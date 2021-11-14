Celebrities
Taylor Swift ‘Anxiously Awaiting’ Performing 10-Minute Version Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’
As fans gear-up for Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’ on ‘SNL,’ a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that the star is more ‘nervous’ than ever!
Taylor Swift, 31, just recently dropped the Red (Taylor’s Version) re-release — and she’s all set for a Saturday Night Live performance on Nov. 13. The singer more-or-less confirmed she’d be singing the updated 10-minute version of break-uo song “All Too Well” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “anxiously awaiting” the performance.
“Taylor is anxiously awaiting tonight and might even get involved in a skit or two but her main focus is her performance of ‘All To Well’. It is such an important performance for her that she keeps telling people she hasn’t been this nervous in a long time, let alone ever,” they spilled to HL. Taylor’s upcoming appearance marks the seasoned performer’s fifth appearance on the iconic NBC series: she made her debut with “Love Story” back in 2009, and returned to host later that year. She took a lengthy break from the series afterwards, returning during the Reputation era in 2017, most recently performing in 2019 after the release of Lover.
“She is such an amazing performer, and everyone knows she will completely kill it. People at SNL are excited but also like seeing that she is nervous as it shows to them that it is going to add a vulnerability to the performance tonight,” the source added. “It will add such a unique experience to the show as what she does tonight will live forever. She is really putting a lot of emotions into it for tonight and she’s hoping her nervous energy will really make everything as awesome as it can possibly be.”
“What if, it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?”
–@TaylorSwift13 drops a very big hint about her @NBCSNL performance this weekend. 👀 #TaylorOnFallon pic.twitter.com/g6U5YenZDC
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 12, 2021
Taylor hinted that she’d be performing the new version of “All Too Well” to Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. “What if, it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?” she teased, which quickly went viral on Twitter. The emotional track is about her break-up with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40: the pair briefly dated in 2009 when Taylor was just 20. Other tracks believed to be about the actor include “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
Celebrities
Lady Gaga Is Red Hot In Sexy Lace Up Gown For ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere In Milan – Photos
Lady Gaga turned heads at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Milan, Italy when she confidently posed on the red carpet in a gorgeous red sleeveless gown and matching heels as she looked confident and sexy.
Lady Gaga, 35, wowed during the latest premiere of her new film House of Gucci. The singer and actress stepped out on the red carpet of Milan, Italy’s event in a fashionable long red sleeveless gown that included a thigh-high slit and matching red heels. She also wore earrings, a necklace, and bracelets as some of her blonde locks were pulled back and the rest hung down.
Gaga also showed off epic glamorous makeup, including dark eyeliner and eyeshadow. She looked confident and sexy as she posed on the red carpet for photographers. Whether she stood with her hands on her hips or looked over her shoulder in between flashes, she definitely made quite the lasting impression!
Gaga’s latest appearance at the House of Gucci Milan premiere comes after she turned heads while promoting the movie in London on Nov. 11. She wore a chocolate brown silky dress that also had a high slit and paired it with open toe heels. She had her long wavy locks down and again, wore classy makeup that gave her the perfect evening look.
Earlier that day she also made headlines for another fashionable and appropriate choice: a Gucci outfit. It included a brown and tan button-down midi dress with the Gucci logo all over it that was covered in crystals. She also added a matching cape that she draped over her shoulders and tan patent leather lace-up heeled booties. Oversized sunglasses topped off the look and proved she’s a fashion icon.
The House of Gucci premiere in London had her wearing a bright purple flowing dress with black fishnets. She paired it with black boots and sheer black gloves. She made sure to pose while extending her dress out with her hands and rocked purple eyeshadow that went perfect with the look. We look forward to seeing what other fashion choices she wears to more upcoming events for the highly-anticipated film.
House of Gucci will be released in the U. S. on Nov. 24.
Celebrities
Sutton Stracke On Where She Stands With Erika Jayne After RHOBH Reunion and if She Was Invited to Her Event
Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne didn’t end The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 in the best of places. In fact, when we last saw them, Erika was calling Sutton “a b-tchy f-cking c-nt.” But where do they stand today?
While hosting an event at her boutique on Wednesday, during which Erika was noticeably absent, Sutton offered an update on their relationship while also reacting to the recent robbery at Dorit Kemsley‘s home in Encino, California, during which an alleged $1 million worth of items was stolen.
“Well, I mean, we’re in the same room together, so I think that’s positive,” Sutton told Entertainment Tonight on November 10, confirming that while Erika was invited to the group event, she was a no-show.
“You know, look: Erika and I are on a little bit of a different spectrum and hopefully we’re gonna try to gently move to a central place, so that we can…. I don’t know!” she continued. “I mean, I’m always hopeful.”
Following the 11th season of RHOBH, which featured Sutton questioning Erika about the legal scandal plaguing her and Thomas Girardi, who she split from in November of last year, Sutton received no apology from Erika, who had threatened her amid production, although she did say she was sorry to Kathy Hilton‘s butler, Patrick, who witnessed the encounter.
When Sutton was then asked about the devastating ordeal Dorit went through when she was held at gunpoint and robbed at the end of October.
“Honestly, I saw the [surveillance] footage yesterday and it was terrifying,” Sutton shared. “And I don’t think any of us want to see anyone ever injured or hurt, especially around family, and just kind of want them to feel safe again.”
As for how Dorit has been coping with the trauma, Sutton said her castmate is understandably “distraught.”
“Being around her, you can see it in her eyes,” she explained. “She was very distraught and it’s… it was hard. It’s just a hard thing for all of us. … I said, ‘How can you still get through this?’ And she said, ‘I have to as a mother.’ And that’s when I totally understood, because as a mother you have to put on your strong face, and I got it. That’s what you do as a mother: You get up and act strong and go on with your daily life, and I’m… so impressed by her.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 went into production in October and will air sometime in 2022.
Photos Credit: Sheri Determan/WENN/Alamy, David Edwards / MEGA
Celebrities
Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Mourn Loss Of Daughter Hannah At 25: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
Deanna Daughtry took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post full of photos of her 25-year-old daughter Hannah, who passed away suddenly, and a touching message that included an update on the family.
Chris Daughtry, 41, postponed all of his upcoming concert dates on his current Dearly Beloved tour after the sudden passing of his daughter Hannah, 25, and now his wife Deanna is speaking out for the first time. The devastated mother shared a series of beautiful photos of her first-born child along with a heartbreaking message that showed her grief and gave her followers an update on the tragic situation.
“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” her message began. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”
A few hours after Deanna shared her message, Chris also took to his own Instagram page to share a close-up pic of Hannah and another heartbreaking message. I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” he wrote. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”
Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you,” he concluded. “This hurts so deeply💔💔💔”
Deanna and Chris’ posts come just one day after Hannah was found dead in her Nashville, TN home by the Nashville Police Department. It was quickly revealed that Chris would postpone his shows due to the situation through an official statement from his rep.
“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” the statement via PEOPLE read. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”
Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are both Deanna’s children from a previous relationship and when Deanna and Chris got married in 2000, they became Chris’ stepchildren. The couple also shares 10-year-old twins Adalynn and Noah.
Taylor Swift ‘Anxiously Awaiting’ Performing 10-Minute Version Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’
St. Louis man charged with murder in alleged fatal shooting
Kiszla: With coach Vic Fangio on hot seat, how Broncos stopped freefall of a four-game losing streak and got back in the playoff race.
CU Buffs vs. UCLA live blog: Real-time updates from the college football game at Rose Bowl Stadium
Keeler: Power 5 chickens won’t schedule CSU basketball. That’s OK. Niko Medved’s Rams are ready, and willing, to come to them.
Solana (SOL) Price Striving Hard Despite Bearish Divergence!
Lady Gaga Is Red Hot In Sexy Lace Up Gown For ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere In Milan – Photos
Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates
Mortgage of Army veteran’s recently purchased Aurora home paid off
5A boys soccer: Grandview drops Fossil Ridge 3-1 to claim program’s first state championship
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper