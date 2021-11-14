Connect with us

Celebrities

Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Taylor Lautner proposed to his GF of three years! The actor declared that ‘all of his wishes came true’ in a sweet post sharing photos from the romantic moment!

Taylor Lautner is off the market! The 29-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24. “11.11.2021,” he began his caption, shared to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he added. The Twilight alum wore a dapper black suit as he got down on one knee in the photos, holding a ring in front of a surprised Tay.

The YouTube star appeared emotional as she put her hands over her mouth, looking down at the ring. Tay was barefoot in a cheetah print dress as she kneeled down to embrace her fiancé in the stunning photos, which also captured Taylor’s impeccable decor! Rose petals were sprinkled across the fireplace lit room, accented with white candles in glass cases. A red light sign reading “Lautner” behind them — soon to be Tay’s new last name, as well.

Tay, who boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 10,000 on YouTube, also posted moments from the proposal for her followers. “my absolute best friend,” she penned, sharing just the photo of her kneeling down to embrace him. “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” Tay also wrote in all caps, clearly emotional and excited about the life milestone.

Tay Dome confirms her engagement to Taylor Lautner. (Instagram/Tay Dome)

The couple were first romantically linked in Sept. 2018, following his split from ex Billie Lourd, after they attended a wedding ceremony together. Shortly after the spotting, they took their relationship Instagram official with a Halloween costume post (the spooky holiday has remained an important one for the duo, who share costume photos annually and also threw a joint Halloween party this year). The pair met through his younger sister Makena Lautner over three years ago, and have since traveled the world together!

Notably, this is Taylor’s second romantic partner of the same name: he also dated Taylor Swift, 31, from Aug. 2009 to Nov. 2009 after meeting on the set of film Valentine’s Day. He’s also been linked to Selena Gomez and Lily Collins.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected To Her Parents like a Child’ — Why She Didn’t Want To Sing

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Britney Spears
google news

Britney Spears has been ‘stressed’ around her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, ‘since 2008’ when her conservatorship first began and there was one specific reason she ‘didn’t want to sing again.’

Britney Spears, 39, is celebrating her freedom after her conservatorship was terminated by a judge on Nov. 12, but before that, she had felt “connected to her parents like a child” and “owned by other people,” which dampened her desire to sing. Now that she’s able to make her own decisions, it’s sure to make things in her career and personal life better in the future.

“This is all she’s wanted for years,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been stressed and connected to her parents like a child since 2008. She now feels free to do things like travel and take her kids.”

Britney Spears was freed of her conservatorship on Friday. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“She’ll be able now to do the things that she wants to do,” the source continued. “[Before this], she didn’t want to sing again because she felt owned by other people. She always felt like she was doing it for other people. This is huge for her.”

The end of Britney’s conservatorship was also huge for her fans. Some of them even stood outside the courthouse her hearing was taking place at on Friday, and held “Free Britney” signs that signified the #FreeBritney movement they created over the years. They loudly cheered and celebrated with confetti and hugs when the termination announcement was revealed and the singer took to Instagram to share a video from the memorable moments.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears during a previous performance. (Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock)

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of the video post.

Shortly after news of Britney’s long-awaited freedom made headlines, her dad, who was previously in charge of her estate in the conservatorship, was spotted at a lumberyard in Kentwood, Louisiana. He seemed to try and keep a low-profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses. Both he and Lynne appeared virtually at Friday’s hearing but didn’t make any statements, according to California family lawyer David J. Glass.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

1-year-old Jaclyn Dobbs found dead in pond, Suspect charged in murder of Jaclyn’s mother

Published

43 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Indiana State PD

A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Wheeling, Illinois mother whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in a pond in Indiana.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, was arrested Wednesday evening in Springfield, Missouri at the request of Wheeling authorities.

Fowler is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, whose body was found in her Wheeling apartment on Tuesday night. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not in the apartment.

Murphy’s cause of death is strangulation, according to Wheeling police.

Photo may have been deleted

Handout

Police believed Jaclyn was in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plates. The minivan was found abandoned in western Missouri.

Divers recovered Jaclyn’s body in a retention pond in Hammond, Indiana on Thursday, according to authorities. A construction crew spotted the body floating in the pond and called 911.

The fire department responded to the 911 call, “and they went immediately into the water and recovered the body,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Fowler has not been charged in Jaclyn’s death.

Wheeling police said Fowler was in a “previous relationship with Ms. Murphy” but he is not Jaclyn’s father.

Police say a man identified as Fowler was last seen with Murphy and Jaclyn at a shopping mall on Monday, Nov. 8.

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, child abduction, crime news, homicide, kidnapping

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Seen In 1st Pics Since Conservatorship Terminated

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Seen In 1st Pics Since Conservatorship Terminated
google news

Jamie Spears was seen at a lumber yard in Kentwood, Louisiana, staying incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses on Nov. 12.

Jamie Spears, 69, has been spotted since the conservatorship controlling his daughter Britney Spears, 39, has ended. Jamie, who was previously conservator of Britney’s estate, visited a lumber yard in Kentwood, Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 12 — see the photos via DailyMail here. He appeared to keep a low profile with a baseball cap and sunglasses, wearing cargo pants and a short sleeved gray t-shirt layered over a longer one. Notably, Kentwood is the town where Britney was born. California family lawyer David J. Glass confirmed to HollywoodLife that Jamie and Lynne Spears, 66, appeared virtually at the hearing but did not make any statements.

Jamie Spears was conservator of Britney’s estate until August. (Astro/LSN/MEGA)

The photos were snapped after Britney’s 13 year long conservatorship was terminated by Judge Brenda J. Penny in Los Angeles Supreme Court. “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required…is hereby terminated,” the judge said in court, adding that Britney will not have to be evaluated. “In this case the court finds that this was a voluntary conservatorship and there’s no need for a capacity declaration,” Penny also said.

Both sides of Britney’s conservatorship have ended, effective Nov. 12: up until August, Jamie served as conservator of her estate, which included her music and business assets. Jamie was replaced by Certified Public Accountant John Zabel, who will remain on board to ensure smooth transition of assets, after Britney formally requested he step down from the position. Jodi Montgomery served as conservator of Britney’s person, looking out for her wellbeing and liaising with medical professionals on the singer’s behalf.

Britney took to social media to mark the occasion shortly after news broke. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of supportive fans stationed outside of the Los Angeles court. Sparkling pink confetti could be seen in the air as several wore #FreeBritney -shirts and carried pink flags. “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!” she said in a second post.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending