Stellar (XLM) Price Awaits Nearing Golden Cross
- The most eco-friendly cryptocurrency is Stellar.
- A bounce back to the five-month highs of $0.4436 is possible.
Stellar is a decentralized network for transferring and storing money. After its July 2014 debut, it turned its focus to facilitate financial companies’ interaction via blockchain technology. Lumens, the network’s native cryptocurrency, facilitates cross-border asset trading. To compete with incumbent payment providers, which sometimes demand excessive fees for similar services.
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) remains negative as the new week begins on Sunday, ranging between $0.40 and $0.36. While waiting for the next major move, XLM price has lost 1.50 percent to trade at $0.3730.
Most Eco-friendly Crypto
A new analysis by Forex suggests that the most eco-friendly cryptocurrency is Stellar, a rival to Ripple that consumes just 0.00003KWh per transaction, less than a third of what IOTA requires. Stellar uses 0.00072 oz CO2 each transaction, compared to Bitcoin’s 1,060.5 lbs.
On the daily chart of Stellar Lumen, the price has been challenging the bullish barriers at the horizontal 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA). This Sunday, the 21-DMA connects the higher lows since October 27. At $0.3710, we get a robust defense.
XLM/USD: Source: TradingView
Extra push will be provided towards the daily closing to the XLM bears, as it seems to the extent the latest negative move towards the horizontal 200-DM at $0.3568. The upward-sloping 50-DMA approaches it. XLM buyers are now considering their possibilities as the 50-DMA approaches the 200-DMA. On a daily closing basis, a golden cross would be verified, sending a strong bullish signal.
A bounce back to the five-month highs of $0.4436 is possible. Until then, the $0.40 psychological impact may obstruct recuperation. The 14-day RSI points south but remains above the centerline, supporting the bullish potential. According to CoinMarketCap, the Stellar price today is $0.370161 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $484,333,334 USD. Stellar is down 1.39% in the last 24 hours.
What Do You Mean by Mortgage Broker?
A lot of people often end up getting confused between mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers. A lender is a person or an institution that actually provides you with the money. A mortgage broker is the person that will offer you the products and services provided by the lender. The main job of mortgage brokers is to find the appropriate lenders and plans to suit your needs. Conventionally, all the financial institutions and banks have not taken the help of a broker and have sole their service by themselves. However the competition has increased a lot in recent times. These brokers are paid by the lender and as a result you do not have to pay them anything for their services.
Work done by a mortgage broker
The type of job that a broker has to do varies a lot with the jurisdiction. For instance, if you are in the UK then anyone offering mortgage brokerage will have to comply with the rules of running a financial activity. That means that since you are offering advice to the people and that is why you should ensure that the borrower is able to find a bank appropriate to his/her requirements. If the advice given turns out to be defective then it is the broker who will be held responsible. But then there are various other jurisdictions where the role of a broker is more like a sales job where the role is to guide the borrower towards a lender.
Usually a broker will be involved in marketing in order to attract clients. The broker also assesses the history of the borrower and this includes analyzing the credit history and affordability which are verified through tax reports and income related documents. After this the broker will go through the various lenders it has contacts with and try to find out one that best suits the borrower’s needs. Once this is done the broker will also gather all the required documents, complete the application form required for the lender and will also explain the legalities pertaining to the process. The main job is to make sure that their clients are able to save as much money as possible from the entire deal.
Difference between a loan officer and a broker
As you have seen above a mortgage broker is essentially a channel between the lender and the borrower. A loan officer on the other hand works for the lender. A mortgage broker is licensed by the state and is also liable for any fraud related to the loan. A loan officer on the other hand works under the legal umbrella of the lender. Loan officers have to be registered with the NMLS but there is no need for them to be licensed.
In today’s world it can be a very demanding task to find out a lender that will offer you everything that you need. That is why it is best to take help of a mortgage broker because they have numerous contacts and are much more knowledgeable about the industry.
Is The Housing Bubble in Australia About to Burst?
Whenever a financial advisor talks publicly about the huge rise in housing costs in Australia there is a warning about the impending bursting of the bubble. The debt rate per household is, according to the majority of such experts, far above sustainability. This scenario is seen in communities as well where businesses are closing and trade is markedly down. While credit cards are maxed out to the limit most are struggling to put food on the table.
So crippled with debt are the mortgage holders of a large percentage of homes that it is only a matter of time before the bubble bursts. Homes have risen in price at such a rate that anyone wanting to get into a home has to enter a contract that is way above their ability to repay the debt.
Some are calling this the perfect storm because people have entered into such agreements when they were employed in good jobs, their future was secure, and interest rates low. This situation is now rapidly changing as many are now unemployed, reduced incomes (for one reason or another) has also hit, and wages have stagnated.
The government has simply applied too much pressure and by allowing things like negative gearing it has increased the price of homes as investors flock to buy up what they can. The result is that rents have also soared and left greater numbers homeless because of an inability to pay what landlords demand.
When the rapid change of Prime Ministers took the country into new territory during the last 5 years it also meant inconsistency in the housing business. While mortgage interest rates are low and attractive for buyers the interest on credit has soared. This had led to a snowballing of debt and an inability for a huge number to meet it.
The outlook is dire and it is being compared to the USA before the melt-down happened there, which triggered the Global Financial Crisis.
The biggest businesses in Australia are the four major banks and they are making super profits. They have the security of knowing that if purchaser default they can seize the assets. The question in how worthwhile will they be in the light of what is now inevitable. Once the housing market collapses who knows how far it will go?
Governments are prone to prop up the banks in such a crisis and one wonders whether the strategy for dealing with such an event is not their fault. While politicians have access to the best economic brains they don’t appear to be doing a very good job. My sympathy is to the ones who will be devastated by what must now be inevitable.
Easy to Get Business Loans Info: What Do You Need to Do in Order to Get the Funding You Need?
While it’s true that some businesses have a much easier time obtaining the funding they need than others, there are still a variety of options available, and it really doesn’t have to be difficult at all for you to obtain the money you need, no matter what your credit is like and what kind of business you run. There really are some easy to get business loans out there, although they might not all be the traditional, conventional kind.
Before applying for any loan or other type of financing, such as a credit card, you must first consider your company’s needs. Make an outline of what you’ll be using the money for and how much you think you’ll need. Read reviews on different lenders to learn about their application requirements, speed of approval and funding, acceptance rate, costs, repayment terms, and minimum qualifications. Some online lenders are probably going to be more lenient towards your credit score compared to traditional bank lenders. If you understand the minimum qualifications and likelihood of approval, you’ll know which lenders you shouldn’t waste your time on.
You’ll save a lot of time, hassle, and maybe even money as long as you identify the easy to get business loans beforehand and then focus on getting the documentation ready and preparing for the application process.
Good Credit Score Helps With Easy to Get Business Loans
Now, if you already are in good standing with your current bank or credit union and have a decent credit score, you might really want to first try with them if you haven’t already done so. You might be able to get a better deal with a financial organization with whom you already have a good, existing relationship.
Not all easy to get business loans are ideal – especially if you do not to share ownership of your company. If you come across the term “equity financing”, when searching for loans, note that this refers to money in exchange for shares. This doesn’t mean that you have to give up the entire ownership of your company, though, and can actually be an ideal solution for a start-up company or a company that needs to raise additional equity capital to help offset an existing debt.
If your business is already established and you are hoping to expand, you’ll first have to show that it is profitable to be eligible for financing. If you are experiencing financial difficulties, you might have to put up some kind of collateral, even for easy to get business loans.
Since no two business are 100% alike, the ” easy to get business loans ” for others might not be the same for you. However, if there is one company you should really look into, it is US Business Funding, as it has a 95% approval rate and minimal paperwork. A couple of other options include Kabbage, Funbox, and OnDeck Capital.
