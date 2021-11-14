Celebrities
Sutton Stracke On Where She Stands With Erika Jayne After RHOBH Reunion and if She Was Invited to Her Event
Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne didn’t end The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 in the best of places. In fact, when we last saw them, Erika was calling Sutton “a b-tchy f-cking c-nt.” But where do they stand today?
While hosting an event at her boutique on Wednesday, during which Erika was noticeably absent, Sutton offered an update on their relationship while also reacting to the recent robbery at Dorit Kemsley‘s home in Encino, California, during which an alleged $1 million worth of items was stolen.
“Well, I mean, we’re in the same room together, so I think that’s positive,” Sutton told Entertainment Tonight on November 10, confirming that while Erika was invited to the group event, she was a no-show.
“You know, look: Erika and I are on a little bit of a different spectrum and hopefully we’re gonna try to gently move to a central place, so that we can…. I don’t know!” she continued. “I mean, I’m always hopeful.”
Following the 11th season of RHOBH, which featured Sutton questioning Erika about the legal scandal plaguing her and Thomas Girardi, who she split from in November of last year, Sutton received no apology from Erika, who had threatened her amid production, although she did say she was sorry to Kathy Hilton‘s butler, Patrick, who witnessed the encounter.
When Sutton was then asked about the devastating ordeal Dorit went through when she was held at gunpoint and robbed at the end of October.
“Honestly, I saw the [surveillance] footage yesterday and it was terrifying,” Sutton shared. “And I don’t think any of us want to see anyone ever injured or hurt, especially around family, and just kind of want them to feel safe again.”
As for how Dorit has been coping with the trauma, Sutton said her castmate is understandably “distraught.”
“Being around her, you can see it in her eyes,” she explained. “She was very distraught and it’s… it was hard. It’s just a hard thing for all of us. … I said, ‘How can you still get through this?’ And she said, ‘I have to as a mother.’ And that’s when I totally understood, because as a mother you have to put on your strong face, and I got it. That’s what you do as a mother: You get up and act strong and go on with your daily life, and I’m… so impressed by her.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 went into production in October and will air sometime in 2022.
Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Mourn Loss Of Daughter Hannah At 25: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
Deanna Daughtry took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post full of photos of her 25-year-old daughter Hannah, who passed away suddenly, and a touching message that included an update on the family.
Chris Daughtry, 41, postponed all of his upcoming concert dates on his current Dearly Beloved tour after the sudden passing of his daughter Hannah, 25, and now his wife Deanna is speaking out for the first time. The devastated mother shared a series of beautiful photos of her first-born child along with a heartbreaking message that showed her grief and gave her followers an update on the tragic situation.
“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” her message began. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”
A few hours after Deanna shared her message, Chris also took to his own Instagram page to share a close-up pic of Hannah and another heartbreaking message. I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” he wrote. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”
Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you,” he concluded. “This hurts so deeply💔💔💔”
Deanna and Chris’ posts come just one day after Hannah was found dead in her Nashville, TN home by the Nashville Police Department. It was quickly revealed that Chris would postpone his shows due to the situation through an official statement from his rep.
“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” the statement via PEOPLE read. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”
Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are both Deanna’s children from a previous relationship and when Deanna and Chris got married in 2000, they became Chris’ stepchildren. The couple also shares 10-year-old twins Adalynn and Noah.
REPORT: Lala Kent and Randall Are Struggling to Co-Parent Amid Split as Pump Rules Star Shares Cryptic Posts
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are reportedly at odds when it comes to co-parenting their 7-month old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.
Less than a month after the Vanderpump Rules couple called it quits amid rumors of Randall’s alleged infidelity, an insider claims Lala is doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to their child
“There isn’t much co-parenting going on at the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly on November 10. “She’s a full-on single mom taking care of Ocean, at least for now until they have a co-parenting schedule in place.”
According to the insider, Randall, who also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, has been working a lot, which has led to Lala “predominately taking care of Ocean.” However, according to Randall’s attorney, he’s actually cut back his professional responsibilities.
“They’re both focusing on Ocean and they’re working together on co-parenting,” Randall’s lawyer, Benjamin Valencia II, explained. “Randall has absolutely been co-parenting with Lala since the split. He hasn’t left Los Angeles County since the split and has been available to Ocean 24/7 at all times and has even gone as far as restricting his work hours to be available.”
Meanwhile, a second source said Lala and Randall are in the “midst of figuring out” a co-parenting plan for Ocean.
“It’s a private matter but they’re hoping to figure out some sort of schedule that works well both for them,” the insider stated. “Randall and Lala’s focus right now is on Ocean and making sure she’s taken care of and that both of her parents are in her life no matter what.”
In other Lala Kent news, the Pump Rules star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, following the sharing of the Us Weekly report, and shared a couple of cryptic posts, the first of which featured a quote from poet Edgar Albert Guest.
“When things go wrong, as they sometimes will, when the road you’re trudging seems all up hill, when the funds are low and debts are high, and you want to smile but have to sigh,” the message read.
It also said, “when [she] might have won if [she’d] stuck it out, don’t give up though the pace seems slow,” and ended with a statement of encouragement.
“So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit, it’s when things seem worst that you mustn’t quit,” the quote concluded.
In a second, even more telling post, Lala wrote, “What’s done in the dark, will always come to the light.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Tay Dome: 5 Things To Know About Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée
Tay Dome is soon to be Mrs. Lautner! Learn more about ‘Twilight’ stars’ fiancée after his romantic Nov. 11 proposal.
Taylor Lautner is soon to be a married man! The Twilight star proposed to his his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24, on Nov. 11. Both the actor and influencer shared photos of the ultra-romantic moment to Instagram, which was complete with rose petals, plenty of candles and even a red light-up sign that read “Lautner” (soon to be Tay’s last name).
“11.11.2021…And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Taylor wrote on Nov. 13, sharing two intimate photos of the proposal. His new fiancée also took to social media sharing just one of the images, adding, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”
The pair originally met through Taylor’s younger sister Makena Lautner back in 2018, making their relationship IG official in the fall of that year. The two have been public about sharing their romance since, including the engagement.
Learn more about the future Mrs. Lautner right here!
She’s a registered nurse
While Tay has a major Instagram following, that’s not her only career! She also studied nursing at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, graduating in Dec. 2019. Tay proudly posed with her friend Marissa Civale as the two sported their ceremonial gowns. “Okay last post from graduation (maybe hehe),” she began. “Want to give a special thank you to my cutie little BFF @mar_sus ! I have been so lucky to not only have you as a friend, but also getting to go through the roller coaster of Nursing School with you. I can always count on you to understand how I’m feeling & it has been so nice to have a built in study partner. I can not wait to see the nurse you become!!” Tay wrote at the time.
She also paid tribute to her fellow healthcare professionals during Nurses Week in May 2021. She was all-smiles in a pair of navy blue scrubs, also sharing the reality of the job wearing personal protection equipment in other photos due to COVID-19. “It is officially Nurse’s Week!!…Shout out to all the men and women who have dedicated their careers to helping others, I am so honored to work along side you! If you know a nurse show them a little extra love this week,” she wrote at the time. “To my fellow nurses, I know you don’t hear it enough so, THANK YOU! Thank you for all you have given, your drive to keep going, and your heart of gold. You are so valued by myself and many, many others,” she also said.
She’s an influencer
Tay shares her fashion and lifestyle content with her 157,000 followers on Instagram. Back in May, she gave followers a look at her high-low style by mixing a Coach Tabby bag in coral with a Forever 21 ribbed white turtleneck, and straight leg jeans by Madewell. She finished the look with a pair of Sam Edelman booties. “details,” she simply captioned the picture.
Several of her other posts show her partnerships, including ones with FLO vitamins, Too Faced Cosmetics, Revive Super Foods, and Lull mattresses.
Beyond her Instagram account, Tay also creates content on YouTube where she has nearly 10,000 subscribers.
She loves dogs
Tay calls herself a “dog mama” right in her social media bios — and has a whole second account dedicated to her pooches Remi and Lily. “just two sisters taking on the world,” their IG bio reads.
She’s a California native
Tay was born in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 1997. She has resided in the SoCal region her whole life, seemingly having grown up in the Malibu area. “This place. A place where I have some of my first memories, to some of my favorite memories. From having the ocean as my papa’s backyard, to date nights with the man of my dreams. This place has given me some of the most amazing memories that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she wrote in 2018 during the Malibu wildfires.
She loves to travel
Tay’s social media accounts are filled with travel related posts. She snapped a pic on a plane of her passport cover back in 2018 that read, “To Travel Is To Live” — seemingly words that she lives by. “Oh the places we’ll go,” she wrote. Other spots she’s posted from include Palm Springs, San Diego, London, and New Orleans, just to name a few. On her YouTube account, she’s also documented trips to Chicago and Napa Valley.
