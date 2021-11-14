Connect with us

St. Louis man charged with murder in alleged fatal shooting

Published

44 seconds ago

on

5 Missouri boarding school workers charged with assault
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting a man last month.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has issued Turner Williams of St. Louis with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a press release from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Warne Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 52-year-old Anthony Lane suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim, who was unharmed, told police that he and Lane were in an alley when Williams fired shots and fled the scene.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

