Study on Rising Alcoholism in America Receives Flak for Using ‘Compromised Data’
A study which chillingly lays bare the “public health crisis” that arose over a decade in the United States because of excessive alcohol consumption has received severe criticism for relying on comprised data to arrive at that conclusion. It has been criticized by some experts and the Distilled Spirits Council (DSC) for being less consistent, and for not including young adults aged below 18 years, who are increasingly taking to alcohol in America.
The study was sponsored by federal agencies, such as the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), and relied on data provided by the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcoholism and Related Conditions (NESARC) for the period 2001-02 and 2012-13. During the course of the study, participants were analyzed for problematic drinking and alcohol use disorder (AUD).
High-risk drinking was measured against four standard drinks (1 standard drink=14 grams of pure alcohol). The researchers found that in the gap of 11 years, between the passage of the first NESARC evaluation and the second, there was a substantial increase in 12-month drinking, high-risk drinking, and AUD, especially among women, older adults, racial/ethnic minorities, and the socioeconomically disadvantaged.
The cases of high-risk drinking rose from 8.5 percent in 2001 to 12.7 percent in 2013, a spike of 49.4 percent, indicating that nearly 30 million Americans are under the spell of alcohol. Overall, alcohol use increased from 65.4 percent to 72.7 percent whereas high-risk drinking increased by 29.9 percent.
The overall increase in AUD in various subgroups over 11 years is as under:
- Women: 83.7 percent
- African Americans: 92.8 percent
- Middle-aged adults (45-64 years): 81.5 percent
- Elderly people (65 and older): 106.7 percent
- High school educated people: 57.8 percent
- Employees with salary less than $20,000: 65.9 percent
NSDUH data more methodological
In sharp contrast, another study conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), revealed that the alcoholism graph instead of peaking in the said period had declined. It stated that while in 2002, 7.7 percent of Americans aged 12 and older were under the spell of alcohol, 6.6 percent were reportedly addicted to alcohol in 2013. Moreover, NSDUH evaluated individuals 12 years and older whereas NESARC’s survey considered only those aged 18 and above.
Another apparent flaw in the NESARC study was related to the fact that no biological samples were collected in the first round, though an attempt was made to collect saliva specimens in the second wave. Also, as most of the study participants were informed beforehand that they would be tested for drug use, chances are that they responded differently. NESARC respondents were also given monetary rewards in 2012-13, which was not the case in the first wave. This could have influenced their responses.
Richard Grucza, associate professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine, compared the methodologies of both the surveys and said, “The NSDUH methods are much more consistent from year-to-year, and it is administered annually. So I tend to put more weight on NSDUH data.”
Alcohol is a dangerous addiction
High alcohol consumption continues to be a serious concern. Every year, thousands of people succumb to alcohol-related problems, including accidents, unintentional injuries, suicides and homicides. Devising more effective preventive policies, increasing public awareness programs, and making health care facilities accessible to all is the need of the hour.
You Will Get Your Downtime, One Way or Another
Sometimes, awful things happen to you.
Life can really suck sometimes.
When you find yourself in a situation where you wish life were giving you something as harmless as lemons, here’s what to do.
There’ll be intellectual factors to this situation. If you lose your job, for example, you’ll need to make some plans. Things like making a budget and applying for new jobs.
File that under D for ‘duh’.
What folks often forget are the emotional factors.
After getting sucker punched, right after you take care of any urgent issues, take some downtime.
Lie on the grass or stare at the wall.
It’s easy to think of the cliché griever – someone who responds to having the floor drop out from under them by drinking themselves blind.
A less obvious one, but still a cliché, is the person who throws themselves into work. “I need this,” they’ll say.
These can be nothing more than attempts to escape from their unpleasant reality.
Hmm?
What’s that?
You’re not an alcoholic, workaholic or any kind of holic?
You do, in fact, enjoy plenty of downtime?
Great!
With or without a screen in your face, though?
Social media, reading, TV, video games, mindless web surfing – they’re all distractions from the pain of it all.
And maybe you need a distraction right now.
Take the downtime first, though. Lock yourself in a room with nothing but your thoughts.
Lie on the floor and stare at the ceiling.
Don’t think it’s a waste of time – it’s the most important thing you could do.
Don’t think it’s awkward, embarrassing or lazy.
There’s no need to think at all if you don’t want to.
Because here’s the thing:
Your mind wants to process what happened. And, sure, you can bury your consciousness in distractions so you don’t have to.
Processing is painful, after all.
You can’t hold out forever, though.
You know those moments where your best ideas come to you? For plenty of folks, it’s when they’re drifting off to sleep, in the shower, on a long walk or driving a car. That’s because these activities are mental downtime. They’re so natural to you that your conscious mind can switch off, letting your unconscious creativity bubble through.
Guess what?
These moments are also when you process your difficult emotions.
Do you want to feel all the anger, grief, frustration, betrayal and pain while you’re driving?
Or while you’re trying to sleep?
Yeah, I didn’t think so.
Unless you let it out at a healthier time, your unconscious will use those moments to do what it needs to do.
If you’re lucky, that is.
Your unconscious might not let it all out then.
It might instead bury the pain deep.
When you process your discomfort, you can move through it. When you bury it, it’s always there, eating away at you.
It might even erupt at some unexpected time in the future.
If that happens, who knows how much downtime you’re in for.
It doesn’t have to be this way, though. People talk about releasing the pressure because it’s a great analogy. The earlier, more often and more thoroughly you vent the steam, the safer it is for everyone.
What Causes Prostate Cancer and What Can You Do About It?
Do you know what causes prostate cancer? Even more important, is there anything you can do to avoid it? The truth is that the cause is still unknown. There are certain risk factors that make it more likely. New research is also looking at our personal environment–where we work and live. Right now, your diet is the most important thing you can change to improve your odds. Let’s take a closer look at current thinking on what causes this type of cancer.
In this day of research and knowledge, it is hard to accept that the cause of this type of cancer remains unknown. In fact, all we really understand is the different risk factors that make cancer more likely. Age is a significant risk factor. As men age, they become more likely to develop prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is more likely in some ethnic groups. Heredity is another strong risk factor – if your family has a history of cancer prostate, you are more likely to develop it as well.
The latest research into what causes this type of cancer is taking a closer look at environmental factors. The idea is that prostate cancer may be linked to things that you encounter where you live or work. For example, farmers who are exposed to chemicals in fertilizers and pesticides seem to be more likely to develop prostate cancer. Miners are also exposed to various chemicals and substances that increase their risk for cancer.
Unfortunately, there’s not a lot you can do about your age, race or heritage. And you may have limited choices when it comes to the work you do or the area in which you live. Is there anything you can actually do to lower your risk of prostate cancer? As it turns out, making changes to your diet can improve your chances of staying prostate cancer free. Foods you should avoid or reduce include red meat, dairy products and any processed foods. What should you eat instead? Fruits, vegetables and any foods with antioxidants are excellent choices.
It is a problem that medical research will one day discover what causes this type of cancer. However, the answer remains a mystery for now. Being older and having a family history puts you at greater risk. Working in farming or mining is also a factor. But you can make a difference by making modifications to your daily diet. That should help you stay healthy until we have a better idea about what causes prostate cancer.
Health Insurance Solutions Part II
Time and time again there is a solution to every problem, challenge, obstacle or anything else that may cause us to fret. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8. The Affordable Care Act never stated insurer had to do away with the underwriting process. Several elements to sell plans were implemented to conform and to be compliant with the law which included: essential health benefits which are all necessary; with the exception of pediatric dental and vision coverage, especially for someone who does not have minor children in their custody.
The other element is the fact that carriers could no longer deny coverage to consumers who has more than enough health related conditions with exorbitant premiums, terms in the insurance world “rated” because of preexisting conditions.
This is the major problem facing the health sector and why insurers are unable to measure their risk with finding reasonable rates for the American people. This is a shot in the dark for insurance companies to play a guessing game of not knowing who has chronic health problems on a regular basis and what the cost would be to accurately provide care at reasonable prices. Actuaries’ calculate insurance with a purpose; to estimate risk. No measuring stick, no wonder why carriers have lost money over the last several years and are ready to bail out.
The government involvement in the insurance industry is to govern, not necessarily to run the insurance business. It is sad that large carriers are allowing the government to dictate and rule out the main premise of insurance. This business is built on risk factors. There is no difference if you wanted to purchase homeowners, auto; or any other type of insurance, there are risks with insuring property. Our physical bodies are a higher risk since we are moving objects on the go all the time, we wear out and break down time to time and have to be repaired and healed.
Why aren’t insurers addressing this fact with lawmakers? What are the chances of a mechanical breakdown with stationary buildings? Physical buildings breakdown due to neglect and lack of maintenance, or if someone physically damaged the property for whatever reason. When was the last time you purchased property and casualty insurance and your risk wasn’t taken into consideration for how much you will be charged in premium dollars? Well, it is no different with health insurance.
There is a solution and a plan that will work. It is not about taxes, neither is it about how many people will lose coverage, cutting back on Medicaid, squeezing the poor, the rich getting richer or the other non sense we hear from politicians. Insurers need to be bold and follow the guidelines of the current law, go back to the underwriting process, deny no one coverage and have affordable premiums based on risk the way it was in time past; prior-Affordable Care Act.
As consumers, it is our responsibility to take care of these earthly bodies and to protect our finances while we are physically and financially able to do so. Are you going to wait after a chronic health condition comes over you and then attempt to get coverage? That’s like having a building already on fire, and then calling an insurer to get covered. Be wise, get yourself the protection you need while you are still insurable before your temple begins to deteriorates.
