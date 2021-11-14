State football: Mankato West knocks out St. Thomas Academy in 5A quarterfinals

The battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 5A lived up to its billing.

For Mankato West, it means a trip to the state semifinals. For St. Thomas Academy, it’ll be end-of-the-season meetings.

Zander Dittbenner threw three touchdown passes, and the top-ranked Scarlets held off the Cadets 21-14 Saturday at Prior Lake High School.

“This was old school football. There’s snow out here, it’s a little bit chilly and two run teams,” said St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien. “It was a fantastic game. Unfortunately, we got to put our stuff away next week.”

But the Cadets came so close against a team that had outscored its prior opponents 456-33, including shutouts in seven of those 10 games.

“I told our guys it was going to be an up-and-down battle all game, and it was,” said Mankato West coach JJ Helget. “I told the guys it doesn’t have to be pretty; it doesn’t have to be magnificent; it just has to be where your number is higher than the other team.”

It barely was.

Trailing 21-7, Maximus Sims hit Grady O’Neill on a slant for a 24-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter and get St. Thomas Academy within one score, unfamiliar territory for a Mankato West squad that is accustomed to blowout wins.

“Our mindset was we just had to stick to what we always do,” said linebacker Brady Haugum, who also caught a touchdown pass.

After forcing a punt, St. Thomas Academy drove inside the red zone, but Love Adebayo was stuffed on fourth down by Ryan Haley and Brian Larsen with 1:49 left.

Haley went 52 yards on the next play to seemingly ice the win on a field covered in snow.

Tanner Shumski, who plays on both lines for the 11-0 Scarlets, said the Cadets were the strongest team Mankato West faced this season.

“We knew they were going to come physical; they exceeded our expectations. It was really hard to run the ball,” he said. “Ryan’s run was the only big (rushing) play all game.”

“Ryan would be the starting running back if he wasn’t an all-state caliber linebacker and difference maker,” Helget said. “I’ve told him that when push comes to shove and the game’s on the line; every time we go into that jumbo set to get a first down, we’re putting the ball in his hands.”

Down, but not out, St. Thomas Academy (10-1) nearly got the prayer it needed in the final minute as a bad snap went off the hand of Dittbenner. One Cadet couldn’t pick it up for what would have been a scoop and score, and another couldn’t corral the bouncing pigskin before Dittbenner fell on the ball.

“We practice that all the time, and tonight the football gods were shining on Mankato West rather than the Cadets,” O’Brien said.

Both teams entered with shutouts in the previous two playoff wins. So naturally, neither team could do much on the first four drives.

Mankato West broke through on a terrific catch by Peyton Goettlicher, who outran a defender, fully stretched out his arms to make a catch in stride and sprinted to the end zone for a 64-yard score.

Savion Hart, who finished with 138 rushing yards for St. Thomas Academy, scored from 47 yards out in the opening minute of quarter two to tie the game at 7-7.

Dittbenner and Mekhi Collins connected from 41 yards out midway through the quarter for a 14-7 Mankato West halftime lead. Haugum caught a 19-yard pass on 4th and-3 in the third quarter for a 21-7 lead.