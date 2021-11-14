News
State football: Mahtomedi runs past Rochester Mayo to reach first state semifinal since 2010
Upon completing the handshake line with Rochester Mayo on Saturday, Mahtomedi tight end Joshua Hogan leapt up and yelled “We’re going to the Bank!” before darting toward the Zephyrs’ team huddle.
Indeed. For the first time since 2010, Mahtomedi is heading to the state semifinals following its 42-20 victory over Rochester Mayo in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Woodbury High School.
The Zephyrs will meet Robbinsdale Cooper in a semifinal matchup at 2 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It feels really good to just break through and persevere on that type of thing,” Mahtomedi senior running back Jordan Hull said. “We just kept saying if we just out-physical this team, we’ll have a very good chance.”
Physicality was no issue from the outside for Mahtomedi, which set the tone from the game’s outset. Its defense gave Rochester Mayo’s high-powered offense fits, shutting down the Spartans’ rushing attack — which was hampered by the early-game loss of starting running back Noah Smith — and pressuring Rochester Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth on most of his drop backs.
On the other side of the ball, the Zephyrs blasted the Spartans with their running game early and often. Hull is the star of that attack, and he showed up in a big way on the big stage. He notched rushing touchdowns of 72, 17 and 52 yards in the first half alone as Mahtomedi led 28-0 after the first frame and 35-7 at the break.
Hull said reading his fullback, William Arlandson, and trusting his keys behind his offensive line helped him run wild on the Spartans. He finished the day with 17 carries for 178 yards and three scores. As a team, the Zephyrs went for 241 yards on the ground. One hundred-ninety of those yards came in the first half, forcing the Spartans to heavily stack the box after the break.
Rochester Mayo (9-2) had success with that, holding Mahtomedi scoreless in the third quarter and closing the gap to 35-20. But on Mahtomedi’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Charles Brandt connected with tight end Ramsey Morrell on a pair of big plays off play-action passes, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to all-but put the game away.
The play-action pass has been an added element that’s sparked Mahtomedi’s offensive outbursts of late. Over its last five games, Mahtomedi (9-2) is averaging 42 points a game. On Saturday, Brandt threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns — one to Morrell, and one to Ethan Loss, who had two big grabs for 72 yards.
“We just open up the run, they stack the box and it opens up the pass for our great receivers. Ethan makes great plays out there,” Brandt said. “I love it when we call play action. My face just lights up when we call play action out there.”
No advantage quite seems safe against Rochester Mayo’s offense. Ellsworth entered the game with more than 2,200 yards passing, and the Spartans’ passing offense found a grove in the third frame. He threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, as both Carter Holcomb and Cayden Holcomb went over 100 yards receiving.
But Mahtomedi’s defense made several key plays that stopped drives, ranging from three forced turnovers to six sacks — at least three of which were courtesy of Cody Dvorak.
“My coaches always just say work half a man, try to fight to the outside, and if you can, put as much pressure on him as you can,” he said. “That really seemed to pay off for me today. I got there a bunch of times … just working like that.”
Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel said it was great to see his players get rewarded after they “played their tails off,” noting the Zephyrs “beat an unbelievably good team.” That means more to him than clearing any specific state tournament hurdles.
Still, it also has to be nice to advance to U.S. Bank Stadium — the host of the state football semifinals and finals since 2016 — for the first time.
Mahtomedi reached the state tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2019, but fell in the quarterfinals each time.
“We finally got past this one game that we haven’t been able to,” Hull said. “It’s almost like a relief.”
But, as Muetzel told his players in the postgame huddle, reaching U.S. Bank was never the end goal — there’s still work to do there.
“Next two,” Hull said, “we’ve got the next two games.”
News
Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC
NEW YORK — New York City ushered in the holiday season Saturday with the arrival of a 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center.
The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1.
The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (400-kilogram) star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.
The tree was cut down Thursday and removed by a crane on the Price property. The spruce, about 85 years old, had stood near the family’s house. Devon and Julie Price told NBC’s “Today” that they had worried about it falling down during a storm.
“So we’re very excited to have it go to New York City,” Devon Price said.
Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s chief gardener, found this year’s tree in March after going to a nursery to buy plants in southern New Jersey and deciding to take a drive in the area, he told The Baltimore Sun.
The tree is expected to remain up through early January.
News
Car stolen in St. Paul’s Highland neighborhood had puppy inside, owner says
A woman’s car was stolen with her dog inside on Friday night in the Highland Crossing Retail Center Chipotle parking lot, according to the owner, Grace Howard.
Howard said her vehicle was stolen about 7:45 p.m. while she went to into a Chipotle restaurant to pick up an order. When she returned, her 2012 Black Toyota Camry was not there. The car’s license plate is EJP-985.
Inside the car was her 5-month-old American Bully. The dog weighs 40 pounds and is mostly white and lilac with small spots of brown, Howard said. She had a pink leash and collar on.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard at 651-447-3733.
News
Annual Scouts Food Drive hopes to collect 2 million non-perishables
ST. LOUIS – If you’re one of the many who noticed a blue bag hanging from your doorknob Saturday morning, it was placed there for good reason.
More than 25,000 scouts, parents, and volunteers took to the streets of 60 counties in parts of Missouri and Illinois for the annual Scouting Food Good Turn food drive.
“It teaches us to like to be generous to everyone else in our community and to show that people actually do need help. It’s really cool to see all the people in our community gather to help like serve each other,” Boy Scout Lorenzo Gutting said.
Saturday morning was the first step in the scouting food process. the bag is left at a home with the hope the resident will fill the bag. the scouts will then return next weekend to collect the donated food.
“I really love seeing how generous people can be,” Gutting said.
An estimated two million cans of food will be collected this year. Then the items will be taken to local fire stations where they’re boxed and sorted.
The number sounds big, but Boy Scout Lorenzo Gutting says it’s the big hearts of those donating that make the lofty number a reality.
“We get things, from like a bag with one can in it, to a like a big box. ‘I’ve had like two boxes that are ten pounds each that have been donated full of non-perishables that just help everyone else,” Gutting said.
Scout Master George McClandiss said serving the community is one of the many things that go into being a scout and today was a great opportunity to serve as they are ready for next weekend.
“This helps a larger range of people, and they have an understanding outside of themselves to appreciate things. because people need things they can’t always get,” Scout Master McLandiss said.
