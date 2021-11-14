Celebrities
Taylor Swift Delivers Emotion Filled 10-Minute Performance Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’
Fresh off the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, the singer performed the 10-minute long version of fan fave ‘All Too Well’ for the 1st time live.
Taylor Swift, 31, just made Saturday Night Live history! The singer performed her iconic break-up tune “All Too Well” at Studio 8H — but swapped out the classic fans grew up listening to with the much lengthier (and juicier) 10-minute version. The singer transported fans back to Fall 2009 with orange leaves fallen on the stage ground (reminiscent of the bundled up walk she took with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, while holding maple lattes).
The performance began with Taylor blurred out behind a bright light, which dimmed just as she started the song. The lights then changed red mid-way through performance, reflective of both the album’s name and the feelings she had at the time. Towards the end, fake snow began to fall as she sang, “Sacred prayer/I was there, I was there — it was rare, you remember it.” Taylor’s vocals sounded better than ever as she detailed her past romance, seemingly shading Jake with one a look directly at the camera as she sang, “And I was thinking on the drive down/Anytime now he’s going to say it’s love — he never called it what it was.”
She pulled the camera glance again for the line, “You said if we had been closer in age/Maybe it would’ve been fine/That made me want to die.”
📹| Taylor Swift performing All Too Well (10 Minute Version) pic.twitter.com/4jfwZS4Fxw
— La Tia Puercaylor (Taylor’s version) (@LaPuercaylor) November 14, 2021
Her “All Too Well” short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink also played in the background, amplifying the live performance.
Taylor kept her ensemble simple with a black pair of skinny jeans and round neck bodysuit, adding a pop of color with her signature red lip and nail.
The performance comes hot off the highly anticipated drop of her release of her 2012 album Red (Taylor’s Version). Following the legal battle around her recordings (that also ignited a feud with manager Scooter Braun), Taylor confirmed in 2019 that she would be re-recording all of her original albums to finally own the works that she wrote — starting with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) is an amped up version of the original, coming in at 30 tracks compared to the original 16.
“All Too Well” was never a single from the project — that also included hits “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “22”,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” — but grew to become a fan fave over the years. While Taylor has never confirmed who the track is about, all signs point to her short-lived three-month romance with the much older Jake Gyllenhaal, 40 (the two dated when Taylor was just 20). In the song, she states that their “age difference” was a reason for the split.
“You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die,” Taylor crooned, her 31-year-old voice matured but yet still filled with emotion. Shortly after, however, he rebounded with 90210 actress Jessica Lowndes, who was just 23 at the time (and just a year older than Taylor) — which the singer harshly shaded. “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age,” she added. Taylor also followed the epic track up with a short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink as a couple experiencing the ups-and-downs detailed in the track.
During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the star also revealed what she thinks about the subject of the song’s (i.e. Jake’s) feelings. “I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it’s easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later,” Seth Meyers said, as Taylor replied, “I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest.”
Taylor Swift Crashes Pete Davidson’s ‘Three Sad Virgins’ Music Sketch On ‘SNL’
Taylor Swift did more than just perform on ‘SNL’! The singer surprised fans with a hilarious appearance in a sketch on the Nov. 13 episode, hosted by Jonathan Majors.
Taylor Swift, 31, made an unexpected appearance in a Saturday Night Live sketch! The “Love Story” singer popped up in Pete Davidson‘s hilarious musical sketch dubbed “Three Sad Virgins” about three of his friends (who denied that they were virgins). “It’s not about you at all!” Pete assured his friends before going on to say they don’t have “any swag.”
“I thought this would be a fun thing for all of us — if not, let’s just end it,” Pete said to his protesting friends — but had one condition: they get through the bridge of the song! Taylor then popped in non-chalantly. “Hey Pete,” she said, as the guys seemed more enthused. Calling one a “sad Ron Weasley” (as in, the Harry Potter character) who looks like “Big Bird who lost all his feathers,” Taylor slayed her LOL-worthy addition to the song.
She noted the next friend had “the sex appeal” of a “scarecrow,” then questioned how John “stayed up” with his “big fat melon” (in reference to his head). “Because they’re three sad virgins — what? Three sad virgins, ohhh,” she sung, touching one of their faces. “And they’re going to die alone,” she added, closing the sketch!
Taylor and Pete seemed at ease on stage, which could have been awkward given her past tense history with his apparent latest fling, Kim Kardashian, 41. Taylor and Kim have been on the outs since 2016 over drama pertaining to a lyric in a Kanye West song where he suggested Taylor “might still have sex” with him.
This isn’t Tay’s first time acting on SNL: she pulled double duty as host and musical guest in conjunction with her album Fearless back in Nov. 2009. During her unforgettable opening monologue, she took a dig at her then recent ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, 29. While strumming on a guitar, she sang, “if you’re wondering if I might/ Be dating the werewolf from ‘Twilight’/ I’m not gonna comment on that/ In my monologue.” She then mouthed, “Hi, Taylor” at the camera. Prior to the joke, she also shaded ex Joe Jonas, 31. “You might think I’d bring up Joe, that guy who broke up with me on the phone/ Hey, Joe, I’m doing real well, tonight I’m hosting SNL,” she said.
Taylor also has an impressive list of SNL performances on her resume, making her debut in Jan. 2009 when she sang “Love Story” and “Forever & Always.” She then appeared later the same year for her hosting gig, taking a break until 2017 when she returned to promote the Reputation album. Taylor last appeared in 2019 to serenade the audience with two Lover tracks: the R&B influenced “False God,” and title track “Lover,” about her romance with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 30.
Yes, there will be music!
Jonathan Majors hosts with musical guest Taylor Swift THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/HpgqNjeYtf
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2021
Earlier this week, Taylor appeared alongside host Jonathan Majors for a hilarious promo that also included Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang. Both SNL actors shared that they would be performing on the episode. “I’ll also be singing one song from a yet-to-be-released album,” Aidy declared, as a confused Jonathan questioned if she talked to any of the higher-ups. “Did you speak with the producers?” he responded. “I will also be doing a song from an album I haven’t even written yet,” Bowen chimed in as Taylor added, “I’ll also be doing music… if there’s time.”
Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears Declares ‘We Did It’ As She Celebrates Freedom On ‘SNL’
#FreedBritney was the theme of ‘SNL’s cold open, as Chloe Fineman reprised her rendition of the pop star while celebrating the end of her conservatorship.
Chloe Fineman revived her impression of Britney Spears, 39, on the heels of the news that the real-life Brit’s conservatorship finally ended. The appearance was a brief addition at the end of a cold open that featured Aidy Bryant‘s Ted Cruz interacting with Sesame Street characters about their experience taking the vaccine and COVID-19.
After Chris Redd‘s Oscar the Grouch explained how he was spending his COVID money, Chloe appeared. “And don’t forget about our word of the day…Freedom with Miss Britney Spears,” Aidy’s Ted motioned as Chloe’s Britney popped out in a pink bandage dress. “Oh my god you guys, we did it,” she excitedly said as she twirled around.
Chloe has played the pop star since 2020, debuting her take on Britney during a hilarious MasterClass inspired sketch where the Louisiana native cracked jokes about her garage burning down. She later appeared as Britney in April 2020 when she twerked with Chris Redd‘s Lil Nas X during a hysterical spoof talk show. One thing fans can agree one: she nails the essence of our Brit Brit, right down to the voice.
Britney has been making headlines all week in light of her 13 year long conservatorship finally coming to an end. The “Toxic” singer has been actively fighting against the legal arrangement, which was put in place after her 2007 breakdown by her father Jamie Spears, 69. While Britney remained quiet about the situation for years, fans began to question if she was sending signals or secret messages in bizarre Instagram posts — eventually birthing the #FreeBritney movement after the Britney’s Gram podcast broadcast an anonymous voice message from a law firm staffer who confirmed that everything the hosts had been discussing was true.
The Crossroads actress finally acknowledged that she was unable to have the freedom she desired via Instagram earlier this year, eventually breaking her silence in court with two back-to-back court dates. While in front of Judge Brenda J. Penny, Britney alleged that she had been “forced” to work under her father’s control, comparing him to a “sex trafficker.” Jamie stepped down from the role of conservator of her estate in August, and filed papers (as did Britney) to terminate the legal arrangement in recent weeks.
Britney was over-the-moon once the conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, thanking her supportive fans via Instagram. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!” she began over a video of fans screaming and cheering outside of the Los Angeles Supreme Court. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she wrote, with prayer, sun and hands-up emojis.
Taylor Swift ‘Anxiously Awaiting’ Performing 10-Minute Version Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’
As fans gear-up for Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’ on ‘SNL,’ a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that the star is more ‘nervous’ than ever!
Taylor Swift, 31, just recently dropped the Red (Taylor’s Version) re-release — and she’s all set for a Saturday Night Live performance on Nov. 13. The singer more-or-less confirmed she’d be singing the updated 10-minute version of break-uo song “All Too Well” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “anxiously awaiting” the performance.
“Taylor is anxiously awaiting tonight and might even get involved in a skit or two but her main focus is her performance of ‘All To Well’. It is such an important performance for her that she keeps telling people she hasn’t been this nervous in a long time, let alone ever,” they spilled to HL. Taylor’s upcoming appearance marks the seasoned performer’s fifth appearance on the iconic NBC series: she made her debut with “Love Story” back in 2009, and returned to host later that year. She took a lengthy break from the series afterwards, returning during the Reputation era in 2017, most recently performing in 2019 after the release of Lover.
“She is such an amazing performer, and everyone knows she will completely kill it. People at SNL are excited but also like seeing that she is nervous as it shows to them that it is going to add a vulnerability to the performance tonight,” the source added. “It will add such a unique experience to the show as what she does tonight will live forever. She is really putting a lot of emotions into it for tonight and she’s hoping her nervous energy will really make everything as awesome as it can possibly be.”
“What if, it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?”
–@TaylorSwift13 drops a very big hint about her @NBCSNL performance this weekend. 👀 #TaylorOnFallon pic.twitter.com/g6U5YenZDC
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 12, 2021
Taylor hinted that she’d be performing the new version of “All Too Well” to Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. “What if, it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?” she teased, which quickly went viral on Twitter. The emotional track is about her break-up with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40: the pair briefly dated in 2009 when Taylor was just 20. Other tracks believed to be about the actor include “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
