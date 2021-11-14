News
St. Louis man charged with murder in alleged fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting a man last month.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office has issued Turner Williams of St. Louis with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a press release from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Warne Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 52-year-old Anthony Lane suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim, who was unharmed, told police that he and Lane were in an alley when Williams fired shots and fled the scene.
The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Kiszla: With coach Vic Fangio on hot seat, how Broncos stopped freefall of a four-game losing streak and got back in the playoff race.
Sitting on a hot seat, rewinding the horror show of another bad defeat, Broncos coach Vic Fangio rode home on the team plane with his time in Denver dangerously close to its expiration date.
The choice was clear: Uncle Vic could change the way his team did business, or he could go quietly into the night and wait for his dismissal as coach. As the calendar flipped to Oct. 22 after a 17-14 loss in Cleveland, Fangio knew he was in trouble.
“Oh, yeah. For sure,” said Fangio, acknowledging his spot on a hot seat. “Me and probably about 15 other coaches in the league.”
With the team plane ascending through the mist, enveloped in gloom and doom, the Broncos were in a freefall, losers of four straight games after getting beat by backup quarterback Case Keenum and B-teamers wearing Browns uniforms.
Rather than accept defeat and his fate as a short-timer on the Denver sideline, Fangio chose change.
“We needed to get our ship straightened out,” Fangio recalled last week, as we stood outside the locker room.
“All three phases (offense, defense, special teams) are ultimately my responsibility. Because of that, I took a deep dive into the other two phases. I’m obviously still heavily involved in the defense. I still call it, still run it. But I wouldn’t have taken a deep dive into the offense, if I wasn’t the head coach. So, yeah. I did.”
On the morning after the disheartening loss on a chilly Thursday night in the Midwest, Fangio delayed meeting reporters back in Colorado not once, but twice. Uncle Vic then sequestered himself at Dove Valley headquarters during the weekend, working alone to determine what problems needed to be addressed. By dawn Monday morning, he was ready to address his staff with an action plan to rescue the Broncos’ fading playoff hopes.
The changes have resulted in a sudden reversal of fortune, with back-to-back victories that have improved Denver’s record to 5-4. The conversation in Broncos Country has changed from dejection to analysis of scenarios that could earn the team its first playoff berth since 2015.
How did Fangio implement those changes?
“My mode of operation is to present facts, not cliches,” Fangio said. “I had facts to present to the staff and our players that needed to get fixed, with some suggestions along the way how to do it. ”
With a little sleuth work, we can pull back the curtain on how the Broncos have altered their approach.
Let’s start with the offense, which scored 30 points in a victory against Dallas for the first time this season. While it’s obvious the Broncos leaned heavily into the running ability of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, it’s worth noting Fangio also suggested much-maligned offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur “dress up” the look of Denver plays prior to the snap in order to make it tougher on foes to figure out what’s coming.
As dissected in a video breakdown of Jerry Jeudy’s six catches against the Cowboys by my colleague Ryan O’Halloran, one notable tweak was to send him in motion prior to the snap and utilize the young receiver more on short routes, because as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater noted: “Jerry is one of the best guys in the league with the ball in his hands. Very explosive.”
The trade of linebacker Von Miller on Nov. 1 was a shock to a locker room on the verge of falling into the same, tired acceptance of defeat that has gripped this team too often in recent years. After unsuccessfully trying to recreate the magic of Super Bowl 50 with a roster built around an aging Vonster, general manager George Paton turned the page.
“This isn’t a fire sale,” Paton insisted at the time. The trade, however, was a chance to stoke a fire under safety Justin Simmons and a new generation of team leaders.
“This is your team now,” Paton told Simmons and his cohorts. “Von was here. It was his team. Now, it’s your team.”
Behind closed doors, there has always been a feisty edge to Fangio. But until Uncle Vic pumped his fist on television after a fourth-down stop of the Cowboys, we rarely saw it.
Faced with losing his job, Fangio decided to loosen up. He asked for more open communication and a more robust exchange of ideas from his assistants. For example: Fangio went out of his way to reveal that defensive line coach Bill Kollar stepped up and spoke to the team on the eve of a victory against Washington, while running backs coach Curtis Modkins set the tone for an upset with a Saturday-evening address in Texas.
In the days before the Broncos visited Dallas, where they would take the field as 10-point underdogs against quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, I wrote a column suggesting Paton take a look at young Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as a replacement for Fangio in Denver. A friend of Fangio told him about the column. It got Uncle Vic fired up.
After the Broncos thumped Dallas, Fangio was full of pride and vinegar after holding the Cowboys scoreless until the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I just felt we had the right stuff to give ourselves a chance. We just have to do it the right way, call it the right way, which I’m in charge of, so you know that that’s going to be taken care of,” said Fangio, obviously tickled to sit down Moore in the school of hard knocks with his defensive schemes.
Out of character for good old Uncle Vic, he also stuck in the needle, crediting himself with developing a template to diffuse the Cowboys’ explosive offense: “Teams just haven’t played them the right way.”
As the Denver team bus pulled out of AT&T Stadium, I felt it was only fair to send Fangio a congratulatory text for showing Moore a thing or two in a victory that put the Broncos back in the AFC playoff race.
Fangio responded within minutes, graciously telling me that dealing with criticism was part of a coach’s job. But Uncle Vic did end his text with one zinger for the knucklehead columnist trying to run him out of town: “You can cross the Dallas OC off your list.”
Touche.
He might look like Uncle Vic, but a competitive fire burns hot in the belly beneath his gray sweatshirt.
Just when we left the Broncos for dead in the playoff race, Fangio got the team back on its feet.
CU Buffs vs. UCLA live blog: Real-time updates from the college football game at Rose Bowl Stadium
Joe Nguyen
Digital sports strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
Keeler: Power 5 chickens won’t schedule CSU basketball. That’s OK. Niko Medved’s Rams are ready, and willing, to come to them.
FORT COLLINS — Niko Medved, as usual, has the right idea. Schedule up. Show up. Make a case that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, the czars who protect the money train, can’t just wave away with a straight face.
“We definitely didn’t want to say that we didn’t take a shot, and didn’t try to get in there to play up,” Medved, CSU men’s basketball coach, said of the Rams’ hefty 2021-22 hoops slate. “And I think those games on the schedule, while they’re difficult, I think also really prepare you for a really challenging Mountain West (slate).”
Like the College Football Playoff, the NCAA tourney is a racket, a closed shop controlled by the Autonomous Five conferences. If you’re the Rams, you’re tolerated. You’re not wanted. Nor welcomed. Not when there are payouts to protect.
“There’s no question, as you get better, scheduling becomes more and more difficult,” Medved said. “I think it’s always been that way. That’s the tale as old as time.”
When you’re bad, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski returns your voicemail in about 36 seconds. When you’re rebuilding, all the big boys want a piece. When you’re the Mountain West favorite? Not so much.
“Scheduling is very difficult out of the league,” Medved said of his 2-0 Rams, who rolled Arkansas Pine-Bluff late Friday night and host Peru State on Sunday at Moby Arena in another tune-up tilt. “It’s very difficult to get (dates) with opponents. With real quality opponents.”
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help. You could hear the frustration in Medved’s voice over that at this time a year ago, as Power 5 programs locked arms and kept things in-house.
The Rams, who wound up 20-8 and 14-4 in league play, were darn good. Medved knew it. Most of those other coaches did, too. But the coronavirus turned any plans CSU had of adding “name” opponents in November, December or January upside down. The Rams got stuck with a limited non-conference slate that featured no teams that finished among the final KenPom.com top 60 and only one, Saint Mary’s, that landed among the final top 75. And CSU lost that one, on the road, by 20. The Rams’ at-large argument, come March, lacked sea legs.
This fall? Different story. CSU’s non-conference slate features at least three opponents who woke up Saturday among the KenPom.com top 60.
The Rams host Saint Mary’s (No. 45) on Dec. 4 at Moby Arena, then head to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on Mississippi State (No. 55) on Dec. 11 in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and Tulsa (No. 140) on Dec. 18 in the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase.
The big one is a Dec. 21 semi-road date against Alabama (No. 11) in Birmingham. If the bracket breaks right in the Virgin Islands next weekend, the Rams could get Creighton (No. 67) or CU (No. 43) at the Paradise Jam tourney.
The method to Medved’s madness? March Madness. Pure and simple.
“We did that for a reason,” the Rams coach explained. “No. 1 is, I think our team deserves that opportunity to have a chance to put a resume together that could put us in the NCAA Tournament. “
Throw in Mountain West play, and the Rams’ slate features six NCAA tourney teams from last season and three from the ‘21 NIT.
“Obviously you have to mix in neutral-court opportunities,” Medved said. “But yeah, those are tricky, when (you want) to find as many good opponents (as you can) in non-league, yeah, that’s the challenge. The hard part.”
The fun part? His Rams are 2-0 and haven’t really shifted out of second gear yet. CSU beat Oral Roberts, a Sweet 16 squad this past spring, by 29 in its season-opener despite middling nights from stars David Roddy (seven points, eight boards) and Isaiah Stephens (13 points, six assists). The Rams won by 20 on Friday against APB, a softie that never threatened, despite turning the ball over 15 times.
Things get cranked up a few notches in the Virgin Islands. And how great, if bizarre, would it be if the first meeting between the Buffs and Rams since December 2019 took place on the isle of St. Thomas?
“Tad (Boyle, CU’s coach) and I have talked,” Medved said. “And I think we’d definitely want to continue the series. I think he does, too. I think there was some extenuating circumstances with COVID (this season and last).
“I think the intent is, next year, to pick up the series again, and I’m appreciative of Tad feeling that way, too. There are so many things, with TV and money and scheduling. But I also think for the fans and for the programs and for basketball in the state, I think that it’s great that CU and CSU play each other.
“I think, for us, hopefully, (we) maintain positions where both teams are good, and someone’s going to win and someone’s going to lose, but losing the game, it stings from a rivalry standpoint, but it doesn’t ruin your season. That it ends up being a good (schedule-strength) game.”
CU checked in at No. 43 in KenPom.com as of Saturday lunchtime, No. 44 in the Sagarin rankings. CSU was No. 60 in RPI, No. 35 in the Sagarins. Small sample size, granted. But good samples.
“I do think every one of the guys we recruited, they (bought in) to the vision we had of building the program,” Medved said. “I think a lot of them (set) the expectations high, where they felt they could compete at that championship level in this league and had a team that could compete for the NCAA Tournament.
“At the same time, these guys have been through this league and been through this season … I don’t think there’s any sense in our program that we’ve ‘arrived.’ We haven’t done anything yet.”
He’s on the right track, though. The smart track. The dance card over the next six weeks is going to make up part of CSU’s closing argument. The rest of it, though, the Rams are going to have to make for themselves.
