and little baskets in which to carry their treasures. These are the types of toys, which speak to the child’s soul. These Natural Wonders instill awe and discovery, magic and wonder in your child. These toys have been created as “one-of-a-kind” treasures. These toys are special and can become just about anything your child imagines them to be.
Consider pure silk scarves for play. They are delicate and ethereal and they seem to naturally awaken that sense of awareness of beauty and reverence. They awaken the child’s imagination and inspire their creativity. Children appreciate their simplicity, and yet take such wonder in the magic that a simple little cloth can be transformed into so many wonderful things.
Wood is another example. It comes from a living, growing organism and has so much potential. Has this wood been carved or “decorated” by the creatures of the forest? What sort of tree did this wood come from? Imagine that two pieces of wood will never be exactly the same and your child can feel this and sense it when holding this toy. What a lesson of gratefulness for this piece of wood – which is here play with. What a wonderful discovery when playing outside your child finds this wonderful toy all by him or herself… as it was meant to be! Your child will carry this wood as a parcel, build with it as a block, cradle and hold it as a baby. This piece of wood can be turned into just about anything in the imagination of your child. Perhaps grandfather can carve this little wood into an animal friend, or a gnome to return to the garden.
Such treasures are not easily replaced. If you are not careful and you break a wooden toy (especially a hand made or found one) it is truly a tragedy because it is a one of a kind. If the child is lucky it can be repaired and will be cared for even more delicately because it has been weakened. Of course, this will make the toy be loved and cherished all the more for the wounds it bears and the effort that went into saving it.
The children of today have adopted many of their attitudes in life because of the toys they have been surrounded with in their childhood. The mass produced disposable toys of today are wasteful, ugly and harm not only our children but also our environment. They are impersonal and created for one purpose and one purpose only –to make money for their creators. The next obvious reason is for them to break and be replaced easily, teaching your child to want more…
Remember, the toy your child is holding is your child’s teacher today.
It’s up to you to decide which lesson your child will learn today by the toys you provide.
